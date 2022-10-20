Tech
List of best coding tests available at Mercer|Mettl
Discover the correct aspirant for any type of programming role with Mercer | Mettl’s coding test provides real-world project abilities. Evaluate aspirants for full stack, back-end, front-end, DevOps, QA, data science, and many other positions. Our fast and accurate assessments utilize auto-grading via pre-defined test cases.
Front-end
JavaScript coding test
This online coding test is aimed at comprehensively assessing the concepts, knowledge, application, and research skills of the target spectators in front-end development utilizing CSS3, HTML5, and JS. This assessment will assist you in estimating your understanding of HTML5 coding concepts, ability in CSS3, expertise in JS, and hands-on programming knowledge.
AngularJS coding test
Mettl’s AngularJS online programming assessment is specifically designed to assess the skills of a newbie to intermediate-level AngularJS developer. Mettl’s AngularJS test framework includes AngularJS multiple choice questions as well as hands-on programming assessments for a complete overview of the aspirant’s skill set.
Ajax coding test
This costing assessment evaluates an aspirant’s knowledge, and skills required to create web applications using AJAX. This assessment conceals key AJAX fundamentals such as Communication setup, Event Management, Graceful Degradation, DOM Manipulation, Performance, Visual Elements, and Security. This assessment is valid for evaluating profiles such as programmers, web developers, and other IT experts.
Back-end
Java coding test
This programming assessment is desired to thoroughly assess the concepts, knowledge, application, and research skills of the target spectators in Java Spring. Mettl’s Java test is specifically developed to cater to the level of skills that a good newbie to intermediate-level Java Spring developer would be expected to retain.
Python coding test
This programming assessment is developed to assess an aspirant’s comprehension of the fundamentals of Python, expertise in creating reusable Django/Python programs along with the capability to use Python language and functional libraries. The assessment also evaluates expertness in Django Views and URLs, capability to write unit and functional tests, coding prowess, and skills in unifying numerous data sources and databases.
Node JS coding test
This node.js assessment assists the recruiter in estimating the fundamentals and application of NPM, callbacks, events, buffers, streams, and file systems. Understanding of cutting-edge topics such as node frameworks, node, and rest APIs, node modules, and packaging and encryption. In accumulation, hands-on expertise in node.js coding, creating and executing reusable and testable programs.
Full stack
Java full stack test
A full stack developer coding assessment is utilized to evaluate an aspirant’s skilled competency, whether it’s about managing database work, servers, systems engineering, or customers. The assessment shows whether the applicant being evaluated knows the multi-tier web application architecture with conception layered architecture. The assessment is useful in assessing an aspirant’s aptitude for comprehending business needs relying on his/her identification of the most appropriate technical architecture and design practices.
DevOps
Core Java developer assessment
Core Java coding test assists tech interviewers in assessing the technical skills of aspirants for Core Java. Seasoned Java professionals have developed and validated these Java coding skills assessments by company standards. This java test will assist you in estimating the fundamentals of Java coding, understanding general-purpose Core Java packages, Object-Oriented Programming concepts, ability to handle exceptions, multithreading coding concepts, and hands-on development and debugging skills.
Teradata test
This Teradata assessment is utilized to assess the Teradata and Relational Database Management System(RDBMS) skills of a candidate. The Teradata online assessment is holistically developed to evaluate the aspirants depending on their basic Teradata skills.
Power Bi assessment test
Power Bi test assists interviewers in assessing an aspirant’s basis of their used skills and knowledge.
Data Science
SAS coding test
Mettl’s SAS test lets you assess an aspirant’s comprehension of the SAS and its basics, their capability of working on this tool, and their logical abilities. The assessment also offers a complete review of their understanding of important subjects like Data Mining, Statistics, and Trial Analysis, that the desired aspirant must retain.
Python coding test
The Python coding test assesses the aspirant’s understanding of Python terminology and disclosure to native data structures. It’s an excellent pre-hiring filtering assessment that evaluates not only the aspirant’s problem-solving skills in Python but also confirms that they are well-versed in language constructs and native data structures.
R coding test
This online coding test is targeted at thoroughly assessing the concepts, knowledge, application, and research skills of the target spectators in executing data analysis utilizing R terminology. This assessment will assist you in estimating proficiency in R terminology, proficiency in widely utilized data science-based R libraries, and hands-on R coding skills for Data Analysis.
Quality assurance
JMeter test
JMeter is Apache’s open-source software that can be utilized as a load testing device for investigating and estimating the performance of a mixture of services, with a concentration on websites and web-based applications. JMeter has comprehensive documentation and permission to develop test plans. It has a strong reporting system and is unrestricted and adaptable software.
Automation testing
With Automation testing rising and evolving a powerful profile in the QA field, an effective assessment of an aspirant’s ability and mastery of the needed skills and tools is essential. Mettl’s pre-built assessment on Automation Testing is a complete test with questions on QTP and Automation basics. The aspirant report also contains a performance estimation based on the traditional Bloom’s taxonomy that lists out the aspirant’s proficiency in factors like comprehension and knowledge.
Security testing
This assessment is targeted at thoroughly assessing the concepts, knowledge, application, and research skills of the target spectators in Security Testing. This assessment assists in evaluating the capability to catch highly complex exposures, the capability to tell you the exact location of any defect in the source program, and the capability to deliver a useful framework during application development to catch weaknesses before they evolve into security threats.
Cyber security
The cyber security online coding test is useful for interviewers and recruiting managers to assess the cyber security skills of aspirants. Developed by professional subject matter experts keeping in mind the validation metrics and design, this cyber security online test allows a more effective recruiting procedure.
Magniber ransomware currently infects Windows users by means of JavaScript data
A recent malicious campaign supplying Magniber ransomware has actually been targeting Windows home customers with fake cybersecurity updates.
Risk actors produced in September web sites that promoted phony antivirus as well as safety updates for Windows 10. The downloaded malicious files (ZIP archives) had JavaScript that started a detailed infection with the file-encrypting malware.
A report from HP’s risk intelligence group keeps in mind that Magniber ransomware drivers required settlement of up to $2,500 for house users to get a decryption tool as well as recover their files. The strain focuses clearly on Windows 10 as well as Windows 11 builds. In April 2022, Magniber was seen dispersed as a Windows 10 update by means of a network of malicious websites.
In January, the its drivers made use of Chrome and Side browser updates to push harmful Windows application bundle files (. APPX). Magniber’s new infection chain In previous project, the threat star utilized MSI and EXE documents.
For the recent on, it switched over to JavaScript files that had the adhering to names:
·SYSTEM.Critical.Upgrade.Win10.0. ba45bd8ee89b1.js.
·SYSTEM.Security.Database.Upgrade.Win10.0. jse.
·Antivirus_Upgrade_Cloud.29229 c7696d2d84.jse.
·ALERT.System.Software.Upgrade.392 fdad9ebab262cc97f832c40e6ad2c.js.
These files are obfuscated as well as make use of a variation of the “DotNetToJScript” strategy to perform a.NET documents in the system memory, reducing the danger of discovery by antivirus items readily available on the host. The.NET documents decodes shellcode that utilizes its very own wrapper to make stealthy syscalls, and injects it right into a new process before terminating its own. The shellcode deletes darkness duplicate documents through WMI and also disables back-up and also recovery attributes through “bcdedit” as well as “wbadmin.”
This boosts the opportunities of earning money as targets have one much less choice to recuperate their files. To execute this activity, Magniber uses a bypass for the Individual Account Control (UAC) function in Windows. It relies on a system that involves developing of a brand-new computer system registry secret that permits specifying a shell command.
In a later action, the “fodhelper.exe” energy is performed to run a manuscript for erasing the darkness copies. Ultimately, Magniber secures the data on the host and drops the ransom money notes including instructions for the victim to recover their data. HP’s analysts discovered that while Magniber attempts to limit the security only to particular documents types, the pseudohash it produces during the list isn’t perfect, which leads to hash crashes as well as “civilian casualties”, i.e., securing non-targeted data types too.
Residence users can defend against a ransomware strike by making regular back-ups for their files and to keep them on an offline storage device. This enables recuperation of the information onto a freshly set up operating system. Prior to restoring the data, users must see to it that their back-ups were not been contaminated.
Cyberattacks are a rising danger to companies and ventures of all sizes across all industries today. Storage systems may appear to have nothing to do with a business’s cybersecurity pose and policies, yet they might be the greatest protection. Some features and elements of online equipment backup, such as ease of administration, affordable, as well as storage compatibility, make it crucial to secure sensitive data from ransomware assaults, aiding in the production of impenetrable cloud storage space for enterprise information facilities and efficiently protecting against ransomware attacks. VMware Backup, Xenserver Backup, oVirt Back-up, as well as various other popular VM back-up solutions are listed here.
8 Best Tips to Stop Buffering on Android
Almost everybody loves to stream their favorite shows, movies, animes, documentaries, gaming streams, and whatnot. However, a legend once said, Nobody likes interruptions.
Yes, I am talking about an advertisement from the Prime video. It was about the ads, but in this blog, I’ll talk about buffering issues that anyone can experience using Android devices.
Android devices are one of the most popular devices for streaming videos. These devices allow all APK files, third-party apps, videos, and more. They are more customizable than their competitors too.
Let’s start with some tips regarding buffering in Android.
What Causes Buffering?
There can be several reasons a video can buffer, like slow internet or device, large-sized video, router issues, and more. These are common issues you can experience on other devices like Firestick, Apple, Smart TV, and more.
Buffering in Firestick is a headache because I love streaming on a large screen. Also, there is no point in watching a video in 480 or sometimes 720p if you have a large TV.
I prefer watching videos in 4K, but mostly, it does not go as planned. However, I watched some tutorials and videos and learned to stop Firestick from freezing. I used methods like restart, reset, VPN, etc., and they worked for me.
Using a premium VPN was a game changer because it solved issues like ISP throttling and geo-locked content. However, the results were not the same with free VPNs.
Tips to Stop Buffering From Android Devices
1) Start by Closing Other Programs, Games, and Apps
This method works for both android devices and PCs. Your device might not be capable of streaming video smoothly if several tasks or apps run simultaneously.
We often think that minimizing or closing the apps always does the job for us, but that is a lie. Apps and programs can consume a lot of internet data even if running in the background.
They can start updates, downloads, playing ads, etc., without you even noticing. One of the primary reasons for this is not closing tabs, apps, and games after using them.
So, closing the software, app, or game you are not using should be the first action to stop buffering. It can be tricky for PC users because you have to manually go to the task manager and check for the background apps. Moreover, most of them start again after you restart your computer.
Always turn off the apps from running at the startup, which saves RAM, battery, and internet. You can also use third-party resources like Avast Cleanup to ensure your PC or laptop is running optimally.
You can also try a cleaner on Android devices, but I prefer uninstalling and closing tabs manually on Android devices. I do not prefer installing cleaner apps on my Android phone.
2) Reduce video quality
This tip is not for pros because you all would surely know about this. It is for new users that do not know enough about the settings you can change on OTT apps, YouTube, social apps, etc.
Larger files take a lot of time to play and download. You can download a file in parts but can not stream it that way. So, you need to stream video at a lower resolution to load faster.
Almost all video platforms give options to reduce resolution, like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. Also, it makes more sense to reduce video quality if you are only streaming on a small device like a phone or tab.
For instance, most phones support video quality up to 720p or 1080p. So, there is no point in watching videos on 1440p, 4K, etc. You won’t notice a difference between 720p and 1080p in a video. It will also help you save internet data if you use a limited data plan.
3) Pause the stream for a few moments
Again, it is not for pros. Pausing a video is easy but stopping yourself from the temptation of clicking the play button immediately after it is hard. Take a break, do something else for some time and then come back to play the video to reduce the buffering. It will be worth the wait. You might also want to know that some apps won’t allow you to stream a video for more than 2-3 minutes. So, do not waste your time by staying away for 10-20 minutes only to watch uninterrupted content for 3-4 minutes.
3) Fix Your Internet Connection
ISPs provide a variety of internet speeds depending upon the price you pay. You might want to buy a higher internet connection if several devices keep using the internet.
You might want to check your internet speed and usage before buying a pack. You might also want to know about internet throttling. Sometimes, you can get a lower internet speed than other people using the same internet pack on the same number of devices.
It is called internet throttling. Most of the time, your ISP is responsible for this. However, sometimes, the government can also do it. Using a VPN can be the best step to avoid it.
4) Power Cycle Your Router and Modem
All it takes to power cycle the modem and router are unplugging these devices, counting to 10-15, and then reconnecting them. It might sound like a boring or old-fashioned idea, but it works most of the time.
You might want to perform these common steps related to the router and modem before other ones.
1) Set the wireless router’s frequency to the 5GHz band to encounter less interference/traffic,
2) Keep an eye on the monthly traffic/data allowance,
3) Make sure not to stream at the time of ISP’s premium/favorite users. Several ISPs give almost 60-70% of the internet to a specific group(s) of people, and if you are not one of them, you might want to change streaming hours,
4) Consider changing your DNS server. DNS server from your Internet Service Provider might be slow, so you can configure the router to use Cloud Flare or Google DNS servers,
5) Scanning your routers or devices for potential viruses or malware scan is also an important step. However, turn off all notifications, browser scanning, auto scanning, and all similar features to increase internet speed,
6) Speeding up your PC’s or router’s hardware can also do the trick,
5) Find and Remove All Connected Devices to Your Network
There was a time when it was impossible to manage connected devices on your mobile’s hotspot. However, it is possible nowadays. Free up bandwidth however you can to stream without buffering. Make sure to turn off the devices/Wifi option to save bandwidth and avoid automatic updates and downloads.
6) Upgrade Drivers
Demanding more than possible from your video, audio, gaming, or screen drivers makes them slow. You might want to make sure you are not giving them a lot of tasks and keeping them up to the date.
You can also change your gaming drivers if they are not performing well. These drivers get updates now and then, so you might want to keep an eye on them.
7) Try a Wired Connection
A wired connection is not as convenient as a wireless connection, but it is faster. There is no better substitute for a wired connection till now. Make sure to use a LAN wire to get the maximum internet speed. You might find an ethernet cable burdensome, but it will do the job.
