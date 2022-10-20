Mccarthy 'Gives Aid And Comfort' To Russia With Ukraine Aid Comments

Researchers at Boston University made alarming headlines this week by creating a deadlier version of the omicron Covid variant. At the heart of the uproar is the fact that the researchers had no obligation to inform anyone beyond an internal review board of what they were doing. Some National Institutes of Health officials only heard about the research through the media.

Another recent development may prove even more concerning: Nature last week reported plans to build 40 new virology labs around the world. Known as BSL-4 labs, designed to handle the most dangerous pathogens, they are being built in India, Singapore, the Philippines, Kazakhstan and Russia, among other countries. The ostensible goal is to make us safer, but even before this current pandemic, some virologists viewed these BSL-4 labs as a problem – the germline equivalent of nuclear proliferation.

The bottom line is that the speed of scientific research must be balanced with public safety.

The issue of lab safety has become politicized during the Covid pandemic, as the political right has been more likely to favor the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 originated from a lab accident in China. (Only really fringe conspiracy theorists think it came from a deliberate leak.) People on the left have been more likely to insist that the virus jumped from bats to humans, possibly via a other animal. So far, I don’t think there’s been enough evidence to tell us definitively where it came from. But regardless of the true origin of Covid, the best way to prevent the next pandemic is to increase precautions surrounding all potential avenues, whether it be wet markets, collecting bat guano or research laboratories.

In the case of the UB researchers, there seems to be a gray area as to how much detail they were required to report to government funding officers. Even if they followed existing guidelines to the letter, we need clearer rules for researchers and stronger oversight to ensure that the risks inherent in researching live viruses do not outweigh the potential benefits.

The debate has also thrust “gain-of-function” research back into the unflattering spotlight. This term is not well defined, but generally refers to research that modifies viruses to change what they are capable of doing. Such experiments have been extremely controversial, including an attempt to create bird flu viruses that can be transmitted between mammals, attempts to modify bat coronaviruses to infect human cells, and experiments to find new iterations. possible from SARS-CoV-2. But “gain-of-function” could also describe techniques that use engineered viruses to provide gene therapy to treat cancer and inherited diseases. With such a broad definition, it is not possible or in the public interest to prohibit all gain-of-function research.

One solution could be an outside body, such as the Office of Science and Technology Assessment, to judge whether experiments using live viruses are safe enough. It’s something Rutgers University biologist Richard Ebright suggested to me last year. This way, independent experts can weigh the risks and benefits of research with public safety as the overriding objective.

Greater surveillance may slow down valuable research. Where does necessary transparency end and micromanagement begin?

The best we can do is strike a balance between speed of research, public safety, and transparency when it comes to modifying live viruses. Greater surveillance here will not necessarily bog down our understanding of the current pandemic. Many experiments can be performed with so-called pseudo-viruses, which use key structures of real viruses but lack the ability to replicate. These were important in the work that was done quickly to understand the omicron variant when it emerged in South Africa last year – work that likely saved many lives by showing that mRNA vaccines could still protect against this variant if people received a reminder.

Unexpected things can go wrong when scientists work with dangerous viruses and bacteria. Accidents and even deliberate leaks have happened in the past.

Purdue University virologist David Sanders once told me that he was part of a team inspecting a lab called Vector in Siberia where there was an Ebola leak in 2004 that killed a worker, and a suspected leak in 1977 of a previously extinct strain of influenza, which subsequently spread throughout the world. The movie and book The Hot Zone are based on a true story about a deadly relative of Ebola who pops up at a primate facility in Virginia in 1989.

Or consider the anthrax attacks that took place in 2001 in the aftermath of 9/11. The American biodefense community assumed that this must have been the work of foreign terrorists. But it turned out that the attacks had been carried out by an American scientist who worked in a high-security laboratory.

Blindly trusting scientists is not being “pro-science”. Scientists may have motivations other than the best interests of the public, including producing high-impact publications to advance their careers. And sometimes, even with the best of intentions, they make mistakes.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)