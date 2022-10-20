News
Marco Rossi gets elevated in Wild lineup after healthy scratch
Wild prospect Marco Rossi said all the right things ahead of Monday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy center.
Though he was about to be a healthy scratch, Rossi talked at length about trusting the process. He emphasized that he was more motivated than frustrated and vowed to stay positive until his next opportunity arose.
A couple of days later, Rossi appears to be getting elevated in the lineup. He skated between wingers Freddy Gaudreau and Matt Boldy on the second line during Wednesday’s practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul. It’ll be his first time playing in a top-six role.
What was the message from coach Dean Evason?
“Don’t wait,” Evason said. “He’s got an opportunity. We want him to take it.”
It’s been a slow start for Rossi this season. Before sitting out as a healthy scratch, he logged 10 minutes, 24 seconds in a loss to the New York Rangers, and 4 minutes, 33 seconds in a loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
Asked about the lack of playing time, Rossi admitted it was a little frustrating because he couldn’t get into a rhythm. That shouldn’t be an issue for Rossi now that he’s playing between Gaudreau and Boldy.
“We understand each other on and off the ice,” Rossi said of his new linemates. “The chemistry is there. Now it’s important to show it in a game.”
HARTMAN RESPONDS
After playing most of last season between star wingers Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, center Ryan Hartman got dropped in the lineup earlier this week. After he struggled against the Rangers and Kings, it is clear the coaching staff wanted to send a message.
Naturally, Hartman responded with his best game so far the following game, against Colorado.
“I think we had him at analytically he had 12 or 13 takeaways,” Evason said. “I think playing with (Joel Eriksson Ek) and (Marcus Foligno), they drag guys into that game.”
Now that he has been returned to his usual spot between Kaprizov and Zuccarello, the expectation is that Hartman continues to play with that same level of intensity moving forward.
“He needs to drag his linemates into it by his own play,” Evason said. “It was a real good game for him (against the Avs).”
MERRILL CLEARED
In addition to winger Jordan Greenway being cleared, defenseman Jon Merrill will be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
“We’ve got to make a decision,” Evason said. “Could he play tomorrow? Yep.”
Still, it doesn’t sound like Merrill will play in Thursday’s game against Vancouver with fellow defenseman Alex Goligoski slated to reach 1,000 games that night.
INOX Leisure loss halves at box office, snacks revenue sees recovery
Bengaluru:
INOX Leisure Ltd, India’s second-largest operator of multiplex cinemas, said on Wednesday its second-quarter loss had been cut by more than half as box office and food and drink revenues approached levels of before the pandemic.
The company, set to merge with its biggest rival PVR Ltd, announced a loss of 403.7 million Indian rupees ($4.9 million) for the quarter ended September 30, compared to 876.6 million rupees a year earlier.
PVR also reported a narrower loss for the quarter, although it missed analysts’ expectations.
Multiplex chains like Inox and PVR have seen some traffic return to cinemas after nearly two years of Covid-led restrictions, with patrons returning to spend on theater food and drink.
It helped offset some pressure from a lackluster slate of releases with the likes of “Raksha Bandhan” and “Laal Singh Chaddha” plummeting at the box office.
“The second quarter was impacted by the inconsistency of the content value chain, proving once again the importance of high quality content,” said Siddharth Jain, Director of INOX Leisure.
Still, net box office revenue of 2.09 billion was well over 270 million rupees in the pandemic-hit quarter a year ago, while food and drink revenue jumped to 1 .10 billion rupees against 150 million rupees.
Box office revenue was 3.11 billion rupees in the corresponding pre-pandemic quarter, while food and beverage revenue was 1.41 billion rupees.
The jump in box office sales and food sales helped boost overall operations revenue eightfold to 3.74 billion rupees and offset a 155.1% increase in total expenses.
INOX’s average ticket price, a key indicator for the industry, rose from 178 rupees to 215 rupees, while the average amount spent by each customer hit a record high of 102 rupees.
