Mall of America testing metal detectors in wake of shooting incidents this year
The Mall of America is testing metal detectors at one of its entrances, following a pair of shooting incidents in the past year.
In a statement, mall officials called the devices a “weapons detection system” and said they are testing the technology initially at the mall’s north entrance, at the doors that face Lindau Lane.
Officials didn’t offer any further details on the test, but said it may move to different locations around the property over the next month. It said that the technology was only a test for the time being, and one of a variety of security upgrades the mall was considering.
“We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance security using the latest technology,” Mall of America said in a statement. “With Mall of America being such a unique property, it is important to thoroughly evaluate this technology onsite to ensure its accuracy, effectiveness, and efficiency. We are currently in the process of testing a variety of options that may allow us to further enhance our advanced security systems.”
Mall officials declined to take questions on the plan, or to offer a timeline on when mall managers might decide whether to make the detectors permanent.
The testing comes after two people were wounded by gunfire, and one person was arrested, following a New Year’s Eve incident.
In August, a fight led to shots fired at a Nike store in the mall. No one was physically injured; five people were charged in that case. Another man was apprehended with a rifle during a robbery at the mall in late August.
— Minnesota Public Radio News via Forum News Service
Sharad Pawar on stage, Eknath Shinde says “sleepless nights for some”
Mumbai:
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leader Ashish Shelar shared the dais with Nationalist Congress Party Chairman Sharad Pawar on Wednesday at a special dinner held on the eve of the polls of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shinde said that Mr Pawar sharing the dais with him and the BJP leaders could give some people sleepless nights. Although he did not name anyone, his remark was apparently directed at his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray.
Mr Shinde’s rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership had led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government – in which Sena shared power with the NCP and Congress – in June this year. Shinde’s revolt with 39 of Sena’s 55 lawmakers also led to a split within the party.
Polls for the five bureau member positions, nine MCA advisers and two representatives of the general council of T-20, Mumbai, are due to take place on October 20. Thackeray’s close associate Milind Narvekar and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad is also contesting the election and has filed his candidacies among the panel formed by Pawar and new BCCI treasurer and BJP leader Ashish Shelar.
Mr. Shinde was invited to the meeting over dinner.
“Pawar, Fadnavis and Shelar are on the same stage… It can give some people sleepless nights,” CM Shinde said on the occasion.
“But this is not the place to indulge in politics. We are all fans and supporters of sport, which is why we have come together for its development, regardless of our political differences,” said he declared.
The Chief Minister also assured that outstanding issues including the lease renewal of the Wankhede Stadium land in the city, and pending police dues will soon be dealt with by the state government.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Magic fall to host Pistons despite Banchero’s 27 points in opener for rebuilding teams
In many ways, it was appropriate for the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons to open their 2022-23 seasons against each other on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.
The Magic drafted the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft in Paolo Banchero of Duke while the Pistons had selected Montverde Academy alum Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State with last year’s top pick. Both franchises started rebuilds in the last 2½ years, have several younger talented players surrounding their top picks and are among the league’s top-four youngest teams.
The Pistons got the upper hand Wednesday, beating the Magic 113-109 behind Bojan Bogdanović’s 24 points (8-of-16 shooting, 6-of-10 on 3s) and Jaden Ivey’s 19 points (8-of-15, 2-of-4 on 3s) and 4 assists in the first of four matchups between the rebuilding teams.
Cunningham added 18 points (6-of-16) and 10 assists, including the assist to Isaiah Stewart for a 3-pointer to give Detroit a 111-107 lead with 11.6 seconds remaining.
“I’m not, based on one game, measuring where we are,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said before the game. “We’re at the same level as far as where we’re at in the rebuild, so to speak. Whatever happens, it doesn’t determine who the Magic are going to be and who the Pistons are and who they’re going to be. It’s a good test for both groups because we’re very similar in where we are in our programs.”
The Magic and the Pistons finished 15th and 14th, respectively, in the Eastern Conference’s standings last season but are optimistic about their futures.
Surrounding Banchero are young talents such as Franz Wagner, who was named to the league’s All-Rookie first team in 2021-22; Wendell Carter Jr., who’s coming off a breakout season; and Jalen Suggs, last year’s No. 5 pick.
Banchero’s 27 points (11-of-18 shooting) were the most scored by a No. 1 pick in a debut since Allen Iverson had 30 on Nov. 1, 1996. The Magic forward also had 9 rebounds and 5 assists.
Wagner finished with 20 points (8-of-17), 5 assists and 4 rebounds but also had 5 turnovers. Suggs had 21 points (8-of-11, 4-of-6 on 3s), including 18 in the third quarter to keep Orlando in the game after Detroit scored 74 points in the middle two quarters. He fouled out in the fourth, also finishing with 4 turnovers in 25 minutes.
The Pistons used two lottery picks to draft Ivey (No. 5) and Jalen Duren (No. 13) following last season.
“They’ve got great young talent,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said pregame. “They’ve done a great job through the draft and developing their guys to become great young players. Similar to us, we’ve got great young talent. These guys are bonding and coming together, which is a wonderful thing to see.”
Starting guard Cole Anthony was ruled out for Wednesday’s opener because of an illness less than 30 minutes before tipoff.
Anthony was originally in the Magic’s starting lineup alongside Terrence Ross, Wagner, Banchero and Carter Jr. before being ruled out.
Suggs replaced Anthony as a starter.
Caleb Houstan, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba and Chuma Okeke were part of the Magic’s nine-man rotation in the first half. R.J. Hampton played all 11 of his minutes in the second half to fill out the 10-man rotation.
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) were sidelined.
“I think we will keep feeling that out,” Mosley said of the rotation, “to help these guys understand that we want them to get a rhythm for what’s going on in the games.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Wall Street eyes auto industry earnings for signs of ‘demand destruction’
A sign advertises buying cars at a used car dealership in Arlington, Virginia on February 15, 2022.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
DETROIT — Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, U.S. automakers and dealers have posted record profits as demand outpaced supply for new cars amid supply chain issues.
But with interest rates rising, inflation at record highs and recession fears looming, Wall Street is watching third-quarter earnings and forecasts closely for any signs of weakening consumer demand. .
“Automotive sentiment is very bad. We get it. Higher rates, still high prices, low consumer confidence, potential recession and European energy risk don’t make autos a friendly place,” wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak in a final note to investors. the week.
Spak said third-quarter earnings “should generally be good,” with the focus on company comments and guidance revisions. He said 2023 estimates for the sector were expected to “fall significantly”.
RBC and other financial firms have signaled that the auto industry’s supply chain issues could quickly turn into demand issues.
Profits for U.S. and European automakers are expected to halve next year as weaker demand leads to oversupply of vehicles, UBS analysts led by Patrick Hummel told investors last week.
He said the entire auto sector in 2023 is “deteriorating rapidly, so demand destruction seems inevitable at a time when supply is improving.”
GM/Ford
On October 10, Hummel also demoted General Motors and Ford engine, predicting that it would take three to six months for the auto industry to find itself in overproduction. He said it will “put an abrupt end” to automakers’ unprecedented pricing power and profit margins over the past three years.
The investment firm downgraded Ford from ‘sell’ to ‘neutral’ and GM to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’ – sending the two stocks down around 8% in intraday trading on Oct. 10.
The downgrades came weeks after Ford said parts shortages affected about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles, mostly high-margin trucks and SUVs that couldn’t reach dealerships. Ford also said at the time that it expects to accrue an additional $1 billion in unexpected vendor costs in the third quarter.
Ford CEO Jim Farley, left, and General Motors CEO Mary Barra
Reuters; General Motors
GM did not report such issues for the third quarter, but encountered similar issues in the second quarter that it expected to recover in the second half.
GM CEO Mary Barra told Yahoo! Finance that the Detroit automaker is preparing for increased demand for its vehicles next year, but wants to be ready “no matter what the environment” to continue investing in its electric vehicle projects.
