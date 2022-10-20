News
Playoff talk can start for the Jets only after a win against the Broncos
The Jets in the playoffs?
No, this isn’t a joke. If the playoffs started today, Gang Green would be the No. 6 seed in the AFC. However, there are 11 games left in the season, so a lot can change between now and then.
Currently, the Jets, who are a surprising 4-2, have the second-longest postseason drought in the big four North American sports as they last made the playoffs in 2010. Only the NBA’s Sacramento Kings (2006) have gone longer without making the playoffs.
The Jets have a 37% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. The site is predicting Robert Saleh’s team will finish with a 9-8 record.
This weekend’s game at Denver is enormous as the Green and White could be in a good position to finally end that long drought with a win in the Mile High city. Since the expansion of the playoffs in 1990, teams that started the season 5-2 have made the postseason 75.5% of the time. Teams that begin the year 4-3 have made the playoffs 48.2% of the time.
If the Jets are going to make the postseason, it appears their rushing attack — along with their defense — will have to lead the way. During Gang Green’s three-game winning streak, its defense has allowed 47 points. For those mathematically challenged, the Jets’ defense is allowing an average of 15.6 points per game.
Quarterback Zach Wilson has been a bit of a game manager since returning from his knee injuries. In the three games since his return, Wilson has passed for 572 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
That could eventually lead to teams putting seven or eight players in the box trying to slow down rookie Breece Hall, who has been on an absolute tear the last three weeks.
During that span, Hall has rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He also has six receptions for 117 yards.
“I think Zach has proven he can win with his arm too,” Saleh said. “Green Bay was heavy man to start the game and really throughout the game. When you play as much man as they tried to play, you’re going to give up explosive plays.
“We will see how each game presents itself. Every team usually sticks to its philosophy and how they want to approach things. Teams usually try to take away what you’re really good at and make you do something else.”
The remaining schedule is favorable for the Jets as they have only three games left against teams currently above .500 — two against the Bills and one against the Vikings in early December.
With an offensive identity and the talented young players they have, nine or 10 wins and a wild card spot in the AFC is certainly not out of the question for the Jets this season.
D-LINE PREPPING FOR THIN AIR
Last season, the Jets players got a taste of what it feels like to play in the thin air in Denver.
Denver shut out the Jets 26-0 at Empower Field at Mile High in a game Gang Green allowed 343 total yards to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos offense.
The Jets have much more depth on the defensive line than they did a season ago with Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry returning this year. That certainly can help them in a game where the air will be thinner and dryer.
“That was my first time playing there last year,” Sheldon Rankins said. “I’m not going to lie, a drive and a half in and I was ‘phew,’ I see what y’all are talking about — it’s a little thin up here.
“It helps in any environment just to know we got guys that we can roll out there and guys that can truly make impact plays any time they’re on the field, that definitely helps.”
JOHNSON LIKELY OUT AGAIN
The Jets were without one of their first-round picks against the Packers last Sunday. It appears that could again be the case against the Broncos.
Rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson did not practice Wednesday as he is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the Week 5 victory against the Dolphins.
Saleh said Johnson is getting a lot better and hopefully he can make his return next week. In Johnson’s absence, the defensive line was able to sack Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers four times and keep him under constant pressure during the 27-10 victory.
Duane Brown (shoulder), Quincy Williams (ankle) and Braxton Berrios were all limited during Wednesday’s practice.
QUINNEN EARNS WEEKLY HONORS
After his superb game against the Packers, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Williams recorded five tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal in the Jets’ stunning victory over Green Bay. This is the first Defensive Player of the Week award for Williams and he is the first Jets defensive lineman to earn the honor since Kris Jenkins (2008).
()
News
Charlize Theron shares a complaint her kids had about her new role
Charlize TheronThe children of are his biggest fans, but even they have their critics when it comes to his films.
The 47-year-old actress revealed what her daughters August7 and jackson10 years old, thought about his new movie The School of Good and Evil when it premieres in Los Angeles on October 18.
“They got to see the movie a month ago, and they really liked it,” Charlize exclusively told E! news correspondent Francesca Amiker. “For me, there’s not much in my repertoire that’s, like, anything that they’re going to enjoy anytime soon, at least not until they’re around 52. I want say, that was a big part of why I wanted to do it, and they absolutely loved the movie. They’re here tonight. They’re going to see it again.”