Jain said he expects a “spectacular” content pipeline and celebratory fervor to help the current quarter’s results. ($1 = 82.9800 Indian rupees)
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Election 2022: Roseville candidates
MAYOR
Dan Roe
- Age: 54
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have been elected mayor 3 times and served on the city council prior to that. I have been active in Roseville local government and issues for 20 years. I have a depth of experience in all city issues including environment & sustainability, public safety, economic development, land use, parks & recreation, budget, and infrastructure replacement.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? We must be proactive to address the challenges that face first-ring suburbs, so that we can thrive & grow. City finances must be sound & sustainable. Public safety must be effective, equitable for all, & transparent. Neighborhoods must remain vital via thoughtful development, maintenance of our park system, & ever mindful of climate impacts.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government’s role is to the greatest extent possible provide a mutually agreed-upon framework of regulation that secures the health, welfare, and equity of opportunity of residents and visitors, provides for responsible economic activity, protects our environmental resources, and involves all voices in decision-making, while learning from mistakes.
- Website or contact: roe4roseville.org
Julie Marie Strahan
- Age: 57
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I was elected to Roseville City Council, beating an incumbent, in 2020. In connection with my post, I serve on the Ramsey County League of Local Governments, the Wage Theft Task Force, the Climate Caucus, the Metro Cities Board, and serve as liaison to county and state electeds. I seek to learn all I can about issues facing Roseville.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I will prioritize Engagement – building communication (forums, office hours) with constituents by empathically hearing their stories to better understand solutions. Equity – expand on equity goals and work toward greater inclusion of all peoples. Environment – we must boldly seek to mitigate climate change by becoming net zero on carbon emissions.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? I believe government can provide ethical, efficient, and responsive service in support of the highest goals of community members, should develop well-crafted policies to benefit the community that are reviewed through an equity lens, and will focus on strength, vibrancy, and sustainability for all who live, attend school, and work in Roseville.
- Website or contact: www.strahan4roseville.com/
CITY COUNCIL
Siafa Barclay
- Age: 40
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a resident of Roseville and have lived there over six years with my family. Besides, I am a U.S citizen. Currently, I serve on the Finance and Ethics Commissions. I have been serving on the Finance Commission for over two years and worked on many financial recommendations, including the City’s Capital Investment Policy (CIP), budgeting, etc.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? The face of Roseville is changing with different cultures, ethnicity, and race. As an immigrant from Liberia, West Africa, I believe what makes a community stronger and healthier is inclusion, safe environment, and better financial management. These priorities are achievable through an improved line of communication with other councilmembers.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government is responsible to protect and defend its people against internal or external insurgency; create and enforce laws, establish foreign affairs, economy and provide public services and basic necessities for the good of its citizenry because the existence of the people defines the government, and so the voice of the governed is significant.
- Website or contact: www.siafabarclay.com
Wayne Groff
- Age: 71
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have served for four years on the Roseville City Council and am seeking re-election. Before serving on the council, I served on the Planning Commission for the city and the Human Rights, Inclusion and Engagement Commission. These years of service help me represent the residents of Roseville and understand the needs of our first ring suburb.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? The top priorities for Roseville residents are safety, clean environment, and quality of life. I will continue to work with Roseville Police, Fire, Parks and Recreation, and Public Works Departments to ensure that they have the training and funding they need to serve our community.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of City Government is to provide the services that affect the every day lives of residents; clean water, sewer systems, parks, good policing, timely fire department, and compliance with state and federal regulations. This must all be done with a careful and thoughtful analysis of the budget.
- Website or contact: VOTE4WAYNE.ORG
Dale Howey
- Age: 59
- What qualifies you to hold this position? Passion; idea generation; team building experience; and a track record of problem solving. I look at an issue from all angles. When I saw the need to address global warming, I worked with others to work towards solutions. When I run into an obstacle, I work it out or find someone who has more expertise than me and build a team.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Inclusion: All residents need to feel welcome at the table, and to have access to affordable housing. Communication: Residents are informed regarding city government, are heard, and receive responses.
Environment: Climate change is real, and we need to be part of the solution.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The City of Roseville has important roles to perform in improving our transportation systems (including for bicyclists and pedestrians), in promoting sustainable development, and in offering businesses and residents incentives to transition to a greener economy. Our city must steward smart, environmentally friendly development.
