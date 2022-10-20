Olaf Scholz backs China, ignores government warnings in Port of Hamburg deal, report says – POLITICO

Regarding the future of the Port of Hamburg, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is accused of siding with China to the detriment of his own government.

An investigation by German regional public broadcasters reported on Wednesday that Scholz’s chancellery was pushing to approve efforts by Chinese shipping giant Cosco to gain a foothold in a container port in Hamburg, ignoring warnings from six federal ministries, including the vice-chancellor of the Greens, Robert. Habeck, amid fears of over-reliance on Beijing.

As Germany finally grasps the consequences of its energy dependence on Russia, greater attention is now also focused on the depths of its intertwined trade relationship with China, which gives Beijing leverage. massive over Berlin.

Under the terms of the Cosco deal, first reached in September 2021 and subject to regulatory approval, the company would obtain a 35% minority stake in the Tollerort container terminal, one of three sites in this guy inside the sprawling Hamburg complex.

The acquisition is part of a wider strategic gambit by Beijing to gain control of infrastructure critical to its global business initiative the Belt and Road, a network of transport links intended to connect Chinese factories to wealthy Western markets. .

Cosco already has stakes in Europe’s two largest ports in Rotterdam and Antwerp, while also controlling the port of Piraeus in Athens and is behind a project to expand an inland rail terminal in Duisburg where the Ruhr and the Rhine meet and which is a focal point of departure for overland freight from Chinese industrial hubs.

A stake in Hamburg, Europe’s third-largest port, is just another piece of the Beijing puzzle, and many don’t like it. The logic of encouraging Chinese investment is that these ports would then be favored by Chinese shippers who bring their business there. This sparks a race between northern European ports to come to terms with the Chinese.

Habeck, whose economy ministry is overseeing a review of the deal as part of an investment screening process, has repeatedly said Germany is rethinking its overall trade policy with China.

“I’m leaning towards the fact that we don’t allow that,” Habeck told Reuters in September of the Cosco deal.

According to the report released Thursday, Habeck’s department attempted to put the issue on the agenda of a federal cabinet meeting to formally oppose the Cosco port acquisition.

However, Scholz’s chancellery has instead demanded that the ministries draft a compromise that can be approved as time is running out until the end-October legal deadline for the government to make an appeal.

“If the government does not pass a resolution to prohibit the transaction before the end of the deadline, the transaction is legally deemed authorized,” said Kai Neuhaus, a Brussels-based lawyer. and expert in investment audits of the law firm CMS.

This would give Scholz good news to present on his planned trip to Beijing scheduled for November 3-4.

A government spokeswoman said the chancery was not commenting on ongoing investment review procedures, citing business and trade secrets.

Stopover

Scholz ruled Hamburg, one of Germany’s wealthiest states, as mayor for seven years until 2018, during which time local trade with China boomed. According to port operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHLA).

Locally, Scholz Social Democrats are in favor of reaching the deal with Cosco, arguing that it will drive additional investment in the terminal and create jobs.

“It is in the tradition of church tower, or provincial politics, to do service to the city-state of Hamburg above the national interest,” said Reinhard Bütikofer, a prominent Green MEP. who has long been a warmonger on China.

He said the issue concerned national security and described efforts to prevent discussion of the deal in Cabinet as “extraordinary”.

But Hans-Jörg Heims, a spokesman for HHLA, said the issue had been unduly politicized, pointing out that China was not buying a stake in the port itself but rather investing in part of a company that managed the terminal.

Cosco would not, for example, have access to internal computer systems and own land, Heims said, and would have only one out of three chief executives.

“They are pursuing a symbolic policy,” he said of opponents of the deal. “I’m just concerned about the hundreds of jobs that depend on it.”

No veto

Still, serious concerns remain about the extent to which Chinese state-backed companies are involved in critical German infrastructure, with the port only part of a discussion that also includes critical telecommunications infrastructure.

Earlier this week, Bruno Kahl, the head of the BND, Germany’s foreign security service, warned of the country becoming “painfully dependent” on China during a Bundestag committee debate on foreign investment.

“We’re very, very critical of China’s involvement in critical infrastructure,” Kahl said during the session.

Despite those concerns, HHLA’s Heims said the federal departments of defense and transportation had not decided to veto the investment. The Department of Transportation said it would not comment on the matter, while the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The European Commission, which POLITICO has previously reported, is also skeptical of the deal, said it would not “comment on individual transactions for confidentiality reasons”.

A pressing argument in favor of the deal is that without Chinese investment, Hamburg will be at a disadvantage compared to its larger, already partly Chinese, North Sea neighbours, when it comes to attracting business there. ‘coming.

“Our competitors Rotterdam and Antwerp will be very happy if this deal fails,” Heims said.

Hans von der Burchard contributed reporting.