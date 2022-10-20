News
Let’s make a deal: 3 trade proposals that could bolster Ravens’ roster as deadline nears
With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, it’s hard to know who might be a seller. Half of the league’s division leaders have just three wins over the season’s first six weeks. Only three teams have at least five wins. Only three teams have fewer than two wins. The margin between contending and middling is razor-thin.
Two more weeks of games separate the NFL’s general managers from the league’s Nov. 1 deadline, and by then, Eric DeCosta will know who’s up for grabs. But as the Ravens (3-3) prepare for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns (2-4), their interest in the trade market is tough to forecast. The Ravens have a hole at wide receiver but a front office keen on preserving its draft capital. The defense has a significant list of injuries but enough returning talent to patch things up.
DeCosta figures to be proactive. From 2018 to 2020, he acquired running back Ty Montgomery, cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue at the deadline. Could another trade happen this year? Here are three potential deals that Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon could see coming together.
Ravens trade seventh-round pick for Jets WR Denzel Mims
Walker: You could argue that the last thing the Ravens need is another cast-off wide receiver, which is what Mims, a 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor, has become for the Jets. He has not played a single snap in his third season after his production declined from Year 1 to Year 2. If the Ravens were going to trade a late-round pick for a pass catcher, Robbie Anderson would have been a far more productive option, and we know they did not pull the trigger on him before the Carolina Panthers sent him to the Arizona Cardinals.
So what are we talking about here, especially after the Ravens took a practice squad flier on DeSean Jackson, a greater deep threat at age 34 than Mims was at age 24? This pitch is more about the Ravens’ need for live bodies at wide receiver and their shopping tendencies at the position than it is about Mims.
We have seen Lamar Jackson’s passing production plummet with No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman sidelined by a foot sprain, and we have watched Bateman deal with enough injuries over the past two years to know he’s not a safe bet to play every week. Devin Duvernay has stepped up admirably this season, but Demarcus Robinson, another retread, has not produced much, and James Proche II seems permanently trapped outside the team’s game-day plans. We have no idea what, if anything, Jackson has left to offer.
So the Ravens need help, no matter how much their offense eschews one of the most glamorous positions in the sport. Former Maryland star DJ Moore is the name on optimistic fans’ lips because of the perception that Carolina might be selling off all its attractive offensive pieces. But when have we seen the Ravens sacrifice a Day 1 or Day 2 pick — the likely price for Moore, if he’s available at all — for a wide receiver? When have we seen them spend tens of millions of dollars at the position, as they would have to do to keep Moore over the remaining three years of his contract? Right player, unrealistic fit.
Which brings us back to Mims, a less enticing prospect. He is a 6-foot-3, 207-pound wide receiver who ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. Even then, he was known as a low-floor, high-ceiling prospect whose lack of craft and intensity undercut his physical gifts. Jets coaches raved about his improvement before this season, but actions speak louder, and they have not chosen to play him. Would he likely change much for the Ravens’ offense if they traded for him? No. But this is the Ravens’ reality — spending little on long shots with a bit of juice — at a position that has always deviled them.
Ravens trade sixth-round pick for Falcons OLB Lorenzo Carter
Shaffer: The Ravens don’t need an outside linebacker as much as they did, say, three weeks ago, when Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo weren’t cleared to practice, Justin Houston had just sprained his groin, and Odafe Oweh was the only healthy option on the 53-man roster.
The position’s depth was poor then. Now, it’s promising. Jason Pierre-Paul’s signing gave the Ravens a plug-and-play starter opposite Oweh, who’s no longer needed as an every-down presence. Malik Harrison has helped out as an edge-setting linebacker. Bowser, who led the team in sacks last year and has impressed coaches with his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, could make his season debut Sunday. Ojabo’s return is just around the corner. Houston’s nearing full health, too.