- Website or contact: www.howey4roseville.org/
Robin Schroeder
- Age: 62
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have been a part of Roseville my whole life. I was 4th generation to own and operate Schroeder Milk Co., my family and business have contributed to the success of the community for decades. I was Chair of the Roseville finance commission for 5 years; I know how a city runs. My community service with numerous non-profits.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Approaching the annual budget and tax levy process in a fiscally responsible manner. Maintaining emergency services (fire and police) in a way that keeps residents safe while also promoting community outreach. Continue to invest in parks, trails and green spaces in a sustainable way, while being responsive to the changing needs of the community.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? For Roseville: provide ethical, efficient, and responsive local government that ensures Roseville remains strong and sustainable for current and future generations. Support community aspirations including welcoming, inclusive and respectful, safe and law-abiding, economically prosperous, environmentally responsible, engaged in community’s success.
- Website or contact: www.schroederforroseville.com
Here’s what the Wells Fargo cross-selling scandal means for the bank
Wells Fargo is one of the oldest and most powerful banks in the United States. His reputation is now in tatters, following a notorious scandal that has yet to unfold.
Reports of fraudulent activity in Wells Fargo’s sales department first surfaced in 2013. The bank opened at least 3.5 million fraudulent accounts for unwitting customers, according to Harvard Business School researchers . This problem and others have led the government to impose fines on the bank on several occasions.
Banking, consumer protection, commerce and workplace safety regulators continue to watch Wells Fargo closely. The bank says it has been struggling to comply with a barrage of consent orders issued by the government since 2016. In addition to fines, Wells Fargo has faced a cap on its assets, issued by the Federal Reserve in 2018.
“We continue to hold the company accountable for its shortcomings with an unprecedented asset cap that will remain in place until the company resolves its issues,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said. to journalists during a press conference at the end of 2021.
The issues at Wells Fargo are still ongoing. In September hearings before the House and Senate Banking Committees, lawmakers nominated new Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf over his company’s corporate governance issues. Scharf, a protege of JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, said he was driven to make substantial changes at the bank. “Seventy percent of our company’s operating committee are new since I joined,” Scharf said on his second day of auditions.
Experts said the government has broad power to limit Wells Fargo, given the reputation senior management has developed for imposing demanding business goals on its workforce. These lofty goals may have led employees to engage in deceptive and sometimes allegedly illegal behavior.
“The fact that such a large institution of such importance could nevertheless engage in fraud and indeed illegal transactions on such a scale – it is astounding,” said Saule T. Omarova, professor at Cornell Law. School.
In a statement to CNBC, Wells Fargo said the bank is revising its management, risk and control frameworks while changing corporate culture and policies. “[T]there is still work we need to do to rebuild trust, and we are committed to doing that work,” the bank said.
Watch the video to see how the Wells Fargo scandal positions the bank in 2022.
Devinder Malhotra to retire as Minnesota State chancellor next year
The head of the Minnesota State college and university system will give retirement another try when his contract is up next year.
Devinder Malhotra, 75, served as provost at St. Cloud State University and then interim president of Metropolitan State University before pausing his retirement to become the system’s interim chancellor in 2017 following a failed national search to replace Steven Rosenstone.
A year later, the Board of Trustees lifted the interim label after a second failed search.
Malhotra will have lasted six years on the job before he retires in August.
“I have no other plans than to focus on the family and take a little bit of a deep breath,” he said this week.
“I’m very grateful to the Board of Trustees to offer me the position and to have the confidence in my ability to lead this great system,” he said. “Serving as chancellor has been the greatest privilege of my professional life.”
The third-largest higher education system in the country, Minnesota State is composed of 26 public colleges and seven universities serving roughly 300,000 students. Enrollment is down 32 percent in the last decade as more prospective students have eschewed college for the workforce, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trustees rated Malhotra’s performance as “outstanding” during his most recent review, in June.
Board chairman Jay Cowles in June noted the chancellor’s wit, warmth, compassion and communication skills and praised his leadership on campus climate, student mental health and basic needs, and the system’s ongoing review of law enforcement officer training following the murder of George Floyd. He also oversaw a major shift to online instruction during the pandemic.
Malhotra’s salary this year is $420,000.
