Connect with us

News

Liz Truss steps down after just 45 days in office to become UK’s shortest PM

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

7 seconds ago

on

By

Liz Truss Steps Down After Just 45 Days In Office To Become Uk'S Shortest Pm
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister. PA

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just 45 days in office. She became the shortest PM in British history. The ruling Conservative Party is expected to choose his successor by the end of next week.

His decision to step down comes after a tumultuous six-week term in which his policies sparked financial market turmoil and a rebellion within his party undermined his authority.

She said ‘I can’t fulfill the term I was elected for’.

Just a day earlier, Truss had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter not a quitter”. But Truss couldn’t hold on any longer after a senior minister quit his government amid a barrage of criticism and a Commons vote descended into chaos and acrimony just days later. being forced to abandon many of its economic policies.

Truss resigned after meeting with Graham Brady, a veteran Conservative lawmaker who oversees leadership challenges. Brady has been tasked with assessing whether the PM still has the backing of Tory MPs – and it appears she hasn’t.

Read also : From Rishi Sunak to Boris Johnson: Favorites in race to become next UK PM as Liz Truss steps down

His departure leaves a divided Conservative Party in search of a leader who can unify its warring factions. Whoever replaces Truss will become the country’s third prime minister this year alone. A general election is scheduled for 2024.

Home Secretary Braverman’s resignation hastened Truss’ downfall

Truss’ downfall was accelerated by the resignation Wednesday of Home Secretary Suella Braverman. She quit after breaking the rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. She used her resignation letter to castigate Truss, saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government.”

“The business of government is about people accepting responsibility for their mistakes,” she said in a thinly veiled dig at Truss.

Braverman was replaced as home secretary, minister responsible for immigration and law and order, by former cabinet minister Grant Shapps, a prominent supporter of her defeated rival Sunak.

The dramatic developments came days after Truss sacked its Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday after the economic package the pair unveiled on September 23 spooked financial markets and sparked an economic and political crisis.

The plan’s 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) of unfunded tax cuts have caused turbulence in financial markets, hammering the value of the pound and increasing the cost of borrowing for the British government. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading to the wider economy and putting pension funds at risk.

On Monday, Kwarteng’s replacement, Hunt, scrapped nearly all of Truss’ tax cuts, along with her flagship energy policy and pledge not to cut government spending. He said the government will need to save billions of pounds and there are “many tough decisions” to make before presenting a medium-term budget plan on October 31.

Addressing lawmakers for the first time since the U-turn, Truss apologized on Wednesday and admitted she had made mistakes during her six weeks in office, but insisted that by changing heading, she had “taken her responsibilities and made the right decisions in the interest of the economic stability of the country.

Meanwhile, favorites to replace Truss include her predecessor Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak who lost the leadership race to her last month.

With AP inputs

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

firstpost

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

US home sales fell in September for eighth straight month

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 20, 2022

By

Us Home Sales Fell In September For Eighth Straight Month
google news

By ALEX VEIGA

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in September for the eighth month in a row, matching the pre-pandemic sales pace from 10 years ago, as house hunters grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and a still tight supply of properties on the market.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that existing home sales fell 1.5% last month from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million. That’s slightly higher than what economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales fell 23.8% from September last year, and are now at the slowest annual pace since September 2012, excluding the steep slowdown in sales that occurred in May 2020 near the start of the pandemic.

The national median home price rose 8.4% in September from a year earlier to $384,800.

The housing market has been slowing this year because of rising mortgage rates. The average rate on a 30-year home loan rose to 6.94% this week, the highest rate since April 2002, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. A year earlier, the rate averaged 3.09%.

Higher mortgage rates reduce homebuyers’ purchasing power, resulting in fewer people being able to afford to buy a home. Consider, a buyer who got a 3% rate on a 30-year mortgage to buy a $300,000 home last year would only be able to borrow $190,000 today for the same monthly payment.

“This is why the buyers have essentially been pushed out of the market,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.

Mortgage rates have risen sharply along with the 10-year Treasury yield, which has been climbing amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates in its bid to bring down inflation. The 10-year yield reached its highest level since June 2008 this week.

Because a lag of a month or two usually exists between a signed home purchase contract and a completed sale, the impact from the latest increase in mortgage rates won’t show up in sales for several weeks. That likely means further home sales declines ahead, Yun said.

Surging home loan rates don’t just make homes less affordable, they also discourage homeowners who locked in an ultra-low rate the last couple of years from buying a new home. That, in turn, can limit the number of homes that are available for sale.

The inventory of homes on the market declined in September for the second month in a row. Some 1.25 million homes were on the market by the end of the month, down 2.3% from August and 0.8% versus September last year, NAR said.

“Homes are sitting on the market longer, just lingering on the market,” Yun said. “The buyers have disappeared.”

On average, homes sold in just 19 days of hitting the market last month, up from 16 days in August. Before the pandemic, homes typically sold more than 30 days after being listed for sale.

At the current sales pace, the level of for-sale properties amounts to a 3.2-month supply, Yun said. That’s unchanged from August. In a more balanced market between buyers and sellers there is a 5- to 6-month supply.

While competition for homes has eased as mortgage rates have surged, it’s not unusual for sellers to receive multiple offers because there are so few properties on the market. That’s helping push home prices higher, even in a slowing market.

Still, Yun expects home prices will decline in roughly half the country next year, with states where home values skyrocketed in recent years experiencing the biggest declines. That includes California, where prices could fall 10% next year, he said.

“Higher mortgage rates always impact these expensive markets more heavily than other markets,” Yun said.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Watchdog barks at feds for tightening health standards for working dogs

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 20, 2022

By

Watchdog Barks At Feds For Tightening Health Standards For Working Dogs
google news

The Government Accountability Office this week warned federal agencies that they need better standards in place to ensure the health and well-being of the more than 5,100 working dogs that serve the government.

The GAO is known as the congressional watchdog that helps legislators oversee the operation of federal programs. In a report released Wednesday, the GAO said government departments and agencies need to take better care of the animals that help officials detect explosives and narcotics, locate missing persons and aid in search and rescue efforts. .

The report says standards to prevent abuse and neglect of these dogs are lacking in several departments, as are standards to allow them adequate rest periods during the day.

THE BOSS, UKRAINE’S BOSS SNUFFING DOG BECAME A HERO, SYMBOL OF HOPE

US Border Patrol officers use a dog to check for drugs at a checkpoint outside Laredo, Texas. (Reuters/Rick Wilking)

“[A]about half of federally run programs do not address abuse and neglect or rest and work time requirements in their policies,” the GAO said. “Similarly, about half of contractor-run programs do not address abuse and neglect. or how to handle decisions to retire or euthanize working dogs in their contract documents.”

The Department of Homeland Security, with nearly 3,000 working dogs, is by far the largest employer of animals used to detect drugs and explosives. But many programs under DHS, including some run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, don’t have standards in place to prevent abuse and neglect of their dogs.

The Department of Defense is the second-largest employer of working dogs with nearly 1,800, but the GAO found that the Air Force, Marine Corps and Special Operations Command also do not have policies in place. regarding abuse and neglect.

DOGS IN BOMB DETECTION HARNESS HELPS NYPD PATROL THROUGH CITY

Bomb-Sniffing Dog Corporal Ace Searches For Explosives Near A U.s. Marine While On Patrol In Afghanistan, January 26, 2010.

Bomb-sniffing dog Corporal Ace searches for explosives near a U.S. Marine while on patrol in Afghanistan, January 26, 2010.
(AFP Photo/Christophe Simon/AFP via Getty Images)

More than half of federal programs that use dogs do not have policies in place regarding rest and length of service. The Air Force, Navy, and Special Operations Command were among the DOD service branches that did not have these policies in place.

Under DHS, the Secret Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and parts of Customs and Border Protection also do not have rest and length of service policies in place.

The GAO has developed 18 standards that should be in place to ensure safe and healthy work environments for dogs used by the federal government, including standards for food and water, medical care, grooming, to sanitation and exercise.

Every federal agency that uses dogs has food and water standards in place, except the Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement.

US ARMY RATED ‘LOW’ FOR FIRST TIME: HERITAGE FOUNDATION REPORT

Army Spc. David Sheriff Of The 25Th Infantry Division Plays With Dagmar, A Military Working Dog, At Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 29, 2020. (Us Army/Cover Images)

Army Spc. David Sheriff of the 25th Infantry Division plays with Dagmar, a military working dog, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 29, 2020. (US Army/Cover Images)

The report is the result of more than two years of GAO work and has led to a general recommendation that every agency that uses dogs adopt standards in the 18 areas outlined in the report. The survey ended in February 2022, and several agencies have since said they will adopt these standards or have already taken steps to do so.

The GAO also recommended that the State Department direct on-site officials to ensure these standards remain in place when working dogs are loaned to foreign governments and foreign organizations, such as embassy security.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report follows a handful of examples over the past decade that indicate conditions for working dogs need to be improved. In 2019, for example, the State Department’s Office of Inspector General reported “serious animal welfare concerns for working dogs” used in counterterrorism efforts.

“The Inspector General found that dogs provided to at least one foreign government did not receive proper medical care and in some cases the dogs were dangerously underweight,” the GAO said. “The Inspector General has also reported the death of at least one dog from heat stroke.”

Pete Kasperowicz is a political editor at Fox News Digital.

Fox

google news
Continue Reading

News

‘He’s still flying’: WR DeSean Jackson hoping to give Ravens offense a spark in 15th season

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 20, 2022

By

‘He’s Still Flying’: Wr Desean Jackson Hoping To Give Ravens Offense A Spark In 15Th Season
google news

When the Ravens signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson to the practice squad Tuesday, one question came to mind: Does the 15-year veteran still have the eye-popping speed that made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection?

After Wednesday’s practice, Lamar Jackson had an answer.

“He’s still flying,” the Ravens’ star quarterback said of his new wide receiver, who took the field for the first time in Baltimore wearing a No. 15 jersey and a pair of Dior cleats. “Even though it’s Year 15 for him, it looks like Year One.”

Without second-year pro Rashod Bateman, who returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a foot injury in Week 4, Baltimore’s wideouts totaled just 45 yards in Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the New York Giants. DeSean Jackson is hoping to bring a spark to a receivers room that has combined for 42 catches and 587 yards this season, the third fewest in the NFL.

“Whatever they asked me [to do], and whenever [my number] is called on, I’m just going to do everything I can to get ready,” he said.

For the first time in 14 years, Jackson said he could sit back and enjoy life without worrying about offseason training activities or training camp. But as he watched the NFL season progress, the 35-year-old felt he could still contribute.

When Jackson was asked what he could bring to the Ravens, he quickly responded: “The tape speaks for itself.”

Throughout Jackson’s career with five teams, including eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and three with the Washington Commanders, he was known for being a big-play threat, using his speed to run past defenders with ease.

In 14 seasons, Jackson has 632 catches for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns while topping 1,000 receiving yards in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

The speedy receiver, who turns 36 on Dec. 1, had 20 catches on 34 targets for 454 yards last season over seven games with the Los Angeles Rams and nine with the Las Vegas Raiders. He graded out as the NFL’s No. 73 overall wide receiver, according to Pro Football Focus, just ahead of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, whom the Ravens traded this past offseason.

In his third game with the Rams last season, Jackson had two of the fastest recorded speeds of Week 3 in a five-catch, 120-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“[He’s] still floating around, running great routes,” Lamar Jackson said. “He’s going to bring a lot to the table for us; we’re just going to have to see if he gets out there.”

DeSean Jackson said he’s kept an eye on the Ravens quarterback for a while, noting the 2019 Most Valuable Player has similar characteristics to Michael Vick, whom Jackson played with in Philadelphia. Jackson has broken several of Vick’s records, including the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback (11).

