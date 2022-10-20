Missed Aptos? Here Are 5 Projects That May Airdrop

In the past couple of days, the mainnet launch of the Aptos blockchain and the accompanying airdrop made big waves in the crypto space. While the long-unknown tokenomics and token distribution have sparked a lot of controversy, airdrop beneficiaries have been able to enjoy free crypto.
You missed the APT airdrop from Aptos and are now upset about it? Don’t worry. There are no less than 5 very promising projects that could be doing an airdrop in the coming weeks and months. We’ll tell you which projects these are and what you should do to possibly be eligible for the airdrop.
Here Are The Projects That May Airdrop
The first project that will possibly conduct an airdrop is ZetaChain. This is a layer-1 blockchain created using the Cosmos SDK which has launched its testnet on August 10.
The goal of ZetaChain is to be an omnichain dApp that supports multiple networks, including Layer-1 blockchains such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as well as layer-2 solutions such as Polygon and Optimism.
The first live dApp on ZetaLabs was a functional omnichain swap for trading assets between any connected blockchains. Testnet users can earn ZETA points by swapping assets, inviting new members, and reporting issues. The table below shows how many points users can earn with each task. The structure for earning ZETA points is as follows:
To get started on the testnet, the first step is to create a wallet and request tokens via a faucet. After the confirmation of the wallet, the swap of assets can already start. During the current beta test, the ETH Goerli testnet, Polygon Mumbai and BSC testnet are used.
SUI Might Trump Aptos
Along with Aptos, the SUI blockchain is one of the most hyped projects in the crypto space right now. Just like Aptos, SUI was founded by former Meta employees who are developing a highly scalable layer 1 blockchain based on Diem’s MOVE programming language and a proof of stake.
While SUI already closed acceptance of new validators in the incentivized testnet at the end of August, there might still be a chance for an airdrop, as SUI should be interested in bringing liquidity to the network.
Since there is no information yet, it is advisable to follow the project on Medium, Twitter and Discord and look out for projects like DEXs on SUI. Also, users can already download the SUI wallet as Chrome extensions.
The SUI testnet token also offers a good shot. The easiest way is to get it is from platforms that have a built-in faucet. BlueMoveNFT is a good choice. The project is the leading multi-chain NFT marketplace on Aptos and SUI.
Twitter user SUI Station is also planning to publish a list of all airdrop opportunities in the Sui Ecosystem soon.
zkSync
A third option could be zkSync. The best bet for the airdrop might be to interact with zkSync dapps on the testnet. Before users can do this, however, they need to add an RPC configuration. The easiest way to do this is at https://chainlist.org, where a wallet connection to the testnet is configured.
Numerous examples for interacting with the zkSync testnet and its dApps have been compiled by an anonymous Twitter user in the following thread.
Bridge to zkSync
Go here:https://t.co/5qKgM2F9EH
Actions:
Connect your wallet – Bridge funds to zkSync – Make transactions between wallets
The fourth option is Layer Zero. The project is an omnichain interoperability protocol that enables the realization of cross-chain applications with a low-level communication primitive.
On the one hand, there is a chance to qualify for a possible airdrop by using the free testnet. Among others, it is possible to test the USDC Layer Zero Bridge and the Liquid Swap Bridge.
On the other hand, Stargate Finance offers a very interesting opportunity. The liquidity transport protocol has raised $135 million funds led by very renowned backers, such as Sequoia Capital, PayPal Ventures, FTX Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, Tiger Global, Uniswap Labs and other investors.
The idea is to become a DAO voter of Stargate Finance. For this, users need to buy a small amount of Stargate Finance Token (STG) on Uniswap or another platform on the mainnet and then stake it.
This gives them voting rights over Stargate Finance governance proposals. As a DAO voter of Stargate Finance, there is a high chance of becoming a beneficiary of an airdrop. A detailed instruction can be found here.
Last but least there is Quai Network. Quai Network is a layer 1 network of blockchains that uses merging to achieve a high throughput.
