News
Joe Biden endorses using taxpayer funds to help pay for abortions
President Joe Biden has said he would support the use of federal funds to help women afford abortions, he revealed in an interview.
During an interview with NowThis News, a medical resident asked the president about the idea of using taxpayer dollars to pay for childcare and vacation for women seeking abortions — and for abortion himself, it seems.
“The answer is absolutely…I support that, and I’ve publicly urged companies to do so,” Biden replied.
Details of Biden’s abortion response were revealed by Axios ahead of the interview, which is set to air on social media on Sunday.
The president lamented that some women who want abortions cannot afford abortions, due to other costs.
“[I]Imagine the women who need this kind of assistance, but don’t have the money at all to be able to do it,” he added. “None. … What are they doing? They have no choice.”
Biden praised the companies for also stepping in to help women get abortions more easily, offering free trips and paid time off to get abortions.
“I urged them publicly as President of the United States… ‘This is what you should do,’” he said.
Biden has recently stepped up efforts to push nationwide legalization of abortion on his midterm agenda.
On Tuesday, he swore that the first bill he would sign in January would be a bill Roe vs. Wade federal law if the Democrats maintain their majority in Congress.
When asked by reporters on Wednesday whether he thought abortion or inflation was his administration’s most important national issue, Biden replied, “We should be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.” You know that old expression?
Democrats via Storyful
Breitbart News
News
Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski preps for Game 1,000: ‘I feel very lucky’
Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski played the 500th NHL game of his career on Nov 19, 2015. He played for the Dallas Stars at the time and was in the lineup for a win over the Washington Capitals.
“When I got 500 I was like, ‘I can’t believe people play 1,000,’ ” Goligoski said in the hours leading up to Thursday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center. “Now here we are.”
Yes, for Goligoski, 37, a 15-year NHL veteran, the matchup between the Wild and the Canucks will mark the 1,000th game of his career. Along the way, he’s played for Pittsburgh, Dallas, Arizona and now the Wild. It’s fitting that the former University of Minnesota star from Grand Rapids, Minn., hits the milestone with the home-state team. He joined the Wild last season.
“I was talking to someone about that the other day,” he said. “I don’t know how many people are able to do that with the hometown team. It’s really cool how everything has happened. Just feel very fortunate.”
Because it’s a home game, Goligoski will have a good amount of family and friends in attendance. He said he is expecting more than 20 family members and friends in the crowd, though he fortunately didn’t have to pay for the tickets. His agent Ben Hankinson bought a suite for the occasion.
“I’ll give him a shoutout,” Goligoski said while setting himself up for the punchline. “I’ve paid him enough money over the years.”
Maybe the coolest thing for Goligoski is getting to share the moment with his kids. The family shared some donuts at the house in celebration before Goligoski left for Thursday’s morning skate. He said his 6-year-old son Roman is starting to understand what’s going on. What about his 4-year-old daughter Mila?
“Not so much,” Goligoski said with a laugh. “She just liked the donuts.”
This has been a long time coming for Goligoski. He made his NHL debut with the Penguins midway through the 2007-08 season after wrapping up his career at the University of Minnesota. He won a Stanley Cup with the organization a couple of years later.
In the decade that’s followed, Goligoski has remained focused on proving himself day in and day out. It’s a big reason he’s experienced so much longevity. He’s never been satisfied.
“I think I’ve always kind of had that feeling a little bit, which I think is good,” Goligoski said. “It keeps me motivated. I don’t know. I don’t think I’ve ever really felt comfortable or anything. I’ll just try to keep improving and keep working hard and see how long we can go here.”
Who’s to say how much longer Goligoski plays? The answer to that question will come in time. In the meantime, Goligoski plans to celebrate a little bit before Thursday’s game, then lock back in alongside young defenseman Calen Addison when the puck is dropped.
Never mind the 15-year age gap between them.
“It’s cool,” Goligoski said of his milestone. “Not a lot of people get to do it. I feel very lucky.”
News
Parking tickets sweeping the streets of San Diego could soon cost more
A street-sweeping parking ticket could soon become much more expensive.
San Diego officials want to raise the cost of a ticket to sweep streets by more than 30% to boost revenue by about $5 million and encourage more people to clear curbs so road sweepers of the city can keep the streets cleaner.
The proposal, which would raise the cost of a citation from $52.50 to $68.50, comes a month after city officials announced they were revamping street sweeping routes following a study which showed that the system could be more efficient.
The increased revenue from citations is part of a larger San Diego campaign to raise more money to help comply with the state’s new stormwater mandates that aim to clean up waterways.
