Over 90% worried about inflation: polls show majority think economy will get worse

With just three weeks to go before the midterm elections, 90% of Americans have expressed concern about the state of the US economy – and 80% say inflation will play a part in how which they will vote on in November.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, nearly 10% more respondents say they trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle inflation at the Congressional level by a 46-37% margin.

The majority of voters in the Oct. 14-16 poll say they trust Republicans in Congress more to handle issues such as jobs and the economy. When it comes to the economy as a whole, 46% of respondents said they trust the GOP while 45% said they thought Republicans could handle the jobs recovery well.

The poll is another dire result for Democrats as Republicans vie to regain House and Senate majorities amid an economic crisis that has seen high inflation for 40 years and a looming recession.

The 2,005 Americans polled are not optimistic, with 53% saying they think the economy will only get worse next year.

Seventy-one percent of Republicans think the economy will get worse, while only 33% of Democrats think the same. A majority of independent votes – 56% – say it is likely to get worse over the next year.

For the 38th week in a row, the majority of voters said the country was heading in the wrong direction – the most recent poll found 70% of respondents felt that way.

When presented with a generic ballot, however, the two parties are still fairly evenly divided. Republicans have 44% against 45% for Democrats. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, meaning it’s still a toss-up as to which party will come out on top overall.

Only 4% of survey respondents said the economy and inflation would play no role in their vote in the 2022 midterm elections.

When asked what issues would be of concern in the vote this year, inflation was the top issue.

Crime was 16% behind in second place and jobs and access to abortion tied for third place with 59% of respondents saying the issue would sway their vote.

Immigration was still on the list, with 55% of Americans saying the issue will affect their vote on Nov. 8.

Among the more than 90% who say they are concerned about inflation, a large majority of 71% say they are “very concerned” about the problem, which has reached record highs this year and shows no signs of abating.

This is a 5% increase from the August poll.

Asked about the “top priority” in deciding who to vote for in November, 42% of those polled said economic issues topped the list, which includes inflation, gas prices, jobs, taxes and unemployment.

President Joe Biden is entering the campaign trail this month to try to boost Democrats in some battleground districts.

It’s unclear what positive influence the president will have with his approval rating still underwater with 54% of respondents disapproving of the way he handles his job and 44% approving.

Numbers from multiple polls averaged by FiveThirtyEight show Biden’s approval in the 1940s.