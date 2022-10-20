Missed Aptos? Here Are 5 Projects That May Airdrop

In the past couple of days, the mainnet launch of the Aptos blockchain and the accompanying airdrop made big waves in the crypto space. While the long-unknown tokenomics and token distribution have sparked a lot of controversy, airdrop beneficiaries have been able to enjoy free crypto.

You missed the APT airdrop from Aptos and are now upset about it? Don’t worry. There are no less than 5 very promising projects that could be doing an airdrop in the coming weeks and months. We’ll tell you which projects these are and what you should do to possibly be eligible for the airdrop.

Here Are The Projects That May Airdrop

The first project that will possibly conduct an airdrop is ZetaChain. This is a layer-1 blockchain created using the Cosmos SDK which has launched its testnet on August 10.

The goal of ZetaChain is to be an omnichain dApp that supports multiple networks, including Layer-1 blockchains such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as well as layer-2 solutions such as Polygon and Optimism.

The first live dApp on ZetaLabs was a functional omnichain swap for trading assets between any connected blockchains. Testnet users can earn ZETA points by swapping assets, inviting new members, and reporting issues. The table below shows how many points users can earn with each task. The structure for earning ZETA points is as follows:

To get started on the testnet, the first step is to create a wallet and request tokens via a faucet. After the confirmation of the wallet, the swap of assets can already start. During the current beta test, the ETH Goerli testnet, Polygon Mumbai and BSC testnet are used.

SUI Might Trump Aptos

Along with Aptos, the SUI blockchain is one of the most hyped projects in the crypto space right now. Just like Aptos, SUI was founded by former Meta employees who are developing a highly scalable layer 1 blockchain based on Diem’s MOVE programming language and a proof of stake.

While SUI already closed acceptance of new validators in the incentivized testnet at the end of August, there might still be a chance for an airdrop, as SUI should be interested in bringing liquidity to the network.

Since there is no information yet, it is advisable to follow the project on Medium, Twitter and Discord and look out for projects like DEXs on SUI. Also, users can already download the SUI wallet as Chrome extensions.

The SUI testnet token also offers a good shot. The easiest way is to get it is from platforms that have a built-in faucet. BlueMoveNFT is a good choice. The project is the leading multi-chain NFT marketplace on Aptos and SUI.

How to get #Sui (by @Mysten_Labs) testnet token? If you want to experience projects on Sui Ecosystem (for future #Airdrops maybe😁), then having SUI testnet token is essential This topic will cover ways to get it. Let’s go. And pls like, RT and comment below 👇#SuiEcosystem pic.twitter.com/qyzQhEEByr — Sui Station (@Sui_Station) October 10, 2022

Twitter user SUI Station is also planning to publish a list of all airdrop opportunities in the Sui Ecosystem soon.

zkSync

A third option could be zkSync. The best bet for the airdrop might be to interact with zkSync dapps on the testnet. Before users can do this, however, they need to add an RPC configuration. The easiest way to do this is at https://chainlist.org, where a wallet connection to the testnet is configured.

Numerous examples for interacting with the zkSync testnet and its dApps have been compiled by an anonymous Twitter user in the following thread.

2. Bridge to zkSync Go here:https://t.co/5qKgM2F9EH Actions: – Connect your wallet

– Bridge funds to zkSync

– Make transactions between wallets — Ξnigma(💙,🧡) || 0_0_1.lens 🌿 (@its_daenigma) October 18, 2022

More options …

The fourth option is Layer Zero. The project is an omnichain interoperability protocol that enables the realization of cross-chain applications with a low-level communication primitive.

On the one hand, there is a chance to qualify for a possible airdrop by using the free testnet. Among others, it is possible to test the USDC Layer Zero Bridge and the Liquid Swap Bridge.

On the other hand, Stargate Finance offers a very interesting opportunity. The liquidity transport protocol has raised $135 million funds led by very renowned backers, such as Sequoia Capital, PayPal Ventures, FTX Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, Tiger Global, Uniswap Labs and other investors.

The idea is to become a DAO voter of Stargate Finance. For this, users need to buy a small amount of Stargate Finance Token (STG) on Uniswap or another platform on the mainnet and then stake it.

This gives them voting rights over Stargate Finance governance proposals. As a DAO voter of Stargate Finance, there is a high chance of becoming a beneficiary of an airdrop. A detailed instruction can be found here.

Last but least there is Quai Network. Quai Network is a layer 1 network of blockchains that uses merging to achieve a high throughput.

To reward early community engagement, the project maintains a social media rewards program on various social platforms, including Twitter, YouTube and Reddit. Active community members are most likely receive an airdrop.

They launched a Network Social Media Reward system READ carefully as there are all the instructions on how to get rewardedhttps://t.co/rTfoMqDNJ7 — selachi.eth (💙,🧡) (🛸) (@selachi667) October 19, 2022

Meanwhile Aptos’ APT token is trending sideways after yesterdays listings on all major exchanges.