Although the Oscar-winning actress agreed that it scored some interesting points for her, she admitted that her children did have a problem with his role.
“The only complaint is that they’re like, ‘Did you have to be mean?’ Like, they wanted me to wear big princess dresses,” Charlize added. “And I’m like, ‘Look, I mean, I had to go out there and have a little fun.’ They’re like, ‘Mom, can you be the princess for once?’”
Entertainment
News
Chris Perkins: Are Dolphins the 3-0 team that opened season, or the 0-3 team since that time?
There’s a well-known phrase in sports that says, “You are what your record says you are.”
As the Miami Dolphins have gone from a perfect 3-0 to a mediocre 3-3, the legitimacy of that saying is up for debate, even on the team.
You could point to lots of reasons for the current three-game losing streak — injuries, the defense not producing turnovers, the porous pass protection, inconsistent special teams play, many things.
So, who are the Dolphins as we make our way through Week 7 of the NFL season? Are they the team some thought could be AFC title contenders after they defeated New England, Baltimore and Buffalo, or are they the team that had lackluster fourth-quarter showings in losses to Cincinnati, the New York Jets and Minnesota?
Well, the answer is kind of complicated.
Some, such as running back Chase Edmonds, believe the ‘You are what your record says you are’ phrase is legit.
“I think when you get into ‘woulda, shoulda, coulda,’ you start finding a way to make excuses for yourself,” he said. “So I’m a big believer in, ‘You are what the record says you are.’ “
Other players, such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill, don’t necessarily believe it’s true.
“I don’t make excuses for the games that were losses,” Hill said. “But what I will say is I know that this team is better than the scoreboard.”
Still others say the phrase is irrelevant because it’s so early in the season.
Coach Mike McDaniel has always said he’s a process-oriented guy as opposed to a results-oriented guy.
“As far as, ‘You are what your record says you are,’ I think there’s truth in that,” he said. “Because to spend time saying, ‘Well, but this, that, or the other’ is a fool’s errand.
“However, I think teams are whatever they define themselves that day. I think the Miami Dolphins are as good as their Wednesday.”
McDaniel doesn’t favor basing what will eventually be an entire season’s worth of work in the first six weeks.
He pointed out last year, when he was offensive coordinator for San Francisco, they won their first two games, then went on a four-game losing streak, and ended up playing in the NFC Championship game. He also pointed out in 2015, when he was with the Atlanta Falcons, they started 5-0 but finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs. In other words, he’s seen it both ways.
“I think people clinging to what their record says they are might be not quite focused on the job at hand, which is continuing to get better so you play your best football at the end of the season, which is what good teams end up doing,” he said.
Defensive tackle John Jenkins, a 10-year veteran who was on the 2020 Chicago Bears team that had a six-game losing streak in the middle of the season but still made the playoffs with an 8-8 record, said the Dolphins are a good team.
“We’re a good team regardless of the situation that we’re dealing with,” he said. “We’re a good team. It’s still early in the season. I take it day by day, week by week.”
To a man, the Dolphins say injuries aren’t a legitimate reason for their losses. They say every team has injuries.
And the Dolphins will take a major step in the injury recovery process when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns from concussion protocol to start against Pittsburgh on Sunday night.
As I’ve stated, at some point the injuries do become a legitimate reason for losing. No team has an endless supply of talented players.
As for whether the Dolphins are the team their record says they are, yeah, you have to believe that’s true because it’s not just the injuries that have caused this three-game losing streak. There’s also the minus-7 turnover margin, the 197 yards in penalties the past two games, and errors such as dropped passes and blown assignments in the secondary and offensive line.
They still don’t have an offensive identity aside from big plays involving Hill or fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and they don’t have a defensive identity. No one yet knows what makes this team go (aside from Hill). So, at this point, yeah, they’re a legit .500 team.
But here’s the good news. The Dolphins might not be a .500 team after 10 weeks, or 12 weeks, or 16 weeks. At any of those points they could be well over .500 just as they could be a game or two below .500.
We all give teams checkpoints during the season. The Dolphins were great at the first checkpoint. After four games, previously the first quarter of the season (when it was a 16-game season and not 17 games, such as now), they were 3-1.
Now, they’re 3-3. But there’s no panic, no self-doubt, no rush to make major changes.
“It’s the second quarter of the season,” linebacker Elandon Roberts said. “On Sundays it shows ain’t no games won in the second quarter. You could have a fourth-quarter comeback easily.”
Or a second-quarter comeback, starting with Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.
()
News
Over 90% worried about inflation: polls show majority think economy will get worse
Over 90% of Americans are worried about inflation: Stunning polls show 70% think America is heading in the wrong direction and the majority think the economy will get worse in another dire sign for Democrats
- New poll shows more than 90% of Americans are concerned about the economy and inflation
- 80% say inflation will play a role in how they vote in November
- By a margin of nearly 10%, Americans trust congressional Republicans over Democrats to handle economic issues – like inflation and jobs
- For the 38th week in a row, voters said the United States was going in the wrong direction
With just three weeks to go before the midterm elections, 90% of Americans have expressed concern about the state of the US economy – and 80% say inflation will play a part in how which they will vote on in November.
According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday, nearly 10% more respondents say they trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle inflation at the Congressional level by a 46-37% margin.
The majority of voters in the Oct. 14-16 poll say they trust Republicans in Congress more to handle issues such as jobs and the economy. When it comes to the economy as a whole, 46% of respondents said they trust the GOP while 45% said they thought Republicans could handle the jobs recovery well.
The poll is another dire result for Democrats as Republicans vie to regain House and Senate majorities amid an economic crisis that has seen high inflation for 40 years and a looming recession.
The 2,005 Americans polled are not optimistic, with 53% saying they think the economy will only get worse next year.
Seventy-one percent of Republicans think the economy will get worse, while only 33% of Democrats think the same. A majority of independent votes – 56% – say it is likely to get worse over the next year.
New poll shows more than 90% of Americans are concerned about the economy and inflation – and 80% say inflation will play a role in how they vote in November
By a margin of nearly 10%, Americans trust Republicans in Congress more to handle economic issues — like inflation and jobs — than Democrats
For the 38th week in a row, the majority of voters said the country was heading in the wrong direction – the most recent poll found 70% of respondents felt that way.
When presented with a generic ballot, however, the two parties are still fairly evenly divided. Republicans have 44% against 45% for Democrats. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, meaning it’s still a toss-up as to which party will come out on top overall.
Only 4% of survey respondents said the economy and inflation would play no role in their vote in the 2022 midterm elections.
When asked what issues would be of concern in the vote this year, inflation was the top issue.
Crime was 16% behind in second place and jobs and access to abortion tied for third place with 59% of respondents saying the issue would sway their vote.
Immigration was still on the list, with 55% of Americans saying the issue will affect their vote on Nov. 8.
Among the more than 90% who say they are concerned about inflation, a large majority of 71% say they are “very concerned” about the problem, which has reached record highs this year and shows no signs of abating.
This is a 5% increase from the August poll.
Asked about the “top priority” in deciding who to vote for in November, 42% of those polled said economic issues topped the list, which includes inflation, gas prices, jobs, taxes and unemployment.
President Joe Biden is entering the campaign trail this month to try to boost Democrats in some battleground districts.
It’s unclear what positive influence the president will have with his approval rating still underwater with 54% of respondents disapproving of the way he handles his job and 44% approving.
Numbers from multiple polls averaged by FiveThirtyEight show Biden’s approval in the 1940s.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
The last thing Tua Tagovailoa remembers was getting tackled by Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou.
After that, it wasn’t until he was at the hospital at University of Cincinnati medical facilities and some of the ambulance ride there when he regained consciousness following his Sept. 29 concussion suffered in the second quarter of that Thursday night loss to the Bengals.
“I remember the entire night up to the point where I got tackled,” said Tagovailoa on Wednesday, the first time he has spoken to the media since being taken off the field at Paycor Stadium on a stretcher and strapped to a backboard.
“After I got tackled, I don’t remember much from there. Getting carted off, I don’t remember that. But I do remember things that were going on when I was in the ambulance and then at the hospital.”
If anything, at least it distanced his mind from the reality of the frightening experience.
“I wouldn’t say it was scary for me at the time,” said Tagovailoa, who is slated to start for the first time since his concussion when his Dolphins take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. “There was a point where I was unconscious, so I couldn’t really tell what was going on. When I did realize what was going on, what was happening, I didn’t think of anything long-term or short-term. I was just wondering what happened.”
But now Tagovailoa, after missing the Dolphins’ past two losses against the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings and having his head injury spark rule changes in the NFL, can safely get back to doing what he loves, playing football.
“It’s been a process. That’s for sure,” said Tagovailoa, who was cleared from protocol on Saturday but knew he would sit out against Minnesota. “Having to deal with interviews with the NFL, NFLPA, and then having to go and see doctors outside with second opinions. A lot of it has been stressful, but all of it’s done for player safety.”
Making that process easier for Tagovailoa, he said Wednesday his neighbors’ kids sent him cards, candies and baked goods while he recovered.
This week, Tagovailoa gets to prepare as the starter, although he said he already approached the previous week, which allowed him limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday plus a full-participation slate on Friday before his Saturday clearance, the same way.
Coach Mike McDaniel said he doesn’t need to see anything extra from Tagovailoa in the way he prepares.
“What I want to see is the same locked-in guy that I know, when he’s on it, he’s laser focused, he’s in his normal mood, but he doesn’t lose attention span at the task at hand,” McDaniel said Wednesday. “That’s what I’ve grown to love about the guy.”
Said star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is on a record pace for receiving yards in a season despite catching passes from three different quarterbacks in Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson through six games: “Having Tua back is going to be great. His whole approach to the game, his mentality, his mindset. … I can see everyone in the huddle having a good time. We’ve been doing that the past weeks, but with Tua, it’s a different level. He comes into the huddle with his swag, joking, doing his thing.”
Tagovailoa’s first game back will be against his former coach, Brian Flores, who is now a defensive assistant with the Steelers.
Tagovailoa didn’t have a particularly friendly relationship with Flores when the two were together in Miami. When he looked back on his time with his ex-coach in the offseason, the greatest memory he offered was the day he got drafted.
When asked about Flores being on the other side Sunday night, he didn’t take a jab but, rather, expressed respect for what he — and the Steelers, historically — do defensively.
Will Flores’ familiarity with Tagovailoa factor in on Sunday?
“Yeah, of course,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve been with him for the past two years, so he definitely knows what I like, what I don’t like. But then again, schematically, this is Mike’s offense. This isn’t the same offense that I’d been running while he’s been here for the past two years.”
And Tagovailoa’s return comes on the national stage, “Sunday Night Football” on NBC.
“It’s prime time, so that’s what excites me,” he said. “We’ll be the only game on Sunday night. That’s exciting. You dream of being in these kind of games as a kid, and we get this opportunity, so that’ll be fun.”
()
News
Author Francesca Royster on her new book, “black country music”
NPR’s Juana Summers chats with author Francesca Royster about her new book, “Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions” which explores the history and future of black country music.
Entertainment
News
Metro Transit breaks ground on Gold Line from Woodbury to St. Paul
Most major transit services survive more than one near-death experience before the first passenger boards. In the case of Metro Transit’s coming Gold Line, the potentially fatal planning shocks hit over the course of more than a decade, but they weren’t enough to wipe away the smiles on Wednesday as east metro officials came together for a groundbreaking.
“It’s going to be completed by 2025, which is not too bad compared to some projects,” quipped U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, to widespread laughter outside the Hudson Road construction field office in Woodbury.
The modern bus line will operate between Woodlane Drive Station in Woodbury and downtown St. Paul’s Union Depot, mostly on frontage roads parallel to Interstate 94, with stops in Oakdale, Landfall and Maplewood. Roughly 70 percent of the route will follow bus-only lanes, a first for a bus rapid transit project in Minnesota.
“It’s a line with buses on its own dedicated lane, and that’s an incredible accomplishment,” said Charlie Zelle, chair of the Metropolitan Council, the regional planning agency that oversees Metro Transit.
ALL-DAY BUS SERVICE
Zelle noted that like the A Line in St. Paul and the C Line in Minneapolis, the $505 million, all-day bus service will depart every 10 to 15 minutes, offering many of the same conveniences as light rail at less construction cost. Passengers will pay before boarding at heated station stops offering electronic departure/arrival information.
Plunging pandemic ridership in the era of remote work has thrown a gray cloud of uncertainty over most estimates of future transit demand.
Still, modern amenities, as well as fewer stops and faster boarding at either door, had helped boost pre-pandemic ridership on Metro Transit’s bus rapid transit lines well past the traditional bus lines they’ve eclipsed or replaced.
Laura Baenen, a spokesperson for Metro Transit, said five of the future Gold Line buses will be electric and 12 will be diesel.
EMPLOYERS IN, LAKE ELMO OUT
Lead organizers from Ramsey and Washington counties said at a time of severe labor shortage, the Gold Line will help employers in downtown St. Paul, the Sun Ray Shopping Center, 3M’s Maplewood headquarters, Tamarack Hills and Woodbury Village benefit from improved access to future workers. Roughly 93,500 jobs sit within a half-mile of Gold Line stations.
“It’s a win/win,” said Will Schroeer, executive director of the transit advocacy coalition East Metro Strong, in a written statement. “People in Dayton’s Bluff get access to more jobs, and suburban employers get access to more employees.’’
A city not represented in the line-up is Lake Elmo, which chose — by a city council vote of 3-2 — to pull out of the municipal coalition planning the Gold Line in 2016.
That wasn’t the bus corridor’s only major setback. The project landed in limbo after receiving a rating of “medium-low” from the federal Transit Administration in early 2020. The Met Council added 350 more parking spaces to the proposal, which boosted projected ridership and helped earn the Gold Line a rating of “medium-high” a year later.
New park-and-ride facilities will be built at the Sun Ray Station in St. Paul, the Helmo Avenue Station in Oakdale and the Woodlane Drive Station in Woodbury. The existing Queens Drive park-and-ride in Woodbury also will offer parking for Gold Line riders.
GROWING REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
In 2020, Met Council officials tallied more than $388 million in permitted construction activity along the future Gold Line corridor, with an additional $1.2 billion in development planned. They pointed Wednesday to the example of Norhart, a Forest Lake-based developer, which began construction this summer on a seven-story, 328-unit apartment building in walking distance of the future Helmo Avenue Station.
The rapid bus project includes upwards of $20 million in funding for new pedestrian amenities, as well as partial funding for a new bridge over I-94 connecting Helmo Avenue in Oakdale and Bielenberg Drive in Woodbury, which is expected to lessen heavy traffic on Radio Drive and Inwood Avenue.
Klobuchar said that the $505 million bus line — whose capital construction costs will be nearly half federally-funded — might not have gotten off the ground but for the $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure legislation signed into law in November 2021.
To launch the Gold Line, Metro Transit will receive $240 million from the Federal Transit Administration, $13 million from the Federal Highway Administration, and additional support from the state of Minnesota, Ramsey and Washington counties.
Washington County has implemented a 1/4-cent sales tax since 2008 to fund transportation and transit projects, and Ramsey County maintains a half-cent sales tax for public infrastructure.
The Gold Line will rely on “zero property tax,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Rafael Ortega, who joined the former Gateway Corridor Commission in 2010 to begin bus corridor advocacy and planning.
Playoff talk can start for the Jets only after a win against the Broncos
Charlize Theron shares a complaint her kids had about her new role
Chris Perkins: Are Dolphins the 3-0 team that opened season, or the 0-3 team since that time?
Binance Lowers Terra Classic (LUNC) Burn Tax to 0.2%
Over 90% worried about inflation: polls show majority think economy will get worse
‘I was unconscious’: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa recalls night of concussion, talks return to face Steelers
The Fat Jewish to Host Decrypt Studios’ Inaugural Crypties Awards
Author Francesca Royster on her new book, “black country music”
Metro Transit breaks ground on Gold Line from Woodbury to St. Paul
Prison escapee charged with sending death threats and white powder to Rep. Bennie Thompson
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE