Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Max Strus not enough as Bulls 116-108 Heat opener – Orange County Register

Jimmy Butler was relentless. Tyler Herro was aggressive. Max Strus added energy on the bench. And . . . that’s where it all ended Wednesday night for the Miami Heat in their 116-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena.

“We didn’t do too well,” Butler said.

With Bam Adebayo unable to make shots and Kyle Lowry uninvolved to the point of not taking them until the final minutes, the Heat found a way to lose to a Bulls roster without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.

“It’s been a long season, and I’m sure we’ll get better,” Lowry said.

The shift to a more offensive bent with the insertion of Herro into the starting lineup was meant to relieve some of the pressure on the Heat’s defense. The reality is that there are limits to succeeding with limited deterrence.

“We were just giving up crazy amounts of baskets,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Our defense was not sharp tonight.”

So even with Butler hammering his way to a 24-point effort that included 14 of 16 foul shots, and even with Herro scoring 23, the Heat fell short early in their season-opening four-game homestand. season.

Because if it wasn’t Adebayo shooting 5-of-15 on his foul-filled night, it was Lowry so passive that he scored just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.

“The game circulated around other players,” Lowry said of its limited impact.

The Heat also got 22 points from Strus, who shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

“It’s the first game of the year,” Strus said. “We are always trying to figure things out.”

The Bulls were led by ageless DeMar DeRozan’s 37 points and a 15-point, 17-rebound double-double from center Nikola Vucevic. Former Heat guard Goran Dragic added 12 points for Chicago.

“DeRozan has fully entered his comfort zone,” Spoelstra said.

Five degrees of heat from Wednesday’s game:

1. Closing time: After a 59-59 halftime tie, the Bulls took a 15-point lead in the third quarter and entered the fourth with a 96-86 lead.

But as Spoelstra returned to his starters in the fourth, the Heat went 102-98 on a 3-point Strus with 6:19 remaining.

Later, however, a pair of missed free throws from Strus was followed by a 3-pointer Vucevic that put Chicago up 107-98 with 4:57 remaining.

“Defensively, we weren’t multi-tasking and our next game speed to make the third or fourth effort that was needed,” Spoelstra said.

2. Good start: Getting the starting role he converted, Herro opened by draining a pair of 3-pointers, then worked a trap to convert a running floater, giving him eight of the Heat’s first 10 points. He then also made his third 3-point attempt, giving him 11 of the Heat’s first 16.

He closed 8 of 15 from the field and 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Still, for Herro’s entire offense, the Heat were outscored by 18 points when Herro was on the floor.

“Defensively they were too comfortable,” Herro said. “It was too easy for them.”

The other promoted starter was Caleb Martin, who filled the void created by PJ Tucker’s transfer to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Martin finished his initial 9:22 stint with seven points and three assists, but was largely not a factor afterward.

“I thought he brought some really good stuff,” Spoelstra said of Martin.

The other three in the opening lineup were starting starters Butler, Adebayo and Lowry.

3. Four games: Despite all of Butler’s dismay at being chosen as a power forward, he ended up playing the role after his first break, alongside center Dewayne Dedmon, as well as Duncan Robinson, Strus and Gabe Vincent.

Butler, who played the last possession of the first quarter at center, was in attack mode from the start, with six free throws in the first period.

With Victor Oladipo sidelined, Butler was the first starter retired by Spoelstra, returning to play with the second unit. Those are minutes Spoelstra would probably prefer to save once (if?) Oladipo is available.

“It was our defense,” Butler said of the loss. “We can score with the best of them.”

4. Bam jam: Despite all the angst that Adebayo would have to shoot more, he held on with two points on 1-of-10 shooting at halftime, then 3-of-13 with six points at the start of the fourth quarter.

Adebayo opened 0 for 6 from the field before a second-half transitional dunk that was followed by him throwing his arms in the air with an ultimately scored gesture.

“It’s an anomaly,” Spoelstra said of Adebayo missing so many quality scoring chances. “It lacked point-blank shots. What it could have done was give us more cushioning in the first half.

5. Dragic returns: After signing as a free agent with the Bulls in the offseason, Dragic came back scoring 12 points in his first eight minutes off the bench for Chicago, opening 4 of 4 from 3 points.

It was Dragic’s third game against the Heat and his second visit to the FTX Arena, since being dealt with Precious Achiuwa by the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 offseason.

Achiuwa will be at the FTX Arena on Saturday and Monday nights when the Raptors visit.

