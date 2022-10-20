Blockchain
LooBr – Gamechanger in the NFT Space
Dubai, UAE, 11 October 2022, LooBr.com has taken creation, display, and trading of NFTs to a whole new level. As a general understanding and use of NFTs has increased, LooBr has emerged as the first truly comprehensive marketplace that combines numerous media – as well as highly advanced features – all on one site.
LooBr offers user-friendly cross-chain minting, a fully developed and seamlessly integrated social media platform, as well as the added security features of a third-party KYC option and end-to-end encryption. Being a sister product of themetaverseRuffy World, LooBr was also created to be the home of a wide variety of in-game assets from wearable NFTs to event tickets and metaverse land plots.
The rich, vibrant, and immersive experience of LooBr.com is unequaled. LooBr has perfectly merged art and commerce, as the LooBr platform is itself a work of art. This further enhances the unique qualities of listed items and shows how the creators appreciate a proper display for art.
LooBr’s unique combination of social media features is revolutionary for an NFT marketplace. There is a social feed, the ability to direct message creators or other users, and post your NFT in the social feed with a link to the listing. Likes, comments, and purchase history stays with the NFT as it changes hands within LooBr, so you buy not only the NFT but all its relevant information as well.LooBr’s newest feature is LooBr Stage, a streaming service where voice and video chats can be scheduled with many participants, public or private.
Finally, LooBr has created a DAO, which makes it possible to recommend further enhancements to the site, voted on by the community. Plus, LooBr.com adds another utility to #BAYC Collection, which are mostly designed to be used as profile pictures on social media platforms.
With all these features being innovative and unique for an NFT marketplace, it is easy to see why LooBr is being considered the “OpenSea Killer.”
LooBr.com can be experienced via browser, or by downloading the Android or iOS app.
LooBr.com, although new to the NFT marketplace scene, has developed a reputation for innovation and style. Although there are many components that LooBr has integrated jointly in this all-in-one marketplace, we have compiled a list of individual features that do not exist on any other NFT marketplaces to date.
To most first-time users on LooBr, there is a stunned sense of almost disbelief that so many features can co-exist all on one site seamlessly. These features integrate so well with each other – and with the commerce on the site – it feels intuitive. Natural. Although it could be considerably longer, here is a TOP TEN list of features that can only be found on the LooBr.com NFT marketplace.
1.Available on Browser, Android, and iOS
One can browse, mint, list, and trade NFTs on each of the above platforms with ease.
2.Cross-chain minting and listing NFTs on ETH, BSC, Avalanche, Polygon, Solana, and Cardano
To date, NFT marketplaces were specific to a blockchain. LooBr has broken that mold!
3.Like and comment directly on NFTs. History then transfers with the sale
When purchasing an NFT that has been wildly popular, that proof is purchased as well.
4.End-to-end encrypted text, voice, and video-chat
LooBr offers the highest level of security and privacy for your conversations.
5.Integrated socialmedia network
With LooBr, you now can message other users or communicate with a creator!
6.Live NFT timed auctions
You can set a price for your NFT of course, but LooBr also offers a timed auction option!
7.Optional KYC for creators and traders
LooBr offers an optional third-party KYC service for added peace of mind
8.Featured NFTs in LooBr and in theRuffy World metaverse
Featured NFTs are displayed on LooBr.com, and in the Ruffy World Art Gallery or billboards!
9.DAO
LooBr is proud to off a DAO feature so the community can vote on new enhancements!
10.LooBr Stage streaming voice&video chat, and group voice&video chat
LooBr Stage is a live streaming service for large and small groups, public or private!
On the heels of being awarded the Most Innovative NFT Marketplace at the Dubai Crypto Expo, recently launched LooBr.com is poised to take over the NFT marketplace industry. The above list is only partial. You can experience the perfect integration of art and commerce for yourself at LooBr.com.
About LooBr
LooBr.com is the second product of Meta Ruffy International FZCO, located in Dubai, UAE. Meta Ruffy’s first product, Ruffy World, is an entertainment-based metaverse. Meta Ruffy International FZCO is the vision of CihanSasmaz, its Founder and CEO.
Binance Custody Ensures Institutional Compliance with TRM Labs Integration
TRM provides Binance Custody best-in-class compliance tools for wallet storage and transactions for institutions
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Binance Custody, an institutional-grade digital asset custody solution, has onboarded risk management tools from TRM Labs, the industry leader in blockchain analytics and intelligence technology. The integration enables Binance Custody to ensure its regulatory compliance and risk management program for client holdings through TRM’s full-service platform.