8) VPN
A premium VPN might decrease the internet speed a little bit, but it will stop issues like ISP throttling, access to restricted or geo-locked content, and more.
Do not use a free VPN if you want to stream without buffering. They might unblock websites and content, but do not stop buffering.
Wrapping Up
You can also follow steps like resetting the devices, changing ISP, router, or more. For better inner peace, set your streaming expectations as the internet pack you have.
Exploratory Testing Tutorial: A Detailed Guide
Exploratory testing is a software development process that is used to detect bugs and defects in software. It is also called ad-hoc testing. The term “exploratory testing” was coined by James Bach in 1986. The main goal of exploratory testing is to find bugs, errors, and problems with the software product.
There are many different definitions for exploratory testing but the most popular one says that it’s an interactive process of executing the program with the intention of finding new information about its design and behavior. Exploratory testing is a type of software testing that is done without any formalized test design or test plan. The tester, who is also called an exploratory tester, learns about the system through a series of tests and decides what to test next.
The goal of exploratory testing is to discover bugs in the software and provide feedback on the product to the developers. It’s used when you need to do quick checks on areas that may have been missed by other types of tests.
Exploratory testing can also be used as a way to identify new features that should be added or improved on in the product. This type of testing can be done at any time during development and doesn’t require formalized plans or documentation. It is the process of executing a software system and looking for a variety of ways to break it.
In Exploratory testing, testers identify the risks or potential problems with the system and then explore them by executing test cases that are designed to find bugs or errors in the software.
Exploratory testing can be done by following an ad-hoc approach, whereby testers use their knowledge and skills to identify risks and perform tests without any specific test design. This is also known as “testing on the fly”. Alternatively, exploratory testing can be done by following a more structured approach, whereby testers follow a predetermined set of steps to execute tests on specified areas of interest.
History of Exploratory Testing
The history of Exploratory testing dates back to when Cem Kaner coined it in his revolutionary book “Testing Computer Software”. It is an ad-hoc method of testing that has been used through the ages to plan test cases relying on instincts and agenda.
The origin of exploratory testing can be traced back to the early days of software development when developers were generally not familiar with the various techniques and approaches that could be employed in order to ensure that their code was bug-free. This led them to develop a number of techniques and frameworks in order to improve their ability to identify errors early on.
One such method was called “test-driven development” (TDD), which involved writing automated tests before writing any actual code or designing any system architecture. This allowed developers to see if their ideas were feasible before investing time into building something that might not work as expected.
It wasn’t until the late 1990s that exploratory testing became widely used by software testers as a means for identifying bugs that weren’t easily reproducible or obvious from just reading code alone.”
The idea behind exploratory testing is that you should never be able to fully explain how your system works—you should always be learning more about it, and understanding it better every time you use it. The goal is to make your software so intuitive that its users don’t even have to think about how it works—they just use it, and don’t worry about what’s going on under the hood.
Exploratory testing uses a set of guidelines and best practices for working with an existing program or product, rather than following steps laid out in advance by someone else. As such, there’s no exact way to do exploratory testing—it’s all about watching what happens when you try things out!
What are the goals of exploratory testing?
The goals of exploratory testing are to identify bugs, risks, and opportunities for improvement in the product. This is done by exploring different areas of the product or application with no specific plan or goal in mind.
The tester will also try out different things in order to find out if there are bugs that need fixing. These tests are usually performed with no documentation or notes taken during the process, which makes them difficult to reproduce.
The goals of exploratory testing are:
– To find bugs in the software
– To find usability issues
– To understand customer needs
-Identify gaps in the application or product that need to be addressed.
-Check whether a new feature is working as intended.
-Verify that a newly implemented feature hasn’t broken any existing features.
-Make sure that the user interface is intuitive and easy to use.
The goals of exploratory testing are to give you a sense of what it’s like to use the software and to look for bugs.
Exploratory testing is often used by developers as they’re building software because it gives them a chance to see how well the software works in real-world situations. For example, if you’re building something that lets people order food online, you might want to see how easy it is for them to place their order, or whether they can figure out how much it costs before they’ve placed their order. You might also want to see if there are any bugs or other issues that come up during this process.
Exploratory testing is also sometimes used by testers who are trying to find bugs in software that has already been released into production—for example, when users have reported issues with using the product. In this case, exploratory testing can help testers get a better idea of how people use the product in their everyday lives so that they can find bugs more easily than if they were just looking at logs from user sessions.
The idea behind exploratory testing is that a tester should be able to use their expertise and creativity to figure out if something is wrong with a product. A tester might not follow any set procedure for gathering information about the product, but instead, explore it for themselves and record their findings in whatever way works best for them.
Exploratory testing can be used as part of an established test plan or as part of a bug-finding process that doesn’t include one at all. The goal of exploratory testing will vary depending on what kind of product needs evaluation and how thorough you want your evaluation to be.
How is scripted testing different from exploratory testing?
- Exploratory testing is often contrasted with scripted testing, which focuses on executing predefined tests and checking whether they work as expected. Exploratory testers tend to look for bugs that scripted testers will usually miss because they’re not looking for them. Scripted testers are more likely to uncover unexpected results from their scripts, but those results may not be bugs at all—they may just be interesting side effects of how the program works under certain conditions.
- Exploratory testers also tend to think about their process differently than scripted testers do: whereas scripted testers see their job as following a script and checking that it works correctly, exploratory testers see their job as trying things out and seeing what happens. They’re looking for problems, but they’re also looking for ways that the program could be made better by making changes or adding new features so that it does more than it currently does.
- Exploratory testing is often seen as the more exploratory approach to software testing. It involves the tester getting an understanding of the product and then trying it out to ensure that it works as expected. They’re looking for any bugs or errors in the code, but they aren’t necessarily following a script or set of steps that they know will produce those errors—they’re just looking for them.
Scripted testing, on the other hand, involves following a specific set of steps in order to test something out multiple times. This can include running through a series of actions on your product repeatedly to see how it responds when you do it so many times in a row (for example). It’s similar to exploratory testing in that you want to make sure that your product is working correctly; however, there are specific steps involved in this type of testing that make it different from exploratory testing.
- In scripted testing, the tester has access to all the bugs that were discovered during previous tests and knows exactly what to look for. This makes it easier for the tester to find bugs that are likely to be there because they have been documented in a test case. If you have a large number of test cases, it can be time-consuming to go through them all every time you start a new project. However, it helps ensure that you don’t miss anything important when testing your software.
Exploratory testing is different from scripted testing in that it’s not goal-oriented and can’t be repeated easily. In exploratory testing, testers aren’t given specific instructions on what they should be looking for in the product being tested; instead, they try out different things and see what happens. Exploratory testing can help testers uncover bugs that may not have been considered before by providing them with more information about how users will interact with your product or service.
- Exploratory testing is a form of black-box testing that involves the tester making decisions about what to test based on their understanding of the product and its requirements. Exploratory testing can be done with or without documentation, and it’s often used when there isn’t enough time or resources to create a fully-documented test plan.
Scripted testing is a form of white-box testing that involves the tester following a script containing all possible scenarios for testing. Scripted tests are created by developers as part of their development process, or by testers as part of their test plan development process.
How to start off with Exploratory Testing?
When you’re trying to do exploratory testing, it’s important to keep in mind that there are no rules! But here are some tips for getting started:
1) Understand what you’re testing
Identify the goal of your testing and decide on a set of features that you want to explore.
2) Pick an area of the product where you’ll do most of your testing (for example, if it’s an e-commerce site, choose the shopping cart).
3)Start interacting with the product as a regular user would—and make sure to keep track of all the things that are broken or wrong!
4)If something isn’t working properly, make note of it so you can report back later on what went wrong and how it can be fixed.
2) Run through your test plan
3) Look for things that don’t make sense or aren’t working as expected
4) Pay attention to what other testers are doing
5) Think about whether the product is working well enough for you
So what does that look like in practice? Well, here’s an example of how I might do exploratory testing on a website:
1) I start by reading through the site’s content, looking for anything that seems confusing or could be better explained. For example, if I’m on a site about coffee roasting and I see some jargon that isn’t explained in their glossary, or if I see something that doesn’t make sense to me based on my understanding of coffee roasting, then that’s something I’d want to bring up with the client.
2) Next comes clicking around the site and seeing what happens when things don’t work as expected: if one section is broken because someone forgot to put in an “if” statement somewhere then we need to fix it before we can proceed further; if there’s some functionality missing because they haven’t finished designing it yet then we need to wait until they’re ready; etc.
How to Perform Exploratory Testing?
Step 1: Define the Scope
The first step in performing exploratory testing is to define the scope of your test. This is the point where you determine what you’re testing, and how much time you’ll spend on it. This is also where you come up with a hypothesis to test!
Step 2: Pick Your Tools
You should pick your tools as early as possible so that they don’t end up being a distraction during testing. If you know what language you’re going to be using, or if there are specific tools that will help with the project at hand, get them ready now. If not, don’t worry about it—just wait until after this step before deciding which tools will be best suited for your needs.
Choosing a cloud-based automation testing platform like LambdaTest can help you scale your exploratory tests. LambdaTest is a cloud-based cross-browser testing solution that helps developers uncover cross-browser problems that affect their users. Employing advanced test scripts, LambdaTest runs automated cross-browser tests simultaneously on hundreds of desktop and mobile browsers to ensure your customer experience works well on all devices, operating systems, and browsers.
Step 3: Start Testing!
