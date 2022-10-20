News
Lil Baby Denies Paying $16K To Sleep With P-rn Star Ms. London
Lil Baby all this while has denied allegations of paying $16K to popular porn star Ms. London for s-x. The rapper in a recent interview rather has a confusing confession that got us believing Ms. London’s claims.
The ‘Drip Too Hard’ rapper in a recent interview denied the claims as always but with a twist this time. Lil Baby claims he pays girls after s-x so they leave but not before s-x. And we are a bit puzzled. Because sh-t is the same thing Ms. London has been saying all these years that he paid her for s-x. Who cares if it is before or after the s-x? Unless it is an online market or OnlyFans, no one pays before buying stuff though.
Ms. London shared her affair with the rapper on Twitter back in 2020 out of excitement and described how good the rapper’s d-ck was. Lil Baby denied the affair vehemently claiming Ms. London was using his name for clout.
Via Media Take Out:
Lil Baby flat out denied reports that he once paid a porn star $16,000 to spend the night with him.
“Man that is so untrue. So untrue. I never paid anybody $16,000 to do nothing. Ever,” he said when asked by The Breakfast Club hosts. He did confessed to tricking with women.
“I ain’t doing that, I’m not taking you shopping, I’m not one of those types of guys,” Lil Baby said. “I pay you to leave.”
Ms. London started the rumors after an Instagram Live where she spilled the alleged tea.
“I’m legit about to talk sh-t all night,” she said. “The best d-ck I ever had came from a millionaire who didn’t say more than two full sentences to me. He literally beat me to the mattress soon as I got in the room. Not dropping no names, but Jayda not leaving this man ever.”
Ms. London claimed she has receipts.
Isn’t Lil Baby‘s recent admission confirms of what Ms. London has been saying for years?
This is the interview of Lil Baby denying dropping $16K to have s-x with Ms. London:
The post Lil Baby Denies Paying $16K To Sleep With P-rn Star Ms. London appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Cam Reddish shines in season opener, scores 23 points after getting extended minutes
MEMPHIS — Cam Reddish got a surprise chance at the rotation and took full advantage.
The young wing not only scored 22 points in just 28 minutes of Wednesday’s defeat to the Grizzlies, he nailed a game-tying trey to send the game into OT.
“Let me say it like this: I know what I can do,” Reddish said, “I wanted to make sure I still got it.”
Acquired last season for a first-round pick, Reddish’s minutes were a hot topic during training camp because there was no path to playing time. It was no secret Tom Thibodeau favored Quentin Grimes’ defensive prowess, and the Knicks couldn’t agree on an extension for Reddish before Monday’s deadline.
But Grimes’ sore foot was more of an issue than the Knicks hoped. For the first time Wednesday, Thibodeau acknowledged a setback after Grimes logged 16 scoreless minutes in last week’s preseason finale.
Grimes said soreness returned over the weekend.
“I think I wasn’t really supposed to come back that early but it started feeling really good,” Grimes said. “I practiced two times before that and it was pain-free. And after the game it kind of flared up again and we’re being more cautious with it.”
Grimes said tests ruled out a fracture but showed inflammation and they’re managing the injury so it doesn’t turn into “something like” plantar fasciitis.
“They said it was kind of an overuse thing,” Grimes said. “Just being in the gym a lot. Coming back at night, going back to Houston [in the summer], working on it and working on it. Then Thibs had us in the [gym] for sure, working out. Overusing it, for sure. It was an overuse thing really.”
Reddish struggled in preseason amid Grimes’ absence, shooting just 21.4 % over four games while averaging 4.3 points in 15.3 minutes.
The season opener was a different story.
“Just getting more comfortable, get with my teammates, my teammates encouraging me throughout the game, Julius [Randle] telling me to be aggressive. That goes a long way,” Reddish said. Obviously, being traded mid-year is tough. New group of guys, new plays, new everything. Just trying to find my way, be aggressive, be assertive. I’m trying to make the right play.”
MITCH’S FOUL TROUBLE
Starting center Mitchell Robinson managed just 13 minutes in Memphis because he racked up fouls at an alarming rate.
“I got to be better,” he said. “Minor setback. I’m going to take full responsibility on that one.”
Newcomer Isaiah Hartenstein played well with the majority of time at center, contributing 16 points and eight boards in 40 minutes.
“I’m always going to play hard,” Hartenstein said. “That’s what I thought I brought to the game.”
()
News
Soaring inflation triggers nationwide strike in France — RT World News
A nationwide strike in France on Tuesday saw trains canceled and schools closed as unions demand higher wages for workers amid soaring inflation and an energy crisis.
According to one of the main trade unions in the country, the CGT, the demonstrators are calling for “an increase in wages, pensions and social minima, and the improvement of living and study conditions.”