Despite increasing institutional interest in digital assets, concerns over security and custodial services remain a significant hurdle to broader institutional participation in the space. Binance Custody launched in December 2021 to address such concerns by offering top-grade security and integrated access to deep institutional liquidity venues with compliant, insured, and audited technology solutions. Since its inception, the company has already secured its specie insurance, ISO 27001 & ISO 27701 certifications and SOC 2 Type 1 attestation, and is currently pursuing its SOC 2 Type 2 attestation.
“As an institutional custodian, our utmost priority is to provide secure and compliant services that our clients can trust,” said Athena Yu, EVP of Binance Custody. “Utilizing TRM’s compliance and risk management solutions strengthens our suite of secure custody solutions to help clients safely participate in this rapidly growing digital economy.”
The relationship is the latest in a series of steps Binance Custody has taken to mitigate exposure to financial crime risk. Binance Custody uses TRM to screen for high-risk wallets, and monitor and investigate suspicious transactions. TRM’s best-in-class asset coverage, risk assessment, and forensics technology ensure that institutions are equipped to manage regulatory and reputational risk related to digital assets.
“As mainstream adoption of digital assets progresses, it is vital that institutions have compliance peace-of-mind when choosing partners such as custody service providers,” said TRM co-founder and CEO Esteban Castaño. “By incorporating TRM’s suite of compliance and risk mitigation tools, Binance Custody reinforces its ambition to deliver innovative services with trust and safety at the forefront.”
TRM’s full suite of tools to comply with AML/CFT regulatory requirements and manage exposure to risks such as sanctions, hacked or stolen funds and terrorist financing includes:
- Transaction Monitoring: Real-time risk scoring of cryptocurrency transactions for AML compliance, sometimes known as Know-Your-Transaction or KYT.
- Wallet Screening: Proactive screening of cryptocurrency addresses for sanctions and AML compliance.
- VASP Due Diligence: Comprehensive on-chain risk profiles of “Virtual Asset Service Providers” (VASPs) and other digital asset businesses.
- Forensics: Investigative tools to trace the source and destination of funds and link high-risk addresses to real-world entities.
About Binance Custody
Binance Custody is an independent, compliant, insured, and audited custody service launched in December 2021 to address the security, regulatory and operational challenges that institutional investors are facing within the digital asset space. It uses multi-party computation (MPC) technology with a customizable multi-approval scheme, offering bespoke solutions that allow institutions to manage their crypto assets safely and efficiently via the Binance Custody mobile app and web interfaces. Its seamless integration with the Binance ecosystem also provides an additional layer of deep liquidity venues and institutional services.
About TRM
TRM provides blockchain intelligence to help financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses and public agencies detect, investigate and manage crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM’s risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and wallet screening, entity risk scoring including Know-Your-VASP, and transaction tracing for investigations. These tools enable a rapidly growing cohort of organizations around the world to safely embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.
Tacen Announces Partnership with Wyoming Gaming Team TSS Esports
Tacen and TSS joining to grow crypto and gaming footprint in local communities
CHEYENNE, Wy.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tacen, a legal-first crypto software company headquartered in Cheyenne, today announced its official sponsorship of Wyoming-based electronic gaming team, TSS Esports. Following TSS Esport’s recent top 10 placement at the HCS Major Orlando 2022 Halo Tournament, Tacen’s support, which includes providing facilities and funding, will help the team compete in additional competitions, including the three day long Halo World Championship in Seattle, Washington from October 20 through October 23. In recognition of this new partnership, the team will officially be recognized as TSS Gaming – powered by Tacen.
Tacen’s sponsorship of TSS Esports provides new avenues for growth within Web3 and esports gaming communities in Wyoming and across the globe. Tacen has been closely involved in the growing presence of crypto across Wyoming and continues to be instrumental in establishing the state’s reputation among the most “crypto-friendly” localities both nationally and globally. With TSS also being based in Wyoming, the sponsorship will foster an environment for locals to learn about the increasingly interconnected worlds, creating new opportunities for gaming and Web3 to coalesce.
“We are thrilled to support TSS Gaming, a team of world-class gamers who are also passionate about Web3 and the impact blockchain technology can have on esports,” said Jae Yang, CEO and Co-founder of Tacen. “We are confident our sponsorship of TSS will serve as a gateway for esports fans to learn more about the blockchain industry, and we are proud that we are able to help unite these two worlds right in our own backyard.”
