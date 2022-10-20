Meghan Markle shows her support for Iranian women by wearing a ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ t-shirt

Jana Kramer said this week she felt like a “fuckin’ idiot” after finding out her then-husband Mike Caussin was still lying and cheating on her after the then-couple had just become the best of the New York Times. -selling authors of The Good Fight: Willing to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice of Loving Faithfully.

The book was published in 2020, a year before their divorce.

She added that the former NFL player claimed the podcast they hosted together was a ‘catalyst’ for him to cheat more because he thought it ‘starred’ him and he felt “a pressure to be perfect”.

“So I felt like it was my fault because if only we didn’t have this podcast he wouldn’t have cheated,” she said.

The country singer told co-hosts of the Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” that Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 women during their nearly six-year marriage.

The ‘One Tree Hill’ star also revealed that she destroyed Caussin’s Xboxes, a tuxedo and even a pantry door in their home after his indiscretions came to light.

“I broke so many things in my house,” she laughed in the episode that aired Wednesday.

“I destroyed all his Xboxes and all those things he said were his only vice,” she told the co-hosts. “I wrote all over his tuxedo. I went really crazy for a minute.”

She said she and her “girlfriends just took a bat for” a pantry door in their house that he loved too. “We just broke it.”

The country singer told the co-hosts that Caussin initially cheated on her a month into their relationship, but she kept trying to forgive him because each time he promised to do better.

“She said she begged Caussin two weeks before to find out how many women he had slept with: ‘Just tell me. Please be honest. That’s all I ask. I don’t care if it’s five, 10, 15. We can get through this.”

The couple married in 2015 and a year later they separated for a year over his infidelity and the tight ex sought treatment for sex addiction.

The couple, who share Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3, divorced in 2021.

Since their divorce “as long as we don’t talk about our relationship, we’re great. But how rude is it that they make divorced people co-parent. It’s, you know what I mean? We got divorced for some reason,” she laughed.

The singer said she also constantly felt compelled to forgive her then-husband whenever he was unfaithful.

“He was like, ‘When are you going to stop – when are you going to finally forgive me? When are you going to stop talking about this?’ I would say, “Well, it happened two weeks ago. Give me a minute.” And then I’m like, ‘Well now, yeah, I have to forgive him now because otherwise he gets mad at me for not forgiving.’

She added that she would blame herself then if he cheated again because she hadn’t forgiven him for the last indiscretion.