The CGT said in a statement that today’s industrial action is an extension of the weeks-long refinery strike that has closed service stations across the country. The union accused the management of the oil giants – Total and Exxon in particular – of “make huge profits” while ignoring the demands of employees affected by the cost of living crisis.
As the protest movement gains momentum not just in the energy industry but across “the public and private sectors,” the union said the time had come to “employees, retirees, unemployed and young people” join the industrial action.
France’s inflation rate is currently above 6%, while almost all of the country’s industrial sectors have seen a decline in activity due to the emerging energy crisis, exacerbated by anti-Russian sanctions and the strong decline in Russian energy supplies.
The strike, which is supported by several major unions, has caused massive disruption. SNCF, the national railway company, issued a warning that traffic would be disrupted “on multiple lines.”
The Eurostar rail service has announced that it has to cancel some trains between London and Paris due to the work stoppage.
Maritime transport could also be impacted, with several ports and docks announcing on Tuesday that they would stop operating for several hours.
The strike has forced some schools to close as early official figures from the Education Ministry show around 6% of teachers are taking part in the action. The number is particularly high in vocational high schools, where the participation rate is nearly 23%.
Several cities, including Paris, Bordeaux and Rennes, saw thousands of people take part in various rallies, with more demonstrations planned for the afternoon.
Meanwhile, one of the country’s ministers, commenting on Tuesday’s strike, accused its participants of not adhering to the “culture of dialogue”.
“I understand that a number of employees are expressing expectations of improved purchasing power. But I tell them that in Europe, we are the government that has most protected its inhabitants against inflation. Christophe Bechu, the Minister for Ecological Transition, told Europe 1.
The official pointed out that the strikes further aggravated an already rather difficult situation due to “the war in Ukraine” and the broader economic situation.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
News
Why Pickleball Invested NBA’s LeBron James and NFL’s Tom Brady
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, with over 4.8 million people playing it. However, its rapid growth has caused growing pains, due to competing professional leagues, running hundreds of tournaments, lack of courts to meet demand, and channeling the flow of investment.
By 2030, pickleball is expected to attract around 40 million players worldwide, with even more investors looking to cash in on the craze.
Pickleball has been around since 1965, but it wasn’t until people sought out a participatory sport during the pandemic that its popularity skyrocketed. From 2016 to 2019, pickleball grew by an average of 7.2% per year in the United States, from 2.8 million players to 3.5 million, but this growth skyrocketed by 39.3% from 2020 to 2021, with 4.8 million Americans playing racquet sports. And over the past five years, pickleball has seen an average annual growth of 11.5%, while similar sports like badminton and ping pong have seen negative growth of -3.7% and -1, 2%, respectively. Additionally, pickleball is played by people across a wide range of ages and income levels, according to a 2021 report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.
This growing popularity has led to a wave of team investment and growing equipment sales, with the pickleball paddle market size expected to grow 68% from $152.8 million in 2021 to 256 $.1 million by 2028, according to Absolute Reports.
Professional leagues compete for players, with Major League Pickleball, or MLP, which just launched last year, grabbing headlines with investments in the seven-figure lineup of famous athletes like LeBron James and Tom Brady. Next year, the MLP is looking to expand from 12 teams to 16 and shell out more than $2 million in prize money.
We choose team owners based on the actual search for strategic partners. So media experience and resources, sponsorship relationships and experience, branded entertainment [are important]. LeBron’s group is already looking into and working with us on three different projects. So it’s very important to us to not only have someone who can write a check, but who buys into our goal of growing the sport from the top down.
Anne Worcester
Strategic Advisor, Major League Pickleball
While the United States is considered the Mecca of pickleball, supporters hope it will get a global forum if it were to be featured as a sport at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
A potential downside came with the pickleball craze. In recent years, the tournament scene has exploded with a deluge of events, as organizers try to keep up with demand. As a result, player health and safety has become a growing concern for some players and event organizers.
“The sport is changing. It’s getting physically and grueling, and it’s a lot on our bodies,” professional pickleball player and tournament organizer Kyle Yates told CNBC. “I know a lot of tournaments are run in a way where the players really aren’t the first priority, and they should be. And so there are a lot of new players training and playing a lot of tournaments, and physically it may be too much for them.”
From humble beginnings as a simple family pick-up game to massive investment opportunities, with an estimated 40 million players by 2030, the pickleball gold rush isn’t ending anytime soon.
Watch the video above to learn more about why celebrities like Tom Brady and LeBron James invest in pickleball.
cnbc
News
Timberwolves flirt with disaster in ugly season-opening win over Thunder
An unimaginably soft schedule to open the season figured to serve as a solid safety net for a Timberwolves team trying to fit in new pieces as the regular season got underway.
Minnesota used every inch of its cushion in Wednesday’s season opener.