Chicago forecast predicts significantly warmer temperatures this weekend – NBC Chicago
The Chicago area got its first real taste of cold weather this season, with highs only reaching the 40s and overnight lows dropping below freezing.
These temperatures were also accompanied by gusty winds, which not only caused large waves and lakeside flooding in northwest Indiana, but also frigid wind chills that dropped into the low 20s at certain places.
For those not quite ready to brave freezing temperatures and regroup this season, we have good news, as a dramatic warming trend is on the way.
Here’s how we expect things to unfold in the coming days.
Wednesday afternoon –
Windy conditions will continue at least through Wednesday, with wind gusts exceeding 20 miles per hour. This will ensure that wind chills will remain below normal, with maximums only reaching the mid-upper 40s.
The big key will come as clouds give way to more sunshine, a trend that will continue largely through the week and into the weekend.
Thursday morning –
Residents of the Chicago area will face at least a few more nights of cold temperatures, with lows again falling around freezing in much of the region.
Regions closer to Lake Michigan, including Chicago, will see slightly warmer readings.
Thursday afternoon –
The normal high for mid-October in the Chicago area is 61 degrees, and while we won’t quite get there on Thursday afternoon, we’ll be much closer, with readings likely settling in the 50s. higher degrees with lots of sun.
Friday morning –
Low temperatures, which throughout the week had been at or below freezing, will be slightly more manageable on Friday morning, dropping into the upper 30 degrees and about 40 degrees closer to the lake.
Friday afternoon –
This is the moment residents have been waiting for all week. While the forecast calls for increasing clouds as the day progresses, highs are going to feel much better, reaching lows of 70 across most of the region, according to forecast models.
Northwest Indiana may see slightly cooler readings, but temperatures will still be near 70 degrees, warmer than normal for this time of year.
Saturday morning –
Temperature variation is not expected to be as extreme Friday night into Saturday morning, with lows falling in the low 50s.
Saturday afternoon –
Things may be looking a little summery, with highs reaching the mid-70s. Parts of central Illinois, especially around Peoria and Springfield, could see highs reaching near 80 degrees.
Sunday morning –
Lows will be even warmer than the day before, dropping into the mid upper 50s across the region.
Sunday afternoon –
Another day of pleasant, dry and warm weather is forecast for Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s across the region.
Monday –
Highs will likely still be in the 70s by Monday, but the chance of rain re-enters the forecast and will persist for several days. Temperatures during this period will slowly begin to drop, with highs expected to drop back into the mid-50s by Wednesday.
Steven Adams agrees that Mitchell Robinson is better in this important area
MEMPHIS – Steven Adams has “probably” conceded the title of the NBA’s greatest offensive rebounder to Mitchell Robinson.
During Robinson’s impressive preseason, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared his center as the best at cleaning up the offensive glass. Adams, the Grizzlies center who was the only player to grab more offensive rebounds than Robinson last season, said Wednesday he agreed with Thibodeau’s assessment.
“Probably,” Adams said. “Dude’s really good.”
Not that Adams is very interested in that title.
“I’d rather not get as many offensive rebounds because that means we make shots,” Adams said. “So f—k, who cares, mate? Get some rebounds, who cares, as long as you get the bloody win, mate.”
Although the Grizzlies swept their two-game series last season against the Knicks, Robinson dominated his matchup with Adams while averaging six blocks and 7.5 offensive boards. He would’ve had a triple-double in their second game with two more blocks.
“He’s a good offensive rebounder. Jumps high. Good positioning. Very talented,” Adams said. “He’s really good for their system. How they attack and whatnot.”
To enhance his offensive rebounding tactics, Robinson said he devoured film on Adams, the massive 29-year-old from New Zealand. Adams has finished in the top-8 of offensive rebounding the last six seasons.
“I’ve seen Steven Adams, how he does it,” Robinson said. “He kind of goes from the baseline, works his way in. He is strong, so that’s kind of one takeaway I got from him. Other guys use their quickness. Nine times out of 10, they get to the spot where the ball is going. It really is getting in the right position, owning your space.”
In today’s NBA, few players make big money out of exclusively operating in the paint. Adams, who has earned roughly $150 million in his career, and Robinson, who just signed a $60 million contract, are two of the best. Other examples are Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen and Atlanta’s Clint Capela.