Other efforts include increasing stormwater inspection fees, strengthening enforcement of stormwater regulations, and developing plans for a ballot measure that would create a dedicated water funding stream. rainfall.
San Diego now generates an average of $61 million a year for stormwater funding, but is expected to need an average of $335 million a year over the next two decades, city officials said.
The cost of street sweeping tickets, issued to vehicles parked in sweeping zones during designated sweeping hours, has not increased since 2003, officials said. The proposed increase would come into effect on January 1.
About 102,000 citations are issued each year for violations of street sweeping parking restrictions. The city collected $7.3 million in fines in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
There are no plans to increase fines for other types of parking tickets.
The increase would move San Diego from the middle of the pack for local street-sweeping fines to the top, surpassing UC San Diego’s $65 fine.
Encinitas charges $53, Chula Vista $47.50, Escondido $46, La Mesa $42.50, National City $35, and Del Mar $33.
But compared to other major California cities, San Diego would be in the middle of the pack. San Francisco charges $85, Los Angeles $73, Oakland $66, and San Jose $60.
The city council’s budget and government effectiveness committee forwarded the proposal Wednesday to the full city council for approval. Committee member and council member Monica Montgomery Steppe, who represents low-income neighborhoods in District 4, voted against the proposal.
“I understand the importance, but to me it’s a bit premature,” Montgomery Steppe said, pointing out that low-income families also face higher energy, gas and water bills. “I just don’t want to bamboozle people in San Diego, and I feel like we’re doing that, especially low-income communities that can’t handle the impact.”
Council Speaker Sean Elo-Rivera said the city’s increased revenue was too big to argue against. But he expressed similar concerns.
“I was the person who struggled to get out of it and got a ticket for street sweeping,” he said. “It’s like another thing that makes life more difficult.”
No date has been set for the city council’s vote on this proposal.
City officials said efforts to notify residents of the increase will include flyers about cars in street sweeping zones, a social media information campaign and promotion on the Think Blue website. from the city.
The state takes $12.50 from each citation to fund the justice system and prisons.
The city’s fleet of 28 sweepers cover 61,000 miles of streets each year, removing approximately 4,700 tons of trash and debris annually.
The recent road vamp reduced the frequency of sweeps where relatively little litter was collected and increased it on roads where relatively large amounts were found.
Neighborhoods where sweeping is now more common on certain streets are Clairemont, Linda Vista, Bay Park, Miramar, Mira Mesa and University City.
Sweeping is now less frequent on certain streets on Peninsula, Midway-Pacific Highway, Balboa Park, Normal Heights, Kensington, College Area, Grantville, Logan Heights, Encanto, and Golden Hill.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Gophers’ Tanner Morgan, Penn State’s Sean Clifford are QBs linked since sixth grade
It’s eerie how much Tanner Morgan and Sean Clifford have traveled similar and sometimes converging paths.
Morgan’s sixth-grade team in Kentucky played Clifford’s team from Ohio. The youth teams roughly 30 miles apart had a rematch in seventh grade. They didn’t play each other in high school, when they were racking up yards and hearing from college recruiters, but Morgan remembers watching Clifford’s highlights on the TV news.
They became full-time Big Ten starting quarterbacks in 2019, with Morgan’s Gophers beating Clifford’s Nittany Lions in a Top 15 matchup in Minnesota that November. With more than 40 games experience each, the sixth-year players have become synonymous with their schools, leading their programs to big wins while doing it the right way. But when things have gone sideways, critics are quick to say they are ready to move on to the shiny new and more highly recruited freshman backups.
Their parallel paths might converge again when the Gophers play No. 16 Penn State in a nationally televised game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in University Park, Pa.
The durable Morgan and Clifford are both dealing with injuries that took them out of last Saturday’s games. The ability to play this Saturday remains unclear. Coaches P.J. Fleck and James Franklin, who have been so loyal to them through the ups and downs, are not revealing much about whether they will play in Penn State’s White Out game in Happy Valley.
With the pandemic allowing for sixth year of eligibility, Morgan was able to come back at age 23 and Clifford at 24. With that in mind at Big Ten Media Days in July, a Wall Street Journal reporter asked Clifford about the benefit of “institutional knowledge.”
“I think about my boy Tanner Morgan over at Minnesota,” Clifford said. “… We were playing each other since the (sixth) grade and to think that now both of our old (butts) are still playing at the biggest stages, it’s very cool because that friendship is so deep.”
If Morgan and Clifford are cleared to play Saturday, it will be in front of more than 100,000 people in the stadium plus an ABC television audience nationwide, but Clifford called their youth matchups “the best days of football.”
“Realistically, you don’t have a care in the world,” Clifford continued. “You are out there and you are getting orange slices at halftime. It’s the coolest thing, and that is what football is about. It’s about having fun and being able to be with your buddies and play the game you love and learn real life lessons through football. That is what I remember the most.”
Morgan shared more vivid memories. Clifford and Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy drove south to play Morgan and Ryle in 2010.
“I think our only loss, or one of our only two losses, was to them,” Morgan recalled to the Pioneer Press last week. “They beat us, six to zero, because they ran a hook and ladder in the third quarter. It went like 60 yards and scored.”
Clifford completed the hook route, and Morgan even recalled what hash mark it was on (the right one).
“I don’t know why I remember it so much,” Morgan said. “They scored on that, and I was not happy.”
In 2011, Morgan’s Ryle team traveled north to Cincinnati, a big deal for small-community kids in Kentucky. Morgan and Co. beat Clifford that day.
“I remember throwing a slant-and-go to one of my best friends,” Morgan shared.
Playing against Clifford left an imprint on Morgan. “It was one of the first times where I was competing against somebody and I thought, ‘Oh, he’s really good.’ ”
Morgan and Clifford have remained acquaintances. While they didn’t play against each other for eight more years, Morgan recalled turning on the news after high school games under the Friday night lights. He saw Clifford, a more-heralded recruit, go on to win a state championship at St. Xavier in Cincinnati.
When they played again in 2019, Morgan was lights out. He completed 18 of 20 passes for 339 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Clifford had success but also struggled in big moments, going 23 for 43 for 340 yards with one touchdown and three picks. He threw a game-sealing interception to U safety Jordan Howden.
“The 2019 game was definitely a hard-fought game,” Clifford said in July. “They brought their ‘A’ game. They had a great fan base. Looking forward to this year. Get to see them again. Tanner, he has been talking. I’ll see him when that week comes. It’s always fun because Tanner and I are boys, but we have another shot.”
It’s to be determined if they will, in fact, get that final chance to face off again. College football grinds up players, even the once-star quarterbacks giving it one more go. Morgan and Clifford have shared those kinds of comments.
“We’ve had similar journeys and have played in the best conference in college football for a long time,” Morgan said. “We’ve had highs, had lows. There’s a lot of outside expectations in this position that we’re in. We’re two different people, two different personalities on how we deal with those kind of the things, but we’re talking about life.”
Clifford reached out to Morgan about Kirk Ciarrocca, the offensive coordinator who left Minnesota to coach Clifford for one season at Penn State in 2020 before returning to the U this fall. Ciarrocca intimately knows both QBs, and could see Morgan’s passion to play the game when he started recruiting him.
“It was way before I ever met him,” Ciarroca said this week. “It was something that had been instilled in him from a young age and from his mom and dad. Something that he’s taken to heart.”
If Morgan is able to throw a slant on Saturday and it’s able to go for a touchdown, Clifford will be on the opposite sideline doing everything he can to respond to his boyhood rival and his college confidant.
It will be like they did back in 2010-11, when they were eating orange slices and slinging more carefree passes.
News
Travel demand remains strong, airlines say
American Airlines reports record third-quarter revenue and expects strong demand next year as working from home drives more bookings, executives say
wsj
News
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes.
None of the proposals would force immediate changes inside the states’ prisons, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how they use prison labor, a lasting imprint of slavery’s legacy on the entire United States.
The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. That exception has long permitted the exploitation of labor by convicted felons.
“The idea that you could ever finish the sentence ‘slavery’s okay when … ’ has to rip out your soul, and I think it’s what makes this a fight that ignores political lines and brings us together, because it feels so clear,” said Bianca Tylek, executive director of Worth Rises, a criminal justice advocacy group pushing to remove the amendment’s convict labor clause.
Nearly 20 states have constitutions that include language permitting slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. In 2018, Colorado was the first to remove the language from its founding frameworks by ballot measure, followed by Nebraska and Utah two years later.
This November, versions of the question go before voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont.
Sen. Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat from Memphis, was shocked when a fellow lawmaker told her about the slavery exception in the Tennessee Constitution and immediately began working to replace the language.
“When I found out that this exception existed, I thought, ‘We have got to fix this and we’ve got to fix this right away,’” she said. “Our constitution should reflect the values and the beliefs of our state.”
Constitutions require lengthy and technically tricky steps before they can be tweaked. Akbari first proposed changes in 2019; the GOP-dominant General Assembly then had to pass the changes by a majority vote in one two-year legislative period and then pass it again with at least two-thirds approval in the next. The amendment could then go on the ballot in the year of the next gubernatorial election.
Akbari also had to work with the state Department of Correction to ensure that inmate labor wouldn’t be prohibited under her proposal.
The proposed language going before Tennessean voters more clearly distinguishes between the two: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”
“We understand that those who are incarcerated cannot be forced to work without pay, but we should not create a situation where they won’t be able to work at all,” Akbari said.
Similar concerns over the financial impact of prison labor led California’s Democratic-led Legislature to reject an amendment eliminating indentured servitude as a possible punishment for crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration predicted it could require the state to pay billions of dollars at minimum wage to prison inmates.
Scrutiny over prison labor has existed for decades, but the 13th Amendment’s loophole in particular encouraged former Confederate states after the Civil War to devise new ways to maintain the dynamics of slavery. They used restrictive measures, known as the “Black codes” because they nearly always targeted Black people, to criminalize benign interactions such as talking too loudly or not yielding on the sidewalk. Those targeted would end up in custody for minor actions, effectively enslaving them again.
Fast-forward to today: Many incarcerated workers make pennies on the dollar, which isn’t expected to change if the proposals succeed. Inmates who refuse to work may be denied phone calls or visits with family, punished with solitary confinement and even be denied parole.
Alabama is asking voters to delete all racist language from its constitution and to remove and replace a section on convict labor that’s similar to what Tennessee has had in its constitution.
Vermont often boasts of being the first state in the nation to ban slavery in 1777, but its constitution still allows involuntary servitude in a handful of circumstances. Its proposed change would replace the current exception clause with language saying “slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited in this State.”
Oregon’s proposed change repeals its exception clause while adding language allowing a court or probation or parole agency to order alternatives to incarceration as part of sentencing.
Louisiana is the only state so far to have its proposed amendment draw organized opposition, over concerns that the replacement language may make matters worse. Even one of its original sponsors has second thoughts — Democratic Rep. Edmond Jordan told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate last week that he’s urging voters to reject it.
The nonprofit Council for a Better Louisiana warned that the wording could technically permit slavery again, as well as continue involuntary servitude.
Louisiana’s Constitution now says: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are prohibited, except in the latter case as punishment for a crime.” The amendment would change that to: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are prohibited, (but this) does not apply to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice.”
“This amendment is an example of why it is so important to get the language right when presenting constitutional amendments to voters,” the nonprofit group said in a statement urging voters to choose “No” and lawmakers to try again, pointing to Tennessee’s ballot language as a possible template.
Supporters of the amendment say such criticisms are part of a campaign to keep exception clauses in place.
“If this doesn’t pass, it will be used as a weapon against us,” said Max Parthas, state operations director for the Abolish Slavery National Network.
The question stands as a reminder of how slavery continues to bedevil Americans, and Parthas says that’s reason enough to vote yes.
“We’ve never seen a single day in the United States where slavery was not legal,” he said. “We want to see what that looks like and I think that’s worth it.”
News
Two downtown Minneapolis restaurants shutter for good
Two downtown Minneapolis mainstay restaurants have closed in recent weeks.
Rock Bottom Brewery, which opened in 1993, was the first brewpub to set up shop in the Twin Cities, and just the second for the chain, which started in Denver and in its heyday had as many as 40 locations.
When Rock Bottom came to town, it was unheard of to brew and serve beer from the same space, and for many years, the pub coasted on the novelty of its business model.
However, as craft breweries and brew pubs have spread across the nation, the chain has shrunk dramatically. Now there are just 16 Rock Bottom restaurants in the U.S.
The La Salle Plaza restaurant quietly closed its doors last week.
And Seven Steakhouse & Sushi has also closed, for the second time this year, and it appears this time, it’s for good.
The restaurant announced the closure on its website, saying: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, we cannot operate a restaurant/bar in our current residence building of 700 Hennepin Ave. To which, we have no alternative but to close. We understand the inconvenience to you and what this may cause and thank you for your patronage to us at Seven.”
The restaurant previously closed in January, only to reopen in March.
Joe Biden endorses using taxpayer funds to help pay for abortions
Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski preps for Game 1,000: ‘I feel very lucky’
German Bank ‘N26’ Launches Crypto Trading Services
Parking tickets sweeping the streets of San Diego could soon cost more
Gophers’ Tanner Morgan, Penn State’s Sean Clifford are QBs linked since sixth grade
The Psychology Of Bear Markets
Travel demand remains strong, airlines say
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
Two downtown Minneapolis restaurants shutter for good
The Latin Recording Academy® Names Quetzal Fuerte Official Artist for the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE