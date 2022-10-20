News
Minnesota elections 2022: State Representative District 66A
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 66A
Leigh Finke
- Age: 41
- Party: DFL
- City: St. Paul
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I bring a unique voice to our state government, as a parent, advocate, renter, and trans woman. I’ve worked in renewable energy policy, I’m a small business owner. I’m an advocate for abortion and LGBTQ rights and have organized with the movement for Black Lives. I have served on PTO, and Stonewall DFL boards. I’m ready to represent this district.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Protecting abortion rights and LGBTQ healthcare access.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I will have open and respectful conversations based on honest disagreement with anyone who affords me the same respect. I don’t believe in personal attacks or dehumanizing rhetoric. Such behavior has no place in politics.
- Website or contact: leighformn.com
Trace Johnson
- Age: 28
- Party: Republican
- City: Lauderdale
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve served in the National Guard, am a proud member of the middle class, am a young cancer survivor, and understand the struggles that average Minnesotans are going through. We need a government that works better for people – not political parties or special interests. I would truly represent everyone in 66A with priorities that matter to them!
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Reducing crime, lifting our economy up, lower property taxes and income taxes for working families, and establishing excellent schools that empower parents.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? One of the reasons I decided to run for office is because politics have become so divisive. Our leaders try to pit neighbors against each other and block common sense reforms that would help working class people. I will NEVER shut the door on bipartisanship to appease a political party and will work with ANYONE who wants to come together!
- Website or contact: JohnsonForRep.com
News
We cannot “tolerate discrimination”, make women second class citizens
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Representative Val Demings (D-FL) said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday that the country cannot tolerate any form of discrimination, nor can we return to a time when any group of people were “treated as second-class citizens” when asked about abortion.
MSNBC political analyst Adrienne Elrod asked, “I want to quickly talk about abortion. You really called Senator Rubio to account last night on abortion. You see, a lot of those Republicans who fought for a Supreme Court that overthrows Roe. That’s exactly what happened. Now they’re trying to have it both ways because they see how unpopular Roe’s knockdown is with swing voters. Can you talk about how you think this issue will play out in your particular election, especially when there are economic issues facing candidates? »
Demings said, “Well, thank you for that question. Look, I have four beautiful granddaughters, and I can’t imagine an America where they have fewer constitutional rights, protections, or privacy rights than I do. So it’s a battle we’re going to fight, and we’re going to fight it with everything we have. But when I travel around the state talking to voters, I remind them, look, abortion might not be your problem, but if we send a message that it’s okay to take away all constitutional rights , so the next time it happens, that might be your problem.
“I think Clarence Thomas was pretty clear the day they knocked Dobbs down when he said maybe we need to look at access to contraception, maybe we need to look at marriage equality,” he said. she continued. “What next? So I’m taking a lot of time to let voters know that we can’t tolerate any form of discrimination, nor can we return to a time when any group of people are treated as second-class citizens.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
News
Election 2022: State Representative District 64B
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 64B
Lorraine Englund (Candidate information not available)
- Party: Republican
- City: St. Paul
Dave Pinto
- Age: 50
- Party: DFL
- City: St. Paul
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve dedicated my life to public service. Outside of the Legislature, I work as a prosecutor of domestic and sexual violence. At the Capitol, I’ve led to get young kids off to a great start and for community safety, including gun violence prevention, among many other issues. I’ll continue to lead for an agenda that lifts up families & communities.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priority continues to be getting every Minnesota child off to a great start. The best way to help young kids thrive is to help their families and communities to do so – through a strong public education system, living-wage jobs, affordable housing and health care, clean water and air, and racial and gender justice.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? There are grave injustices in our society and real threats to our democracy; it is right to call these out. But we must never confuse the idea with the person, nor lose sight of our broader obligations to one another. I try to treat each person and the legislative institution with respect and am proud to have earned the respect of GOP legislators.
- Website or contact: davepinto.com
News
Highway 91 will close in Corona this weekend to repave the lanes
All eastbound lanes of Highway 91 in Corona will be closed this weekend so crews can continue repaving the lanes.
The Riverside County Transportation Commission announced that all 91 eastbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to a news release. All lanes, including the eastbound 91 Express Lanes and the eastbound 91 Main Street on-ramp, will be closed from Main Street west of Interstate 15.