TSS Esports formed in 2012 by Brenden Segura, better known in the gaming world as ‘Segbura’, as a small, community team. Through Austin Vinatieri’s leadership efforts in 2021, the team grew a relationship with Tacen, which then helped the team officially launch in August 2022. After just under two weeks of practice as an official team, TSS was able to earn its title as Top 10 finalists at the HCS Major Orlando 2022 Halo Tournament, qualifying them for the Halo World Championships.
With Tacen, TSS has major plans to be more involved in the Web3 industry – first by minting and generating players’ trading cards, which provides a critical additional income stream for gamers. TSS also intends to create NFTs for players to hold giveaways to fans, further attracting the esports public to the crypto market.
“The fact that gaming and blockchain will intersect is inevitable. Having also been part of the Tacen team since November 2021, I know firsthand how TSS can benefit from Tacen’s expertise – and vice versa,” said Austin Vinatieri, IT manager at Tacen. “We’re very excited to be collaborating with Tacen, and we see this sponsorship as an opportunity to bring even more positive attention to both blockchain and esports gaming.”
About Tacen
Tacen is a US-based software company developing compliance software for a well-regulated crypto space. Tailoring its unique hybrid-decentralized architecture to build the world’s first global decentralized settlement layer, Tacen aims to support multiple exchanges and marketplaces for digital assets, NFTs, and more. Tacen Compliance, the company’s inaugural product offering and end-to-end token issuance suite, demonstrates Tacen’s commitment to ensuring compliance, security, and privacy at every step of the user experience. With a team of industry-leading engineers and a compliance-driven executive team, Tacen is well positioned to revolutionize the next generation of regulatory compliant crypto software. To learn more about Tacen, please visit tacen.com.
Uniswap Coin’s Bullish Trajectory Sets UNI To Breach The $7 Level
Upward trends in price charts bode well for Uniswap. CoinGecko reports that over the past 30 days, the token’s value has increased by 17.6 percent. The currency appreciated by 6.5% in value throughout the course of the week.
As of this writing, UNI is still in an uptrend, and there are indications that the bullish momentum will continue, pushing the price of UNI into or over the $7 barrier mark.
UNI’s gains are only one example of the several cryptocurrencies that took advantage of the market turmoil caused by the recent CPI report.
Is the market getting carried away with its optimism, or can UNI’s positive momentum continue to the $7 resistance level?
The Unicorn Spell
CryptoQuant reports that the token’s exchange reserve numbers are on the rise. That people are getting ready to sell again is a gloomy sign.
During the September 21st UNI rally, the coin was rejected at the $7 price resistance level, providing evidence of this phenomenon.
Currently, the momentum indicator is at 0.062. This is barely above the 0 line of neutrality. The RSI indicator currently rests at 52.61 and 50.24 correspondingly, indicating a deceleration.
Even though the token’s movement is slowing, its predominant adherence to the XABCD shape may indicate more bullishness. However, the token has met a roadblock in its quest towards the $7 price area.
The recent rejection of the token at $6.774 will present a difficulty in the coming days.
Has The Adjustment Phase Begun?
Chaikin’s money flow indicator shows that the bulls continue to control the market. At a value of 0.02, the bulls can use this to generate more momentum and eventually push the price towards $7.
However, if bears seize control of the market, the $5.993 support line is their greatest defense against a possible reversal.
Market corrections are typical for both stocks and cryptocurrencies. As a result of the rising level of foreign exchange reserves, investors and traders should be prepared for potential volatility in the next days or weeks.
UNI market cap at $4.8 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Forkast, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
Apex Fintech Solutions’ Data Highlights Gen Z’s Increased Focus on Renewable Energy in Third Quarter 2022
Rising climate change concerns and high gas prices led young investors to lean into companies focused on building for a renewable energy future
Investors across generations remain bullish on flagship cryptocurrencies
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apex Fintech Solutions (“Apex”), the fintech for fintechs powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, today released its Third Quarter 2022 Apex Next Investor Outlook (“Q3 ANIO Report” or the “report”). The report, which analyzes proprietary data of U.S.-based investors who trade through introducing brokers on the Apex Clearing platform as of September 30, 2022, sheds light on the top 100 stocks[1] held by investors across four generations, with a special focus on the millennial and rising Gen Z[2] demographics. The report also includes an analysis of cryptocurrency trading data across the platform. The report is not intended as securities analysis nor as a recommendation to buy or sell any investment and is meant for informational purposes only.
