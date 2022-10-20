News
Noah Feldman: Supreme Court will end the era of college diversity
At the end of this month, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to hear arguments in two closely watched cases on affirmative action in higher education. They’re widely expected to overturn the 1978 case that allowed racial diversity to become an organizing principle for college admissions.
Like Roe v. Wade, Regents of the University of California v. Bakke is a major precedent from the 1970s that has been reaffirmed in subsequent Supreme Court decisions. But unlike the decision to overturn Roe, which returned the question of abortion to the states, repealing Bakke would make using race in university admissions illegal nationwide as a violation of the equal protection of the laws.
The ramifications will be enormous not only for universities, but for the broader culture.
Nearly all selective colleges and universities treat race as one factor in “holistic” admissions decisions, enabling them to enroll classes that are roughly racially representative of the general national population (except for Asian-Americans, who today significantly outpace their national numbers in admissions). At Harvard, for example, the admitted class of 2026 was 15.2% African American, 12.6% Latino and 27.9% Asian American. More broadly, the powerful ideology of diversity, which has become deeply rooted across a wide range of institutions of American life, is about to undergo radical challenge and transformation from the courts.
Evidence from the Universities of California and Michigan, which have already been required by state law to drop affirmative action, indicates that repealing Bakke would cause a substantial decline in the proportion of Black and Latino students enrolled in selective universities nationwide — perhaps by half. Universities would no longer be allowed to pursue racial diversity, gender diversity, sexual orientation diversity or religious diversity. (They would still be allowed to pursue economic diversity, class diversity, viewpoint diversity and geographic diversity, because these categories aren’t protected against discrimination by the Constitution or civil rights laws.)
To understand what a monumental shift this will be, let’s back up. When affirmative action was first proposed and implemented in the 1960s, the stated goal was to remedy past discrimination that took the forms of slavery, segregation and race prejudice. In 1978, a divided Supreme Court narrowly held that, in higher education at least, remediation was no longer a permissible rationale for the great majority of schools. A single justice, Lewis Powell, wrote a concurring opinion holding that universities nevertheless had a constitutional, compelling interest in creating “diverse” student bodies.
Powell got the diversity idea from a friend-of-the-court brief submitted by Harvard University, which had begun engineering geographical diversity in its classes in the 1930s. (The original purpose of Harvard’s geographical diversity strategy was likely to reduce the number of Jewish students from Boston and New York being admitted under the pre-existing exam system, but that is a story for another day.) Although no other justice joined Powell’s opinion, it became the controlling one because it was the narrowest opinion that upheld some form of affirmative action.
In the decades that followed, the diversity rationale twice narrowly survived concerted attack. In 2003, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor provided the decisive vote, upholding the use of race as an unquantified admissions factor even as the court rejected its use in a numerical point admissions scheme. In 2016, Justice Anthony Kennedy — by then the center of the court after O’Connor’s retirement — flipped positions to save diversity-based affirmative action when race is used as part of a “holistic” admissions process.
In the crucible of these and other legal challenges, the diversity rationale evolved. Rather than seeking a narrower goal of remediation, diversity gradually came to be adopted as an overarching value for universities, employers, charitable foundations, the arts, entertainment and beyond. What had once been a tool for Harvard’s college admissions officers became the received common sense of institutions dominated by progressives. As Harvard put it in a formal report a few years back: “Achieving excellence … requires bringing a broad diversity of perspectives, methods, and experiences to bear on any given area of study or discovery. In other words, academic excellence requires diversity and inclusion.”
Such beliefs infuse nearly everything done in elite U.S. universities today, from admissions to faculty hiring to the composition of committees to curriculum itself.
Conservatives, however, never fully embraced diversity. Even as some conservatives began to lobby for “viewpoint diversity” (to benefit themselves) others continued the legal push to dismantle affirmative action.
On the current Supreme Court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, there are more than enough votes to achieve that goal. Chief Justice John Roberts, the conservative who balked at overturning Roe, has rejected affirmative action before, writing in 2007 that “the way to get past racial discrimination is to get past racial discrimination.” Without his vote, two other, harder-line conservatives would have to embrace affirmative action for it to survive by a 5-4 vote. That’s not likely.
The lawsuits currently before the Supreme Court include one against the University of North Carolina and another against Harvard. In the UNC case, the Supreme Court can and likely will hold that the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment prohibits any use of race in admissions. In so holding, the court would also say that diversity no longer counts as a compelling state interest justifying the use of race. And in the Harvard case, the court is expected to hold that the anti-discrimination statute that covers private universities — called Title XI — also disallows any form of race-based affirmative action or the express pursuit of racial diversity.
It is possible that these opinions could be written so narrowly that it would still be legal for universities to say that they merely hoped to achieve racial diversity. But taking any race-conscious decisions to achieve that goal would be illegal.
Going forward, government entities (like state universities) would, in practice, be constitutionally barred from seeking race or sex diversity in their admissions. The Constitution only governs state action, not private actors. But the meaning of equal protection under the Constitution casts a long shadow over the meaning of anti-discrimination laws that do govern private-sector conduct. The Supreme Court will almost certainly decide in the Harvard case that Title VI, the statute that bans racial discrimination in education, prohibits affirmative action. Thus, after the decision, private universities, like public ones, will not be allowed to consider the goal of achieving racial diversity as a factor in admissions.
Given their sincere, ingrained, widely held beliefs in diversity, universities are unlikely to simply give up on it. Core values do not disappear overnight in any institution. Universities will therefore adopt a range of different methods to resist the Supreme Court’s holding.
Diversity statements could be left on the books, but amended to say the universities still care about diversity and will pursue it consistent with constitutional and federal law, to prevent them from being used as evidence of illegal, discriminatory motivation. That is what happened at the University of Michigan, which was barred at the state level from using affirmative action some 16 years ago. The rhetoric of diversity is as present at Michigan as it is at any other elite university.
At the same time, all selective universities will make efforts to enhance their focus on who is a first-generation college student, who comes from an economically depressed area, and who has overcome the greatest demonstrable barriers to reach the position of applying — again, as Michigan has done. Even using these lawful methods, however, it is all but certain that the universities will struggle to admit as many Black and Latino students as they currently do.
Although admissions officers will still be able to consider economic and class markers, like first-generation college status, those will not suffice to cover the racial gap, because most poor people in the U.S. are white. More precise proxies, like ZIP code, will likely be rejected by the courts as race-based affirmative action by another name.
In the near to medium term, then, we are likely to see a full-on oppositional struggle between at least some elite universities and the federal courts on the question of diversity in admissions. The reality of such struggles is that the courts will win in the end, because the Supreme Court will have been clear. Eventually, then, the universities will have little choice but to change their rhetoric away from an emphasis on diversity. After that, if history is any indication, the ideology of educational diversity will gradually begin to recede — the way it initially arose because of judicial blessing. It is impossible to say exactly what will replace it. But given that the belief in diversity grew from what the Supreme Court allowed diversity to do, the belief will have trouble outlasting its practical usefulness.
The Supreme Court’s 2022 abortion decision triggered a national shockwave. A landmark 2023 affirmative action decision is going to do the same — with far-reaching consequences for higher education, private-sector employers and elite ideology.
News
Jamelle Bouie: Jim Crow should have made one thing clear
The move from democracy to autocracy isn’t a sudden shift. It is not a switch that flips from light to dark with nothing in between. But it’s also not quite right to call the path to authoritarianism a journey. To use a metaphor of travel or distance is to suggest something external, removed, foreign.
It is better, in the U.S. context at least, to think of authoritarianism as something like a contradiction nestled within the American democratic tradition. It is part of the whole, a reflection of the fact that American notions of freedom and liberty are deeply informed by both the experience of slaveholding and the drive to seize land and expel its previous inhabitants.
As the historian Edmund Morgan once wrote of the Virginians who helped lead the fight for Anglo-American independence, “The presence of men and women who were, in law at least, almost totally subject to the will of other men gave to those in control of them an immediate experience of what it could mean to be at the mercy of a tyrant.” Virginians, he continued, “may have had a special appreciation of the freedom dear to republicans, because they saw everyday what life without it could be like.”
Similarly, the legal scholar Aziz Rana has observed that for many Anglo-Americans in the 18th century, freedom was an “exclusivist ideal, accessible only to Anglo-Saxons and select Europeans, whose heritage, land practices, and religion made them particularly suited to self-rule. Such exclusivism presupposed that settler security, as well as more grandiose dreams of utopian peace, required the subordination of internal and external enemies, who threatened Anglo social and political supremacy.” Freedom and domination, he writes, were “bound together.”
This duality is present in our federal Constitution, which proclaims republican liberty at the same time that it has enabled the brutal subjugation of entire peoples within the United States. The Constitution both inspired the democratic vistas of radical antislavery politicians and backstopped the antebellum dream of a transcontinental slave empire.
Move a little closer to the present and you can see clearly how American democracy and American autocracy have existed next to each other, side by side, with the latter just another feature of our political order. If we date the beginning of Jim Crow to the 1890s — when white Southern politicians began to mandate racial separation and when the Supreme Court affirmed it — then close to three generations of American elites lived with and largely accepted the existence of a political system that made a mockery of American ideals of self-government and the rule of law.
It was a system that, as the legal scholar and former judge Margaret A. Burnham writes in “By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners,” rested on “the chronic, unpredictable violence that loomed over everyday Black life.” In one of many such episodes detailed in the book, Burnham recounts the last moments of Henry Williams, a Black GI killed in 1942 by an Alabama bus driver named Grover Chandler for what Chandler perceived as “impudence on the part of the young soldier.” Rushing to escape the bus after being assaulted by the driver, Williams spilled his laundry on the ground. “As he turned to pick it up, Chandler fired three shots, one hitting Williams in the back of the head. He died instantly right there on Chandler’s bus.”
All of this took place while the United States was fighting a war for democracy in Europe. Which is to say that for most of this country’s history, America’s democratic institutions and procedures and ideals existed alongside forms of exclusion, domination and authoritarianism. Although we’ve taken real strides toward making this a less hierarchical country, with a more representative government, there is no iron law of history that says that progress will continue unabated or that the authoritarian tradition in American politics won’t reassert itself.
If we do see even greater democratic backsliding than we’ve already experienced over the past decade — since the advent of Donald Trump, yes, but also since the decimation of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County v. Holder — there’s no reason to think that most elites, and most people, won’t accommodate themselves to the absence of democracy for many of their fellow Americans. After a time, that absence of democracy may just become the regular order of things — a regrettable custom that nonetheless should more or less be left alone because of “federalism” or “limited government.” That, in fact, is how many politicians, journalists and intellectuals rationalized autocracy in the South and reconciled it with their belief that the United States was a free country.
In his 1909 biography of John Brown, W.E.B. Du Bois reflected on the legacy of the antislavery martyr with an observation about what it does to a society to tolerate exploitation, degradation and unfreedom. “The price of repression is greater than the cost of liberty,” he wrote. “The degradation of men costs something both to the degraded and those who degrade.”
American traditions of authoritarianism have shaped American traditions of democracy in that they frame our ideas of who, exactly, can enjoy American freedom and American liberty. They degrade our moral sense and make it easier to look away from those who suffer under the worst of the state or those who are denied the rights they were promised as members of our national community.
As we look to a November in which a number of vocal election deniers are poised to win powerful positions in key swing states, I think that the great degree to which authoritarianism is tied up in the American experience — and the extent to which we’ve been trained not to see it, in accordance with our national myths and sense of exceptionalism — makes it difficult for many Americans to really believe that democracy as we know it could be in serious danger.
In other words, too many Americans still think “it can’t happen here,” when the truth is that it already has and may well again.
News
12 eye-catching numbers as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the New England Patriots on ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 7
After a Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Chicago Bears will be back in front of a national audience when they play the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football.”
Barring an unforeseen flex game, this will be the Bears’ final prime-time game of the season and another chance to show progress. In the lead-up to Monday night’s game, here are a dozen eye-catching facts and figures.
46-10
Bears-Patriots. Jan. 26, 1986. You know what it is.
324
Career coaching victories for Bill Belichick, including the postseason, during his 23 seasons with the Patriots and six with the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots’ 38-15 victory over the Browns on Sunday moved Belichick into a tie for second on the NFL’s all-time wins list with Bears legend George Halas. Don Shula holds the all-time victories record — regular season plus playoffs — with 347. Halas still holds the distinction of winning the most regular-season games with one franchise with 318. Belichick has won 257 regular-season games with the Patriots.
16
Games started by Justin Fields — 10 as a rookie in 2021 and six this season. Fields’ career numbers (which include a cameo against the Los Angeles Rams and a relief appearance against the Cincinnati Bengals last season): 57.7% completion rate, 2,739 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes, 15 interceptions, 59 sacks and a 73.1 passer rating. Fields also has 702 rushing yards and three touchdown runs and has fumbled 19 times, losing six.
3,540
Passing yards by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in his first 16 starts, all as a rookie last season. Jones was the No. 15 selection in 2021, taken four picks after the Bears traded up for Fields. His numbers over his first 16 starts: 67.7% completion rate, 3,540 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions, 26 sacks and a 92.5 passer rating. He also had 125 rushing yards and fumbled six times, losing two. (Jones made 17 starts last season and has made three this season.) It remains to be seen whether Jones will return to his starting role this week after recovering from a high ankle sprain or whether the Patriots will continue to ride with rookie Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky who has been impressive in three appearances.
16.3
Average points scored by the Bears in Fields’ 16 career starts. The Bears have topped 23 points only three times and have been held below 10 four times, including last week’s 12-7 home loss to the Commanders.
1.02
Completions per possession by the Bears offense through six games. We promised a recurring update on this statistic — at least until the Bears could push the number north of 1.0. Over the last two games, with 29 completions in 18 possessions, the Bears have made progress in this department. But the struggles in the passing game persist. The Bears’ 122.8 net passing yards per game ranks last in the NFL. Their four touchdown passes through six games is tied for last with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers.
3
Starting quarterbacks used by the Patriots in the first six games. Jones started the first three, Brian Hoyer jumped in to start Week 4 and Zappe has started the last two weeks. For comparison, during Tom Brady’s 20 seasons in New England, the Patriots used five starting quarterbacks total: Brady (283 games), Drew Bledsoe (18), Matt Cassel (15), Jimmy Garoppolo (two) and Jacoby Brissett (two).
64
Length of Khalil Herbert’s second-quarter run last week, the longest of his career and the longest play of the Bears season to date. Herbert has five runs this season of at least 15 yards. His 6.4 yards per carry ranks first in the NFL among running backs with at least 40 rushing attempts.
66
Tackles this season by Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, which is tied for the NFL lead with Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin. Smith was credited with a game-high 12 tackles against the Commanders and recorded a first-half sack of Carson Wentz. Smith has 15½ career sacks.
15-10
The Bears’ record in their last 25 appearances on “Monday Night Football,” dating to December 2007. That does, however, include an active four-game skid. The Bears lost twice on Monday night last season, falling 29-27 in Pittsburgh in Week 9 and 17-9 at home to the Minnesota Vikings six weeks later.
2000
Year of the Bears’ last victory over the Patriots, a 24-17 win at Soldier Field. Running back James Allen scored two second-half touchdowns and the Bears defense held Bledsoe and the Patriots to 245 total yards. The Patriots have won the last five meetings by an average score of 35-21.
21
Points scored by the Patriots during a 57-second stretch of the teams’ last regular-season meeting at Gillette Stadium. That was part of a 51-23 blowout in Week 8 of 2014. After Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for a 2-yard touchdown pass with 1:52 remaining before halftime, the Bears went three-and-out, then gave up a 42-yard punt return to Julian Edelman. Brady threw another touchdown pass — 9 yards to Brandon LaFell — on the first snap of the next possession. And after a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, Jay Cutler was sacked and stripped on the next snap, with Rob Ninkovich returning Cutler’s fumble 15 yards for another touchdown.

News
Ja’Marr Chase’s Baby Mama, Ambar Nicole, Claims The NFL Swept Investigations Of The Player Beating Her While She Was Pregnant Under The Rug
With baby mamas, the drama is endless! In all your dealings, try and avoid making a dramatic woman a baby mama—because she will pull you in the mud and paint you black in the eyes of the public. If you would want to have babies with a woman, check her out well before slotting your d*** in there.
Ja’Marr Chase’s baby mama, Ambar Nicole, is back with yet new allegations against him and the NFL—and since she’s damn scared of the consequence of her drama, she had to delete her latest accusations from her Instagram Story but screengrabs have already been taken—thanks to gossipmongers!
According to Ambar Nicole, Ja’Marr Chase used to beat her when she was pregnant with his child—and when investigations were opened, the NFL swept it under the rug. Nicole is determined to paint Ja’Marr Chase black and probably end his career.
The last time about Ambar Nicole’s drama, Side Action reported that:
Ja’Marr Chase is in the news for all the wrong reasons.
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow went from being a below average deep passer his first year to an outstanding one his second year largely because of the addition of Ja’Marr Chase. Now defenses are taking that dynamic away, and we’re seeing Burrow struggle to throw downfield. Now it appears as if JaMarrr Chase has some off the field issues he’s dealing with.
Chase’s baby mama Ambar Nicole is calling out the NFL star for what she considers abuse.
“Get this abuser Jamarr out the league. I’m tried of this abuser and deadbeat abusing me and threatening me. Calling your own child a bi*ch. And having your mom threating to come to my house. You cannot call yourself a man you are in fact a horrible person.“
She also shared some text messages between the two, and made sure to tag the NFL and Chase’s employer, the Cincinnati Bengals.
She then goes on to call him out for being a narcissist.
Jamarr Chase is having a tough time getting going with the amount of attention he’s getting from defenses. Now he’s getting attention for some off the field problems he’s apparently dealing with. The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 and missed an opportunity to take the lead in the AFC North after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
It hasn’t been a great season for Chase and the Bengals after making a Super Bowl appearance last season. Now he’ll have to deal with this issue. This isn’t the first time Ambar Nicole has accused Chase, Nicole appeared to insinuate that she was pregnant with Chase’s baby, and seemed to make a claim that the receiver hit her while she was pregnant.
Ja’Marr Chase better stays alert because it’s obvious this dramatic baby mama of hers wants his downfall and doesn’t want him to succeed in his career. Again, in all your dealings, never make dramatic women baby mamas! Avoid them!
Here is the screengrab of Ambar Nicole’s latest accusation against her baby daddy Ja’Marr Chase:
Here are the previous Ambar Nicole’s allegations against Ja’Marr Chase:
The post Ja’Marr Chase’s Baby Mama, Ambar Nicole, Claims The NFL Swept Investigations Of The Player Beating Her While She Was Pregnant Under The Rug appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Fantasy Billboard: Giddy Up! and Whoa Down! for Week 7
I will never understand the knee-jerk reactions of NFL coaches. RB Jeff Wilson Jr. has been stellar in the backfield for the 49ers. He is 12th in rushing in the NFL, ahead of such luminaries as Christian McCaffrey, Joe Mixon and Jonathan Taylor. 92% of all fantasy owners started Wilson against the Falcons as he was ranked a top-ten RB last week. Yet when he fumbled in the game, Wilson was summarily benched by coaching “genius” Kyle Shanahan and only touched the ball three more times. The 49ers went pass-heavy after that. QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw two interceptions in an embarrassing loss. Wilson’s Fantasy owners lost as well. He has fumbled just five times in his career, so the punishment was punitive and a blow to his psyche. I realize NFL coaches don’t cater to Fantasy Football, but thanks for nothing Kyle Shanahan. You’re not so smart. As we look at our Giddy Ups! and Whoa Downs! for Week 7, make sure to check the NFL injury reports before submitting your lineups.
GIDDY UP!
Dak Prescott, QB — Welcome back Dak. Now that his fractured thumb has healed, I can think of no better opponent for Dak to face than the Detroit Kittycats. You know it’s a bad Lions pass D when even Carson Wentz put up three TDs and 300 yards.
Matt Ryan, QB — Three short weeks ago in Tennessee, Ryan pummeled the Titans’ hapless 32nd-ranked pass defense for 30 Fantasy points. I see a repeat performance at home, especially with RB Jonathan Taylor still not 100%.
Travis Etienne, RB — The RB pecking order in Jacksonville is shifting away from James Robinson and towards Etienne. He’s averaged six yards per carry over the last three games. It’s a perfect matchup this week since the Giants give up about … six yards per carry.
Kenyan Drake, RB — I love the Drake. He blew up the stats board with his shocking sixth-place PPR finish for RBs, subbing for an ailing J.K. Dobbins. If Dobbins is out this week, the sky’s the limit for the Drake against Cleveland’s sieve-like run D.
Chris Godwin, WR — Godwin has yet to score this year because Tom Brady has thrown for one TD in five of the last six games. Very un-Brady-like. Positive regression says Brady will put up three TDs on the Panthers, and Godwin gets his first tuddy.
Michael Gallup, WR — It’s been a slow recovery from a torn ACL for Gallup. His playing time has increased with each game. The Lions will concentrate their efforts covering WR CeeDee Lamb, giving Gallup a “Giddy Up” kind of day.
Gerald Everett, TE — The Seahawks are the worst team in the NFL covering TEs. Even the massively disappointing Kyle Pitts put up 87 yards on them. Everett is my seventh-rated TE for the week, right between Zach Ertz and David Njoku.
WHOA DOWN!
Taylor Heinicke, QB — Don’t look in the trash for Fantasy gold. I know Heinicke had some surprising Fantasy stats last year, but don’t get cute by starting him over Aaron Rodgers or Matt Ryan. Facing a ticked-off Packers team that just lost to the Jets is not an ideal spot.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB — If we remove Tua’s outlier performance against the Ravens, he is averaging 15 points per game. You won’t win many Fantasy games with a 15-point QB.
David Montgomery, RB — Da Bears offense is in hibernation. Traveling to New England for Monday Night Football to combat the top-ranked run defense is not going to wake Montgomery and his fellow bruins from their slumber.
Eno Benjamin, RB — Last week’s waiver-wire lottery ticket was a grade-A bust for Eno’s debut as a starting RB. Arizona keeps investing in skill players (i.e., trading for Robbie Anderson). Maybe they should invest in a decent offensive line.
Terry McLaurin, WR — “Scary Terry”? More like “Contrary Terry.” He’s done just the opposite of what was expected this year. Heinicke will have to throw quick outs to avoid the Green Bay pass rush. Looks more like a Curtis Samuel game.
Jerry Jeudy, WR — After two nationally televised disasters, it’s time to be Bronco busters. How can you possibly start Jeudy? Or Cortland Sutton or Melvin Gordon?
Robert Tonyan, TE — Tonyan had an impressive 10 catches for 90 yards last week. I think that total gets cut in half this week.
* * *
Get 20% off the subscription from FantasyGuru.com, the finest source for Seasonal, DFS (Daily Fantasy Sports) and Sports Gaming advice. Just go to FantasyGuru.com and enter the code Bill20 for instant savings. Look for Fantasy Billboard every week in the Daily News and a separate column at FantasyGuru.com. Check it out.

News
Ravens vs. Browns scouting report for Week 7: Who has the edge?
The Ravens blew another double-digit lead in their Week 6 loss to the New York Giants. The Cleveland Browns suffered an even more dispiriting defeat to the New England Patriots. Which of these AFC North rivals will have the advantage when they match up Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium?
Ravens passing game vs. Browns pass defense
After a brilliant start, Lamar Jackson has struggled as a passer the last three weeks, coinciding with the absence of No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman because of a foot injury. Jackson completed just five of nine passes for 45 yards to his wide receivers in the Ravens’ loss to the Giants, and he has overlooked or overshot open targets too often during his recent funk. His struggles have deepened late in games, culminating with his desperate fourth-quarter interception against the Giants after he picked up an errant snap from center Tyler Linderbaum. Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that the Ravens underused wide receiver Devin Duvernay (18 catches on 25 targets, 240 yards, three touchdowns for the season) in the Week 6 loss. Bateman returned to practice Wednesday, and the Ravens added 35-year-old speed demon DeSean Jackson to their practice squad, though we don’t know how soon he’ll play. For now, tight end Mark Andrews (39 catches on 57 targets, 455 yards, five touchdowns) is the only sure thing in a struggling aerial attack.
Jackson and Co. will try to regain their footing against a Cleveland pass defense that has been less than the sum of its parts. Defensive end Myles Garrett (five sacks, six tackles for loss) remains the league’s top edge defender, as graded by Pro Football Focus, and Jadeveon Clowney is not far behind, but the Browns rank in the bottom 10 in pressures per drop-back. Cornerback Denzel Ward signed a $100 million contract in the offseason but has played poorly by his standards. The Browns have forced just five turnovers, and Patriots backup Bailey Zappe shredded them in that 38-15 thrashing in Cleveland last Sunday. Garrett could provide the greatest individual test so far for Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has pass blocked exceptionally well since he returned from ankle surgery in Week 5. Ward (concussion), Garrett (shoulder/biceps) and Clowney (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
EDGE: Even
Browns passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw two interceptions and completed just 21 of 45 passes against the Patriots but has generally exceeded expectations as the Browns wait for suspended starter Deshaun Watson. Brissett has made good use of trade addition Amari Cooper (31 catches on 55 targets, 348 yards, four touchdowns), but as with Andrews on the Ravens, tight end David Njoku (27 catches on 35 targets, 347 yards, one touchdown) is probably the sharpest weapon in Cleveland’s pass-catching cupboard. Brissett operates behind one of the league’s best offensive lines, led by guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, but he did feel some heat from the Patriots after Teller left the Week 6 loss with a calf injury.
The Ravens have cut down opponents’ big plays since the Miami Dolphins torched them in a Week 2 loss, and they have forced 12 turnovers, third best in the league. But they allowed the Giants to convert on seven of 14 third downs and could not get off the field as New York quarterback Daniel Jones led a 12-play touchdown drive to cut their lead to three in the fourth quarter. Safety Geno Stone played well stepping in for injured starter Marcus Williams, and the Ravens got three sacks from interior pass rushers Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones and Calais Campbell. But they need more from outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who has one sack and two quarterback hits after coaches and observers tabbed him as a rising star in training camp. The Browns will use Njoku to test the middle of the Baltimore defense, where linebacker Patrick Queen has played two straight good games but has struggled in coverage through much of his career.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens running game vs. Browns run defense
The Ravens ran for a season-best 211 yards against the Giants, and their early struggles on the ground are distant memories with Kenyan Drake (119 yards on 10 carries in Week 6) coming on and Gus Edwards (knee) and Justice Hill (hamstring) nearing returns. Jackson remains the heart of the operation, leading the Ravens with 451 rushing yards on an absurd 8.1 yards per carry. He’s as deadly on designed runs as he is on improvised scrambles. On a more concerning note, starting running back J.K. Dobbins did not play in the second half last Sunday after his surgically repaired knee tightened up.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s ground attack will take aim at one of the league’s worst run defenses. The Browns have allowed opponents to average five yards per carry and gave up more than 200 rushing yards to both the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers. Linebackers Jacob Phillips and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah have graded poorly against the run, and the Browns don’t have a powerhouse interior defender to complement their stars on the edges. If the Ravens dominate the game, this will be where it happens.
EDGE: Ravens
Browns running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Browns go about it differently, but they’re just as productive as the Ravens, leading the league in rushing and averaging 5.2 yards per carry thanks to All-World running back Nick Chubb, able backup Kareem Hunt and stellar interior blocking. The Patriots neutralized Chubb better than any previous opponent, because they built an early lead and pushed Browns coach Kevin Stefanski to lean on his passing game. The Ravens also did an excellent job against Chubb last year, limiting him to 75 yards on 25 carries as they kept him from getting outside for big gains. They know Chubb can turn any handoff into a touchdown if they don’t set the edges and tackle soundly.
Coordinator Mike Macdonald’s defense will try to build off a solid outing against the Giants’ Saquon Barkley (22 carries, 83 yards), one of the few runners in the league as dynamic as Chubb. The Ravens rank seventh in run defense and have allowed opponents to average 4.5 yards per attempt. Linebacker Malik Harrison has helped them of late, complementing Madubuike and Campbell’s stout resistance on the inside.
EDGE: Browns
Ravens special teams vs. Browns special teams
The Ravens suffered unusual letdowns on special teams against the Giants, with Justin Tucker missing a 56-yard field-goal attempt and Gary Brightwell returning a kickoff 47 yards to jump-start a touchdown drive. They still rank first in special teams efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA, thanks to All-Pros Tucker (11 of 12 field-goal attempts) and Duvernay (13.3-yard return average on punts, 36.6-yard return average on kickoffs). The Browns rank 21st in special teams DVOA. Rookie kicker Cade York has made 11 of 13 field-goal attempts, including one from 58 yards, but he has missed two extra-point attempts. The Browns have averaged a measly 5.2 yards on 13 punt returns.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Browns intangibles
The Ravens talked repeatedly of how they are their own worst enemies after they blew another lead in an error-riddled performance against the Giants. Harbaugh and his staff are facing more scrutiny than usual given the raft of presnap penalties and poor execution on key downs that doomed the Ravens to defeat. They have trailed a total of 117 seconds in their three losses this season, an indicator of their inability to finish off opponents.
The Browns are just as deep in the dumps coming off a home-field loss to the Patriots and earlier collapses against the Chargers and New York Jets. For all their star power, they’re 2-4 and staring up at the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. Two years after he won Clevelanders’ love by steering the Browns back to the playoffs, Stefanski feels his seat growing warmer as he waits for Watson to take over his offense.
EDGE: Ravens
Prediction
The Ravens could enter full-on crisis mode if they lose to the floundering Browns at home. But they’re the better all-around team with the right offense to gash Cleveland’s tender middle and keep running back Nick Chubb off the field. For once, they will not have to sweat until the final seconds. Ravens 30, Browns 20

News
Letters: Are St. Paul officials disconnected from their constituents?
Disconnect?
Now a 15% property tax increase and we still have crime increasing with local officials not listening again. Are any of them on a fixed income? The last two increases are close to $1,000 increase for us.
I am a moderate and read the paper. Been a Pioneer Press subscriber for decades. I read a lot.
Libraries are important part of democracy that encourage learning and make a community stronger. Now we even have a library being replaced with a one-story suburban model at Hamline Midway and most of us clearly want it remodeled for lower cost. Does anyone in the city of St. Paul listen to their constituents? I see a pattern of disconnect. I learned about the library at a meeting in April at a local church. I even went to a historical designation meeting downtown and listened to the Friends of the Library and city talk about the condition of the library — this is right after the moderator said not to do that.
After living here 43 years I must say the past five years have shown how disconnected city officials in our library, city council and even our mayor are today from their constituents. Why don’t you recognize what the neighborhood wants — a remodeled ADA-compliant library, not an expensive suburban model. That is unlike the premise of a library — to improve learning of the neighborhood. It is a dangerous pattern for local officials to be so arrogant they don’t listen to their constituents. After being drafted into the Army for two tours to protect democracy, I find that I am living in an authoritarian community.
It is very disturbing to see this in a democracy in a community that has been violently under attack for about five years now. From crime appearing even on our block several times to being invaded by non-local people in May 2020 (prosecutions show none from St. Paul yet) destroying many of our wonderfully diverse businesses in the Midway and even our light rail full of violence so most of us don’t ride it anymore. Now our city council, mayor and friends of the library want to take away our gorgeous library and replace it with a one-story suburban model instead of upgrading it as needed. I don’t know how they sleep at night.
Gerald Ratliff, St. Paul
Our interwoven concerns
Americans are not single-issue voters. We have multiple interwoven concerns. We live complex individual and collective lives.
Without the guarantees of Freedom, The Rule of Law, Equal Representation, Voting Rights and Democracy itself, nothing else can be achieved.
I have a list of collectively important issues, and more. One decision affects another.
- Public education (Embrace diversity)
- Accountability in government, including government spending (We send people to Congress to spend taxpayer money wisely, not hoard it.)
- Reproductive freedom
- Crimes — white-collar crime, fraud, hate crime, street crime
- Environment
- Separation of church and state
- Economy — The stock market alone is not an accurate representation. Over 50% of Americans make less than $40,000. The economy affects everyone differently and cannot be fully understood without talking about profits.
- Equitable taxation
- Free press
We do not live in a vacuum. Sometimes the question creates its own distortion.
Sarah Koper, St. Paul