Now that all of your preparations are complete, it’s time to get started with actual testing! Remember that this is a process of discovery—you may not know exactly what’s going on at first (and that’s okay!), but keep an open mind and try not to judge anything prematurely until you’ve seen enough evidence one way or another. Also, remember that this isn’t always going
Advantages and Disadvantages of Exploratory Testing
Advantages
-It doesn’t require much preparation, so you can use it on short notice.
-You get to learn about your product as you’re testing it, which means you’ll know more about how to improve it in the future.
-It’s great for finding bugs since you can use your intuition to figure out where they are instead of following a strict checklist or script.
-The tester has more control over what they’re testing
-They can use their own judgment about what tests to run and which ones aren’t necessary
-It’s an effective way to get into the mindset of your audience and identify potential problems before they occur
-allows testers to get a better understanding of what they’re working with and figure out what areas need more attention before they start writing tests. It also helps them identify issues faster than other approaches because they’re not constrained by strict guidelines or rulesets—they can go wherever they need to in order to uncover bugs or problems as quickly as possible.
Disadvantages
-You might not remember everything you’ve found while testing, so you might miss important issues later on down the line when they come up again during another round of exploratory testing.
-It can be difficult to determine whether or not something is actually broken if there’s no clear definition of what “broken” means.
-You may waste time running tests that don’t provide any useful information, or you might miss out on something important because you didn’t think of it while doing exploratory testing
-It’s hard to get concrete results with exploratory testing
-it requires a high level of skill on behalf of the tester (as well as an understanding of how to get started). And if they don’t know what they’re doing, they may end up missing important bugs or issues that could cause your company major problems down the road.
-exploratory testing can be time-consuming, especially if you’re looking at large pieces of code. It’s also difficult to know when and where you should stop testing; if you don’t know what you’re looking for, how can you decide when your explorations are complete?
Is Exploratory Testing Worth It?
The biggest advantage of exploratory testing is that it allows you to come up with creative solutions to problems you may encounter. In a traditional automated test case, you are limited by what your tests are programmed to do. With exploratory testing, however, you can approach a problem from any angle—and do so quickly and efficiently.
In addition to being more flexible than traditional scripts, exploratory testing also helps reduce false positives (i.e., bugs that aren’t actually bugs). This is because the tester is able to identify underlying issues that might not be apparent when viewing results from an automated test alone—such as performance issues or usability problems.
However, to do this kind of testing well, you’ll have to invest time into building up your skillset as a tester. You’ll need to learn how to ask questions about what works well and what doesn’t work so well so that you can find ways around these problems before they become too big an issue for users (and before too many people start complaining). This kind of thinking isn’t necessarily easy—it requires trying new things out in order to see if they work or not—but it’s absolutely necessary if you want a successful product launch!
You don’t always have time to do this kind of testing before releasing new features, so it might not be worth investing too much time into exploring without knowing if it will pay off in the end.
So is exploratory testing worth it? That depends on what your goals are for your project. If you’re trying to find as many bugs as possible in the shortest amount of time with minimal effort, then scripted testing will probably work best for you. But if you’re trying to get feedback from users about their experience using your product and want them to feel comfortable giving honest answers about what they like or don’t like about your product, then exploratory testing may be more appropriate for your needs.
So while exploratory testing is certainly an option when it comes to software testing, there are other testing options out there—each with its own pros and cons that you should consider before making any decisions about which method is best suited for your needs!
Conclusion
Exploratory testing is a technique that allows software testers to work in an agile development environment. Exploratory testing is used to test a software application with minimal planning. It helps the tester to focus on the most important aspects of the application while performing the test and encourages them to think out of the box. LambdaTest is a platform that allows its users to perform exploratory testing using their browser, mobile emulator, or real devices.
10 Best VPNs With a Really Fast Connection – [Free & Paid]
For all the security features and privacy you might get from a VPN, it is useless if it doesn’t offer you good speed, isn’t it? So, compromising on speed isn’t an option. Therefore, the problem becomes finding a good VPN that will offer the best security features and brilliant speeds and bandwidth, too, so that you can enjoy streaming, downloading, and other browsing activities without any hassle.
VPNRanks has given you a list of the top 10 VPNs offering the highest speed. And we have also included free VPNs that have stood up to our testing.
10 Best VPNs That Offer Blazing Fast Connections
So, how did we curate this list? Can you rely on a VPN for fast connection speed? And what constitutes a fast VPN speed?
Actually, yes. You can rely on a VPN to make your connection faster. A VPN is capable of removing ISP bandwidth restrictions on your internet connection. It can also connect you to faster servers. Both these factors can combine to give you fast speeds than you might expect.
As for VPN speeds, anything near the 100 Mbps mark for download speeds is considered quick, and anything above that is considered blazing fast. Upload speeds are less significant, but still, anything above 50 Mbps is considered quick, and above that is considered quick.