But if coordinator Mike Macdonald’s preference is to drop seven into coverage on obvious passing downs, he needs an impactful pass rush. How much faith can DeCosta put in a group of outside linebackers likely prone to further injury? This is a long season, and player availability from week to week is a crapshoot. Having only three true outside linebackers available for a must-win game, for instance, might not be enough. The Ravens’ pressure rate entering Week 7 is just 18.4%, tied for 26th in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference.
Carter would be a nice insurance policy — if Atlanta’s willing to part with him. In six starts for the NFC South-leading Falcons (3-3), Carter has two sacks, six quarterback hurries and 11 total pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus. The former third-round pick has also graded out as a solid run defender over his five-year NFL career.
Carter’s deal makes him expendable and affordable. His Falcons contract expires after this season, and with a base salary worth just $1.5 million, the Ravens wouldn’t need any salary cap gymnastics to make the finances work. A late-round pick isn’t much, either, when you’re buying insurance at a crucial position.
Ravens trade first- and fourth-round picks for Panthers WR DJ Moore
Doon: With all due respect to my dear colleagues, the Ravens should be looking for an established star, someone who can come in and make an immediate impact. The former Terps standout fits the bill.
Before an understandable dip in production this year thanks to the Panthers’ abysmal quarterback situation, Moore had been incredibly reliable. The 2018 first-round pick is the only NFL wide receiver with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards in each of the past three seasons, and he caught 12 touchdown passes in that span.
This wouldn’t be a one-year rental, either. The 25-year-old signed a three-year, $61.9 million extension this offseason, an average annual value of $20.6 million that ranks 10th in the league at the position. With most top receivers commanding north of $25 million annually, it’s a relative bargain to have Moore under those terms as the salary cap rises.
Not only is the 5-11, 215-pound Moore a talented receiver, but also a capable and willing run blocker, an essential skill for the Ravens’ offense. Despite being held to three catches for 7 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Moore earned praise from interim coach Steve Wilks for his selfless performance.
“[He] didn’t get the touches that he probably wanted yesterday, but if you really study and watch the tape, his blocking was phenomenal — outstanding,” Wilks said. “That’s tough for a receiver to buy in and do because he really wants the ball.”
With Moore joining Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews, the Ravens would finally have enough weapons for Jackson to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills and make a deep postseason run. The Panthers’ asking price might be too steep for the “right player, right price” Ravens, but considering Jackson’s ongoing contract negotiations, it might be prudent to make a deeper investment at wide receiver.
The Ravens’ offense has a ‘foundation’ for success. Here’s how they can build on it. | ANALYSIS
For so much of their loss Sunday to the New York Giants, the Ravens made offense look easy. Six of their first seven possessions crossed over into Giants territory, the one exception being a milk-the-clock drive just before halftime. Six times in the game’s first 48 minutes, they moved into range of a field-goal attempt, if only briefly, or scored a touchdown. The 406 total yards they finished with were their second most of the season.
But by the time the offense needed points late in the fourth quarter, the Ravens had only 20. All the rocks they’d stubbed their toes on inside, all the holes they’d stepped into, had accumulated into something impassable inside MetLife Stadium. The Ravens’ penultimate drive ended with an interception, their last drive with a fumble. They left Week 6 with a 406-238 margin in total yardage and a four-point loss.
“We’re going to try to finish everything,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. “You try to finish the first play just like you try to finish the last play. So keep playing football, keep doing what we do, and we’ll be fine.”
The Ravens’ three losses this season, all fourth-quarter collapses, have somewhat obscured the resurgence of quarterback Lamar Jackson and their offense. The Ravens (3-3) are third in the NFL in yards per play (6.2) and third in overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. No team has had a more effective running game over the past three weeks, and Jackson, despite his recent spate of turnovers, ranks fifth in the NFL in ESPN’s QBR.
Their challenge now, entering Sunday’s game against the defensively challenged Cleveland Browns (2-4), is to have their output match their peripherals. Complete performances have been elusive: The Ravens were shut out in the second half of their Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, settled for three field goals after halftime in their Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and squandered a breakout rushing performance in Sunday’s loss to the Giants.
