GENEVA — The World Health Organization and its partners are recommending that countries temporarily switch to using a single dose of cholera vaccine instead of two due to a supply shortage as outbreaks of waterborne diseases are on the rise worldwide.
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Max Strus not enough as Heat drop opener 116-108 to Bulls
Jimmy Butler was relentless. Tyler Herro was aggressive. Max Strus added energy off the bench. And . . . that’s where it basically ended Wednesday night for the Miami Heat in their 116-108 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena.
“We didn’t do too much right,” Butler said.
With Bam Adebayo unable to make shots and Kyle Lowry uninvolved to the point of not taking them until the waning minutes, the Heat found a way to lose to a Bulls roster lacking sidelined Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.
“It’s a long season, and I’m sure we’ll get better,” Lowry said.
The move to a more offensive bent with the insertion of Herro into the starting five was supposed to take some of the pressure off the Heat defense. The reality is that there are limits to succeeding with limited deterrence.
“We were just giving up crazy amounts of baskets,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Our defense was not sharp tonight.”
So even with Butler pounding his way to a 24-point effort that included 14-of-16 foul shooting, and even with Herro scoring 23, the Heat came up short at the start of their season-opening four-game homestand.
Because if it wasn’t Adebayo shooting 5 of 15 on his foul-filled night, it was Lowry passive to the point of scoring just two points on 1-of-7 shooting.
“The game was flowing around other players,” Lowry said of his limited impact.
The Heat also got 22 points from Strus, who shot 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.
“It’s the first game of the year,” Strus said. “We’re still trying to figure out things.”
The Bulls were led by the 37 points of ageless DeMar DeRozan and a 15-point, 17-rebound double-double from center Nikola Vucevic. Former Heat guard Goran Dragic added 12 points for Chicago.
“DeRozan got fully into his comfort zone,” Spoelstra said.
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s game:
1. Closing time: From a 59-59 halftime tie, the Bulls pushed to a 15-point lead in the third quarter and went into the fourth up 96-86.
But as Spoelstra cycled back to his starters in the fourth, the Heat got within 102-98 on a Strus 3-pointer with 6:19 to play.
Later, though, a missed pair of Strus free throws was followed by a Vucevic 3-pointer that put Chicago up 107-98 with 4:57 remaining.
“Defensively we weren’t making multiple efforts and our next-play speed to make the third or fourth effort that was necessary,” Spoelstra said.
2. Solid start: Getting the starting role he converted, Herro opened by draining a pair of 3-pointers and then worked out of a trap to convert a running floater, giving him eight of the Heat’s first 10 points. He then also made his third 3-point attempt, giving him 11 of the Heat’s first 16.
He closed 8 of 15 from the field and 4 of 8 on 3-pointers.
Yet for all of Herro’s offense, the Heat were outscored by 18 when Herro was on the floor.
“Defensively, they were too comfortable,” Herro said. “It was too easy for them.”
The other promoted starter was Caleb Martin, who filled the void created by P.J. Tucker’s move to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. Martin exited his initial 9:22 stint with seven points and three assists, but largely was a non-factor thereafter.
“I thought he brought some really good things,” Spoelstra said of Martin.
The other three in the opening lineup were incumbent starters Butler, Adebayo and Lowry.
3. Four play: For all of Butler’s consternation about being cast as a power forward, he wound up playing in that role after his first break, cast alongside center Dewayne Dedmon, along with Duncan Robinson, Strus and Gabe Vincent.
Butler, who played the final possession of the first quarter at center, was in attack mode from the outset, with six free throws in the opening period.
With Victor Oladipo sidelined, Butler was the first starter removed by Spoelstra, cycled back in to play with the second unit. Those are minutes Spoelstra likely would prefer to eventually save once (if?) Oladipo is available.
“It was our defense,” Butler said of the loss. “We can score with the best of ‘em.”
4. The Bam jam: For all the angst about Adebayo having to shoot more, he stood with two points on 1-of-10 shooting at halftime and then 3 of 13 with six points entering the fourth quarter.
