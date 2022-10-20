Liz Truss steps down after just 45 days in office to become UK’s shortest PM

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just 45 days in office. She became the shortest PM in British history. The ruling Conservative Party is expected to choose his successor by the end of next week.

His decision to step down comes after a tumultuous six-week term in which his policies sparked financial market turmoil and a rebellion within his party undermined his authority.

She said ‘I can’t fulfill the term I was elected for’.

Just a day earlier, Truss had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter not a quitter”. But Truss couldn’t hold on any longer after a senior minister quit his government amid a barrage of criticism and a Commons vote descended into chaos and acrimony just days later. being forced to abandon many of its economic policies.

Truss resigned after meeting with Graham Brady, a veteran Conservative lawmaker who oversees leadership challenges. Brady has been tasked with assessing whether the PM still has the backing of Tory MPs – and it appears she hasn’t.

His departure leaves a divided Conservative Party in search of a leader who can unify its warring factions. Whoever replaces Truss will become the country’s third prime minister this year alone. A general election is scheduled for 2024.

Home Secretary Braverman’s resignation hastened Truss’ downfall

Truss’ downfall was accelerated by the resignation Wednesday of Home Secretary Suella Braverman. She quit after breaking the rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. She used her resignation letter to castigate Truss, saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government.”

“The business of government is about people accepting responsibility for their mistakes,” she said in a thinly veiled dig at Truss.

Braverman was replaced as home secretary, minister responsible for immigration and law and order, by former cabinet minister Grant Shapps, a prominent supporter of her defeated rival Sunak.

The dramatic developments came days after Truss sacked its Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday after the economic package the pair unveiled on September 23 spooked financial markets and sparked an economic and political crisis.

The plan’s 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) of unfunded tax cuts have caused turbulence in financial markets, hammering the value of the pound and increasing the cost of borrowing for the British government. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading to the wider economy and putting pension funds at risk.

On Monday, Kwarteng’s replacement, Hunt, scrapped nearly all of Truss’ tax cuts, along with her flagship energy policy and pledge not to cut government spending. He said the government will need to save billions of pounds and there are “many tough decisions” to make before presenting a medium-term budget plan on October 31.

Addressing lawmakers for the first time since the U-turn, Truss apologized on Wednesday and admitted she had made mistakes during her six weeks in office, but insisted that by changing heading, she had “taken her responsibilities and made the right decisions in the interest of the economic stability of the country.

Meanwhile, favorites to replace Truss include her predecessor Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak who lost the leadership race to her last month.

With AP inputs