Throughout the third quarter 2022, Gen Z investors turned to renewable energy stocks that focus on mitigating climate change and rising gas prices. Alternative energy companies including Rivian, ChargePoint, Plug Power Inc., and Enphase Energy experienced notable growth. Consistent with the second quarter 2022, stable, income-generating, dividend players such as Costco, Abbvie and Chevron were still widely held, while the top stocks held within the Gen Z top 10 included Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.
“As recession fears increase and geopolitical and environmental concerns are top-of-mind globally, younger investors are increasingly looking to technological innovation to pave the way for a clean energy future. At the same time, investors across generations remain interested in accessing the power of digital assets,” said Connor Coughlin, General Manager, Fintech at Apex Fintech Solutions. “Apex’s data underscores a heightened level of retail engagement as digital trading, wealth technology and financial education platforms continue to democratize access to the financial markets.”
While turbulent crypto market conditions persist, Millennial investors remained bullish on Bitcoin and other flagship cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum. There were approximately 5.2 million crypto-enabled accounts on the Apex Crypto platform in the third quarter, a 6% increase from 4.9 million in the second quarter. Millennials represented 43% of those 5.2 million crypto-enabled accounts, with Gen Z following at 35%, Gen X at 18%, and Boomers at just 4%. Across all generations analyzed, 90% of accounts continued to hold their positions across tokens offered on the Apex Crypto platform.
Overall, the report analyzed nearly 1.4 million Gen Z accounts, in addition to over 6.8 million accounts held by millennials, Gen X and baby boomers owned by investors on the Apex platform, calculated as of September 30, 2022.
Themes in the Apex Q3 Next Investor Outlook include:
- Renewables Powered Up While Oil Stayed Steady – With rising gas prices in the headlines, Gen Z investors plugged into an array of renewable energy stocks to express their views on the current environment and the future of energy sourcing, amid rising climate change concerns.
- Beneficiaries of this trend were EV company Rivian, solar company Enphase Energy, EV charging company ChargePoint, and hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power Inc., who each rose about twenty spots to #35, #43, #56 and #58 respectively.
- On the other side of the trend, oil and gas companies ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Energy Transfer slightly declined in the rankings to #26, #59, and #72 respectively.
- Despite Stormy Crypto Headlines, Heavy Buy-Side Crypto Trading Warmed Up – In Q2, negative sentiment and lower asset values put a chill on the cryptocurrency world, and this trend continued through the summer. In Q3, Apex Crypto users placed over 2 million trades, 68% of them buy orders. Millennials had the highest number of buys (674,000); however, the highest percentage of buys were made by Boomers (73%) and Gen X (72%).
- Gen Z placed 315,000 trades, and 62% were buys
- Millennial investors placed 992,000 trades, and 68% were buys
- Gen X placed 673,000 trades, 72% were buys
- Boomers have placed 122,000 trades, 73% were buys
- Millennials are Bullish on Bitcoin – Although the price of BTC versus the U.S. dollar slumped more than 50% in Q2, investors continued to buy and hold flagship cryptocurrencies in Q3. Once again, millennials drove bullish behavior on BTC, making up over half (51%) of accounts invested in the asset. Gen X investors made up for 25% of accounts holding BTC, while Gen Z and Boomers made up 19% and 5%, respectively. Here’s a look at the numbers:
- 63% increase in BTC token held since the beginning of the year
- 13% growth in BTC token held during Q3
- 68% of BTC token bought in Q3 were held through the end of the quarter
- The Long-Awaited Ethereum Merge:
- The long-awaited merge in Ethereum, and a good bounce of 6-month lows in price have put cryptocurrency tokens back in focus for Gen Z investors, and increasingly Gen X investors.
- Digital assets technology company Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. jumped to #80 from a previously unranked position.
- Both Gen Z and Gen X investors showed renewed interest in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, rising 21 spots to #50 in the Gen Z rankings and 30 spots to #75 in the Gen X rankings.
- The long-awaited merge in Ethereum, and a good bounce of 6-month lows in price have put cryptocurrency tokens back in focus for Gen Z investors, and increasingly Gen X investors.
- Gen Z’s New Growth Tech Stock Darlings:
- During this year’s stock market selloff, tech stocks that have been market darlings lost some of their luster. In Q3, upward movement of stocks in the Top 100 suggests that Gen Z investors are starting to pick their new favorites and buying at significant discounts from past highs.
- DraftKings, Shopify and Coinbase were beneficiaries of this trend and have emerged as Gen Z’s new tech stock favorites. Millennials also showed a particular interest in Shopify. Specifically, DraftKings rose 23 notches to #32, Shopify jumped to #44 from a previously unranked position, and Coinbase rose 21 spots to #50.
- While new growth tech favorites are surfacing, Gen Z still showed a preference for the “blue chip” crypto tokens (defined in this case as BTC, BCH, LTC and ETH) with 76% of their Q3 trades. Boomers follow with 64%, millennials with 63% and Gen X with 58%.
- During this year’s stock market selloff, tech stocks that have been market darlings lost some of their luster. In Q3, upward movement of stocks in the Top 100 suggests that Gen Z investors are starting to pick their new favorites and buying at significant discounts from past highs.
About Apex Fintech Solutions
Apex Fintech Solutions is a fintech powerhouse enabling seamless access, frictionless investing, and investor education for all. Apex’s omni-suite of scalable solutions fuel innovation and evolution for hundreds of today’s market leaders, challengers, change makers, and visionaries. The Company’s digital ecosystem creates an environment where clients with the biggest ideas are empowered to change the world. Apex works to ensure their partners succeed on the frontlines of the industry via bespoke custody & clearing, advisory, institutional, digital assets, and SaaS solutions through its Apex Clearing™, Apex Crypto™, Apex Advisor Solutions™, Apex Silver™, and Apex CODA Markets™ brands.
Do Kwon Flees Singapore for Dubai as Terra Investors Pursue Him
- As per South Korean authorities, Do Kwon left Singapore last month for Dubai.
- 4,400 former Terra investors started searching for Kwon, following the actions taken by South Korea.
Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs, left Singapore last month for Dubai, claimed by the South Korean authorities. According to the reports, the South Korean police force and the Seoul southern district prosecutors’ office are currently working together to find the “wanted” developer.
Nevertheless, the authorities believe that Kwon relocated to a “third country” via Dubai.
Is the “Wanted” Do Kwon in Dubai?
The collapse of the Terra ecosystem has resulted in huge financial losses to many investors. Due to this, a South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for Kwon. Without further delay, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has released a red notice for the cryptocurrency developer. Following this, a group of investors who had previously invested in the Terra project started searching for Kwon.
Reportedly, 4,400 investors were a part of Discord, a social media platform, looking for Kwon’s whereabouts. Through Discord, UST Restitution Group (URG) members share their findings.
In September, a URG member disclosed:
Dubai is friendly to crypto, very international and has limited extradition treaties in place. It would seem like the best fit for the 3-5 hour timezone shift apparent in the data.
Members of URG also suggested that Kwon could be anywhere, including Dubai, Russia, Azerbaijan, Seychelles, or Mauritius. The group was created in May 2022 to assist investors in recovering money that they had lost during the Terra crash. But now it exists with a priority to find Kwon.
However, in a recent interview, Kwon stated that he has not been residing in South Korea since the end of 2021. However, he refused to reveal his current location due to security and privacy reasons.
Ep03- OneCoin – Companion Guide For BBC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen” Podcast
Good news! Since OneCoin is back on the news and “The Missing Cryptoqueen” already released an 11th episode, proving that they’re back for real, we’re going to hit the accelerator. Starting today, we’ll summarize two episodes a week to catch up with the new developments in Dr. Ruja’s case. We hit the nail on the head on this one, and there’s nothing left to do but put the pedal to the metal and see where the OneCoin story takes us.
In this episode, we learn that OneCoin’s internal slogan was “the greatest company ever” and Jamie Bartlett travels to Sofia, Bulgaria, to look at Dr. Ruja’s properties. This episode is free of mafia insinuations. It deals with the cultic aspects of OneCoin’s entrepreneurial culture instead. We’re also able to put a number on how big of a scam OneCoin really was. SPOILER ALERT: It was at least $4B big.
Remember, you can download episodes directly from the BBC, or listen to “The Missing Cryptoqueen” through Apple, Spotify, or iVoox.
About OneCoin And “The Missing Cryptoqueen ’s” Episode Three
The most exciting thing about “The Missing Cryptoqueen” podcast is the sense of immediacy it conveys. It’s a living and breathing podcast. The story was happening all around Jamie Bartlett and the team. The OneCoin people react to “The Missing Cryptoqueen’s” creation and, through social media, attack the creators with everything they have. And the whole scene is part of the podcast. And this is just episode three. In the end, they even ask for the audience to call and tip them about Dr. Ruja’s whereabouts or the OneCoin story.
This episode starts with Konstantin Ignatov, Dr. Ruja’s younger brother, personal assistant, and heir to the OneCoin crown. He was arrested by the FBI and charged with money laundering and fraud. The authorities had already declared OneCoin a fraud, even. Surprisingly, when Bartlett and the team visit the OneCoin headquarters, they realize that the company is still “open for business.” People are still buying OneCoin despite the fact that one of their leaders is on the run and the other was arrested.
That leads us to the cult-like aspects of the operation. A faith-like belief justifies the disappearance of the leaders as a conspiracy to stop OneCoin. In the quote below, you will feel the silence while reading the description of the organization’s offices. You’ll feel the Dr. Ruja worship. It’s just one step away from religion and very near a cult. An expert in that field corroborates the hypothesis. Jamie Bartlett describes OneCoin as “less a cryptocurrency and more like a belief system.”
BTC price chart for 10/20/2022 on Bitstamp | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
The Devastation That They Caused
At one point we, once again, listen to Dr. Ruja’s own voice saying the crypto-scammer’s slogan. “In two years no one will talk about bitcoin.” If you ever hear that, run. In the second episode, we figured out that OneCoin called the critics “haters.” In this one, we learn that the investors and employees are instructed to keep away from them Scientology-style. Another surprising fact is that the second term OneCoin uses the most to describe its critics is “bitcoiner.” Those pesky bitcoiners, always causing trouble.
We learn about the scale of the devastation that Dr. Ruja caused by hearing about the OneCoin Victims Support Group. The victims are broken, they’ve lost everything and then some. We also learn about the scale of the scam by way of a report/ database that producer Georgia Catt got her hands on. From all over the world, the organization was getting €60M a week. From August 2014 to March 2017, OneCoin’s revenue was over €4B. Over €100M were from the UK alone. And that’s where the report stopped, the organization was still making money left and right.
Quotes From “The Missing Cryptoqueen ’s” Episode Three – “More Than Just A Coin”
An anonymous witness describing the OneCoin offices:
“At its peak, it was about 50 people working in the Sofia office. Ruja’s office is on the 4th floor. You never saw her without the gypsy earrings, the gowns, the jewelry, everything. Even when she’s just working in the office. Inside the Sofia office, the crypto center is where members of the OneLife network are allowed to meet members of the Sofia staff who are important. If you are out of favor, they won’t let you in, or they’ll keep you sitting there the whole day, waiting.
It’s set up almost like a cathedral. You don’t speak out loud, you whisper to each other. It’s all set in dark tones, everything is gilded. There was a big cardboard cutout of Ruja. You see people touching it and doing that stupid OneCoin sign like it’s an icon. It’s gone now because it eventually fell apart because too many people were touching it. Dr. Ruja! Dr. Ruja! The biggest insult that you can give OneLife is to say: “that’s not Dr. Ruja’s vision.”
Bitcoin-enthusiast Timothy Curry, describing the cult of personality behind Dr. Ruja:
“There were many cultish things that the company did. The repetitive indoctrination. If you look at the top leaders, the way they dress, the way that they showed things off. Ceremonial things, almost like, especially on stage. Everything, from the musical introductions to Ruja, to the theatrics, they really did create a worship behind her.”
OneCoin Material And Episode Credits
Six years ago, while OneCoin conquered the world, NewsBTC quoted the infamous Roger Ver speaking on the case. Then known as a “bitcoin evangelist,” the controversial figure denounced OneCoin for what it is:
“In a recent interview, the owner of Bitcoin.com says he believes OneCoin is a fraud, and that investors should always be wary of new coins and read up before they put their money in things they don’t understand:
“There is never a cryptocurrency without a wallet. This sounds like more evidence of its fraudulent nature. OneCoin isn’t traded on a single exchange anywhere in the world as far as I know.”
OneCoin has been around for over two years, but questions surrounding its authenticity continue to plague the Internet.”
Say what you will about Roger Ver, but the man was right on the money on this one.
And finally, the episode’s credits:
Presenter: Jamie Bartlett
Producer: Georgia Catt
Story consultant: Chris Berube
Editor: Philip Sellars
Original music and sound design: Phil Channell
Original music and vocals: Dessislava Stefanova and the London Bulgarian Choir
Previous Companion Guides For BBC’s “The Missing Cryptoqueen” Podcast:
Ep. 01 – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/ep01-dr-ruja-companion-guide-for-bbcs-the-missing-cryptoqueen-podcast/
Ep. 02 – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/ep02-btc-killer-companion-guide-for-bbcs-the-missing-cryptoqueen-podcast/
Featured Image: The Missing Cryptoqueen podcast logo from the BBC | Charts by TradingView
