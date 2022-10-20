Letters: Are St. Paul officials disconnected from their constituents?

In July, the Minnesota Legislature changed the rules surrounding THC (the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana) derived from locally grown hemp.

It restricted the amount of THC that could be included in a product, and in doing so, opened the market to edibles and beverages containing regular, or Delta 9, THC. Delta 8 THC, which produces a different sort of buzz, had sort of slipped through the cracks of an earlier agriculture law, and that’s what the legislators were trying to regulate.

All of this is a long way of getting to the point of this article, which is that fully legal THC-infused beverages are spreading like wildfire in the Twin Cities. All THC must be derived from hemp, which is different from regular cannabis but has the same effect when concentrated.

Local breweries have jumped into the fray, each offering their own version of an alcohol-free, THC-infused beverage. Though a few THC drinks have been available in markets in other states where marijuana is legalized, the number of locally produced beverages in the Twin Cities is off the charts.

These beverages vary in flavor, but many of them are seltzers, sort of like the trendy La Croix or other sparkling waters, and few taste anything like marijuana.

Surly owner Omar Ansari said the Minneapolis brewery held back after the law was first changed, because he wasn’t sure about the regulations surrounding the production of THC beverages.

“But it seemed after a little bit that it was open for business, that these drinks were fair game,” Ansari said.

Ansari said he has a younger staff who are familiar with — and interested in — these products, so they decided to jump into the market.

He said he thinks the beverages are catching on for many reasons. Some people want a little relaxation without calories or a hangover. And sometimes, when non-drinkers are with drinkers, it’s nice to have an alternative.

“What I’ve found is that it really is a social product,” Ansari said. “The other forms of THC are not necessarily that social. You can be hanging out with friends and not want a beer. As the stigma and illicitness goes away, it’s another way to be social with other people.”

Having sampled a few of these beverages (reviews below), I can confirm that the effects come on faster than the usual hour or so that it takes for edibles to enter your bloodstream. By about 15 minutes in, a little relaxation and euphoria begins to set in. I recommend sipping slowly to help you control the dosage, especially for first-time consumers. That’s a nice thing about the beverages — you can take in a bit at a time as opposed to a gummy or chocolate, which you eat all at once and don’t know how it will affect you until, well, it does.

Once you get the hang of it, these beverages can offer similar benefits to a beer or two without the negative effects.

It’s hard to deny the toll that regular alcohol drinking can have on a body.

“Sometimes, I’m looking at a Furious (Surly’s most famous beer) and asking myself, ‘Do I really want to do 20 more minutes on a Peloton?’” Ansari said.

For Bauhaus Brew Labs owner and president Matt Schwandt, drinking is no longer an option, so he was hoping at some point that the brewery would be able to jump into the drinkable THC market.

“Personally, I haven’t drank alcohol for over five years, but I have partaken in THC,” said Schwandt, who suffered a bout of acute pancreatitis that left him unable to drink. “We had done some trials on a CBD beverage that we didn’t release, so we were poised for this.”

Schwandt said he couldn’t have predicted the number of local breweries that are suddenly producing their own beverages.

“It’s become a very competitive category very quickly,” he said. “We knew there was going to be competition, but there’s more than we expected.”

Surly and Bauhaus each have one flavor at the moment — lime. But they’re each planning to add some others soon — Surly a berry and an Arnie Palmer flavor, and Bauhaus a version infused with terpenes, the flavor profile found in hops and cannabis, which are cousins. And Bauhaus is planning a lower, 2.5 mg seltzer in response to consumer requests.

Both owners say caution is proper when consuming THC. Don’t drive, do it when you have a clear night with no responsibilities, and don’t mix it with alcohol.

Most breweries selling the products don’t allow them to be consumed on-site, because they don’t want to encourage the mixing of the two beverages. No one is clear on whether drinking them at a brewery is actually legal, either.

In fact, Ansari and Schwandt have been surprised by the lack of oversight on these products in general. Schwandt is part of a group of manufacturers that is planning to advocate for additional legislation regulating THC products.

“We’d like laws ensuring hemp-derived suppliers are able to get inspected and licensed,” Schwandt said. “Right now, anybody can get into the game. The product can be inferior, dangerous. We want regulation so our suppliers can get inspected and establish themselves as reputable suppliers.”

Until then, these beverages offer a new option for socializing, relaxing and even pain relief, as I’ve heard from many people who suffer from chronic health problems.

Most beverages listed below are available from the brewery’s taproom, and some are available in retail stores.

If you have questions, call the brewery or visit the manufacturer’s website.

So many of these beverages have come out so quickly that I couldn’t possibly try them all, but I listed the ones I have tried and the ones I know about if you’re interested in some other options.

Expect to pay around $5 per can or serving, but prices vary depending on dosage and brewery.

TWO GOOD, INDEED BREWING

Indeed was one of the first to bring these beverages to the market, and their lemon-lavender flavored seltzer is the lowest dosage at 2 mg. It’s also one of the most flavorful. The lemon flavor is pronounced and refreshing, and a hint of lavender is meant to mimic the herbaceousness of cannabis. This is a great product for beginners since 2 mg is unlikely to cause anyone to get too intoxicated.

Indeed Brewing: 11 15th Ave., N.E., Minneapolis; 612-843-5090; indeedbrewing.com

TRAIL MAGIC HOP WATER, MINNEAPOLIS CIDER CO.

Minneapolis Cider Co. was also early to jump on the infused beverage train and now offers three flavors. When I went looking, the 3 mg Hop Water was the only one available. They also have a 3 mg berry flavor and a 5 mg half iced tea/half lemonade. The hop water didn’t have enough hop flavor for me, but it did offer a nice, gentle buzz, so I’d be interested in trying the other kinds.

Minneapolis Cider Co.: 701 Ninth St. S.E., Minneapolis; 612-886-1357; findtrailmagic.com

TAKE FIVE, SURLY BREWING

Crisp, clean, citrusy and at 5 mg per can, stronger than some of the others, Surly’s take on the THC beverage tastes very much like the most popular lime-flavored seltzer. I sipped mine over the course of a few hours, and it relaxed me so much that I went to bed early and slept like a rock. I woke up feeling super refreshed, too.

Surly Brewing: 520 Malcolm Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; 763-999-4040; surlybrewing.com

YUZU GINGER BLNCD

This Minneapolis company has been in the CBD game for a while now, selling CBD-infused beverages, so it was an easy leap to the THC market. Their seltzer flavors are definitely the most interesting of the group — yuzu/ginger, strawberry basil and blood orange cardamom — and they taste great, too. These are also 5 mg, so sip with caution.

BLNCD: Order online at blncdnaturals.com

TETRA, BAUHAUS BREW LABS

Bauhaus’ 5 mg lemon-lime seltzer is clean and refreshing, and it packs about the same punch as Surly’s Take Five. In a few weeks, they’ll also have a grapefruit version and by early December, they’ll offer a hop water flavor and a lower dosage option they’ll call Tetra Lyte.

BAUHAUS BREW LABS: 1315 Tyler St. N.E., Minneapolis; 612-276-6911; bauhausbrewlabs.com

KITE SODA, BURNING BROS. BREWING

This 10 mg soda (there are citrus, ginger ale and root beer flavors) is one of the few products on the market to contain significant calories, but you’re probably not drinking more than half of a pint, so still better than a few beers. A Burning Bros. employee recommended making a float with the root beer, so I split a pint into two servings and made a float for me and one for a friend. We agreed that the effects were less than some of the other beverages we’ve tried, and I’m not sure why that would be. Still, the float was delicious, and the root beer tastes like, well, root beer.

Burning Bros. Brewing: 1750 W. Thomas Ave., St. Paul; 651-444-8882; kitesoda.com

OTHER BEVERAGES WE HAVEN’T (YET) TRIED

Canna Blissed, Dangerous Man: This Northeast brewery is selling its beverage by the crowler, which is 750 mg and contains three servings at 4.5 mg apiece. It’s a Passionfruit, Orange and Guava sparkling water.

Dangerous Man: 1300 Second St. N.E., Minneapolis; 612-236-4087; dangerousmanbrewing.com

High & Dry, Eastlake Craft Brewery: The brewery in Midtown Global Market offers lemon and passion fruit seltzer flavors, both of which are 5 mg a can.

Eastlake Craft Brewery: 920 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-666-0422; eastlakemgm.com

Wld Wtr, Wild Mind Ales: Sparkling water infused with pineapple, orange, cherry and 5 mg of THC.

Wild Mind Ales: 6031 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-286-1777; wildmindales.com

Clr!ty: This Shoreview-based company is offering 5 or 10 mg cans of seltzer in flavors ranging from blue raspberry to mango. Find them in stores or online at seekclrty.com