“The foundation is there,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not that I’m looking at it, or anybody’s looking at it, like, ‘Hey, we’ve really got some things to worry about.’ We know we’re playing good football, both sides of the ball. Just keep striving, keep trying to get better, keep building on what we’ve done in the past, and we’re going to be good.”
Here’s a look at how they can get better.
Get Bateman back
For all the hubbub over the addition of practice squad wide receiver DeSean Jackson, whose signing was finalized Wednesday, Rashod Bateman remains the team’s most important wideout.
With Bateman on the field this season, according to the play index site nflfastR, the Ravens have averaged 7.9 yards and 0.28 expected points added per drop-back. (EPA is a measure of efficiency that accounts for situational factors such as down, distance and field position.) Only the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have averaged more than 0.28 EPA per drop-back overall this season, according to analytics site RBSDM.com.
With Bateman off the field this season — he’s missed two-plus games since spraining his foot in the loss to Buffalo — the Ravens have averaged just 5.4 yards and minus-0.08 EPA per drop-back. Only 13 NFL offenses have a negative EPA rate on drop-backs this season.
Bateman was back at practice Wednesday as a limited participant, and Jackson said his return to the field would “do a lot for us.”
“That’s our No. 1 guy,” he said. “He runs great routes. He’s a fast receiver. He’s our top guy, so we definitely need him back out there, but he’ll just take his time. When he comes back, I feel like we’re going to need him at the perfect time.”
Beat the blitz
After struggling against the blitz last year, Jackson opened the season like he’d spent all summer working up solutions. Over the Ravens’ first three games, he went a combined 26-for-32 for 368 yards and six touchdowns, along with no interceptions, against five or more pass rushers, according to Pro Football Focus.
Over the Ravens’ past three games, however, Jackson’s performance has been more mortal than superhuman. He threw his first against-the-blitz interception in the loss to Buffalo. He went 7-for-18 for just 77 yards against the Bengals’ pressure looks. And against the Giants and former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, he finished 11-for-21 for 121 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Even amid their downturn, the Ravens have given themselves chances for success. Jackson has largely avoided sacks in the face of pressure, and the team’s offensive line has gelled into one of the NFL’s best pass-protecting units. But a confluence of small problems — Jackson’s inaccuracy on deep throws, the receivers’ struggles to separate in coverage, coordinator Greg Roman’s reluctance to call screen plays — has chipped away at the Ravens’ big-play potential.
“It’s always going to be that way during the season; there’s going to be ups and downs, ebbs and flows,” Harbaugh said Monday. “But [we’ll] keep working on it. I know we’re capable of having an explosive offense. We had a pretty explosive offense [Sunday], except for points, which comes back to the red zone — either that, or you get the ball behind them and score on long plays.”
Finish drives — and games
The Ravens seemed to hit a speed bump whenever they ventured into field-goal range Sunday. Outside of the Giants’ 40-yard line, the offense averaged an impressive 8.1 yards per play. Once the Ravens reached the 40 and closer, though, they clammed up: just 5.3 yards per play.
The offense’s struggles with finishing in recent weeks have been universal. Harbaugh has fielded question after question not just about the team’s red-zone woes — the Ravens scored a touchdown Sunday on just one of their three trips for the second straight game Sunday — but also about its fourth-quarter fades.
According to Football Outsiders’ offensive efficiency metrics, the Ravens rank 10th in the NFL in the first quarter, second in the second quarter, fourth in the third quarter and 21st in the fourth quarter and overtime. They have four turnovers (three interceptions and one fumble) and just one touchdown in the fourth quarter over the past three weeks.
“I feel like we need to stop putting that [finishing] on our mind because we know we should be doing that anyways,” Jackson said Wednesday. “We’re the offense. We get in the red zone, we should score points — not overemphasize that, like, ‘We’re in the red zone. We need to score.’ Me and some of the guys were talking, like, ‘We’ve just got to go out there and do us.’ Because we’ve been doing it without thinking about scoring in the red zone or scoring from here. We just went out there and did it. And we need to get back to it.”
