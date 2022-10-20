News
Over 90% worried about inflation: polls show majority think economy will get worse
Over 90% of Americans are worried about inflation: Stunning polls show 70% think America is heading in the wrong direction and the majority think the economy will get worse in another dire sign for Democrats
- New poll shows more than 90% of Americans are concerned about the economy and inflation
- 80% say inflation will play a role in how they vote in November
- By a margin of nearly 10%, Americans trust congressional Republicans over Democrats to handle economic issues – like inflation and jobs
- For the 38th week in a row, voters said the United States was going in the wrong direction
With just three weeks to go before the midterm elections, 90% of Americans have expressed concern about the state of the US economy – and 80% say inflation will play a part in how which they will vote on in November.
According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, nearly 10% more respondents say they trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle inflation at the Congressional level by a 46-37% margin.
The majority of voters in the Oct. 14-16 poll say they trust Republicans in Congress more to handle issues such as jobs and the economy. When it comes to the economy as a whole, 46% of respondents said they trust the GOP while 45% said they thought Republicans could handle the jobs recovery well.
The poll is another dire result for Democrats as Republicans vie to regain House and Senate majorities amid an economic crisis that has seen high inflation for 40 years and a looming recession.
The 2,005 Americans polled are not optimistic, with 53% saying they think the economy will only get worse next year.
Seventy-one percent of Republicans think the economy will get worse, while only 33% of Democrats think the same. A majority of independent votes – 56% – say it is likely to get worse over the next year.
New poll shows more than 90% of Americans are concerned about the economy and inflation – and 80% say inflation will play a role in how they vote in November
By a margin of nearly 10%, Americans trust Republicans in Congress more to handle economic issues — like inflation and jobs — than Democrats
For the 38th week in a row, the majority of voters said the country was heading in the wrong direction – the most recent poll found 70% of respondents felt that way.
When presented with a generic ballot, however, the two parties are still fairly evenly divided. Republicans have 44% against 45% for Democrats. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, meaning it’s still a toss-up as to which party will come out on top overall.
Only 4% of survey respondents said the economy and inflation would play no role in their vote in the 2022 midterm elections.
When asked what issues would be of concern in the vote this year, inflation was the top issue.
Crime was 16% behind in second place and jobs and access to abortion tied for third place with 59% of respondents saying the issue would sway their vote.
Immigration was still on the list, with 55% of Americans saying the issue will affect their vote on Nov. 8.
Among the more than 90% who say they are concerned about inflation, a large majority of 71% say they are “very concerned” about the problem, which has reached record highs this year and shows no signs of abating.
This is a 5% increase from the August poll.
Asked about the “top priority” in deciding who to vote for in November, 42% of those polled said economic issues topped the list, which includes inflation, gas prices, jobs, taxes and unemployment.
President Joe Biden is entering the campaign trail this month to try to boost Democrats in some battleground districts.
It’s unclear what positive influence the president will have with his approval rating still underwater with 54% of respondents disapproving of the way he handles his job and 44% approving.
Numbers from multiple polls averaged by FiveThirtyEight show Biden’s approval in the 1940s.
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou.
After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
“I remember the entire night up to the point where I got tackled,” said Tagovailoa on Wednesday, the first time he has spoken to the media since being taken off the field at Paycor Stadium on a stretcher and strapped to a backboard.
“After I got tackled, I don’t remember much from there. Getting carted off, I don’t remember that. But I do remember things that were going on when I was in the ambulance and then at the hospital.”
If anything, at least it distanced his mind from the reality of the frightening experience.
“I wouldn’t say it was scary for me at the time,” said Tagovailoa, who is slated to start for the first time since his concussion when his Dolphins take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. “There was a point where I was unconscious, so I couldn’t really tell what was going on. When I did realize what was going on, what was happening, I didn’t think of anything long-term or short-term. I was just wondering what happened.”
But now Tagovailoa, after missing the Dolphins’ past two losses against the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings and having his head injury spark rule changes in the NFL, can safely get back to doing what he loves, playing football.
“It’s been a process. That’s for sure,” said Tagovailoa, who was cleared from protocol on Saturday but knew he would sit out against Minnesota. “Having to deal with interviews with the NFL, NFLPA, and then having to go and see doctors outside with second opinions. A lot of it has been stressful, but all of it’s done for player safety.”
Making that process easier for Tagovailoa, he said Wednesday his neighbors’ kids sent him cards, candies and baked goods while he recovered.