“[Lamar] has beat some of [Vick’s] records, so he is the new Michael Vick,” Jackson said. “To play with Michael Vick and come and play with Lamar is a blessing. I’m excited to be able to be here.”

When Jackson tried out for the team along with veteran wide receiver and Baltimore native Tavon Austin, coach John Harbaugh said Jackson was “in great shape, fluid [and] healthy.”

Harbaugh didn’t say whether Jackson will play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but the 2008 second-round pick said “he still got some juice in the tank.”

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Jackson added. “It’s nothing [for me] to get into top shape like I need to.”

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Mom, boyfriend jailed after death of Maplewood toddler

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 20, 2022

By

Mom, Boyfriend Jailed After Death Of Maplewood Toddler
google news

Maplewood police say a toddler died of injuries Tuesday and that her mother and her boyfriend have been jailed in connection with her death.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the 1400 block of County Road B East around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a 17-month-old girl with significant injuries, the city said Thursday in a statement. Once on scene, they gave medical aid to the girl before transporting her to Children’s Hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The girl’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested and booked at the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. They have not been charged.

The city said the investigation continues and that detectives are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County medical examiner’s office to determine what led to her death.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Philanthropist donates $1.4 million to Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 20, 2022

By

Philanthropist Donates $1.4 Million To Girl Scouts Of Southern Arizona
google news

Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has donated over $1 million to Girl Scouts in southern Arizona.



Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.


JORG CARSTENSEN // Getty Images


On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona announced that it had received a $1.4 million donation from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The donation is part of an $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts across the United States and 29 of its local councils.

Each of the local councils was vetted by Scott’s philanthropy team, who spent 40 hours of research per council to determine who would receive part of the donation, a local Girl Scout press release said.

“We are honored and humbled to be one of the councils to receive these incredible funds and to have our work recognized by this powerful philanthropist,” Girl Scouts Southern Arizona CEO Kristen Garcia-Hernandez said in the press release. . “Her gift allows us to elevate and accelerate our work to fuel the female leadership pipeline. We hope this gift will draw the attention of others to investing in girls to change the world.

People also read…

The donation will help the organization create more equitable membership opportunities in underengaged communities, foster meaningful innovation in programs, support research staff and volunteer training, and invest in improving climate resilience, the press release said.

“Scott’s gift is an incredible catalyst for the Girl Scout movement in Southern Arizona, to use one of our newly adopted expressions, it’s our ‘Rocket Fuel for Relevance,’” Garica said. Hernández.

Forbes estimates Scott’s net worth at around $35 billion. As part of the couple’s 2019 divorce, she received a 25% stake in the online retailer.

In May 2019, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away at least half of his wealth over his lifetime.

Since July 2020, Scott has given about $13 billion to more than 1,200 nonprofits, according to Forbes.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her by email at [email protected]

Delaware

google news
Continue Reading

News

Carlos Correa dominates Twins’ Diamond Awards

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

36 mins ago

on

October 20, 2022

By

Carlos Correa Dominates Twins’ Diamond Awards
google news

When the Twins bring back the Diamond Awards, their annual charity event to raise money for research and education in brain, nerve and muscle disorders at the University of Minnesota, in person for the first time since 2020, shortstop Carlos Correa will spend much of the night being honored.

Correa likely won’t be in attendance — and quite possibly will be a member of another organization by that point — but for his 2022 season, the shortstop took home five awards, as voted on by members of the Twin Cities Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and the Twins Community Fund Board of Directors.

The 18th annual Diamond Awards will be held on Jan. 26 at The Depot Minneapolis.

Here is a look at all the award winners.

Most Valuable Twin: Carlos Correa

What does $35.1 million buy you? Turns out, a team Most Valuable Player.

The star shortstop finished the year with a team-leading 5.4 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Replacement). He hit .291 with 22 home runs and a .834 OPS. His 140 OPS+ was actually higher than it was a season ago when he finished fifth in AL MVP voting.

Correa is expected to opt out of the final two years of his contract with the Twins to seek a long-term megadeal.

Bob Allison Award: Carlos Correa

Correa also took home the Bob Allison Award, given to the player who “exemplifies determination, hustle, tenacity, competitive spirit and leadership both on and off the field.”

Correa quickly became a vocal leader in the Twins’ clubhouse, and many of the younger players credited him with mentoring them. He took a particular interest in rookie infielder Jose Miranda, whom he invited to his Houston home to train with during the offseason.

Defensive Player of the Year: Carlos Correa

Center fielder Byron Buxton is a four-time winner of this award, but Buxton often found himself serving as the team’s designated hitter because of his knee injury, allowing Correa to take home the team’s top defensive honors.

Correa, who won the American League Gold Glove and Platinum Glove in 2021, was given this award for his slick fielding at shortstop.

Media Good Guy: Carlos Correa

Correa was a near-unanimous winner of the Media Good Guy Award — an honor he also earned while in Houston — for his honesty and his willingness to frequently represent the team in interview sessions, especially after tough losses, among other things.

Carl R. Pohlad Outstanding Community Service Award: Carlos Correa

Correa earned this award for his charitable work with the Correa Family Foundation, a nonprofit which focuses on providing financial support and enriching experiences for children with cancer and their families.

Correa and his wife, Daniella, hosted a “Hero of the Month,” each month at Target Field, and participated in the Twins’ Week of Service, helping pack food. He also worked with the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.

Most Improved Twin: Nick Gordon

In his second season with the Twins, the former first-round draft pick became a do-it-all utilityman, playing both left and center field, as well as around the infield. Gordon, the son of former major=league closer Tom Gordon, also took the mound four times in mop-up duty. At the plate, the 26-year-old hit .272 with a .743 OPS and a 113 OPS+. Gordon showed some more pop in his sophomore season, finishing with nine home runs among his 41 extra-base hits.

Twins Pitcher of the Year: Jhoan Duran

While starting pitchers Sonny Gray or Joe Ryan perhaps had an argument for this award, Duran’s dominant rookie season as a reliever earned him the honor. The 24-year-old finished the year with a 1.86 earned-run average and a 0.975 WHIP  (walks and hits per inning pitched).

The hard-throwing Duran converted all eight of his save opportunities, and his Win Probability Added, a stat which credits a player for how much his performance impacted his team’s chance of winning, was first among all American League pitchers.

Twins Outstanding Rookie: Jhoan Duran

Duran debuted on Opening Day, tossing a scoreless fifth and sixth inning. He quickly worked his way up the leverage ladder, tackling increasingly important game situations and seemingly being unfazed by it.

He never wavered throughout the season, proving a steady presence in a bullpen that sorely needed it, and making it easy to forget he was a rookie.

Upper Midwest Player of the Year: Daulton Varsho

While a number of Upper Midwesterners had standout years — including Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar, Diamondbacks outfielder/catcher Daulton Varsho, who hails from Marshfield, Wisconsin — took home the award for the first time in his career.

Varsho posted a 4.9 bWAR and finished the season with 27 home runs for the Diamondbacks, playing in 151 of the team’s 162 games.

Twins Alumni Community Service: Al Newman

Newman was given this award for his work raising money for local sports teams and helping youth baseball players with their development. He recently joined the St. Joseph Park Board.

Twins Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year: Matt Wallner and Louie Varland

The Twins previously announced the pair of Minnesotans as their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year respectively. It’s the second straight season Varland has earned the honor, joining José Berríos as the only two pitchers to win the award in consecutive seasons.

Wallner, a Forest Lake native, hit .277 with a .953 OPS between Double and Triple-A this season, slugging 27 home runs and earning a late-season promotion. Varland, who lives in Maplewood, posted a 3.06 ERA between Double- and Triple-A across 126 1/3 minor-league innings, before finishing the season out with the Twins.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending