Jim Rogers Warns That Upcoming Recession Must Be Worst

  • Jim Rogers says the upcoming recession must be the worst in his lifetime.
  • Consumer Price Index in September surged to 8.1%.

In a recent interview, Jim Rogers, an famed investor who launched the Quantum Fund along with billionaire investor George Soros, warns that the bear market will only get worse and that this recession will be the worst he has ever seen. 

Also, Rogers discussed his perspective on the U.S economy. He said, in 2008, we faced difficulty because of too much debt, and ever since 2009, debt has soared globally. However, he believes the upcoming inflation issue must be the worst in his lifetime.

And Jim Rogers stated that;

So, something is probably going to happen. We are probably going to have one last rally but that will be it. Then we are coming to the end of the line. Be worried.

Furthermore, the United States inflation rate is on the edge of a crisis and the Federal Reserve is taking a robust approach against price increases. After the release of the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which showed greater inflation, the Fed increased interest rates by another 75 basis points, and in September CPI surged to 8.1%.

How is the Crypto Industry Performing?

Still, the whole cryptocurrency market facing volatility, at the time of writing the global crypto market volume is $920 billion, decreased by more than 70% from its all-time high of $3 trillion. The overall cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours was $45.17 billion declined by 16.09%.

Following that, the most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $19,125 which was down by over 72%, and Ethereum (ETH) traded at $1,289 dropped by around 73% from its all-time high, as per CoinMarCap. 

Digital Arms Launches HNTR Token Bringing Real Firearm Brands to Web3

16 mins ago

October 20, 2022

Sydney, Australia, 20th October, 2022, Chainwire

Digital Arms, the world’s first NFT armory, released its native crypto asset 12 pm UTC on Oct. 14, 2022 and sold its first NFT collection in 30minutes. Coinciding with the Hunter Token — also known by its ticker symbol, HNTR — launch, the Digital Arms marketplace went live on the same day with the sale of its “DogTags” collection, selling out in under 30 minutes.

Two years in the making, HNTR will facilitate various functions on the platform, including buying and selling nonfungible tokens licensed by real-world firearm manufacturers. The interoperability and functionality of Digital Arms’ NFTs will appeal to gamers and Web3 builders. The project has already partnered with popular metaverse shooter games, including Born to Die, Farcana and Ignite. Meanwhile, the NFTs’ scarcity will fuel demand from collectors and firearm enthusiasts.

Additional uses driving HNTR’s value include:

  • Utility as a medium of exchange for accessories to customize NFT firearms such as sights, magazines and color skins
  • Staking to generate passive income 
  • Paying for listing fees and revisions on the Digital Arms marketplace
  • Brands paying for advertising services with Digital Arms

Various exchanges and launchpads will help facilitate the token launch. Those seeking investment opportunities with the HNTR token can do so via Bitmart, Coinstore, as well as decentralized exchanges like Pancake Swap.  

HNTR and the Digital Arms NFT marketplace are deployed on the Binance Smart Chain, and the token follows the BEP20 standard. The network is a popular choice for Web3 gaming projects as users benefit from consistently low transaction fees and fast settlement times for both fungible and nonfungible tokens. BSC is also Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible, simplifying potential future interoperability with other blockchains.

The Digital Arms’ whitepaper details HNTR’s tokenomics. The asset has a one billion maximum supply, and the document states that 30 million HNTR will be available for staking rewards and a further 110 million for future tournament prizes.    

Accompanying the HNTR token going live will be the Digital Arms marketplace launch. The platform’s first NFT sale will be DogTags, which buyers must purchase using the HNTR token. Among other still-to-be-revealed benefits, holders of this special first drop can look forward to the following perks:

  • Up to a 50% HNTR staking APY bonus
  • Pre-sale access to licensed NFT firearm and soldier avatar drops
  • Access to private areas in the Digital Arms’ Discord to chat with founders and the team
  • Random free NFTs, distributed via airdrops
  • Exclusive access to Digital Arms events

About Digital Arms

Digital Arms is an NFT creator and marketplace leveraging blockchain technology’s interoperability to bring real firearms and greater authenticity to Web3 gaming. As an NFT creator, Digital Arms builds scarce blockchain-based in-game items for first-person shooters, hunting and sports shooting titles. The platform is already partnered with some of the biggest names in the weapon manufacturing industry, including Blackwater, Primary Arms, Head Down Firearms and Barrett Firearms.

Contact

Ben Clarke
[email protected]

Elon Musk’s Tesla Stock Soars up & Still It Holds Millions of Bitcoin

32 mins ago

October 20, 2022

