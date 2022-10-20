Nations consider sending troops to Haiti, despite troubled foreign intervention: NPR

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Richard Pierrin/AFP via Getty Images
The United Nations Security Council is considering international intervention in Haiti to open aid corridors and resolve what the UN Secretary General calls an “absolutely nightmarish situation”.
Armed gangs have blocked the capital’s main fuel terminal since last month and cut off access to aid routes. The country has been wracked by weeks of unrest, with many people taking to the streets to protest against rising fuel and food prices, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. Nearly half of the population faces acute hunger. And now the country is facing a cholera epidemic.
In response to this spiral of crisis, Henry asked the international community to intervene with a “specialized armed force”. But the request was met with horror by many Haitians, who are more than familiar with the checkered history of foreign intervention and occupation.
Richard Pierrin/AFP via Getty Images
The United States and Mexico have drafted two Security Council resolutions currently under consideration. Sanctions would be imposed on armed gangs in Haiti and their supporters. The other proposes “a limited, carefully delineated, non-UN mission, led by a partner nation with the deep and necessary experience required for such an effort to be effective,” said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas. -Greenfield during a Security Council briefing. In Monday.
“If there was ever a time to help Haitians in need, it’s now,” she said.
Thomas-Greenfield said the United States was considering how to support such a mission. Privately, administration officials seem cautious about American boots on the ground and say diplomats are talking with countries in the region that could take the lead in a limited operation. So far, some officials, including in the Bahamas and Guyana, have reportedly expressed support for the proposal.
Diplomats say they expect a vote this week on the sanctions resolution, but it will take more time to iron out plans for a possible armed intervention.
Last weekend, the United States and Canada sent equipment, including armored vehicles, to help Haitian police fight a powerful gang.
But the prospect of sending a new foreign military force to Haiti raises concerns for those familiar with the failures of past interventions there.
“You could bring in a military force and knock down the barricades and kill some of the gang members,” says writer Jonathan M. Katz, who has written about Haiti.
Odelyn Joseph/AP
But he says that won’t solve the country’s central problem, “which is that Haiti currently doesn’t have a functioning democracy. It doesn’t have a representative government.”
Katz, author of The Big Truck That Passed: How the World Came to Save Haiti and Left a Catastrophe Behind criticizes the United States for supporting a “democratic vacuum” in Haiti since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021 and for not supporting a plan to restore democracy, drawn up by a large group of Haitians known as the group name Montana.
The head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, Helen La Lime, says she supports a Haitian-led political solution. But so far, she says, this is “elusive and no longer sufficient on its own to deal with the current crisis”.
UN Secretary General António Guterres called for “armed action” to free the port and allow a humanitarian corridor.
The UN would not be in the lead, however, given its record in Haiti. UN peacekeepers brought cholera to the island more than a decade ago, causing an epidemic that killed thousands.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield said the UN Security Council should view its role differently than in the past. “To be clear, we are acutely aware of the history of international intervention in Haiti and in particular the concerns about the council authorizing a response that could lead to an indefinite peacekeeping role,” he said. she declared.
Many in the United States are also suspicious of Washington’s history of occupation and intervention in the Caribbean nation. In 1915, the United States invaded Haiti and occupied it for nearly two decades, ostensibly in an effort to restore order. But that left chaos behind.
Archives Hulton/Getty Images
Then, as part of Operation “Uphold Democracy” in 1994, President Bill Clinton sent more than 20,000 troops to restore ousted President Jean-Bertrand Aristide to power after a military coup in 1991.
Robert Fatton, a professor of government and foreign affairs at the University of Virginia, says Haitians know about the poor record of foreign interventions and aren’t enthusiastic about them.
“On the other hand, the situation is very critical,” he says. An international force could help establish some semblance of order. But he adds that “the big question is what happens next”.
NPR News
MEMPHIS — It was a rollercoaster and multi-layered opener for the Knicks, who went from down 19 points to overtime to leaving Memphis as the season’s first victim of Ja Morant.
We understand if you instead watched the Yankees — or at least switched back and forth — so here are 10 thoughts to help you digest what might’ve been overlooked about Wednesday’s 115-112 loss.
Yeah, we know the Grizzlies won 56 games and swept the Knicks last season. Yeah, we know they’re among the small group with legitimate aspirations for the NBA Finals. Still, the circumstances were established for an upset. The Grizzlies were shorthanded without Jaren Jackson Jr., Danny Green and Dillon Brooks. Their second best player after Morant — Desmond Bane — was missing everything Wednesday and was injured in the second half. The Grizzlies shot a miserable 39%. The Knicks really just had to rebound a little better, shoot 3s a little better or figure out a way to stop Morant. They couldn’t.
The stat line (15 points, 9 assists) isn’t going to blow anybody away, but Jalen Brunson was very much the stabilizer and facilitator we’ve been promised. His foul trouble early threw the Knicks out of whack and contributed to their big deficit. But Brunson returned for the comeback and set the table with three key plays: assisting Cam Reddish’s game-tying trey in regulation; thwarting Morant’s potential game-winner in regulation by absorbing a charge; hitting Evan Fournier for an open 3-point shot on the final OT possession (that potential tying shot rimmed out).
You know about this issue if you’ve followed Mitchell Robinson. Especially early in his career, the center struggled to stay on the court because of one whistle after another. We’ve dedicated many words to Robinson’s fouling in The Daily News. Still, the 24-year-old turned a corner last season while averaging about 26 minutes with a career-low 2.7 fouls per game. That growth contributed to his $60 million contract. But Wednesday night became a reversion to the old. He managed just 12 minutes with five fouls, allowing newcomer Isaiah Hartenstein to play the bulk of time at center and close with the starters.
There was an unmistakable undertone of blaming the officiating in the postgame presser and locker room. It was restrained and allusions were harmless, but there was too much of that sentiment last season and it was never productive. NEWSFLASH: the referees are not out to get the Knicks. Thibodeau has a habit of complaining about every call on the court, throwing his hands up in disgust while relaying displeasure in hoarse baritone. We enjoy the passion but the volume of complaints diminishes any legitimate gripes. Thibodeau becomes the coach who cried wolf.
Not going to lie here — we thought Cam Reddish was finished with the Knicks. We thought the pitiful preseason killed his future opportunities. But Reddish got another chance Wednesday and took it by the throat. The 22 points in 28 minutes was, by far, his best showing with the Knicks. For the first time, that trade last season for a first-round pick appeared justified. If Reddish is dancing around defenses, hitting his treys and finishing in transition like Wednesday, he’s the smoothest and most natural scorer on the roster. But these performances need to happen a few more times before we get excited.
The reason Reddish entered the rotation was the injury to Quentin Grimes, who has been dealing with foot soreness and suffered a setback after logging 16 minutes in last week’s preseason finale. As we try to predict when Grimes might return, one comment stuck out Wednesday.
“I think I wasn’t really supposed to come back that early but it started feeling really good,” Grimes said about playing in the preseason after sitting out most of training camp. “I practiced two times before that and it was pain-free kind and after the game it kind of flared up again. Now we’re kind of being more cautious with it.”
In other words, there’s no rush. They won’t make the same mistake again.
We assumed Rose’s limited minutes in the preseason were just about preserving him for the regular season. Thibodeau was never one to hold back one of his favorite players in important games. But Rose only logged 12 minutes in Memphis, even with Grimes out, Brunson in early foul trouble and Immanuel Quickley struggling. With so much occurring in the opener, Rose’s inactivity was an afterthought. Neither he nor Thibodeau were asked about it. But we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a larger plan to keep Rose’s workload down. Rose, 34, who can list at least seven surgeries on his medical history, was under a minutes restriction at his previous spot in Detroit. A coach there told me that Rose’s production diminished after he hits about 26 minutes.
It’d be unfair to harp on Barrett’s 3-for-18 shooting performance, which was an assortment of misses from far, mid and at the rim. These nights happen. It’s just a matter of how frequently. More alarming was the difference in speed and athleticism from Morant, the player Barrett guarded Wednesday without much success. Morant has a different level of explosion, the type the Knicks don’t carry on their roster after missing out on Donovan Mitchell. Barrett will never be in that category of athlete but can still hit stardom if the shots fall. That didn’t happen Wednesday.
The Knicks’ spirited comeback in the third quarter was largely on the shoulders of Randle, who played fast and efficient while scoring 24 points in 35 minutes with a 2:1 assist-to-turnover ratio. We saw Randle turn on a switch after getting taunted by Memphis forward Santi Aldama, who dunked in Randle’s vicinity and screamed to the point of drawing a technical. Randle, for his part, said he ignored Aldama. Maybe. Either way, it was an encouraging opener Randle except for fouling out. He lasted just 24 seconds of OT before picking up the sixth personal on a barreling charge in the paint. It was a careless given the circumstances and may have cost New York the win.
There’s been much debate on how these two will find the court given the players ahead of them in the rotation. On Wednesday, their chances were limited and neither took advantage. The streaky Quickley, who started last season on a prolonged cold spell, missed all six of his shots. Toppin went 1-for-3 and the Knicks were outscored by seven points in his 13 minutes. In crunch time, Thibodeau opted for Reddish and Fournier above those two.
On Tuesday, Biden announced he was releasing an additional 15 million barrels of fuel from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a move aimed at lowering gas prices less than three weeks before the midterms. He dismissed Republican claims that the move was political, noting that it was not the first time he had ordered such a withdrawal. …
In the home stretch before Election Day on Nov. 8, with early voting already underway in some states, Biden’s strategy appears to be to hit one or two big campaign themes a day.
On Tuesday, he spoke about abortion rights, saying that if Democrats win Senate seats and retain control of the House, the first item on his legislative agenda will be codification. Roe vs. Wade — a promise aimed at people exasperated by the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn the landmark 1973 case.
washingtonpost
Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale worked for the Baltimore Ravens for 10 seasons from 2012 through 2021.
Starting in 2018, he coordinated a rabid, blitz-heavy Ravens defense that ranked second, third and second in least points allowed through 2020.
Then injuries hit Baltimore’s defense hard in 2021. They slipped to 19th in points allowed. The team missed the playoffs for the first time in four years. And that January, Baltimore fired him in what was described as a “mutual” parting of ways.
The NFL is a cold business. Sunday’s visit from the Ravens (3-2) at the Giants (4-1) would seem like the perfect opportunity for revenge. But Martindale said he harbors no resentment against Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh and his former organization.
“I always believed wherever you’re at is where you’re supposed to be,” Martindale said Thursday before practice. “John and I had conversations way back before they made the [firing] announcement about where we wanted to be and what we wanted to do. I knew there was gonna be a lot of movement in the NFL.
“And it has re-energized me, for [me] to go someplace new and try to build it again,” he added. “We’re family, John and I. It was nothing negative. It was just time, and when I say it was just time, it was time for both of us.”
Martindale was Brian Daboll’s top outside choice for a defensive coordinator when Daboll was on the head coaching interview circuit.
Initially, Daboll wasn’t going to be able to hire him, because the Giants preferred to retain Pat Graham from Joe Judge’s staff. But when Graham spurned the Giants for a lateral move to the Las Vegas Raiders, Martindale got the call and the gig.
And so far, Martindale’s aggressive but disciplined defense has been the primary reason for the Giants’ 4-1 start.
They rank ninth in the NFL points allowed per game (18.6%) and 12th in average yards (326). A major reason is their 40% blitz rate on drop back passes, Martindale’s calling card, which is second in the league behind only the Detroit Lions (41.2%).
“‘Wink’ is a great coach, a great guy, love him,” Harbaugh said this week. “He’s definitely going to have the troops riled up. I know this means something to him. It’s only natural. We’re human beings by nature, and this job definitely puts us in position to have those emotional attachments and draws to certain teams that you’ve been at. I know this was circled on the calendar, and it’s going to be a big game.”
Martindale pushed back against the suggestion that he had this game “circled.”
He said he wants this game to be about the players, as late former Ravens assistant Clarence Brooks also reminded him.
“I want this game to be about them,” Martindale said. “Is there a little competitive spirit when you go to play a team you used to work for? Sure there is. I’m not gonna deny that. Everybody knows that. But as far as circling the game and everything else, this is just the next game.”
Giants edge rusher Jihad Ward, another former Raven, said “this ain’t no personal game. This ain’t no get-back type deal. We’re here to win. We’re not really riled up about this. We had history in B-More. It was a great experience.”
But Martindale said his team needs to stay composed to beat Lamar Jackson, so he has to do the same on the sideline to set the example.
“What I tell the players all the time is what I owe you during a game is my composure,” he said. “That’s where I show you my athleticism is keeping my composure so you’re always thinking about the next play.
“There’s some people telling me I need to be more animated on the sideline,” Martindale said with a smirk. “But you’re not gonna be animated if you’re thinking about the next play, what you’re gonna call next. When you watch two people playing chess, if a guy makes a great move, he doesn’t stand up out of the chair and chest bump somebody because he did it.”
Martindale wants to become a head coach one day. He feels that day is overdue. That is logically part of his motivation for stepping out of the shadow of the Ravens to pave his own road elsewhere, although he insisted that wasn’t his thought process.
“The exciting thing about coming here is it’s year one,” he said of the Giants’ rebuild.
Sunday, he’ll have a chance to remind the Ravens of what they miss.
Punter Jamie Gillan, a Scottish native, credited the Giants’ organization and the owning Tisch family for “talking to the right people and the people at the U.S. Embassy” to get his passport and P1 Visa extended so he could get back from London in time. It is highly unusual the Giants did not take care of that prior to this week. Thankfully, he’s back.
Daboll said he has no concern about Saquon Barkley’s ability to handle a full workload on Sunday, despite being limited for a second straight practice by a right shoulder injury.
Thursday brought four changes to the injury report: backup QB Tyrod Taylor cleared the concussion protocol and practiced in full; TE Tanner Hudson (illness) was absent; Ward took a veteran rest day; and Gillan was a full participant.
Otherwise it stayed the same: WRs Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), S Tony Jefferson (foot), and CBs Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and Jason Pinnock (ankle) did not practice.
Barkley, CBs Adoree Jackson (knee/neck) and Darnay Holmes (left quad), DL Leonard Williams (knee), TE Chris Myarick (ankle), edge Azeez Ojulari (calf) and WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) were all limited.
Celtics
The Boston Celtics started the 2022-23 regular season on the right foot, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on Tuesday night.
Many around the NBA believe Boston’s success in Game 1 will carry over deep into the playoffs, where the Celtics came within just two wins of a championship last year.
One such believer is former NBA player and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick.
When asked on ESPN’s “First Take” episode on Wednesday if he thinks the Milwaukee Bucks will make the NBA Finals, Redick replied, “I think the Boston Celtics are the favorites of ballast.”
He went on to explain that the injuries that Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton are dealing with have him concerned about Milwaukee’s chances of winning the East, and pointed to an off-season acquisition by the Celtics that he believes was the missing piece. of the team.
“I’m looking at what the Celtics have done on their roster this offseason, and adding Malcolm Brogdon,” Redick said. “He fills a need they had on the bench, and he was great [Tuesday night against Philadelphia]. I expect the Celtics – they should be the favorites to come out of the East.
While Redick may be sold on the Celtics to return to the Finals, one of his ESPN colleagues is not.
Appearing on “First Take” Tuesday, Stephen A. Smith said he believes Ime Udoka’s suspension will be the reason the Celtics can’t return to the NBA Finals.
Smith called Udoka an “outstanding coach” and said that despite Boston’s offseason acquisitions, his loss would be too much for the Celtics to overcome.
“I can’t summarily dismiss the Boston Celtics – they’re the defending Eastern Conference champions, and with [interim head coach Joe] Mazzulla there, we’ll see what he does,” Smith said. “But I believe that Ime Udoka is that special of a coach who [the Celtics returning to the finals] will not happen.
Smith then picked the Brooklyn Nets, who were swept by the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals last year, to advance to the NBA Finals.
Boston
Dominant, Pro Bowler, a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate, all of these have been used to describe Quinnen Williams this season.
Jets teammates noticed a change with Williams beginning in training camp.
“A week into camp, you just knew it looked different,” Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. “Probably about three weeks into camp, I pulled him aside and I was like, ‘just do this all year, just do that. Don’t do nothing else, just do this and he’s been doing it so far.
“He’s playing up to the level that not only everybody else expected him to play, but what he’s expected himself to do every time he’s on the field.”
Williams has been the best player on the Jets roster during their surprising 4-2 start. Through six games, Williams has 22 tackles, five sacks and four tackles for loss.
In the Jets 27-10 victory over the Packers last Sunday, Williams arguably had his best performance since he was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He recorded two sacks, three tackles, a forced fumble, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, and a blocked field goal on special teams. Williams was selected as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.
A week before that, Williams had another standout performance against the Dolphins. He had a 0.5 sack as the 24-year-old also had a memorable fumble recovery as he stiff-armed Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and almost scored on the play.
After posting seven and six sacks the last two seasons, Williams is on pace to post double digits for the first time in his career.
“Quinnen is playing at a different level,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “We’re only six games in, but he’s got to continue that.
“He’s got 11 more left. But he keeps doing this and there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be Pro Bowl, All-Pro, all the different accolades you can get. He’s playing at that type of level.”
Williams got off to a slow start in 2021 after he had offseason foot surgery that held him back during training camp. But he played much better toward the end of last year, as he finished with six sacks and 53 tackles in 15 games.
During training camp in 2022, the defensive lineman was dominant from the start as he came into the summer in the best shape since turning pro.
But even after his excellent start to the season, Williams says there are more areas of his game he can improve on.
“I’m not where I want to be yet,” Williams said. “I know the defensive line hasn’t put the game we want to on film just yet.”
“We have a lot of learning to do, I have a lot of learning to do and I feel like Green Bay was just the scratch of the surface of what we can become and what we can do if we go back to the drawing board and fix our errors and small things and the small things that we have to do especially as a defensive line group so we can be dominated.
“We are definitely on the right path, but we haven’t gotten there just yet.”
When Williams entered the 2019 draft, some considered him to be the best defensive player available. Even better than Nick Bosa, who was selected one spot ahead of him by the 49ers.
Although there were flashes of his potential during his first three seasons in the league, Williams has seemed to put it all together as he is helping lead a Jets defense possibly into playoff contention.
The former No. 3 overall pick is also playing for his second contract as the Jets picked up his fifth-year rookie option that will cost the team around $11.5 million in 2023.
“It is hard to come into the League, especially as an interior d-lineman, to come into the league and have immediate success,” Saleh said. “He started to see some in his second year. Last year, like I said, he had the injury in the offseason and that sort of set him back some.
“He’s, knock on wood, in tremendous health. He’s in tremendous shape, and he’s playing at a great level. He’s only 23, 24. He’s still a pup, and he hasn’t even reached full maturity in terms of manhood.”