Facing a tanking Thunder team it dwarfed in size and skill and should’ve throttled from the opening tip, Minnesota instead squandered a 16-point lead and had to rally to hold on for a 115-108 victory at Target Center.
A crowd so optimistic and raucous in the first half as it cheered on a revamped Timberwolves team that entered the season with lofty expectations reverted to boos in the third quarter, as Minnesota’s offense repeatedly stalled out no solution in sight.
“We feel like we’ve got to get better, obviously,” Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell said. “It’s literally our first regular season game, and we know with time, we’ll see what other guys’ tendencies are. And I think once that happens, we’ll get way better offensively and defensively.”
Oklahoma City should have been a prime debut opponent for Minnesota’s new big-ball lineup. With No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren out for the season, the Thunder played center-less basketball for much of the game yet outrebounded Minnesota 57-55.
Oklahoma City played with more hustle and tenaciousness, even claiming a second-half lead despite also having a poor shooting night.
“We just kind of got outcompeted on the glass. That’s not a good thing,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We got to find ways to be more physical. Every way the game allows you to be more physical, we got to find those ways to do that. We haven’t been a very physical team yet.”
Rust is to be expected on the first night of the season, particularly when Minnesota’s starting unit didn’t have much practice throughout camp together as both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert missed time, but the Wolves were frankly outworked by a far inferior opponent.
Towns finished with 12 points and struggled mightily in the second half once the Thunder ramped up their physicality. He went 1 for 7 for six points with three turnovers over the final two quarters. Anthony Edwards was 1 for 8 with three points in that same time frame.
Gobert, Minnesota’s prized acquisition, was one of few bright spots. He was the only consistently effective player, tallying 23 points and 16 rebounds. Minnesota outscored Oklahoma City by 13 points when Gobert was on the floor and was outscored by six when he was off.
“His impact was strong everywhere,” Finch said. “Of course at the rim and his size down below really bothered them. It was really, really good.”
Jaden McDaniels was another bright spot, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. D’Angelo Russell added 20 points, going 4 for 5 on 3-pointers.
“Happy with the win of course. Some good stretches. Some less-than-ideal ones. Good one to build on,” Finch said. “Same thing we say all the time. We stayed in our flow, got a lot of really good shots. We kind of slowed down unnecessarily so in the third, but even so, we missed a lot of wide open shots too at that point in time.”
News
Lidia Thorpe LEAVES Starring Role After Shock Romance With Biker Boss Dean Martin, Dustin’s Uncle
Controversial Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has resigned as the party’s deputy Senate leader, after admitting to having a ‘brief’ romance with a rebel biker boss who is the star’s uncle. the AFL, Dustin Martin.
In what her leader Adam Bandt called an “error in judgement”, Ms Thorpe revealed on Thursday that she had met Dean Martin, the former president of Rebels Victoria chapter, through the group ‘Blak activism’ and that they had dated in early 2021.
“We remain friends and have worked together on our common interests in advocating for the rights of First Nations peoples,” she told the ABC in a statement Thursday afternoon.
Hours later, she had resigned from her main role in the party – although she remains a Member of Parliament.
Ms Thorpe’s relationship with Martin came to light after reports her staff had raised concerns about the relationship, given that she sat on a joint parliamentary law enforcement committee.
This committee heard confidential briefings on outlaw motorcycle gangs.
Ms Thorpe said she met Dean Martin, the former president of Rebels Victoria chapter, through the group ‘Blak activism’ and they went on a date in early 2021.
Martin stepped down as president of Rebels Victoria Chapter in 2018 after his brother, Dustin Martin’s father Shane, was deported to New Zealand over his biker connections.
Martin is the uncle of Richmond Tigers star Dustin Martin – seen above during a game in Brisbane earlier this year
In her resignation, Ms Thorpe said in a statement that she had “made mistakes” and “did not exercise good judgment”.
“I will now reflect on this and focus on my important portfolio work, in particular advocacy for First Nations rights,” she said.
At a press conference on Thursday, a visibly angry Mr Bandt said he had asked Senator Thorpe to resign from the Greens’ leadership team.
“As a leader, I expect my senators and deputies, especially those in leadership positions, to exercise good judgment,” Bandt said.
“At a minimum, Senator Thorpe had to reveal to me his connection to Mr. Martin and his failure to do so showed a significant lack of judgment.
“I spoke to Senator Thorpe, and she told me that at no time had there been any violations of the rules regarding these committees or her work, any sharing of confidential information, and to date, no one did not suggest otherwise.
‘But it’s not enough. It was clear that this could be perceived as affecting his work and his failure to disclose this, to say the least, to me was an error in judgement.
Mr. Bandt requests a meeting with the federal police.
The ABC reported that Ms Thorpe did not tell Mr Bandt about the relationship despite staff urging her to do so.
He only became aware of it once questions were asked about it. Afraid of the perception of a conflict of interest, staff members raised concerns about the relationship with the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service, an independent authority charged with investigating workplace incidents in Parliament.
Ms Thorpe’s staff feared her brief relationship with former rebel boss Dean Martin could create the perception of a conflict of interest with her position on a parliamentary law enforcement committee who was hearing evidence about outlaw motorcycle gangs.
The committee of which Ms Thorpe was a member heard testimony about biker gangs as part of an investigation into the illegal drug trade online. His membership on the committee ended earlier this year.
Lidia Thorpe praised black power when she was sworn into the Senate in August
‘Obviously, I’m concerned about the criminal activities of outlaw motorcycle clubs in general. But when we met, Mr. Martin was no longer involved in that world,’ the senator told the ABC.
She said that she has always treated the documents provided to the committee as confidential.
Martin stepped down as president of Rebels Victoria Chapter in 2018 after his brother, Dustin Martin’s father Shane, was deported to New Zealand over his biker connections. He has no criminal convictions.
It is understood Ms Thorpe disclosed the relationship to two different members of her staff in May and June last year, one of whom confronted her about it in August 2021.
The staff member had noted that confidential documents about how the Australian Federal Police monitor outlaw motorcycle gangs arrived at Ms Thorpe’s office in Melbourne just hours after she met Martin in a park, said reported the ABC.
The staff member later wrote in a work diary: ‘My advice to the senator is that she must speak to the chief’s office, she is at extreme risk of being extorted, particularly if someone find out.”
Read Lidia Thorpe’s full statement on the secret relationship
Greens leader Adam Bandt asked for my resignation as deputy leader in the Senate and I tendered my resignation to him.
I accept that I made mistakes and did not exercise good judgment.
I will now reflect on this and focus on my important portfolio work, in particular advocacy for First Nations rights.
Ms Thorpe recently attracted unfavorable attention after it was alleged she launched a furious rant against Assembly of First Peoples of Victoria co-chairs Marcus Stewart and Aunt Geraldine Atkinson at a meeting in committee room in Parliament on June 22, 2021.
It has been claimed that Ms Atkinson, who is 70, was so shaken by Senator Thorpe’s behavior that she sought help from the Parliamentary Nurse after the meeting.
An error in judgment
Adam Bandt on Lidia Thorpe’s resignation
Ms Thorpe’s former chief of staff, David Mejia-Canales, who was at the meeting, later apologized for not ending it sooner after Senator Thorpe’s “appalling” behavior.
“The conduct I witnessed at this meeting was by far one of the most unprofessional displays I have ever seen, not just in my career, but in my life,” Mr Mejia said. -Canales in the email, reported in The Sydney Morning Herald.
dailymail us
News
High school football roundup: East Ridge rallies from 23-point third quarter deficit to top St. Michael-Albertville
East Ridge 27, St. Michael-Albertville 23: East Ridge (5-3) trailed St. Michael-Albertville 23-0 late in the third quarter before rattling off 27 unanswered points over the final 13 minutes, 22 seconds to pull off the comeback.
Tanner Zolnosky threw three touchdowns, including two to Riley Schwellenbach, while Isaac Walker delivered the game-winning 15-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes.
Hastings 21, Cretin-Derham Hall 17: Payton Burow ran in the game-winning score from six yards out in the final frame to help Hastings (4-4) get back to .500. Hastings quarterback Daniel Millner tallied two touchdowns, a 7-yard run and a 57-yard scoring strike to Johnny Bezdicek.
Lakeville North 31, Forest Lake 14: Lakeville North (3-5) ran 57 times for 252 yards with Sawyer Wilke tallying 28 carries for 115 yards and two scores, and Sam Ripplinger adding 21 carries for 111 yards.
Keagan Zeidler threw two touchdown passes for Forest Lake (6-2).
Spring Lake Park 21, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6: Brayden Talso ran 26 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns as Spring Lake Park scored a major Class 5A victory.
Talso also reeled in a 29-yard scoring reception from Mikey Say. Kyree Shaw had eight tackles and a forced fumble for the Panthers (6-2).
Lil Baby Denies Paying $16K To Sleep With P-rn Star Ms. London
Cam Reddish shines in season opener, scores 23 points after getting extended minutes
Soaring inflation triggers nationwide strike in France — RT World News
Why Pickleball Invested NBA’s LeBron James and NFL’s Tom Brady
Timberwolves flirt with disaster in ugly season-opening win over Thunder
Lidia Thorpe LEAVES Starring Role After Shock Romance With Biker Boss Dean Martin, Dustin’s Uncle
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,400
High school football roundup: East Ridge rallies from 23-point third quarter deficit to top St. Michael-Albertville
Former staff: Nonprofit Stillwater ‘needs answers’ over missing funds
Ethereum Price Stands At $1,299, Will The Bulls Show Up Now?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE