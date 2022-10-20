Polkadot Records Highest Development Activity In The Last 7 Days

SOL on the other hand ranked 4th with 67.21 while Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, came in at 7th place with its 36.64 activity index.
Polkadot’s performance in this department was so good that even the combined total of the other 9 assets on the list won’t be enough to surpass the 11th ranked crypto in terms of market cap.
Analysts Recommend Buying Polkadot
As the altcoin remains on a downtrend, its bearish sentiments won’t let up and analysts are thinking this might present an opportunity for accumulation.
Sharing his “long-term plans” with his 415,700 followers, CryptoGodJohn re-echoed the prediction of Coincodex, saying Polkadot will likely decline to $4.
If that happens, according to the analyst, buyers must take advantage and accumulate as much DOT as they can.
The plan is to hold until the time comes when they can sell the altcoin for more the $50. That, however, could take a while as indicators suggest DOT will hit that level by 2024.
But, given the volatility of crypto space, a sudden price surge is still possible. Therefore, investors must always pay close attention to Polkadot.
DOT market cap at $6.9 billion on the daily chart
Bitcoin will end the year at $21K, according to Finder’s experts.
Finder’s panelists believe Bitcoin is currently underpriced, while 19% believe it is overpriced.
Finder is a comparison website and the experts from Finder gathered once more, and this time they totaled up their forecasts for Bitcoin, the top crypto asset by market capitalization (BTC). Despite a 70% decline from the all-time high, 77% of the panelists still believe that Bitcoin (BTC) is a store of value (SoV). BTC is assumed to be undervalued by 56% of the panelists on Finder, and the majority predict that it will increase to $21,344 by December 2022.
Bitcoin Forecasts From Finder’s Panelists
And Justin Hartzman, CEO of Coinsmart Financial, opined that the external macroeconomic conditions have caused Bitcoin to suffer. He predicted that the BTC will end this year at 17K and will rise to 75K by 2025, depending on the fallout and halving. He said that if the macro environment improved, Bitcoin would boost.
According to Nik Oraevsky, CEO of Bitcoin Reserve, and 53% of panel members, Bitcoin will continue to correlate with growth tech equities, bitcoin has a high Beta in the traditional market, and traditional markets are also in trouble. Everything relies on fiscal policy and the Federal Reserve’s posturing in the coming quarter.
The Finder panelists stated that the future values of the ETH and XRP will increase by 2025, that is ETH will reach $5,154 per unit and XRP will reach $3.18 and it will depend on Ripple winning the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit.
Mitesh Shah, founder, and CEO of Omnia Markets said that
“As global traders sell off their holdings, Bitcoin will hit new lows not seen this year.”
Finder’s panelists believe Bitcoin is currently underpriced, while 19% believe it is overpriced. At the time of writing, BTC has a dominance of 40.1%, while ETH has a dominance of 17.13%. The metric has fallen since the network transitioned from PoW to PoS.
Despite Ethereum’s declining dominance, 54% of Finder’s panel believes ether will eventually surpass BTC’s market cap. 29% presume ETH will outperform BTC by 2024. However, the number of “flippening” believers in Finder’s BTC prediction report from July 2021 was much higher, at 68%.
SBF suggests paying off the hackers as part of the solution.
More than $4.4 billion in 2022 has been lost due to DeFi protocol failures.
Cryptocurrency hacking has been prevalent in recent months, notably in the DeFi sector. Chainalysis reports that, so far this month, more than $750 million has been stolen.
Sam Bankman-Fried, crypto billionaire and chief executive officer of FTX, has just developed a strategy to address the issue of crypto hacking. In an interesting twist, SBF suggests paying off the hackers as part of the solution.
Reward For Disclosing Flaws
The FTX CEO has suggested a “5-5 standard” in which hackers would be allowed to retain 5% of the total cash taken or $5 million, whichever is less. The hacker must also act in “good faith” and be willing to collaborate in order to get most of the cryptocurrency back. Some crypto hackers are not out to steal information, but rather to earn payment for responsibly disclosing flaws in the system.
SBF stated:
“Hacks are extremely destructive to the digital asset ecosystem. The 5-5 approach would have curbed the impact of hacks more than 98%. Keeping DeFi and peer to peer transfers free is crucial. There are policies I honestly think are key to achieving that. I could be wrong about those policies–I probably am wrong about some! But in the end the most important thing is to keep commerce and expression free.”
Still, SBF can’t decide on a suitable benchmark for this procedure. It’s no secret that this year DeFi protocols have been the weakest link in terms of security. More than $4.4 billion in 2022 has been lost due to DeFi protocol failures.
The Xsolla NFT Solution updates will give developers the tools to sell digital items, deliver them to users’ wallets, store them in their inventory, and allow users to mint NFTs and sell NFTs
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces new updates to its NFT solution offering, removing the barriers to Web3.0 for users. With the new features, partners can enable users to sell, store, mint and deliver NFTs to users’ wallets within one interface integrated with other Xsolla solutions.
Xsolla created the NFT Checkout process earlier this year to allow developers to quickly and securely add NFTs to their game economy. This feature enabled players to make purchases using their preferred fiat payment method. The developer handled the minting and delivery of the NFTs, while Xsolla dealt with the purchase of the checkout and in-game items distribution process using Fiat currencies.
With the upcoming update of the NFT Checkout solution, video games and other digital content-generating businesses have an opportunity to boost their commerce. Partners can now sell NFTs, allow users to buy digital items and mint them to NFTs using their fiat preferred payment method, store items and NFTs in the partner’s or Xsolla’s inventory, and deliver minted items to users’ wallets. Additionally, the solution connects partners to major blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, and more than 100 + supported e-wallets.
“We see continued interest from current and new game developers in the Web 3.0 market,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “These developers want to deliver additional player value, drive engagement and retention and add new revenue streams. To help these developers, Xsolla has taken steps to help our partners monetize their games with NFTs by making it simple to buy, store, and mint NFTs for their customers.”
“We believe that web3 will soon become as ubiquitous as the Internet. Сross-over through virtual worlds and metaverses will be mundane and completely seamless. NFT Checkout is a service that breaks down borders to mass adoption of web3. It helps the audience of traditional games migrate to web3 easily,” stated Alexey Kostarev, CEO OnlySpace. “Here they can be really free: they own assets and can deal with them. NFT Checkout has been tested on one of our projects. We see the potential of the service and will implement it in all the games we are going to publish.”
For more details about Xsolla NFT Checkout, visit: xsolla.pro/rw13nftcheckout
About Xsolla
Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, Pearl Abyss, NCSoft, and more.
For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.pro/rw13xsolla
In the past couple of days, the mainnet launch of the Aptos blockchain and the accompanying airdrop made big waves in the crypto space. While the long-unknown tokenomics and token distribution have sparked a lot of controversy, airdrop beneficiaries have been able to enjoy free crypto.
You missed the APT airdrop from Aptos and are now upset about it? Don’t worry. There are no less than 5 very promising projects that could be doing an airdrop in the coming weeks and months. We’ll tell you which projects these are and what you should do to possibly be eligible for the airdrop.
Here Are The Projects That May Airdrop
The first project that will possibly conduct an airdrop is ZetaChain. This is a layer-1 blockchain created using the Cosmos SDK which has launched its testnet on August 10.
The goal of ZetaChain is to be an omnichain dApp that supports multiple networks, including Layer-1 blockchains such as Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as well as layer-2 solutions such as Polygon and Optimism.
The first live dApp on ZetaLabs was a functional omnichain swap for trading assets between any connected blockchains. Testnet users can earn ZETA points by swapping assets, inviting new members, and reporting issues. The table below shows how many points users can earn with each task. The structure for earning ZETA points is as follows:
To get started on the testnet, the first step is to create a wallet and request tokens via a faucet. After the confirmation of the wallet, the swap of assets can already start. During the current beta test, the ETH Goerli testnet, Polygon Mumbai and BSC testnet are used.
SUI Might Trump Aptos
Along with Aptos, the SUI blockchain is one of the most hyped projects in the crypto space right now. Just like Aptos, SUI was founded by former Meta employees who are developing a highly scalable layer 1 blockchain based on Diem’s MOVE programming language and a proof of stake.
While SUI already closed acceptance of new validators in the incentivized testnet at the end of August, there might still be a chance for an airdrop, as SUI should be interested in bringing liquidity to the network.
Since there is no information yet, it is advisable to follow the project on Medium, Twitter and Discord and look out for projects like DEXs on SUI. Also, users can already download the SUI wallet as Chrome extensions.
The SUI testnet token also offers a good shot. The easiest way is to get it is from platforms that have a built-in faucet. BlueMoveNFT is a good choice. The project is the leading multi-chain NFT marketplace on Aptos and SUI.
Twitter user SUI Station is also planning to publish a list of all airdrop opportunities in the Sui Ecosystem soon.
zkSync
A third option could be zkSync. The best bet for the airdrop might be to interact with zkSync dapps on the testnet. Before users can do this, however, they need to add an RPC configuration. The easiest way to do this is at https://chainlist.org, where a wallet connection to the testnet is configured.
Numerous examples for interacting with the zkSync testnet and its dApps have been compiled by an anonymous Twitter user in the following thread.
2. Bridge to zkSync
Go here:https://t.co/5qKgM2F9EH
Actions:
– Connect your wallet – Bridge funds to zkSync – Make transactions between wallets
The fourth option is Layer Zero. The project is an omnichain interoperability protocol that enables the realization of cross-chain applications with a low-level communication primitive.
On the one hand, there is a chance to qualify for a possible airdrop by using the free testnet. Among others, it is possible to test the USDC Layer Zero Bridge and the Liquid Swap Bridge.
On the other hand, Stargate Finance offers a very interesting opportunity. The liquidity transport protocol has raised $135 million funds led by very renowned backers, such as Sequoia Capital, PayPal Ventures, FTX Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, Tiger Global, Uniswap Labs and other investors.
The idea is to become a DAO voter of Stargate Finance. For this, users need to buy a small amount of Stargate Finance Token (STG) on Uniswap or another platform on the mainnet and then stake it.
This gives them voting rights over Stargate Finance governance proposals. As a DAO voter of Stargate Finance, there is a high chance of becoming a beneficiary of an airdrop. A detailed instruction can be found here.
Last but least there is Quai Network. Quai Network is a layer 1 network of blockchains that uses merging to achieve a high throughput.
To reward early community engagement, the project maintains a social media rewards program on various social platforms, including Twitter, YouTube and Reddit. Active community members are most likely receive an airdrop.
They launched a Network Social Media Reward system
READ carefully as there are all the instructions on how to get rewardedhttps://t.co/rTfoMqDNJ7
SPSI has been listed on the LBank exchange for around 5 months. SPSI has increased already 4 times in a month from around $0.005 to the current price of around $0.023. We can see from the daily chart, the trend of the price is still very healthy with increasing volumes and prices every day. So, what is SPSI, and if it is still worth investing in? Today’s article is going to explain everything you need to know about SPSI.
Backed by a strong entity with reliable productions
SPSI token is backed by a Korean company called Solo Power System Incorporation. Solo Power System Incorporation has several main businesses including CIGS solar module manufacturing and waste sewage sludge treatment. Group Chairman Manjae Lee plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on the company-owned land in the Boeun-gun Industrial Complex between October 27 and November 10 to celebrate the construction plan of the new plant for CIGS production in the Boeun Industrial Complex. It is estimated that the construction period will take six months, and when the plant is completed, it has been confirmed that the plant will be equipped with CIGS solar modules, graphene capacitor batteries, and CIGS streetlight production facilities. Total expected annual sales are said to be 610 billion won.