The closure is due to RCTC’s Project 91 Refresh, keeping crews and motorists safe while the lanes are being repaved. The news follows two other eastbound 91 closures in the past month. The same area was closed from September 16 to 19, when crews replaced asphalt with concrete.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area using alternate routes, including Interstates 60, 71, or 57 or Interstate 15 or 215. Persons who must travel on the 91 eastbound should expect significant delays and use the I-15 connectors north/south.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Wild winger Jordan Greenway set to make season debut against Canucks
Wild winger Jordan Greenway admitted he was playing hurt for a good chunk of last season. He originally injured his shoulder in a Feb. 22 loss to the Ottawa Senators and spent the next couple of weeks trying to get back to 100 percent.
Though he returned to the lineup for the final part of the regular season, Greenway tweaked his shoulder once again shortly before the Wild played the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
As soon as that series was over, Greenway decided to have surgery. He proceeded to have two more surgeries this past offseason, once to get his wisdom teeth removed, the other time to remove a cyst from his ankle.
“A lot of healing this summer,” Greenway said. “I’m happy it’s over with, to be honest.”
So are the Wild.
With his team in need of a spark after an 0-3-0 start this season, the 25-year-old Greenway will make his season debut in Thursday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center. He has been skating with the team since training camp and recently got cleared for contact.
“It’s been a long summer,” Greenway said. “I’m excited to get back and start competing again.”
The past few games have been difficult for Greenway to watch. He felt like he could have made a difference in consecutive losses to the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche.
“It’s always tough when the squad is losing,” he said. “Just being out of the lineup, and knowing I can’t do much, it takes a little more of a toll.”
Now that he’s back in the lineup for good, Greenway will slide into his usual spot alongside center Joel Eriksson Ek and opposite winger Marcus Foligno. That trio always seems to play better together, and it has become the identity for the Wild, more or less, over the past couple of seasons.
“We’re going to try and get back to it as quick as possible,” Greenway said. “Hopefully it can add a little consistency and stability in the lineup.”
All the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Greenway is hoping to do is make a difference in any way he can.
“I’m going to do everything I can do to bring a little energy,” he said before talking broadly about the Wild as a whole. “We’re going to need everyone here dialed in.”
As for his offseason surgeries, Greenway is thrilled to be out of the other side of it.
“Everything feels good,” he said. “More than anything, we’ve got a job to do as a team, and I’m happy to be coming back at a time when we’re getting out of something. We’re working to get out of a little adversity. You know, obviously, we’d have loved a better start, but it’s a good time to come back.”
News
Investors are hesitant to get into car loans
A jump in auto loan losses at Ally Financial, to levels still below 2019, spooked investors already worried about consumer health
wsj
News
Election 2022: State Representative District 65B
STATE REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 65B
Kevin Fjelsted (Candidate information not available)
- Party: Republican
- City: St. Paul
Maria Isa Pérez-Hedges
- Age: 35
- Party: DFL
- City: St. Paul
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a cultural community organizer, international recording artist, and youth worker. I currently direct the mentorship program for the Twin Cities Mobile Jazz Project, and I have served on the Capitol Area Architectural and Planning Board Public Engagement Advisory Task Force. I have been a leading voice for insulin access.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Our top priority is community-centered leadership, because every issue is braided with the need for authentic community representation. For example, our education system needs educators with reflective experiences and curriculums for students to thrive, and we will not end the crises of homelessness without empowering the voices of renters.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? We are living through a crisis of accountability. Extremist politicians are running on platforms of hate and white supremacy, actively spreading disinformation, voicing violent rhetoric, and advocating for policies that take our communities backwards. The alternative we offer is community-centered governance, rooted in a movement of people.
- Website or contact: peopleformariaisa.org
Minnesota elections 2022: State Representative District 66A
We cannot “tolerate discrimination”, make women second class citizens
The Year Of Crypto Market Fear
Election 2022: State Representative District 64B
Highway 91 will close in Corona this weekend to repave the lanes
Wild winger Jordan Greenway set to make season debut against Canucks
Societe Generale-Forge Registers as Digital Asset Provider in France
Investors are hesitant to get into car loans
Election 2022: State Representative District 65B
JPMorgan Taps Former Celsius Exec As Crypto Regulatory Policy Director
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE