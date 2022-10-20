Marco Rossi gets elevated in Wild lineup after healthy scratch

Wild prospect Marco Rossi said all the right things ahead of Monday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy center.

Though he was about to be a healthy scratch, Rossi talked at length about trusting the process. He emphasized that he was more motivated than frustrated and vowed to stay positive until his next opportunity arose.

A couple of days later, Rossi appears to be getting elevated in the lineup. He skated between wingers Freddy Gaudreau and Matt Boldy on the second line during Wednesday’s practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. It’ll be his first time playing in a top-six role.

What was the message from coach Dean Evason?

“Don’t wait,” Evason said. “He’s got an opportunity. We want him to take it.”

It’s been a slow start for Rossi this season. Before sitting out as a healthy scratch, he logged 10 minutes, 24 seconds in a loss to the New York Rangers, and 4 minutes, 33 seconds in a loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Asked about the lack of playing time, Rossi admitted it was a little frustrating because he couldn’t get into a rhythm. That shouldn’t be an issue for Rossi now that he’s playing between Gaudreau and Boldy.

“We understand each other on and off the ice,” Rossi said of his new linemates. “The chemistry is there. Now it’s important to show it in a game.”

HARTMAN RESPONDS

After playing most of last season between star wingers Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, center Ryan Hartman got dropped in the lineup earlier this week. After he struggled against the Rangers and Kings, it is clear the coaching staff wanted to send a message.

Naturally, Hartman responded with his best game so far the following game, against Colorado.

“I think we had him at analytically he had 12 or 13 takeaways,” Evason said. “I think playing with (Joel Eriksson Ek) and (Marcus Foligno), they drag guys into that game.”

Now that he has been returned to his usual spot between Kaprizov and Zuccarello, the expectation is that Hartman continues to play with that same level of intensity moving forward.

“He needs to drag his linemates into it by his own play,” Evason said. “It was a real good game for him (against the Avs).”

MERRILL CLEARED

In addition to winger Jordan Greenway being cleared, defenseman Jon Merrill will be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

“We’ve got to make a decision,” Evason said. “Could he play tomorrow? Yep.”

Still, it doesn’t sound like Merrill will play in Thursday’s game against Vancouver with fellow defenseman Alex Goligoski slated to reach 1,000 games that night.