GM is expected to release third-quarter results before markets open on Tuesday, followed by Ford a day later after the bell.
Before Detroit’s biggest automakers report results next week, the electric vehicle leader You’re herewhich has a cult following among investors, is expected to report after markets close on Wednesday.
Dealers
CarMax fueled concerns on Wall Street last month after the used-car dealership posted one of its biggest shortfalls. In its second fiscal quarter ending Aug. 31, same-store unit sales fell 8.3%, bigger than the 3.6% drop expected by Wall Street.
Used car prices remain high, but Cox Automotive said wholesale prices at dealer auctions have fallen for four consecutive months. This could signal that consumers are fed up with near-record prices.
Citing CarMax results, JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta said sentiment regarding franchise dealer earnings in the third quarter “is the most negative we’ve seen since the pandemic.”
“The sector is not immune to ongoing macroeconomic challenges and we are significantly reducing our estimates for 2023 to reflect a mild recession and achieve a new normal by 2025,” Gupta said in a note to the media. October 6 investors.
A potential bright spot for the industry is low availability and sales of new cars. Even in the event of an economic downturn, sales could still increase even if profits are expected to tighten.
Lithia Automotive on Wednesday reported its highest third-quarter revenue and earnings per share in company history, despite missing Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said Lithia’s third quarter could be the last of “really, really, really good” gross profit per unit quarter of this cycle.
“Whereas [CarMax’s] weak 2Q fiscal results (reported a few weeks ago) set the tone for the second-hand market, we believe [Lithia’s] The Q3 failure should set the pattern for franchise players,” he said in a note to investors Wednesday.
Other major dealerships expected to report third quarter results include Group 1 Automotive October 26, followed by AutoNation, Asbury Automotive Group and Sonic Automotive October 27.
Automotive Suppliers
As for auto suppliers, which have seen significant cost increases during the coronavirus pandemic, several Wall Street analysts are expecting continued growth this year, followed by single-digit growth or less. ‘next year.
Suppliers are largely paid after delivering parts or products to larger suppliers or automakers. Small suppliers who produce materials or parts for larger companies have been particularly under pressure due to falling volumes, rising costs and labor shortages.
Gary Silberg, global head of automotive at KPMG, told CNBC that a significant number of suppliers are coming back to original equipment manufacturers for help.
“Not just for them, but for their suppliers. It’s a dance that everyone does all the time,” Silberg said. “They don’t have much influence, that’s the problem. It’s been a very, very difficult 18 months” for small automotive suppliers.
A KPMG survey that included more than 100 auto industry CEOs whose companies have annual revenues of more than $500 million found that 86% believe there will be a recession in the next 12 months, and 60% said it will be light and short.
Responses to the KPMG CEO Outlook survey were submitted from mid-July to late August.
Deutsche Bank expects auto suppliers to report third-quarter results in line with Wall Street expectations. Analyst Emmanuel Rosner said in a note to investors on Wednesday that the company favors suppliers over automakers next year, but sees potential downside risk to earnings from smaller suppliers such as American axle and manufacturing and Dana inc.
– CNBC Michael Bloom contributed to this report.
DFL says Republican attorney general’s campaign illegally coordinated on $800K in TV ads
The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party has filed a complaint against Republican attorney general candidate Jim Schultz claiming his campaign illegally coordinated with an outside group that bought more than $800,000 in TV ads on three Minnesota TV stations.
DFL Party chairman Ken Martin told reporters at a news conference Wednesday that a representative with the Schultz campaign also worked for an outside group forbidden from coordinating with the campaign in a “brazen and unethical” breach of campaign finance rules.
“How can Minnesotans trust that Jim Schultz would effectively enforce Minnesota’s laws when he doesn’t even follow them himself?” Martin said. “This is a very serious and clear violation.”
