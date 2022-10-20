Connect with us

Mom, boyfriend jailed after death of Maplewood toddler

Mom, Boyfriend Jailed After Death Of Maplewood Toddler
Maplewood police say a toddler died of injuries Tuesday and that her mother and her boyfriend have been jailed in connection with her death.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the 1400 block of County Road B East around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a 17-month-old girl with significant injuries, the city said Thursday in a statement. Once on scene, they gave medical aid to the girl before transporting her to Children’s Hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The girl’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested and booked at the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. They have not been charged.

The city said the investigation continues and that detectives are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County medical examiner’s office to determine what led to her death.

Philanthropist donates $1.4 million to Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

October 20, 2022

Philanthropist Donates $1.4 Million To Girl Scouts Of Southern Arizona
Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has donated over $1 million to Girl Scouts in southern Arizona.



Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.


JORG CARSTENSEN // Getty Images


On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona announced that it had received a $1.4 million donation from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The donation is part of an $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts across the United States and 29 of its local councils.

Each of the local councils was vetted by Scott’s philanthropy team, who spent 40 hours of research per council to determine who would receive part of the donation, a local Girl Scout press release said.

“We are honored and humbled to be one of the councils to receive these incredible funds and to have our work recognized by this powerful philanthropist,” Girl Scouts Southern Arizona CEO Kristen Garcia-Hernandez said in the press release. . “Her gift allows us to elevate and accelerate our work to fuel the female leadership pipeline. We hope this gift will draw the attention of others to investing in girls to change the world.

The donation will help the organization create more equitable membership opportunities in underengaged communities, foster meaningful innovation in programs, support research staff and volunteer training, and invest in improving climate resilience, the press release said.

“Scott’s gift is an incredible catalyst for the Girl Scout movement in Southern Arizona, to use one of our newly adopted expressions, it’s our ‘Rocket Fuel for Relevance,’” Garica said. Hernández.

Forbes estimates Scott’s net worth at around $35 billion. As part of the couple’s 2019 divorce, she received a 25% stake in the online retailer.

In May 2019, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away at least half of his wealth over his lifetime.

Since July 2020, Scott has given about $13 billion to more than 1,200 nonprofits, according to Forbes.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her by email at [email protected]

Carlos Correa dominates Twins’ Diamond Awards

October 20, 2022

Carlos Correa Dominates Twins’ Diamond Awards
When the Twins bring back the Diamond Awards, their annual charity event to raise money for research and education in brain, nerve and muscle disorders at the University of Minnesota, in person for the first time since 2020, shortstop Carlos Correa will spend much of the night being honored.

Correa likely won’t be in attendance — and quite possibly will be a member of another organization by that point — but for his 2022 season, the shortstop took home five awards, as voted on by members of the Twin Cities Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and the Twins Community Fund Board of Directors.

The 18th annual Diamond Awards will be held on Jan. 26 at The Depot Minneapolis.

Here is a look at all the award winners.

Most Valuable Twin: Carlos Correa

What does $35.1 million buy you? Turns out, a team Most Valuable Player.

The star shortstop finished the year with a team-leading 5.4 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Replacement). He hit .291 with 22 home runs and a .834 OPS. His 140 OPS+ was actually higher than it was a season ago when he finished fifth in AL MVP voting.

Correa is expected to opt out of the final two years of his contract with the Twins to seek a long-term megadeal.

Bob Allison Award: Carlos Correa

Correa also took home the Bob Allison Award, given to the player who “exemplifies determination, hustle, tenacity, competitive spirit and leadership both on and off the field.”

Correa quickly became a vocal leader in the Twins’ clubhouse, and many of the younger players credited him with mentoring them. He took a particular interest in rookie infielder Jose Miranda, whom he invited to his Houston home to train with during the offseason.

Defensive Player of the Year: Carlos Correa

Center fielder Byron Buxton is a four-time winner of this award, but Buxton often found himself serving as the team’s designated hitter because of his knee injury, allowing Correa to take home the team’s top defensive honors.

Correa, who won the American League Gold Glove and Platinum Glove in 2021, was given this award for his slick fielding at shortstop.

Media Good Guy: Carlos Correa

Correa was a near-unanimous winner of the Media Good Guy Award — an honor he also earned while in Houston — for his honesty and his willingness to frequently represent the team in interview sessions, especially after tough losses, among other things.

Carl R. Pohlad Outstanding Community Service Award: Carlos Correa

Correa earned this award for his charitable work with the Correa Family Foundation, a nonprofit which focuses on providing financial support and enriching experiences for children with cancer and their families.

Correa and his wife, Daniella, hosted a “Hero of the Month,” each month at Target Field, and participated in the Twins’ Week of Service, helping pack food. He also worked with the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.

Most Improved Twin: Nick Gordon

In his second season with the Twins, the former first-round draft pick became a do-it-all utilityman, playing both left and center field, as well as around the infield. Gordon, the son of former major=league closer Tom Gordon, also took the mound four times in mop-up duty. At the plate, the 26-year-old hit .272 with a .743 OPS and a 113 OPS+. Gordon showed some more pop in his sophomore season, finishing with nine home runs among his 41 extra-base hits.

Twins Pitcher of the Year: Jhoan Duran

While starting pitchers Sonny Gray or Joe Ryan perhaps had an argument for this award, Duran’s dominant rookie season as a reliever earned him the honor. The 24-year-old finished the year with a 1.86 earned-run average and a 0.975 WHIP  (walks and hits per inning pitched).

The hard-throwing Duran converted all eight of his save opportunities, and his Win Probability Added, a stat which credits a player for how much his performance impacted his team’s chance of winning, was first among all American League pitchers.

Twins Outstanding Rookie: Jhoan Duran

Duran debuted on Opening Day, tossing a scoreless fifth and sixth inning. He quickly worked his way up the leverage ladder, tackling increasingly important game situations and seemingly being unfazed by it.

He never wavered throughout the season, proving a steady presence in a bullpen that sorely needed it, and making it easy to forget he was a rookie.

Upper Midwest Player of the Year: Daulton Varsho

While a number of Upper Midwesterners had standout years — including Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar, Diamondbacks outfielder/catcher Daulton Varsho, who hails from Marshfield, Wisconsin — took home the award for the first time in his career.

Varsho posted a 4.9 bWAR and finished the season with 27 home runs for the Diamondbacks, playing in 151 of the team’s 162 games.

Twins Alumni Community Service: Al Newman

Newman was given this award for his work raising money for local sports teams and helping youth baseball players with their development. He recently joined the St. Joseph Park Board.

Twins Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year: Matt Wallner and Louie Varland

The Twins previously announced the pair of Minnesotans as their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year respectively. It’s the second straight season Varland has earned the honor, joining José Berríos as the only two pitchers to win the award in consecutive seasons.

Wallner, a Forest Lake native, hit .277 with a .953 OPS between Double and Triple-A this season, slugging 27 home runs and earning a late-season promotion. Varland, who lives in Maplewood, posted a 3.06 ERA between Double- and Triple-A across 126 1/3 minor-league innings, before finishing the season out with the Twins.

Genetic sequencing gives us first-ever look at a Neanderthal clan: NPR

October 20, 2022

Genetic Sequencing Gives Us First-Ever Look At A Neanderthal Clan: Npr
A Neanderthal skeleton exhibited in 2018 at the Musée de l’Homme in Paris. Researchers have extracted DNA from bones found in Russia to learn more about the organization of their communities.

Stéphane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images


hide caption

toggle caption

Stéphane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images

Genetic Sequencing Gives Us First-Ever Look At A Neanderthal Clan: Npr

A Neanderthal skeleton exhibited in 2018 at the Musée de l’Homme in Paris. Researchers have extracted DNA from bones found in Russia to learn more about the organization of their communities.

Stéphane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images

One of the things that makes us special as a species is our ability to build communities, but we humans haven’t always been alone in this regard. A new study sheds light on how Neanderthals built their own clans.

Neanderthals are distant cousins ​​of humans who lived between 430,000 and 40,000 years ago. They have a bad reputation as cave-dwelling thugs with clubs, but Laurits Skov, a paleogeneticist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, says you really have to get that image out of your head.

How To Make A Fire Indoors, According To Neanderthals

“You know, this image of Neanderthals as brutes isn’t quite accurate,” he says. “The more we learn about them, the more they look like humans.”

This human connection is further reinforced by the latest findings from Skov and his colleagues, which were published this week in the journal Nature. The group examined genetic material taken from Neanderthal bones and teeth from two caves in central Russia. The cave dwellers are thought to have lived around 55,000 years ago. They extracted the DNA by drilling tiny holes in the ancient remains. It was a delicate operation.

“A drop of my sweat would exceed Neanderthal DNA molecules by a million to one or something, so you have to be very careful,” Skov says.

And it didn’t always work: sometimes the DNA couldn’t be found; sometimes a bone had been chewed by a prehistoric hyena, contaminating it. But Skov and his colleagues eventually managed to extract the genetic codes of 13 Neanderthals living in the cave, including several relatives: A father and his teenage daughter, as well as a boy of about 10 who was related to a woman. in the cave. (That “second-degree” relationship is a little fuzzier, says Skov: “They could be cousins, for example, they could be grandparents/grandchildren, they could be aunt/nephew, all those sorts of things.” ).

This is the first time that Neanderthal relatives have been sequenced side by side. Skov says the DNA of individuals living in the cave also provides clues as to how society might have been organized. By examining mitochondrial DNA, which is passed down only by women, and Y chromosomes, which come from men, Skov and his colleagues were able to determine that women were more likely to come from outside the group. In other words, Neanderthal society may have been organized in such a way that women moved to join men’s families.

Lara Cassidy of Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, says the new discovery is significant because it is the first time Neanderthals living at the same time have been sequenced together. “It’s really exciting because we have a community, and we can start to understand a little bit about how those communities worked,” she says.

Cassidy, who was not a researcher in this study, warns that the results are limited by the small number of Neanderthals sampled. There’s no way to know, for example, if women moved between all groups of Neanderthals, or if it was something unique to that clan. And she would like to know more about what binds the other people in the cave. Humans, for example, build social groups of unrelated friends and companions.

“We seem to be able to come together in all sorts of configurations,” she says. “It would be nice to know if Neanderthals were that flexible.”

The genetic data isn’t good enough to see if everyone in the cave is a distant relative, or in-laws, or just friends. Skov says he’s still working on getting a clearer picture.

There is another mystery: how did the father and the daughter, and the boy and his parent, die?

Skov says there are no clear clues, but he suspects starvation may have played a role.

“Life back then was tough, they survived by hunting buffalo,” he says. “You can imagine if in a year they fail to hunt and catch everything they need… Something sad like that”

These Neanderthals were probably among the last of their kind. “That’s about 10,000 years before the Neanderthals went extinct,” Skov says. “There are very few left.”

But he says Neanderthals didn’t completely disappear. Non-African humans contain on average about 2% Neanderthal DNA. In other words, at least sometimes it seems, humans and Neanderthals found each other and built communities together.

Favorites in race to become next UK PM as Liz Truss steps down

October 20, 2022

From Rishi Sunak To Boris Johnson: Favorites In Race To Become Next Uk Pm As Liz Truss Steps Down
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. News18

New Delhi: Britain’s ruling Conservative Party is expected to hold elections by the end of next week to choose a successor to Prime Minister Liz Truss, who announced her resignation on Thursday.

Here are the main contenders in the race to become Britain’s next PM-

Rishi Sunak

Truss easily beat the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Tory leadership race this summer, winning party members over with promises to cut taxes and regulations without cutting government spending.

Sunak, 42, has repeatedly warned that his plans to finance the proposals with additional borrowing are unwise and could worsen decades-high inflation and market confidence in the UK.

Now that he has been absolutely right – as Truss has scrapped his plans and replaced his former finance minister with Jeremy Hunt, who backs Sunak – some believe he is the Tory MP best suited to become prime minister.

Sunak garnered the support of the most conservative lawmakers in the early rounds of the recent leadership race and is believed to still enjoy considerable support within the parliamentary party.

A YouGov poll on Tuesday found he had the highest ratings of the touted alternatives to Truss – although he still had an overall net favor rating of -18.

But he is also now seen as a divisive figure. Many party members, who have the final say on who leads the party, are unwilling to forgive him for his role in ousting former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson

The former prime minister left office early last month after a revolt among his cabinet and Tory MPs, sparked by the resignation of Sunak and others from his failing government after months of controversy.

Encouraged by several strong hints from Johnson himself, speculation has swirled since he would attempt a potential comeback – although few believed it could be achievable so quickly.

The ever-exuberant Brexit figurehead remains popular with a section of Tory MPs and the party, but his brand with the wider electorate has been badly damaged by his scandal-ridden three-year tenure.

Tuesday’s YouGov poll showed the 58-year-old is far more popular than Truss. Still, about two-thirds of those polled had an unfavorable opinion of him.

Johnson has kept a low profile since stepping down, giving a paid speech in the US last week but no indication of his views on the current crises gripping the UK.

He was thought to favor Truss in the summer leadership contest – although his former senior aide-turned-critic Dominic Cummings argued it was because he expected his tenure to be dire and short-lived, paving the way for his return.

Jeremy Hunt

Truss’s new finance minister has been a candidate in the last two Tory leadership races. He lost in the final second round in 2019 to Johnson and finished in last place in the first round of MPs this year.

But his appointment to the government’s second most powerful post has brought the former foreign minister back from the political wilderness back into the limelight, and his assured performance so far has cemented his position.

As Tory MPs plan to oust Truss, some suggest Hunt – a former entrepreneur who garners the most support from the party’s centrist wing – could emerge as a competent unity candidate.

But the 55-year-old would enjoy even less of a Democratic mandate than most rival candidates, likely increasing calls for a general election that, based on current polls, the Conservatives would lose by a landslide.

Penny Mordaunt

The current cabinet member was an early favorite to succeed Johnson and came within eight votes of beating Truss in the second round against Sunak.

The former defense and trade minister, who is popular with the Tory base, was a staunch Brexit supporter and a key figure in the 2016 ‘Leave’ campaign.

But she has faced criticism in the recent leadership race from fellow Tories, with some accusing her of being ineffective in previous government roles.

Mordaunt’s profile rose this week after she was sent in place of Truss on Monday to answer an urgent question in Parliament from the Labor opposition on the recent economic crisis.

Despite being forced to explain that the Prime Minister was ‘not under a desk’ – in response to accusations that Truss was in hiding – Mordaunt was seen as coping well with a feverish House of Commons.

According to reports on Tuesday, a senior ally of the 49-year-old held private talks with Sunak last week about forming a unity ticket, but the former finance minister rejected the offer because that he doesn’t want to be the junior partner.

FIFA receives letter calling for England’s rivals Iran to be expelled from World Cup in Qatar over ‘deeply unpleasant’ situation for women in Islamic State

October 20, 2022

Fifa Officials Arrested In Zurich For Corruption And Face Extradition To Us
FIFA has received a request for the suspension of the Iranian Football Federation and the expulsion of Iran from the World Cup in Qatar.

Iran are due to face England, Wales and the United States in Group B with their first match scheduled against Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions on November 21.

FIFA under pressure to kick Iran out of World Cup

The World Cup Is The Biggest Tournament In World Football And An Open Letter Has Suggested Iran Should Not Compete Due To Its Record On Women's Rights

The World Cup is the biggest tournament in world football and an open letter has suggested Iran should not compete due to its record on women’s rights

However, Iran’s place in the tournament is under threat due to the actions of its brutal regime.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after being detained by Iranian vice police for not wearing a headscarf properly has sparked unprecedented protests across the country.

More than 200 protesters, including 23 children, have since been killed in the biggest threat to Islamic State since it seized power in the 1979 revolution more than 40 years ago.

Iran has also sparked global outrage for shipping arms to Vladimir Putin and his forces in Ukraine.

As a result, a number of Iranian footballers and sports personalities have called on FIFA to withdraw Iran from the World Cup, stating that “the nation’s brutality and belligerence towards its own people has reached a tipping point. , demanding an unequivocal and firm dissociation from football”. and world of sport.

Stating that football is not a safe space for women or men, the letter says women have been “systematically excluded from the football ecosystem” in Iran.

Part of the statement, released in conjunction with a Spanish law firm, read: “Iran’s brutality and belligerence towards its own people has reached a tipping point, demanding an unequivocal and firm dissociation from the world of soccer and sports.

“FIFA’s historic abstinence from political quagmires has often only been tolerated when these situations do not metastasize into the sphere of football…Football, which should be a safe place for everyone, does not is not a safe space for women or even men.

“Women have always been denied access to stadiums across the country and systematically excluded from the football ecosystem in Iran, which stands in stark contrast to FIFA’s values ​​and statutes.”

FIFA rules state that a nation’s football authorities cannot be directed by the country’s government, and no minority should be excluded from attending matches within the framework of their values ​​and statutes.

It is on this basis that FIFA must now decide whether Iran is considered compatible with its values ​​in the biggest competition in world football.

Neanderthals found in Russia were family – study

October 20, 2022

Neanderthals Found In Russia Were Family – Study
Genetic Analysis Confirmed For The First Time Our Distant Cousins ​​Are Keeping Their Relatives Close

A study of fossilized remains of Neanderthals found in two locations in Russia has confirmed that around 54,000 years ago they lived as large family units. Two individuals were revealed to be a father and his teenage daughter, while two others were second-degree relatives.

The research was detailed in an article published Wednesday in the journal Nature by an international group of scientists. They said it was the first time family relationships between Neanderthals had been documented.

The team sequenced DNA from remains found in two locations in Russia’s Altai region. The fossils were discovered during excavations in the mid-1980s in Okladnikov Cave and after 2007 in Chagyrskaya Cave respectively. The latter site has so far produced more than 80 Neanderthal fossils, the largest such collection in the world.

The researchers extracted genetic material from the teeth and bones of what they later discovered to be the remains of 13 individuals: 11 from Chagyrskaya Cave and two from Okladnikov Cave.

Read more

Research challenges date of arrival of modern man in Europe

The scientist was interested in the composition of mitochondrial DNA – the type of genes found in cell structures called mitochondria rather than their nuclei and which are passed down the maternal line – as well as the Y chromosomes that sons inherit from their fathers.

Not only were the two pairs of close relatives genetically related. The Chagyrskaya Cave remains also shared DNA variants that usually change within just a few generations, confirming that they lived around the same time.

Evidence indicates that Neanderthals lived in family groups of up to 20 people, based on low genetic diversity. It was much lower than that of modern humans and more consistent with endangered humanoid species, such as modern mountain gorillas.

But they weren’t completely isolated, judging by the relatively high level of mitochondrial genetic diversity. This suggests that female migration was the main link between the separated Neanderthal communities, the paper concludes.