Here Are Our Top Choices For the Fastest VPNs:
1. Private Internet Access (PIA) – Largest Server Count
Private Internet Access (PIA) offers the world’s largest server network, with the official number well above 19,000 servers across the globe (and the unofficial number being near 35000), but it also offers the fastest internet connection that we have recorded.
The sheer number of servers ensures minimal load on PIA servers at any given time, offering the maximum speeds possible. It also has military-standard encryption and other security features that make it the best in the business.
2. NordVPN – Best Server Obfuscation
NordVPN is another on the list of the fastest VPNs in the industry. It comes in at number two, with the top server count at 5500 servers in around 60 countries. It also offers obfuscation servers, meaning it hides the fact that you are using a VPN from your ISP.
NordVPN also offers blazing fast speeds that we’ve found can achieve speeds up to 120 Mbps on the download. This makes it worthy of the 2nd spot on this list. It also has impressive security features and brilliant P2P support.
3. ExpressVPN – Proprietary Protocol Designed For Max Speed
ExpressVPN is one of the biggest names in the world of VPN. It has a built-in speed test feature that you can use to optimize your connection speed. It also offers a split-tunneling feature that you can customize to decide which apps use the VPN and which don’t. This will allow you to lighten the load on your VPN connection and maximize speeds.
ExpressVPN employs an encrypted, zero-knowledge private DNS that will protect your internet connection while maintaining consistent connection speeds.
4. FastVPN – As The Name Advertises
FastVPN, as the name suggests, is clearly optimized to offer the fastest VPN speeds that it possibly can. It’s easy to set up and it offers over a thousand servers in 50+ locations. It also has a strict no-logs policy to ensure your privacy. But its real quality lies in providing speed.
No matter what network you are using, built-in protocols will automatically optimize your connection offer high speeds and remove any throttling or restrictions.
5. CyberGhost – Easy-To-Use On All Platforms
CyberGhost is a highly versatile VPN that brings high-speed internet to your devices by using 6000 premium servers based in 88 countries around the world. It employs the split-tunneling feature and the optical fiber system to provide speeds that are rapid.
It also allows for seven simultaneous connections and has gold-standard encryption and security features.
6. PureVPN – High Score On Independent Testing
PureVPN earns a spot on this list for its blazing-fast speeds that have been recorded by independent speed testers. It offers speeds similar to that of NordVPN and has garnered a lot of attention because of it.
It also has a robust server network and incredible security features.
7. TunnelBear VPN – Fast Servers & Joyous Interface
The first thing that will catch your eye when it comes to TunnelBear is its cute interface that is very fun to interact with. But beneath the cute exterior, there are hundreds of servers based in over 20 countries that offer a high-quality VPN connection and surprisingly fast speeds.
8. IPVanish VPN – Quick Download & Upload Speeds
If you’re looking for the whole speed package, IPVanish VPN is for you. IPVanish VPN doesn’t only offer fast download speeds that are pretty equal to ExpressVPN but it also offers upload speeds that are just as fast. So, if you upload a lot of files just as much as you download, this VPN will come in handy.
9. VyprVPN – Internationally Top Level
VyprVPN offers over 200 thousand anonymous IP addresses with server locations in over 70 countries. This many IP addresses almost guarantee that your browsing experience will be fast and won’t be affected by throttling or any similar issue. VyprVPN’s international VPN performance is quite impressive.
10. VPN Unlimited – Affordable & Quick
VPN Unlimited provides unlimited bandwidth and impressive speeds similar to that of ExpressVPN but at a very affordable and surprising price point. So, if you don’t want to put too much burden on your pocket, consider VPN Unlimited
Conclusion
These 10 VPNs are the fastest VPNs that our testing brought forward. After rigorous analysis, we can guarantee that these ten VPNs will surely provide you with fast speeds and a consistent connection.
The fastest and cheapest SMM panel provider with quality services
Smm-heaven.net is the best SMM (social networking panel) with the lowest prices. We provide quality services for social networks such as Twitter, Facebook, Tik Tok, LinkedIn, etc. You can promote your website or your social media profile. In our dashboard you can buy visitors, likes, followers, views and other services for your business.
The fastest and cheapest SMM panel provider withquality services
We are here to provide you with the best SMM panel services to grow your social media accounts. In no time, you will get unmatched organic growth in followers, views and likes. Engaging real people on social media will help you build brand awareness and credibility online. The best part is that you can track the status of all your orders using our handy dashboard. You no longer need to constantly update your order status! We’ve made it easy for you to place bulk orders, use multiple services in one place, and keep track of everything.
With our convenient customer service, you can reach us 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Customer decision is vital to us, so you have the ability to cancel and refill orders at any time. We’re connected to all popular payment gateways to make the process smooth for you. Once you place an order, our SMM dashboard will show you how many hours and minutes are left, and the description of our services will leave you in no doubt as to what you can achieve with our SMM services. On that note, let’s get started! You need to register, fund your account, choose a service, sit back and relax.
How does the SMM panel Heaven work?
Create an account
Open the registration page and fill out the form, then complete the registration
Place a new order now
Click on the New Order page, now place your order on the social media platform you want
Add or Deposit
Go to the add funds page and deposit through Indian and international gateways.
Order complete
That’s it, the order is done. They will be automatically filled by our servers.
How is promotion done?
We attract 90% of the live audience, no bots or suspicious accounts. All users are real and can show different activity on your channel if they are interested.
Where do live users come from?
Real users are attracted from various applications, news sites, and official advertising.
How quickly is an order placed for work?
As a rule, an order is put into action as soon as it is registered on the site. However, some require manual processing and start gradually, no later than 3 hours after the order is placed on the site.
Why SMM Heaven Panel?
1. Reliability
More than 6 years of experience and hundreds of successfully completed tasks are an indicator of our reliability and professionalism.
2. Extensive opportunities
Fast start-up, high speed of order fulfillment, any kind of service, warranty.
3. Reasonable prices
The cost of services is fully justified by their quality – real users, protection from blocking, unlimited quantity.
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
All kinds of new content can easily be viewed by people all over the world within a matter of seconds. Information today is quickly spread thanks to the speedy communication channels, made accessible due to the Internet and social media. So how does one stay constantly updated with the latest information? Simple, by following various tracks to keep on their favorite trending topics.
To help you we gathered some top websites that will help you find out the latest news that’s rocking the world!
Google Trends & YouTube Trends
If you want to look at what’s trending top in the world, there is no better place to start than these two options, Google Trends, and YouTube Trends. Google’s large reserves of data allow users to glimpse what users are searching for online. What’s more, is that Google is always updating its system and now allows users to search as back as 2004 and even more. Since all search results can be filtered by the user as they like. And even by peculiar categories, such as sports events, global figures, etc.
Whereas on the other hand, YouTube Trends are updated by the second. Users can search for relevant material via regions as well. These websites are consistently being updated with info, that’s taking place all over the world!
Exploding Topics
This one may slightly be difficult to manage as it proudly claims to identify topics and categories successfully from various data types received from around the world. The algorithm behind this website holds a strong claim that it can accurately identify emerging trends before their popularity burst. To achieve this, data on various social media channels, web searches, keywords, hashtags, mentions, etc. is minutely monitored.
On the other hand, the trending topics listed on the website can go back fifteen years or so. Besides predicting upcoming topics, the website also displays the topics that have started gaining popularity or are about to peak in popularity in a particular region. The best part is that a newsletter is delivered weekly to users who have signed up on the website. The newsletter showcases all the emerging trends while highlighting anticipated topics that might explode in the digital scene.
Treendly
This website is another fantastic offering by Google Trends. It is meant to help consumers with trends that are expected to become strong in the upcoming season. Treendly analyses data from all kinds of digital channels and curates trend reports that accurately predict hot trends of the season, according to the industry and the country they are in. For instance, internet provider trends that are bound to become popular in the upcoming months will affect providers like Grande Internet and countless others.
If you need more about latest plans and packages then do visit BuyTVInternetPhone.
Since anticipated trends are normally based on the data accumulated from all kinds of online platforms such as discussion groups and even search queries on the web, the website can also be used as a learning tool. Users can sign up for a free course that illustrates the methodical process to identify expected trends in various industries that are meant to reach the top. They can also sign up for the email newsletter that is meant to keep readers updated with the latest happenings taking place globally.
Trendsmap
Trendsmap focuses on tracking trends that are popular on Twitter. Although it is not as informative as others part of this list are, it mostly involves the list of terms that became popular after trending on the social media channel. What’s more, is that the anticipated trends of the season are mostly made up of hashtags, so a bit of extra research is required at the user end. The website comes with a detailed world map that features info on various Twitter trends according to the industry and region. So the more one zooms in on the map, the more they get an idea of what local trends are in a particular area.
Answer Socrates
Answer Socrates is an SEO’s dream come true. Instead of displaying data that are usually asked on Google, the website turns the tables and displays data that is gathered from multiple sources such as Google Trends or Google Suggests, among numerous others. Users also have the option to search for a particular topic in their native language and their home country on the website, which will then be generated in a report form. Moreover, the website highlights all kinds of phrases and queries that have either shot up or have recently dropped popularity-wise.
AnswerThePublic
Another web tool that ensures that users can uncover the latest trends uniquely. The website provides the user insights that can help with the search, which is usually performed via keywords. What’s more, is that the website produces a report that has all your findings based on the keywords you use. This is a great resource for businesses.
Wrapping Up
While staying in touch with the latest trends can be a tedious task but they are plenty of tools and online resources now available that ensure that you receive the customized info that you were looking for. Check out some of the above-mentioned websites and you will be good to go!