Adebayo opened 0-for-6 from the field before a second-period transition dunk that was followed by his throwing his arms to the air with a finally-scored gesture.
“That’s an anomaly,” Spoelstra said of Adebayo missing so many quality scoring opportunities. “He was missing point-blank shots. What that could have possibly done is give us more of a cushion in the first half.”
5. Dragic returns: Having signed as a free agent with the Bulls in the offseason, Dragic returned by scoring 12 points in his first eight minutes off Chicago’s bench, opening 4 of 4 on 3-pointers.
It was Dragic’s third game against the Heat, and second visit to FTX Arena, since being dealt along with Precious Achiuwa to the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 offseason.
Achiuwa will be at FTX Arena on Saturday and Monday nights, when the Raptors visit.
()
High school football: Highland Park caps breakout season with win over St. Croix Lutheran
In the press box at Highland Park Stadium is a sheet listing fun facts, favorite songs and favorite subjects for all the Scots players.
Available for the public address announcer, Monaire Vaughn’s says, “Always Happy.”
The senior quarterback who always has a positive outlook and a smile was just that Wednesday.
His cousin, Terez Vaughn, scored from 50 yards out late in the third quarter and the Scots went on to defeat St. Croix Lutheran 28-14 Wednesday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Highland Park (6-2) won the Twin City Gold District, earned the school’s best record since 2009 and could get a No. 2 seed in its Class 5A section.
“It feels amazing. No words can explain it,” Monaire Vaughn said. “I’m just proud.”
Added linebacker Charlie Fragassi, who didn’t play the sport until eighth grade: “It feels pretty awesome. I’ve never been 6-2 before on a football field. It just feels pretty crazy.”
Playoff seeding takes place Thursday, with postseason action beginning Tuesday for most non-Class 6A teams, including Highland Park. However, with just four teams in its section, the Crusaders are scheduled to begin play Oct. 28.
“We’re just a family; we want it more. We just wanted it this year, we got something to prove,” said Monaire Vaughn, who threw for 192 yards, including a game-securing 40-yard strike to Melvin Mensah with 4:07 left.
For safety Peter Douma, it’s about camaraderie.
“Everything we do, we do it as a team. Our motto on defense is ‘Play for Each Other.’ We just go out there and do it every game,” he said.
“It’s so special because everyone works together,” added Fragassi.
St. Croix Lutheran (3-5), a Class 3A school, has scored just 35 points in losing its past three games. It had 11 yards of offense in the final 24 minutes after amassing 230 yards in the first half.
The result could have been greater, but Highland Park missed a trio of golden opportunities.
Twice the Scots turned the ball over inside the Crusaders 5, and Monaire Vaughn threw an interception early in the fourth quarter on a drive that could have for all intents and purposes secured the victory.
Instead of looking at each event as a negative, coach Jonathan Brown said it’s further evidence of this group’s resiliency.
“In the past we had players who would try to be Superman and do it themselves, but now they’re trusting each other to come back. Our quarterback has a fumble, comes back and throws a touchdown. They trust him to still play quarterback.
“The biggest thing is showing that trust and letting them know. Football is so much about managing the psychology and emotions. I think we forget there’s a lot of risk involved. … They have to know they can’t lose the trust and respect of their teammates and their coaches. They know that we love them no matter what happens.”
Douma agrees that mentality helps in the big picture.
“We started a little slow today, but we rebounded, came out and played a great second half,” he said.
What looked like an inevitable Scots lead late in the first quarter quickly turned into a 7-point deficit.
From the Crusaders’ 1, Vaughn lost the handle, with St. Croix Lutheran recovering in the end zone. Evan Valleau, a 6-foot-4, 245-pounder, took a handoff on the ensuing play and galloped 80 yards to the end zone.
Vaughn quickly atoned for the mistake, finding Ishmael Powell a step ahead of a defender for a 72-yard score on the opening play of quarter two.
A 56-yard run by the Crusaders’ Jack Thome was offset by Scots offensive lineman Antoine Brown falling on a Monaire Vaughn fumble in the end zone for a 14-14 tie midway through the second quarter.
Linebacker Benny Waud stopped Thome on fourth down at the 5 in the final minute of the half.
The stock market has had a terrible year. These Americans are not bothered.
Some say they can’t afford to put money in the market while others believe there are better paths to wealth
DeMar DeRozan’s 37 points lead the Chicago Bulls to a season-opening win over the Miami Heat despite Zach LaVine’s absence
The new season started as the last one ended for the Chicago Bulls — on the shoulders of DeMar DeRozan, who scored 37 points on 14-for-22 shooting in a herculean effort to beat the Miami Heat 116-108 in Wednesday’s opener.
DeRozan showed every trick in his repertoire — drawing fouls with the jerk of his shot fake, floating in for a thunderous third-quarter dunk, dropping a late 3-pointer with a defender draped over him.
Despite a slow start, the Bulls quieted the FTX Arena crowd with a 37-27 third quarter. But the Heat closed that gap with a similar swing at the start of the fourth quarter as the Bulls coughed up the ball up three times in four minutes.
Nikola Vučević doused the last spark of a Heat comeback with 4:57 left, sinking a 3-pointer to secure anine-point margin. The Heat never got closer than eight after that.
A decisive win against one of the projected top contenders in the Eastern Conference was reassuring for the Bulls, who played without max-contract All-Star Zach LaVine.
LaVine was sidelined for the opener to manage an ongoing left knee injury after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in the offseason. Coach Billy Donovan said the absence was an “expected” part of LaVine’s recovery despite the guard’s insistence after practice Friday that he was “healthy” and prepared to play.
Alex Caruso started in LaVine’s place. Although he didn’t match LaVine’s typical shooting production — finishing with six points and four assists — Caruso’s experience and defensive rigor helped steady the Bulls’ primary rotation.
Ayo Dosunmu stamped his mark as the new starting point guard, opening the season with a 17-point, four-assist performance as he maneuvered the offense with increased confidence in his second season.
Goran Dragić made a splash in his Bulls debut, scoring 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from behind the 3-point arc. Dragić led a reinvigorated second unit that provided improved flexibility in the rotations. Coby White added 10 points off the bench and Andre Drummond had nine in his first game as a Bull.
Despite the strong result for the Bulls, Patrick Williams didn’t answer many of the questions about his readiness to return as a starter after a shaky preseason.
Williams showed a flash of his potential in the third quarter, scoring his first basket off a spin move into a jumper, then sprinting full court for a transition layup. He made several other important plays — including a critical steal with a little more than seven minutes left — but struggled to assert himself. That third-quarter sequence accounted for all four of Williams’ points.
The Bulls head to Washington to face the Wizards on Friday before returning to the United Center for the home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. LaVine remains questionable for both games.
WHO and partner agencies maintain a stock of cholera vaccines which are distributed free of charge to countries in need.
“This decision of last resort is a way to avoid making the impossible choice of sending doses to one country rather than another,” said Dr Daniela Garone, international medical coordinator at Doctors Without Borders, one WHO partners in managing the global stock of cholera vaccines. . “Single-dose vaccination will provide shorter protection, but it’s the fair and equitable way to try to protect as many people as possible as we face simultaneous cholera outbreaks.”
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said cholera can sometimes kill in a day and warned that outbreaks in 29 countries this year were putting “unprecedented pressure” on limited global vaccine supplies. He said authorities should aim to increase vaccine production and that “rationing should only be a temporary solution”.
The WHO said countries like Haiti, Malawi and Syria are struggling to stop large outbreaks of the disease and that climate change could make outbreaks more common because the bacteria that causes the disease can reproduce more quickly in warmer water.
In 2010, cholera killed nearly 10,000 people in Haiti after the disease was brought there by UN peacekeepers.
The WHO said that of the 36 million vaccine doses expected for 2022, 24 million have already been shipped for vaccination campaigns. He said there was no short-term solution to increasing production. A global cholera task force has estimated that the world needs about 250 million cholera vaccines through 2025, both to stop outbreaks and for preventive vaccination campaigns.
Shantha Biotechnics, an Indian subsidiary of French pharmaceutical company Sanofi, previously announced that it would stop manufacturing cholera vaccines by the end of this year, leaving the world with just one maker of the easy-to-produce oral vaccine: the South Korean company EuBiologics.
Dr Michael Ryan, WHO emergency director, said it was not possible to estimate when countries might resume using two doses of the cholera vaccine.
“It reflects the scale of the crisis,” Ryan said, criticizing rich countries for not doing more to help boost production.
“It is a sad day for us to have to go back to a one-dose, life-saving strategy,” he said. “But if cholera were to spread in industrialized and wealthy countries right now, the production costs would be covered.”
Winderman’s view: A Heat opening night to forget for Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry
Observations and other notes of interest from Wednesday night’s 116-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls:
– Difficult to discern which was worse in this one.
– Bam Adebayo trying and being unable to score?
– Or Kyle Lowry perhaps even more passive than before?
– But there has to be more than the one-two punch of Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.
– That isn’t sustainable.
– As the Heat learned after Wednesday night’s first quarter.
– Yes, Herro can make shots.
– Yes, Butler can get to the line.
– But a limited menu ultimately provides limited results.
– With Adebayo, it can’t be about forcing shots out of his wheelhouse.
– Forget the offseason narrative.
– It’s not about more shots.
– It’s about more of the right shots.
– Yes, he rebounded.
– But his first trip to the foul line did not come until the closing minutes.
– Too little too late.
– As for Lowry, based on how it ended last season, the expectation was of an opening statement.
– None delivered.
– There has to be more Friday night against Boston.
– And it can’t be about Lowry saving it for the two games that follow against the Raptors.
– This one should have provided ample motivation.
– The worst-kept secret became the Heat’s starting reality, with Erik Spoelstra opening with a lineup of Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry.
– Herro was introduced first, Butler last.
– The Bulls, lacking starters Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball, opened with a lineup of Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu.
– Ball and LaVine are dealing with ongoing knee issues.
– Inactive for the Heat were Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Jamal Cain, even though the Heat were required to place only one on the inactive list to meet the limit of 15 in uniform.
– Oladipo (knee) and Yurtseven (ankle) are dealing with injuries.
– Cain is on a two-way contract, limited to 50 games on the active roster.
– The sense with Cain is to save his games for when most needed.
– Similar to how the Heat handled Martin last season.
– Max Strus played as the Heat’s first reserve, entering for Butler midway through the opening period.
– With Oladipo out, that got Butler back in with the second unit as a shot creator.
– Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent then followed off the Heat bench.
– Butler got back into the initial mix before Herro took his first break.
– Entering the same time as former Heat guard Goran Dragic entered for the Bulls.
– Dragic received a warm ovation when he entered.
– It was his second game back since being dealt in the 2021 offseason for Lowry.
– Duncan Robinson then entered as the Heat’s fourth reserve, for Herro.
– Out of the initial mix were Nikola Jovic and Haywood Highsmith.
– With Highsmith getting a token moment at the end of the first half.
– Herro’s third point moved him past Michael Beasley for 21st on the Heat all-time list.
– Butler’s first free throw moved him past Bob Lanier for 91st on the NBA all-time list.
– Butler’s eighth free throw moved him past Eddie Jones for ninth on the Heat all-time list.
– Lowry’s third assist moved him past Stephon Marbury for 27th on the NBA all-time list.
– Lowry’s first steal tied him with Charles Oakley for 68th on the NBA all-time list.
– Ahead of his 20th Heat season, Udonis Haslem addressed the crowd pregame at midcourt, He opened by mentioning Brittney Griner’s incarceration in Russia.
– He said, “We are still thinking about you and everything that you’re going through. You’re in our hearts and our minds.”
()