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6 1/2
Well-known Mumbai builder Paras Porwal dies by suicide after jumping from 23rd floor: report
Mumbai:
Well-known property developer Paras Porwal is believed to have died by suicide after jumping from the 23rd floor of a building in Mumbai today, a police official said.
Police then found a note in the 57-year-old builder’s gymnasium stating that no one was responsible for his death and that no investigation should be made of anyone, police said.
Paras Porwal jumped to his death around 6 a.m. from the balcony of the gymnasium of his residence in the Shanti Kamal housing society building near Chinchpokli railway station in Mumbai, the official told Press Trust of India.
A passerby alerted the police following which staff from the local police station attended, he said.
The body was taken to a municipal hospital for forensic examination, he said.
An investigation is underway to find out the reason for the extreme measure taken by Paras Porwal, the official told Press Trust of India.
More details expected.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Coach ‘to take care of’ Ronaldo after early exit (VIDEO)
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag appears on collision course with star striker
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag could be facing a major clash after the Dutchman announced he would “treat with” the Portuguese football icon for leaving early in the team’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.
After what was considered one of their best performances of the season, United moved within a point of the Premier League top four by beating third-placed Spurs at Old Trafford.
Goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes decided the scoreline, but Ronaldo didn’t wait for the final whistle after watching the entire game from the substitutes’ bench.
The 37-year-old was filmed running down the Old Trafford tunnel in the 89th minute while refusing to shake hands with fans.
Athletic claim that Ronaldo not only left the pitch prematurely, but also left the ground before the 90 minutes were up.
Cristiano Ronaldo went into the tunnel before the end of the game against Tottenham 😬
(Going through @TelemundoSports)pic.twitter.com/nYwKlpKiSd
— B/R Football (@brfootball) October 19, 2022
In his post-match interview, Ten Hag was asked if Ronaldo spoke to him before leaving.
“He was there, I saw him. But I didn’t speak to him.replied the Dutchman.
“I’m not paying attention to that, I’ll take care of it tomorrow” Ten Hag responded when prompted on the subject.“I want to stay focused on the team.”
Ronaldo’s early exit is the second since Erik ten Hag took over in the summer.
After a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano where Ronaldo was knocked out at half-time and was filmed outside Old Trafford returning home before the end of the game, Ten Hag said he did not have “to turn a blind eye to” Ronaldo’s conduct which has been “unacceptable, for everyone.”
“We are a team and we have to stay until the end” Ten Hag added.
Ronaldo has come under fire for his repeat of the act this week, with a Sky Sports pundit claiming the five-time Ballon d’Or winner believes he is “Bigger than the team.”
Read more
Ronaldo has been on the bench for big wins against Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs this season, and life without the veteran – whose contract expires next summer – already seems in sight at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag reportedly refused to sell Ronaldo this summer after submitting a transfer request and publicly insisting the club legend was part of his plans.
His consistent bench number ‘7’ indicated otherwise, however, and claims have been made that Ronaldo will be moved on in the January transfer window, with MLS’s Inter Miami touted as a possible next destination.
Ronaldo had a difficult week after finishing 20th in the battle for the Ballon d’Or for the best male footballer in the world, won by former Real Madrid player Karim Benzema.
The ranking was Ronaldo’s lowest since 2005, and he could be further embarrassed on Saturday when he is likely to be benched for an away trip to fourth-place Chelsea in the Premier League.
What the CPC Party Congress this week means for growth
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday delivered a speech outlining the Chinese Communist Party’s priorities for the next five years.
China News Service | China News Service | Getty Images
BEIJING — China’s twice-a-decade meeting of leaders this week has significant implications for which parts of the economy will receive continued support or pressure, Natixis analysts said Thursday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday delivered a speech outlining the Chinese Communist Party’s priorities for the next five years. An official version of this report is expected to be released after the party’s 20th National Congress ends on Saturday.
The implications of the congress for different sectors “are a big boost for industrial policy”, analysts at the French investment bank said. They pointed to Xi’s frequent mention of the need for innovation.