To reward early community engagement, the project maintains a social media rewards program on various social platforms, including Twitter, YouTube and Reddit. Active community members are most likely receive an airdrop.
They launched a Network Social Media Reward system
READ carefully as there are all the instructions on how to get rewardedhttps://t.co/rTfoMqDNJ7
SPSI has been listed on the LBank exchange for around 5 months. SPSI has increased already 4 times in a month from around $0.005 to the current price of around $0.023. We can see from the daily chart, the trend of the price is still very healthy with increasing volumes and prices every day. So, what is SPSI, and if it is still worth investing in? Today’s article is going to explain everything you need to know about SPSI.
Backed by a strong entity with reliable productions
SPSI token is backed by a Korean company called Solo Power System Incorporation. Solo Power System Incorporation has several main businesses including CIGS solar module manufacturing and waste sewage sludge treatment. Group Chairman Manjae Lee plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on the company-owned land in the Boeun-gun Industrial Complex between October 27 and November 10 to celebrate the construction plan of the new plant for CIGS production in the Boeun Industrial Complex. It is estimated that the construction period will take six months, and when the plant is completed, it has been confirmed that the plant will be equipped with CIGS solar modules, graphene capacitor batteries, and CIGS streetlight production facilities. Total expected annual sales are said to be 610 billion won.
CIGS Solar panel- the highlight
SPSI is leading the industry with flexible thin-film lightweight CIGS solar panels that can be applied in different fields. It has patents for its manufacturing method, such as the world’s only Wire Mesh Interconnect type cell and good light absorption on cloudy days. It is competitive due to low manufacturing costs. The installation is simple by using a light and flexible substrate. BIPV is easy to install on the roof and wall, and the installation cost is low because no supporting structure is required.
SPSI Token
Special Power Silver (SPSI) is a coin that users can use as a payment method in various ways within SP Chain’s service. It is used as a major medium for economic activities within the ecosystem of SPSI, such as purchasing products and using services, obtaining non-monetary membership benefits, and platform payment fees.
The total supply of SPSI is 3 billion (3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 3% is provided for private sale, 4% is allocated for operations, marketing, and the team, 10% is provided for overseas and affiliated transactions, and the rest 83% is provided for company holdings which will be incinerated after listing.
In this bear market, most of the coins and tokens which are intangible have experienced a 95%+ decrease. Meanwhile, SPSI has increased already 4 times the price in a month. According to history, coins that stay strong in the bear market will also become one of the top gainers in the bull market. For example, another Korean project THETA performed quite strong in the last bear market during 2018-2109. It had a 45000% gain in the bull market in 2020. The great utility is always the best support for the token’s price.
Additionally, SPSI focuses on a global concern and it is expected to have a bright future. Solar energy has the least negative impact on the environment compared to any other energy source. Unlike fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas, home solar doesn’t release harmful pollutants or greenhouse gas emissions—like carbon dioxide—into the air and water supply.
SPSI solar plant will be built in the near futureand the feed plant will be expanded.It aims to play an important role in promoting this game-changing renewable energy and all the token holders are going to have a share of its growing dividend.
Learn More about SPSI Token:
Contact Details:
AAVE is currently in a recovery phase, successfully breaching the crucial $80 psychological resistance marker to trade at $82.52 at the time of this writing, according to tracking from Coingecko.
AAVE manages to move past the crucial $80 resistance marker
The altcoin could be looking at a further push all the way up to $116
AAVE continues price pump despite Tron Founder’s massive withdrawal from the crypto’s protocol
Over the last seven days, the cryptocurrency managed to tally a price increase of 15.4% as it also goes up by 8% on a month-to-date basis.
The bearish momentum that plunged the crypto space into chaos for the past two months have pulled AAVE price into a falling wedge pattern.
Source: TradingView
Under this, an asset’s price moves into a bullish trend before an immediate correction happens. There are two trendlines that are formed but the consolidation halts when price breaks through the upper trend.
That movement signals bullish activity and by the looks of it, that’s where AAVE is headed for the next few days.