This week, Tagovailoa gets to prepare as the starter, although he said he already approached the previous week, which allowed him limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday plus a full-participation slate on Friday before his Saturday clearance, the same way.
Coach Mike McDaniel said he doesn’t need to see anything extra from Tagovailoa in the way he prepares.
“What I want to see is the same locked-in guy that I know, when he’s on it, he’s laser focused, he’s in his normal mood, but he doesn’t lose attention span at the task at hand,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “That’s what I’ve grown to love about the guy.”
Said star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is on a record pace for receiving yards in a season despite catching passes from three different quarterbacks in Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson through six games: “Having Tua back is going to be great. His whole approach to the game, his mentality, his mindset. … I can see everyone in the huddle having a good time. We’ve been doing that the past weeks, but with Tua, it’s a different level. He comes into the huddle with his swag, joking, doing his thing.”
Tagovailoa’s first game back will be against his former coach, Brian Flores, who is now a defensive assistant with the Steelers.
Tagovailoa didn’t have a particularly friendly relationship with Flores when the two were together in Miami. When he looked back on his time with his ex-coach in the offseason, the greatest memory he offered was the day he got drafted.
When asked about Flores being on the other side Sunday night, he didn’t take a jab but, rather, expressed respect for what he — and the Steelers, historically — do defensively.
Will Flores’ familiarity with Tagovailoa factor in on Sunday?
“Yeah, of course,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve been with him for the past two years, so he definitely knows what I like, what I don’t like. But then again, schematically, this is Mike’s offense. This isn’t the same offense that I’d been running while he’s been here for the past two years.”
And Tagovailoa’s return comes on the national stage, “Sunday Night Football” on NBC.
“It’s prime time, so that’s what excites me,” he said. “We’ll be the only game on Sunday night. That’s exciting. You dream of being in these kind of games as a kid, and we get this opportunity, so that’ll be fun.”
Author Francesca Royster on her new book, “black country music”
NPR’s Juana Summers chats with author Francesca Royster about her new book, “Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions” which explores the history and future of black country music.
Metro Transit breaks ground on Gold Line from Woodbury to St. Paul
Most major transit services survive more than one near-death experience before the first passenger boards. In the case of Metro Transit’s coming Gold Line, the potentially fatal planning shocks hit over the course of more than a decade, but they weren’t enough to wipe away the smiles on Wednesday as east metro officials came together for a groundbreaking.
“It’s going to be completed by 2025, which is not too bad compared to some projects,” quipped U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, to widespread laughter outside the Hudson Road construction field office in Woodbury.
The modern bus line will operate between Woodlane Drive Station in Woodbury and downtown St. Paul’s Union Depot, mostly on frontage roads parallel to Interstate 94, with stops in Oakdale, Landfall and Maplewood. Roughly 70 percent of the route will follow bus-only lanes, a first for a bus rapid transit project in Minnesota.
“It’s a line with buses on its own dedicated lane, and that’s an incredible accomplishment,” said Charlie Zelle, chair of the Metropolitan Council, the regional planning agency that oversees Metro Transit.
ALL-DAY BUS SERVICE
Zelle noted that like the A Line in St. Paul and the C Line in Minneapolis, the $505 million, all-day bus service will depart every 10 to 15 minutes, offering many of the same conveniences as light rail at less construction cost. Passengers will pay before boarding at heated station stops offering electronic departure/arrival information.
Plunging pandemic ridership in the era of remote work has thrown a gray cloud of uncertainty over most estimates of future transit demand.
Still, modern amenities, as well as fewer stops and faster boarding at either door, had helped boost pre-pandemic ridership on Metro Transit’s bus rapid transit lines well past the traditional bus lines they’ve eclipsed or replaced.
Laura Baenen, a spokesperson for Metro Transit, said five of the future Gold Line buses will be electric and 12 will be diesel.
EMPLOYERS IN, LAKE ELMO OUT
Lead organizers from Ramsey and Washington counties said at a time of severe labor shortage, the Gold Line will help employers in downtown St. Paul, the Sun Ray Shopping Center, 3M’s Maplewood headquarters, Tamarack Hills and Woodbury Village benefit from improved access to future workers. Roughly 93,500 jobs sit within a half-mile of Gold Line stations.
“It’s a win/win,” said Will Schroeer, executive director of the transit advocacy coalition East Metro Strong, in a written statement. “People in Dayton’s Bluff get access to more jobs, and suburban employers get access to more employees.’’
A city not represented in the line-up is Lake Elmo, which chose — by a city council vote of 3-2 — to pull out of the municipal coalition planning the Gold Line in 2016.
That wasn’t the bus corridor’s only major setback. The project landed in limbo after receiving a rating of “medium-low” from the federal Transit Administration in early 2020. The Met Council added 350 more parking spaces to the proposal, which boosted projected ridership and helped earn the Gold Line a rating of “medium-high” a year later.
New park-and-ride facilities will be built at the Sun Ray Station in St. Paul, the Helmo Avenue Station in Oakdale and the Woodlane Drive Station in Woodbury. The existing Queens Drive park-and-ride in Woodbury also will offer parking for Gold Line riders.
GROWING REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
In 2020, Met Council officials tallied more than $388 million in permitted construction activity along the future Gold Line corridor, with an additional $1.2 billion in development planned. They pointed Wednesday to the example of Norhart, a Forest Lake-based developer, which began construction this summer on a seven-story, 328-unit apartment building in walking distance of the future Helmo Avenue Station.
The rapid bus project includes upwards of $20 million in funding for new pedestrian amenities, as well as partial funding for a new bridge over I-94 connecting Helmo Avenue in Oakdale and Bielenberg Drive in Woodbury, which is expected to lessen heavy traffic on Radio Drive and Inwood Avenue.
Klobuchar said that the $505 million bus line — whose capital construction costs will be nearly half federally-funded — might not have gotten off the ground but for the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure legislation signed into law in November 2021.
To launch the Gold Line, Metro Transit will receive $240 million from the Federal Transit Administration, $13 million from the Federal Highway Administration, and additional support from the state of Minnesota, Ramsey and Washington counties.
Washington County has implemented a 1/4-cent sales tax since 2008 to fund transportation and transit projects, and Ramsey County maintains a half-cent sales tax for public infrastructure.
The Gold Line will rely on “zero property tax,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Rafael Ortega, who joined the former Gateway Corridor Commission in 2010 to begin bus corridor advocacy and planning.
Prison escapee charged with sending death threats and white powder to Rep. Bennie Thompson
SCRANTON, Pa. — Federal prosecutors have charged a Pennsylvania prison escapee with sending a letter threatening to kill President Biden and the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee, among others, that contained white powder with an allusion to anthrax.
Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, of Berwick, is charged with uttering threats against the president and a federal official and engaging in interstate communications with a threat.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Scranton said the Washington office of U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., received a letter Oct. 11 threatening him, the president and a federal judge, and referring to the role of Thompson as chairman of the select committee of inquiry. the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
Prosecutors said the letter “referring to ‘anthrax’” contained a white powder that U.S. Capitol Police said did not pose “an immediate danger to public safety.” Prosecutors allege the letter and substance were sent from the Luzerne County Correctional Center in Wilkes-Barre.
Vargo made headlines over the summer when he ran away from a cleaning service operated in Lucerne County Jail’s Minimum Offender Unit on July 17. Federal marshals recaptured it a few days later near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Court documents say Vargo pleaded guilty to an escape charge Friday in Luzerne County and is awaiting sentencing Dec. 27. A message was left on Wednesday to the lawyer representing him. He was also awaiting trial on burglary, weapons, and other counts in Columbia County; his attorney in that case declined to comment. Federal court documents do not list an attorney for him, and the federal public defender’s office said he has not yet been contacted to represent him; the numbers listed in his name were no longer in service on Wednesday.
Minnesota State seeks record $350M in new state funding for tuition freeze, workforce projects
With pandemic relief grants running out and enrollment falling faster than expected, the Minnesota State college and university system is preparing its largest ever state funding request for the upcoming biennium.
The system wants a $350 million increase in state support to pay for a tuition freeze, increased student services and financial aid, job-training improvements and increased core funding for the 26 colleges and seven universities.
Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said he’s proposing such a “bold and aggressive” request, not because he wants a piece of the state’s huge budget surplus, but so that the system’s campuses can continue to support the state’s economy.
“We’re asking the state to make some very strategic investments in higher education so that the state is positioned better going forward to increase and grow its surplus,” he said.
$350 MILLION REQUEST
The $350 million request, which was presented to the Board of Trustees on Wednesday and will be voted on next month, breaks down roughly like this:
- $125 million for core operations – that’s a 5% increase, which is higher than usual to account for rising costs due to inflation and compensation demands.
- $75 million to pay for a tuition freeze each of the next two years – if unfunded, tuition could go up by 3.5% each year.
- $49 million for new equipment, technology and labs for job-training programs.
- $26 million for increased student support services.
- $25.5 million for workforce development scholarships, making teachers, law enforcement officers and construction students eligible for the first time; it also would be open to students at universities, not just colleges.
- $25.5 million to establish two more “centers of excellence,” which collaborate with employers in career fields with workforce shortages; the system already operates eight centers and wants to add construction and public safety.
- $12 million in scholarships for transfer students.
- $10 million in campus grants for students with financial emergencies.
Minnesota State has received just 45 percent of the increased funds it’s asked for over the last three biennia. It got $106 million in 2017, $82 million in 2019 and $56 million in 2021.
Last spring, system leaders hoped the Legislature would supplement their allocation in a non-budget year because of a projected $9.3 billion budget surplus, but lawmakers left the surplus largely unspent.
ENROLLMENT DOWN
System leaders said Wednesday that enrollment, which is on a decade-long losing streak, looks to be down another 3.8 percent this year. That’s worse than the 2.2 percent they budgeted around.
“It appears that we were overly optimistic,” said Bill Maki, vice chancellor of finance and facilities.
Federal grants related to the coronavirus pandemic will help cover the shortfall in tuition revenue, but that money is running out. Some of the new money Minnesota State wants from the Legislature would pay for student services that now are being covered by pandemic grants.
“There may be more reductions needed if we don’t receive significant state funding and/or enrollment recovering,” Maki said.
Minnesota State’s budget this year is $2.12 billion. Its largest revenue sources are the state appropriation, at $790 million, and tuition, at $703 million.
Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota, which is due to receive $690 million per year from the Legislature in the coming biennium, is seeking a $205 million increase in state support over those two years. Some of that new money would fund public safety infrastructure, increased awards for students from low- and middle-income families, and new scholarships for students at the four outstate campuses, which have struggled with enrollment.
Kepa Arrizabalaga plays for Chelsea again as Graham Potter’s side score Brentford in goalless draw as Conor Gallagher suffers injury
Chelsea’s four-game Premier League winning streak came to an end as they scored a point away to Brentford in a spirited 0-0 draw.
The Bees could have scored four on another day as Kepa Arrizabalaga once again played between the sticks for the visitors.
Ivan Toney repelled a number of chances in the first half where he forced Kepa to make two superb diving saves.
But the luck of the match went to Bryan Mbeumo at the start of the second half.
Mads Roerslev picked the striker with a brilliant cross, who somehow missed his header from a few yards.
His down effort went straight into the middle of the goal as Kepa gratefully held the ball.
Brentford continued to press for a late winner, and they almost had it in the 82nd minute when Toney went one-on-one with Kepa.
However, the Spanish shot-stopper came out of his line to block his effort in what was another dazzling display.
The visitors then almost snatched the three points in the 94th minute, but David Raya deftly denied Carney Chukwuemeka.
Chelsea remain unbeaten Graham Potter, and just like against Aston Villa, they have Kepa to thank for that.
The Blues’ poor performance won’t be Potter’s only concern, as Conor Gallagher has made the club’s injury crisis worse.
The 22-year-old lasted just 16 minutes at Gtech Community Stadium where he was replaced by Mateo Kovacic.
Gallagher hit the deck after the ball shot past his knee as his foot was planted in the turf.
The England international received treatment on the pitch but was unable to shake off the blow that led to his withdrawal.
Although the youngster managed to get off the pitch freely.
Still, Potter will be concerned about the severity of his problem with a number of Chelsea stars currently on the sidelines.
Gallagher’s Three Lions team-mate Reece James has a knee injury and could see him miss the World Cup.
The former Wigan loanee faces up to eight weeks out after picking up an injury in the Champions League clash at AC Milan.
Summer signing Wesley Fofana is also absent with a knee problem where he could miss the next six weeks of action.
He picked up the injury in the home game against the Serie A side, with the Frenchman leaving the pitch in tears.
And in another blow to the west London outfit, N’Golo Kante faces up to four months out.
The 31-year-old hasn’t played since the 2-2 draw with rivals Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.
And after suffering a setback, the decision was made for the 2018 World Cup winner to undergo hamstring surgery.
This means he will miss the next world tournament in Qatar.
His injury problems could see Chelsea decide not to offer him a new contract with the player to become a free agent at the end of the season.