DFL attorney David Zoll said he expects the state Campaign Finance Board will issue a prompt ruling on the matter, though a decision on any fine may come well after the election. Martin and Zoll said if the board finds a violation, the DFL will ask TV stations — including KSTP, KARE and WCCO — to cease running the advertisements, which target incumbent DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Polling so far has shown the contest between Schultz and Ellison to be one of the closest statewide races. With the candidates in a dead heat, the intensity of the campaign has increased in recent weeks, with each campaign leveling allegations of ethics and campaign rule violations. Martin told reporters the DFL would have filed the complaint whether or not the race was close.
In a statement responding to the DFL complaint, Schultz campaign spokeswoman Christine Snell dismissed the DFL’s campaign finance claims as an attempt to take attention away from the issues in the race.
“Let’s be clear: This is nothing more than a desperate attempt by Keith Ellison and his far-left DFL cronies to weaponize the CFB in an effort to distract voters about Ellison’s disastrous record fighting skyrocketing violent crime and overseeing a $250 million fraud — the largest in state history,” Snell said. “Minnesotans want change, and Jim doesn’t mind the attacks from Keith Ellison’s cronies who want to preserve the status quo.”
Schultz earlier this week called for an investigation of St. Paul City Attorney Lyndsey Olson after she sent his campaign a cease-and-desist letter regarding an ad touting his police endorsement. Olson told Schultz to stop airing the ad, as it showed an officer in a uniform with “St. Paul” visible on the patch, something she said gave the appearance that the city police department had endorsed Schultz. Schultz, who has the endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, suggested Olson and DFL Mayor Melvin Carter had targeted his campaign to help Ellison.
Federal and state election laws prohibit campaigns and “independent expenditure groups” from directly coordinating their efforts in elections. Outside groups are able to take in vast sums of money compared with campaigns and spend it in support of a candidate or against an opponent so long as they abide by this rule, but there are many loopholes.
In their complaint against Schultz, the DFL argued there is a “black and white” violation of the rules. According to the complaint and ad-buy documents provided by the DFL, an individual associated with the Schultz campaign bought anti-Ellison ads on Minnesota TV stations on behalf of Minnesota for Freedom, a group associated with the national Republican Attorneys General Association, a group that spends millions on attorney general races across the U.S.
The ad buys from the RAGA-affiliated group totaled more than $847,000 on three Twin Cities area TV stations, including KSTP, KARE and WCCO, Zoll said. The complaint argues because someone involved with the Schultz campaign signed off on the independent group ads, the buys must be considered campaign contributions, which in Minnesota are capped at $2,500 — significantly below the hundreds of thousands spent.
The DFL claims it could be the biggest campaign finance law breach in Minnesota since Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s campaign had a similar violation in 2002. That year, the Republican Party bought $800,000 in ads and mislabeled them as independent expenditures, Minnesota Public Radio reported. Pawlenty was still elected to his first term as governor but ended up paying a $100,000 fine and had his campaign spending limit cut by half a million dollars.
San Franciscans arm themselves with BASEBALL BATS after sobriety clinic opens
San Franciscans arm themselves with baseball bats and stun guns as they walk past a notorious sobriety center, fearing drug addicts will attack them
- San Franciscans in the SoMa neighborhood have taken to carrying defensive weapons after a ‘sobering’ drug clinic moved into the neighborhood
- The SoMa RISE clinic was opened in June, with San Francisco Mayor London Breed calling it a place where addicts can get their feet up.
- Locals say the clinic only brought loads of dangerous drug addicts to the neighborhood
- The CEO of HealthRight 360, which operates the clinic, said residents’ complaints had been heard but resolutions would take time
San Francisco commuters are arming themselves with baseball bats and stun guns after a newly opened drug treatment center drew crowds of violent drug addicts to a previously peaceful neighborhood.
Residents of the SoMa neighborhood in northeast San Francisco are expressing outrage, saying that since the SoMa RISE sobering up center opened in June, “troublemakers” have plagued the neighborhood.
Residents told Fox News that instead of curbing drug use, the center had done little more than attract heavy users to the neighborhood.
With these users comes crime, residents said, which casts a pall of danger over the neighborhood.
The center was opened with the help of San Francisco’s Democratic Mayor London Breed, who called it a haven for drug addicts looking to get back on their feet.
San Franciscans in the SoMa neighborhood have taken to carrying defensive weapons after a ‘sobering’ drug clinic moved into the neighborhood
The SoMa RISE clinic was opened in June, with San Francisco Mayor London Breed calling it a place where addicts can get their feet up.
Mayor Breeds’ office characterizes SoMa as a “safe indoor space” for drug addicts to “get off the streets,” congregate, and “stabilize.”
But SoMa resident and business owner Mark Sackett said things weren’t going the way the city had planned.
“They let their customers come in here and get high, get inside and get sober, and then get high again,” Sackett told ABC7.
Another resident, identified only as Ghis, gave a similar account to ABC7.
“More troublemakers are moving in, getting comfortable doing drugs, peeing and sitting on the streets blocking sidewalks,” Ghis said, adding that the neighborhood was going through a period of madness.
Another local named Bill said the problems started when the center first opened and since then he has wondered if he was in danger every time he left the house to go to work.
“Every morning, it’s a roulette wheel. When you show up at your office, will there be 10 people passed out in front of your building? ” he said. ‘Are they going to be violent? This was never an issue before HealthRight 360 moved in.
“If you ask me, it should be shut down and there should be other approaches to the homelessness and drug problem that we all face,” Bill added.
Locals say the clinic only brought loads of dangerous drug addicts to the neighborhood
Homeless drug addicts on the streets of San Francisco. Residents of the SoMa neighborhood say a new sobriety clinic has made the problem worse
When the center opened in June, Mayor Breed said the center would make a difference in the lives of “all San Franciscans.”
“Our city is experiencing an addiction and mental health crisis that unfortunately affects far too many residents,” she said. “As we continue to address the challenges on our streets, we must do all we can to focus our resources and efforts on those who need it most.
“The opening of the SoMa RISE center will not only provide a safe space for those in need, but it will also bring us closer to making a difference in the lives of those people and in the lives of all San Franciscans.”
The center received at least $4.2 million from taxpayers for 2022 and 2023, according to ABC7.
Vitka Eisen, CEO of HealthRight 360 – the entity that runs the center – asked residents to ‘be patient with us.’
“We can’t fix it all, but we are part of it,” Eisen said. “A piece of the city trying new things to respond to homelessness, street drug use and mental illness.”
Federal prosecutors charge 50th suspect in alleged scheme to defraud child nutrition program
Federal prosecutors on Wednesday filed charges against the 50th suspect in what has been alleged as a sprawling $250 million fraud perpetrated by a federally funded child nutrition program in the Twin Cities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Abduljabar Hussein, 42, was charged in a 20-count indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery and money laundering.
The Shakopee resident was named along with his wife, Mekfira Hussein, 38, who was arrested and charged by criminal complaint last month.
According to the Minneapolis office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, Mekfira Hussein was the president and owner of Shamsia Hopes, a Brooklyn Center nonprofit that operated federal child nutrition program sites under the sponsorship of St. Anthony-based Feeding Our Future.
Abduljabar Hussein allegedly created a company, Oromia Feeds LLC, that purported to provide food to children at Shamsia Hopes’ sites in Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis and Fridley.
The charges allege that the couple fraudulently claimed to have served thousands of children daily from October 2020 through 2022, leading to wrongful claims for compensation in federal funds.
Shamsia Hopes received some $7.8 million and Oromia Feeds LLC received nearly $1 million. Prosecutors say the couple used the money for their own benefit, including purchasing luxury vehicles and paying off the mortgage on their Shakopee residence.
They also allegedly paid thousands of dollars in kickbacks to a Feeding Our Future employee in exchange for its sponsorship in the child nutrition program. That organization and its leader are accused of being at the center of the fraud scheme.
Abduljabar Hussein made his initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Mekfira Hussein will make her initial appearance at a later date.