AAVE Price Momentum And Analysis
Over the last four days, AAVE managed to surge by 16.5%, staying true to the nature of its falling wedge pattern despite the crypto market dealing with erratic price movement.
But, as the pattern also suggest, there could be a price lowering momentum for the digital asset as indicated by its daily candle which suggests a retest of the $80 support marker.
That shouldn’t be a problem, at least for now, for AAVE, as it is predicted to resume its resurgence once the retesting is complete, pushing all the way up to $95 – and even to $116.
The crypto’s vortex indicator is not showing any weakness for the upcoming bull run and the increase in trading volumes suggest AAVE is in a genuine price recovery as of this moment.
Weathering Negative Network Activity
The altcoin is performing well considering there is negative activity in its network that involves Tron Founder Justin Sun.
According to data analytics and blockchain security firm PeckShieldAlert, the highly touted crypto figure withdrew more than $100 million in USDT stablecoins from Aave Protocol V2.
The withdrawal was done in two equal transactions worth $50 million each and was completed through a wallet address funded by crypto exchange platform Poloniex.
AAVE market cap at $1.16 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The Coin Republic, Chart: TradingView.com
Consideration is given to local conditions when the regulations are drafted.
The Monetary Authority is learning about stablecoin regulation.
In response to the ever-increasing uncertainty in the cryptocurrency market, the widespread use of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) has been on the rise. To counter this, Hong Kong has joined the ranks of countries that have been developing CBDCs.
A rollout of the “digital Hong Kong dollar” is reportedly in the works at the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). CEO of HKSAR Lee Ka Chiu John said he is looking at the market’s perspective on stablecoin regulation. The government has officially begun laying the groundwork for the introduction of the Digital Hong Kong Dollar.
Authorities Focusing on Regulations
He also said that a plan for introducing virtual asset licensing legislation has been filed by the government. The Monetary Authority, on the other hand, is sent out to learn about stablecoin regulation from the market’s point of view.
This is done to ensure that the rules are consistent with regulatory best practices from across the world. However, consideration is being given to local conditions when the regulations are drafted.
Monetary authorities in Hong Kong have initiated the first steps toward launching the digital Hong Kong dollar. While the authority is coordinating with the institution on the Mainland to increase the number of tests administered.
According to a study published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) earlier this year, about one hundred different nations have shown an interest in CBDC. However, government-issued currencies are still in the prototyping or testing phases.
Nigeria and the Bahamas are the only two nations so far to have completely launched their CBDC. The CBDC pilot program in 15 countries will continue through July 2022. Even though fifteen more are in the concept phase right now. Nonetheless, some 65 countries are just in the assessment stage at the moment.
AAVE price started a major increase from the $65 support zone. It is up nearly 20% this week and might extend gains above the $85 resistance.
AAVE price gained pace after it surpassed the $75 resistance against the US dollar.
The price is trading below $85 and the 100-day simple moving average.
There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance at $75 on the daily chart of the AAVE/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
The pair could continue to rise and might soon test the $100 resistance zone.
AAVE Price Starts Fresh Increase
After a steady decline, AAVE price found support near the $65 zone. The price formed a base above the $65 level and started a steady increase.
There was a clear move above the $72 and $75 resistance levels. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $116 swing high to $65 low. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance at $75 on the daily chart of the AAVE/USD pair.
The price is now trading near the $85 resistance and the 100-day simple moving average. It is also showing positive signs, outperforming bitcoin and ethereum.
Source: AAVEUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $85 zone. The next major resistance is forming near the $90 zone. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $116 swing high to $65 low. If there is an upside break above the $95 and $100 levels, the price could surge over 10%. In the stated case, the price could rise steadily towards the $100 level.
Dips Limited in AAVE?
If AAVE price fails to continue higher above the $85 or $90 levels, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $80 level.
The main support is near the $75 zone. A downside break below the $75 level could open the doors for a fresh decline towards $70. The next major support is near the $65 level.
Technical Indicators
Daily MACD – The MACD for AAVE/USD is slowly losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Daily RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for AAVE/USD is now above the 50 level.
Jim Rogers says the upcoming recession must be the worst in his lifetime.
Consumer Price Index in September surged to 8.1%.
In a recent interview, Jim Rogers, an famed investor who launched the Quantum Fund along with billionaire investor George Soros, warns that the bear market will only get worse and that this recession will be the worst he has ever seen.
Also, Rogers discussed his perspective on the U.S economy. He said, in 2008, we faced difficulty because of too much debt, and ever since 2009, debt has soared globally. However, he believes the upcoming inflation issue must be the worst in his lifetime.
And Jim Rogers stated that;
So, something is probably going to happen. We are probably going to have one last rally but that will be it. Then we are coming to the end of the line. Be worried.
Furthermore, the United States inflation rate is on the edge of a crisis and the Federal Reserve is taking a robust approach against price increases. After the release of the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which showed greater inflation, the Fed increased interest rates by another 75 basis points, and in September CPI surged to 8.1%.
How is the Crypto Industry Performing?
Still, the whole cryptocurrency market facing volatility, at the time of writing the global crypto market volume is $920 billion, decreased by more than 70% from its all-time high of $3 trillion. The overall cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours was $45.17 billion declined by 16.09%.
Following that, the most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $19,125 which was down by over 72%, and Ethereum (ETH) traded at $1,289 dropped by around 73% from its all-time high, as per CoinMarCap.
Digital Arms, the world’s first NFT armory, released its native crypto asset 12 pm UTC on Oct. 14, 2022 and sold its first NFT collection in 30minutes. Coinciding with the Hunter Token — also known by its ticker symbol, HNTR — launch, the Digital Arms marketplace went live on the same day with the sale of its “DogTags” collection, selling out in under 30 minutes.
Two years in the making, HNTR will facilitate various functions on the platform, including buying and selling nonfungible tokens licensed by real-world firearm manufacturers. The interoperability and functionality of Digital Arms’ NFTs will appeal to gamers and Web3 builders. The project has already partnered with popular metaverse shooter games, including Born to Die, Farcana and Ignite. Meanwhile, the NFTs’ scarcity will fuel demand from collectors and firearm enthusiasts.
Additional uses driving HNTR’s value include:
Utility as a medium of exchange for accessories to customize NFT firearms such as sights, magazines and color skins
Staking to generate passive income
Paying for listing fees and revisions on the Digital Arms marketplace
Brands paying for advertising services with Digital Arms
Various exchanges and launchpads will help facilitate the token launch. Those seeking investment opportunities with the HNTR token can do so via Bitmart, Coinstore, as well as decentralized exchanges like Pancake Swap.
HNTR and the Digital Arms NFT marketplace are deployed on the Binance Smart Chain, and the token follows the BEP20 standard. The network is a popular choice for Web3 gaming projects as users benefit from consistently low transaction fees and fast settlement times for both fungible and nonfungible tokens. BSC is also Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible, simplifying potential future interoperability with other blockchains.
The Digital Arms’ whitepaper details HNTR’s tokenomics. The asset has a one billion maximum supply, and the document states that 30 million HNTR will be available for staking rewards and a further 110 million for future tournament prizes.
Accompanying the HNTR token going live will be the Digital Arms marketplace launch. The platform’s first NFT sale will be DogTags, which buyers must purchase using the HNTR token. Among other still-to-be-revealed benefits, holders of this special first drop can look forward to the following perks:
Up to a 50% HNTR staking APY bonus
Pre-sale access to licensed NFT firearm and soldier avatar drops
Access to private areas in the Digital Arms’ Discord to chat with founders and the team
Random free NFTs, distributed via airdrops
Exclusive access to Digital Arms events
About Digital Arms
Digital Arms is an NFT creator and marketplace leveraging blockchain technology’s interoperability to bring real firearms and greater authenticity to Web3 gaming. As an NFT creator, Digital Arms builds scarce blockchain-based in-game items for first-person shooters, hunting and sports shooting titles. The platform is already partnered with some of the biggest names in the weapon manufacturing industry, including Blackwater, Primary Arms, Head Down Firearms and Barrett Firearms.