“The green transition and semiconductors will continue to benefit,” they said.
China has announced plans to peak carbon emissions in 2030.
What this means for tech and real estate
Tensions with the United States have escalated in recent years, most recently with new US export controls this month targeting the Chinese chip industry.
“The most worrying thing from a Chinese perspective is that these restrictions are getting harder and harder to get around,” said Gary Ng, senior economist for Asia-Pacific, thematic research at Natixis, during a webinar. “From an industrial policy perspective, China will increase subsidies, step up support.”
Ensuring national security, especially in food and energy, was another theme Xi reiterated in his speech.
“The emphasis on national security indicates the pursuit of zero Covid policies and pressure on internet platforms,” Natixis analysts said. “Real estate will always feel pressure as any easing was barely mentioned in the speech.”
Real estate, which accounts for around a quarter of China’s GDP, has struggled as home sales have fallen this year amid Beijing’s crackdown on developers’ heavy reliance on debt .
In his speech, Xi also underlined China’s emphasis on “modernization,” which would encompass “high-quality development” and common prosperity – moderate wealth for all rather than the few. Xi also spoke of promoting a “healthy” online environment.
Analysts have linked China’s crackdown on internet companies last year to policymakers’ renewed focus on common prosperity.
Future growth depends on Covid
However, Xi did not say whether the country’s strict Covid policy would end or continue.
China’s Covid controls have helped the country quickly return to growth in 2020. But controversial controls on business and social activities have tightened this year, prompting investment banks to repeatedly cut growth estimates for China.
“China’s economy in 2023 is highly dependent on opening up,” Alicia García Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis, said during the webinar.
This week, China’s National Bureau of Statistics suddenly delayed the release of third-quarter GDP and other data that was originally due to be released on Tuesday morning.
Walmart and GM pressure US to hide import data that could reveal slavery and child labor
The Associated Press (AP) reported on Tuesday that a coalition of major U.S. corporations, including Walmart and General Motors, is quietly pressuring the government to make certain import data confidential – a change that would make it much harder for journalists and campaigners to human rights to link imported goods to abusive labor practices overseas, including forced labor in China’s Xinjiang province and child labor in Africa.
Human rights lawyer Martina Vandenberg called the closed-door proposals “outrageous” and said American companies should be “ashamed that their response to this abuse is to end transparency.”
“Restricting access to this information will make it harder for the public to monitor a shipping industry that already operates largely in the shadows,” said Peter Klein, a professor at Columbia University. -Briton and leading analyst of global supply chains.
Essentially, the business leaders who make up the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee have proposed to “modernize” import/export procedures in a variety of ways, one of which would make “data collected from ship manifests”. ”
It would thwart the current practice of journalists using shipping manifests to determine where goods made or harvested with abusive labor practices were sent, a key tactic to pressure US companies to stop allowing the forced labor in their supply chains.
As the AP pointed out, this seems directly contrary to CBP’s commitment to “enhance visibility into global supply chains, support ethical sourcing practices, and level the playing field for consumers.” domestic American manufacturers”. Corporate public relations departments also assured American consumers that they wanted to clean their supply chains of forced labor and child labor.
The advisory board suggested that customs data privacy would protect US businesses from data theft, which has become “more common, more serious and more consequential.”
The AP noted that the committee also proposed rules that would require CBP to notify importers in advance when it suspects they have purchased goods produced by abusive labor practices, a seemingly reasonable request that could jeopardize whistleblowers, as abusive providers could be notified of complaints and investigations. .
Union activists complain that it is already extremely difficult to track down and prosecute abuse. Some seemingly clear-cut and high-profile lawsuits have been dismissed by judges because the evidence was not sufficiently watertight. On the other hand, importers complain that legal proceedings are extremely expensive and can take years to resolve.
The US Department of Labor at the end of September announcement new initiatives to crack down on forced and child labor, including new reports identifying some of the world’s most problematic regions.
US and international analysts believe that abusive labor practices have become widespread in recent years. The latest edition of the Department of Labor’s list of goods contaminated with child labor or forced labor added 32 more items to a list that already included 158 products from 77 countries.
One of the headlines in the fight against workplace abuse has been the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law (UFLPA), which came into force in June 2022. The UFLPA actually assumes that all products from China’s Xinjiang province, which the indigenous people call East Turkestan, are tainted by forced labor from Uyghur Muslims and from other oppressed minorities, challenging importers to prove otherwise.
Xinjiang is by no means the world’s only concern. Another is the alleged use of child labor in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to extract cobalt, a mineral in high demand for use in rechargeable batteries. Many of the approximately 40,000 children employed in cobalt mining in the DRC are said to be digging with their bare hands.
Another industry of great concern is acai berry harvest in Brazil. Acai berries, which have become one of the most popular “superfoods” for their pleasant taste and antioxidant qualities, grow near the tops of South American palm trees that can exceed 60 feet in height. Adults are too heavy to reach the fragile tops of these trees, so children are tasked with climbing their trunks and using saw blades to cut the berries.
This practice is just as dangerous as it sounds, especially since snakes and poisonous insects infest the dense forests, as well as many poisonous people. Poor local families are willing to risk their children for low wages in an almost completely unregulated industry to get the berries, even though the injury rate for tree climbers is horrendous, and repeatedly climbing trees can in stunts a child’s growth.
Many complaints have been filed against the gold mining industry in Zimbabwe for use of child laborand many mines are owned by Chinese companies that have been accused to seriously abuse local employees. Independent or ‘artisanal’ gold mining, which sees desperately poor families sending young children to pan for gold along riverbanks, is illegal in Zimbabwe, but the practice is so widespread that authorities cannot control it.
Latest photo emerges of Australian rugby star in Barcelona nightclub before falling 30ft to his death
A chilling final photo has emerged of an Australian rugby star enjoying a night out at a packed Spanish nightclub, just hours before he mysteriously fell 30ft to his death at the scene.
Liam Hampson, 24, was pictured in the background of a photo taken at Barcelona’s Sala Apolo music club just hours before he disappeared at 4.30am local time on Tuesday.
Hampson, who played for Australian rugby team Redcliffe Dolphins, was found dead on the floor of the nightclub – he had been there undetected for nearly 30 hours.
Now an image has emerged of Hampson, who had traveled to Europe with a group including National Rugby League players, smiling and wearing one of his favorite caps against the background of a photo of rugby player Jordan Riki kissing a woman on the cheek.
Hampson then separated from his friends when they left the nightclub in the early hours of Tuesday morning and he was reported missing.
A spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra regional police in Barcelona said Daily Mail Australia workers at the nightclub found Hampson’s “lifeless body” after he mysteriously fell 30ft.
“Officers began trying to identify the person and quickly established that he was an Australian national who had already been officially reported as missing,” he said.
“Everything indicates at this stage that the death was accidental and resulted from a fall of approximately 10 meters.”
Liam Hampson, 24, is pictured (right) at his night out at Spanish nightclub Sala Apolo – just hours before he disappeared at 4.30am on Tuesday
The rising rugby star is pictured with his mother Lorna Morton on Mother’s Day this year
Hampson, 24, had spent an evening at the Sala Apolo music club in Barcelona (pictured) just hours before disappearing at 4.30am local time on Tuesday
Hampson, who played for Australian rugby team Redcliffe Dolphins, was found dead on the floor of the nightclub – he had been there undetected for nearly 30 hours.
The officer could not confirm the circumstances of Hampson’s fall, whether from a window, a hallway or down the stairs, saying only that the height was approximately 30 feet.
“I can confirm that the body was found in an area that was part of the nightclub, but I cannot help at this stage with more information on exactly where it was found and if it is It was an area open to the public or a private space. ,’ he said.
Well-placed sources said they expected the autopsy to take place within the next few hours.
Autopsy results are not normally made public in Spain and, if so, will be sent directly to the court investigating Hampson’s death.
A spokeswoman for Apolo Sala declined to comment on Hampson’s death, saying they were instructed “to say nothing” by Mossos d’Esquadra regional police.
The spokeswoman said: ‘We can’t say anything. Mossos d’Esquadra told us we couldn’t say anything until they released an official statement.
When asked why it took over 30 hours to locate Hampson’s body, she replied: ‘The Mossos d’Esquadra are dealing with it, not us.
“We can’t say anything. The police will give you the information and tell you what happened.
“Until they say something, we can’t say anything.”
Liam Hampson was found dead on the floor by staff at Barcelona nightclub Sala Apolo (pictured). He reportedly fell from a height of 30 feet
The latest haunting image comes as new details emerged of the frantic 30-hour search to find Hampson as friends and family in Australia and Spain joined forces to locate the young man.
Within hours of Hampson’s “very unusual” disappearance, his sister Tiarna had posted on social media asking people in Barcelona to “watch out for Liam”.
She said the alarm was raised when he could not be located after the group left Sala Apolo early on Tuesday morning.
“He was last seen after leaving a nightclub with friends and then [they] got lost,” she wrote.
Friends from the trip to Europe also flocked online to share a missing person post, showing Hampson in his last known outfit – a cap, black shirt and beige shorts.
‘Could not be contacted and no one [has] I saw it for 24 hours,’ Riki posted on Instagram.
‘Any information would be greatly appreciated.’
Hampson’s sister Tiarna remained hopeful her brother was safe in a Facebook post on Wednesday
But the search ended tragically when Hampson’s body was found in the club.
Tributes poured in for Hampson as devastated loved ones confirmed the news of his death online.
“Waking up to the news that no one wants to hear, we are devastated to learn that Liam had an accident and sadly did not survive,” his father Brett posted on Facebook.
“We are heartbroken, to say the least. Liam had a heart of gold and was a much loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. Words cannot express our grief.
“We can’t thank his friends enough for being there with Liam to have the best time of his life and helping with the search for our boy. Our thoughts are with them.
Liam Hampson (right) in Paris watching Lionel Messi play football
Liam Hampson (right) was traveling around Europe with NRL star AJ Brimson (left) and other friends. Pictured, the couple enjoy the sights of Amsterdam
Just hours after making a desperate plea to find him, Tiarna penned a similar tribute.
“We are so broken,” she posted.
“Liam was the best brother I could ever ask for and made me a better person. We cannot express our sorrow.
“We cannot thank the boys he was traveling with enough for helping him in his search and making his last days the best of his life.
Liam Hampson (far right) with his Australian friends on the European trip. Police are treating his death as a tragic accident
“I will miss you so much, Liam.”
The family have asked for privacy as they come to terms with the heartbreaking loss.
Hampson and his group of friends have posted dozens of photos from their adventure-packed trips over the past month, including snaps from Paris, Ibiza, Amsterdam, Munich and Positano in Italy.
Hampson played hooker for the Redcliffe Dolphins and recently helped his side qualify for the Queensland Cup grand final, where they were narrowly beaten 16-10 by the Norths Devils.
The Dolphins will make their National Rugby League debut next season under coaching legend Wayne Bennett.
Hampson is not part of the club’s top team.
LIAM HAMPSON’S DISAPPEARANCE TIMELINE (BARCELONA TIME)
TUESDAY
12 p.m.: Honey Bunny + Bass Bunny begin their set at Sala Apolo
4:30 a.m.: Liam Hampson is last seen at the bar wearing a black t-shirt, light colored shorts and a baseball cap
5am: Honey Bunny + Bass Bunny end their concert
7 p.m.: Open doors for the Lost Paradise concert
7:45 p.m.: Obsidian Kingdom opens the musical show
9 p.m.: Paradise Lost begins their set. The time the set ended is unclear.
WEDNESDAY
Around 12 p.m.: Sala Apolo staff find Hampson’s body on the floor in part of the nightclub