CIGS Solar panel- the highlight
SPSI is leading the industry with flexible thin-film lightweight CIGS solar panels that can be applied in different fields. It has patents for its manufacturing method, such as the world’s only Wire Mesh Interconnect type cell and good light absorption on cloudy days. It is competitive due to low manufacturing costs. The installation is simple by using a light and flexible substrate. BIPV is easy to install on the roof and wall, and the installation cost is low because no supporting structure is required.
SPSI Token
Special Power Silver (SPSI) is a coin that users can use as a payment method in various ways within SP Chain’s service. It is used as a major medium for economic activities within the ecosystem of SPSI, such as purchasing products and using services, obtaining non-monetary membership benefits, and platform payment fees.
The total supply of SPSI is 3 billion (3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 3% is provided for private sale, 4% is allocated for operations, marketing, and the team, 10% is provided for overseas and affiliated transactions, and the rest 83% is provided for company holdings which will be incinerated after listing.
In this bear market, most of the coins and tokens which are intangible have experienced a 95%+ decrease. Meanwhile, SPSI has increased already 4 times the price in a month. According to history, coins that stay strong in the bear market will also become one of the top gainers in the bull market. For example, another Korean project THETA performed quite strong in the last bear market during 2018-2109. It had a 45000% gain in the bull market in 2020. The great utility is always the best support for the token’s price.
Additionally, SPSI focuses on a global concern and it is expected to have a bright future. Solar energy has the least negative impact on the environment compared to any other energy source. Unlike fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas, home solar doesn’t release harmful pollutants or greenhouse gas emissions—like carbon dioxide—into the air and water supply.
SPSI solar plant will be built in the near futureand the feed plant will be expanded.It aims to play an important role in promoting this game-changing renewable energy and all the token holders are going to have a share of its growing dividend.
AAVE is currently in a recovery phase, successfully breaching the crucial $80 psychological resistance marker to trade at $82.52 at the time of this writing, according to tracking from Coingecko.
AAVE manages to move past the crucial $80 resistance marker
The altcoin could be looking at a further push all the way up to $116
AAVE continues price pump despite Tron Founder’s massive withdrawal from the crypto’s protocol
Over the last seven days, the cryptocurrency managed to tally a price increase of 15.4% as it also goes up by 8% on a month-to-date basis.
The bearish momentum that plunged the crypto space into chaos for the past two months have pulled AAVE price into a falling wedge pattern.
Source: TradingView
Under this, an asset’s price moves into a bullish trend before an immediate correction happens. There are two trendlines that are formed but the consolidation halts when price breaks through the upper trend.
That movement signals bullish activity and by the looks of it, that’s where AAVE is headed for the next few days.
AAVE Price Momentum And Analysis
Over the last four days, AAVE managed to surge by 16.5%, staying true to the nature of its falling wedge pattern despite the crypto market dealing with erratic price movement.
But, as the pattern also suggest, there could be a price lowering momentum for the digital asset as indicated by its daily candle which suggests a retest of the $80 support marker.
That shouldn’t be a problem, at least for now, for AAVE, as it is predicted to resume its resurgence once the retesting is complete, pushing all the way up to $95 – and even to $116.
The crypto’s vortex indicator is not showing any weakness for the upcoming bull run and the increase in trading volumes suggest AAVE is in a genuine price recovery as of this moment.
Weathering Negative Network Activity
The altcoin is performing well considering there is negative activity in its network that involves Tron Founder Justin Sun.
According to data analytics and blockchain security firm PeckShieldAlert, the highly touted crypto figure withdrew more than $100 million in USDT stablecoins from Aave Protocol V2.
The withdrawal was done in two equal transactions worth $50 million each and was completed through a wallet address funded by crypto exchange platform Poloniex.
AAVE market cap at $1.16 billion on the daily chart
