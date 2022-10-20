News
Rail Cop, traveling without a ticket, takes it out on an official
Patna:
A Bihar Railway Police member pulled his belt to hit a ticket examiner after a heated argument over being asked to show his ticket.
Government Railways Police (GRP) staff Munna Kumar was traveling in a Chitpur-Jogbani Express AC coach allegedly without a reservation.
A video showing the cop, who was wearing a khakee uniform, being held up by other passengers has gone viral.
When asked to show his ticket by TTE (Roaming Ticket Examiner) Bipin Kumar, he loaded it. The issue escalated into a fight with the cop even trying to hit the examiner with his belt, which is part of the police uniform.
He struggled to break free as others tried to stop him from assaulting the TTE. A co-passenger filmed the incident.
Senior railway and GRP officials intervened and resolved the issue when the train reached Katihar station.
Chrisean Rock And Blueface Back Together As She Shares 7th Tattoo Of The Rapper On Her Body
And we are back again on the sh-ttist couple on the internet, Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Some weeks back we reported on Chrisean Rock’s decision to leave Blueface after he cheated on her again with his baby mama.
In a post shared by Chrisean Rock, she was almost jailed after she wrecked properties in a hotel room and also engage in a physical fight with Blueface. Chrisean Rock further declared her decision to break things off with Blueface. And we knew it was BS! They enjoy each other’s toxicity despite the many news regarding domestic abuse deaths in the media.
As we predicted, Chrisean Rock and Blueface are back together to another ride of a toxic and unappealing relationship. To cement their sh-t even more, Chrisean Rock has got the seventh tattoo of Blueface on her body. And she’s gladly revealing it to her followers. Chrisean Rock continues to get Blueface’s portrait and names all over her body while the dude continues to cheat daily.
Via TJB:
Despite their relationship constantly being on the rocks, Chrisean Rock has revealed her seventh tattoo of her on and off boyfriend, rapper Blueface.
Recently, “Baddies South” star Chrisean Rock, born Chrisean Malone, tatted a second portrait of Blueface on her neck. The 22-year-old reality star took to her IG stories and shared a video of her latest ink in dedication to the “Thotiana” rapper. She wrote on the video,
According to reports, Chrisean Rock previously said it was her goal to have seven tattoos in total in honor of Blueface, real name Johnathan Porter. Her tattoos include two portraits of Blueface and also scripts of his government name.
The new body of art comes shortly after the pair got caught up in a series of publicized drama.
As previously reported, clips of Blueface, 25, and another woman (by the IG handle of TaeTae1104) began to spread like wildfire all over social media. In the short-form video. The two are seemingly cozied up. sharing a few smooches, and even riding around the city together.
Amid Blueface being spotted with the mysterious female. Rock took to Instagram Live, indicating that she and Blueface had just gotten into yet another fight. Rock declared herself “single” and admitted to breaking everything in her hotel room after a fight with Blueface about infidelity with other women.
The social media star started off with,
“So, I’m pissed the f*** off, man, and I can’t be with somebody that, that–I just can’t. I’ma go to jail. I had to run a couple [of] quick errands, and I left that n***a in the room, took his phone. So, yeah! And I’m not drunk. Not even drunk yet. I put that sh*t on my mom.”
Rock continued,
“How are you f***in’ with other broke b*tches? Like, I [could] see if you was f***ing’ with a b*tch that got some bread, my n*gga. You f***ing’ with a groupie, a fan! A b*tch that’s [a] fan.”
How long do you think this pair will last before the usual scandals of abuse, cheating, and crappy insane public outbursts?
Here is the tattoo of Blueface on Chrisean Rock’s body:
TV Tonight: Gangs of London is back and bloodier than ever | Television
London Gangs
9 p.m., Atlantic Sky
Blood is spurting in all directions moments after Season 2 opens (you’ll never feel safe in a London laundromat again), but what else would you expect from Gareth Evans and Matt’s gangster thriller? Flannery? It begins a year after Sean Wallace (Joe Cole) was shot in the face – presumed dead. The capital is up for grabs and there are plenty of people ready to storm it at any cost. In the second episode, international gangs join in the power struggles. Hollie Richardson
Unbreakable
8 p.m., BBC One
Rob Beckett showcases more Crystal Maze games paired with couples therapy as this new uneven knockout competition continues. Watching celebrities and their partners blunder through scavenger hunts and canoe chores seems at odds with the analysis of relationships, especially this week when Denise Welch is truly opening up. Graeme Virtue
Aldi’s next big thing
8 p.m., Channel 4
In a TV concept that will make Kevin the carrot proud, Anita Rani and Chris Bavin go behind the scenes at the Aldi supermarket at superhuman sweep rate. They are looking for new food and drink products, starting with a “dinner time” theme. Two hopefuls present bugs, while a pie perfectionist offers his wares. HOUR
Tonight: Looking After Grandchildren – The Real Cost?
8:30 p.m., TVI
Grandparents, especially grandmothers, are an often overlooked factor in the UK’s childcare crisis. Instead of enjoying a peaceful retirement, they step up to help working parents who otherwise couldn’t afford to make ends meet. So should the law change to reflect this? Jennie Bond, herself a grandmother, investigates. Ellen E. Jones
Tyrant
9 p.m., Channel 4
It may not always be reflected in the sheet music, but Fern Brady continues to be the villainous star of series 14 of the bric-a-brac prattle royale (testify his over-sincereness when given a task that vaguely resembles To be tidied). Also drunk tonight: Stressful songwriting while listening to soothing classics and “egg-and-spoon curling.” GV
I hate you
10 p.m., Channel 4
Becca’s estranged father dies in the first of tonight’s doubleheader from Robert Popper’s new sitcom, but, of course, it still provides a springboard for dark, offbeat laughs. Next, it’s Becca’s birthday, which she has no intention of celebrating. HOUR
Kanye West’s Drink Champ Interview Deleted From YouTube Over George Floyd’s Fentanyl Overdose Claims
Kanye West continues to get canceled every day. Ye‘s interview on Drink Champs, a platform meant for free speech has been removed from YouTube. Yes! The disturbing declarations about George Floyd’s death that got many irritated about both Ye and especially N.O.R.E have been deleted. N.O.R.E was supposed to be the sane one on the platform but let Ye say all the damaging things about the late George Floyd before attempting to rebuttal.
Ye used the platform to disclose that George Floyd‘s death was caused by a drug overdose and not police brutality. This and the alleged attack on the Jewish community got a lot of backlashes as expected and finally, the interview has been deleted from YouTube completely.
Kanye‘s insensitive outburst in recent times continues to get worst, with platforms like Twitter and Instagram banning him. Ye still gets platforms that allow him to make disturbing allegations despite his mental health status.
Ye in the same interview on Champs claimed, Drake slept with Kris Jenner and Meek Mill also had s-x with Rihanna. The whole interview was a mess with no iota of merit.
Via Media Take Out:
Kanye West’s Drink Champs interview has been removed from YouTube after his comments about George Floyd.
During the interview, Ye blamed Floyd’s death on fentanyl, ignoring the proven fact that former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.
Floyd’s family is considering filing a lawsuit against him.
“When I look back at the interview, I was like, ‘Damn, N.O.R.E., why did you wait two hours to address that?’” N.O.R.E. said on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning show. “Even though I did feel like I addressed it. I addressed it way too late. The interview way too long. And I’m embarrassed…I can blame this all on Kanye West, I’m not. I want to sit back and say I was irresponsible for letting it go.”
On The Breakfast Club he said, “I apologize to the George Floyd family. I apologize to anyone who was hurt by Kanye West’s comments.”
N.O.R.E’s actions are equally disturbing as Ye’s. You don’t allow guests to spew any BS on your platform without holding them accountable. Glad he is taking responsibility and promises to do better.
Here is N.O.R.E addressing Kanye West’s BS on his Drink Champs:
Missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie’s phone has been traced to a New Jersey housing complex
A missing Princeton student’s cell phone rang from a location about seven miles from campus two days after she went missing before it was suddenly turned off.
The location is one of the few clues those searching for Misrach Ewunetie need to continue, five days since the 20-year-old went missing.
The location appears to be a New Jersey housing complex near Penns Neck. Misrach shared his position with another family member, according to his brother Universe.
The cellphone of Misrach Ewunetie, 20, rang from a New Jersey housing estate two days after she disappeared
“It’s very different from her turning off her phone, kids these days don’t turn off their phones, they love their phones,” Brother Universe said. “It’s a nightmare I can’t wake up from.”
“It’s not like him at all to turn off your phone, kids these days don’t turn off their phone, they love their phone,” Universe told The Sun, describing the situation as “a nightmare that I can’t to wake up”.
The final ping seemed to register at 3:27am on Sunday morning before the phone finally died.
Campus police visited the subdivision three times and conducted a search with dogs, but were unable to enter the properties due to a lack of search warrants, but spoke with residents.
Universe joined the officers in the final search. “It wasn’t enough time because the back area was wooded and full of vines and shrubs on the ground,” he said.
Misrach was reported missing on Monday evening after friends and family said they had not heard from her for several days
“She is loved and cared for, and we miss her. We are looking for her,” Universe said.
“He is a very intelligent and empathetic person who cares about people. A reserved person. She is much loved by her family and by all who knew her and who came to her. People who go from her middle school to her high school, people who even interviewed her,” he said. “She was valedictorian. She’s a very smart girl.
“I hope she comes home safely,” he added.
Ewunetie is from northeastern Ohio and was awarded a full scholarship to the prestigious university in 2020
Misrach, who is a student at the elite college, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Friday near Scully Hall where she lived on campus.
Earlier that evening, Misrach had volunteered at the Terrace Club, one of 11 dining clubs at the University.
That night, Ewunetie was a member on “duty” – doing chores at a live music concert at the club.
After the club closed and all service responsibilities were fulfilled, Misrach, along with other service members, left for the night.
After the event, “she went back to her dorm at 3 a.m.,” her brother said. “Her roommates said they saw her at 3am. Then another one of her roommates said she didn’t see her after 4am, and then after that no one saw her.
“Her roommates didn’t look for her because they assumed she had gone home.”
“With the pandemic, the first year they weren’t on campus, so it was tough for her and for a lot of people,” Universe explained.
“But this year she tried to get into this Terrace Club, and that was her way of making friends.”
Ongoing research efforts now involve “increased law enforcement presence on and around campus, including the use of a helicopter, drones and personal watercraft,” the university explained Wednesday.
Her family, who have lived in Ohio since 2008 but are originally from Ethiopia, say her disappearance is all the more disturbing as she missed a meeting regarding a citizenship application the following day.
‘She is the jewel of the house, [my parents’] only and youngest daughter,” Universe said. “She is much loved.”
School officials say she “has not been in contact with family or friends for several days” and sent a “tiger alert” to the school community around 9:20 p.m. Monday night, reporting her missing, reports the Daily Princetonian.
Ewunetie is described as being 5ft 4in tall and weighing 130lbs. She has brown eyes, black hair and a “fair complexion”, school officials said.
She was last seen around 3am on Friday near Scully Hall (pictured), where she lives on campus
Ewunetie is from northeastern Ohio and had been awarded a full scholarship to the prestigious university in 2020, covering his tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses during four years.
She was interested in majoring in science, reported Villa Angela-St Joseph High School at the time, and said Princeton was her first choice school.
His disappearance comes as students are off campus for fall vacation after midterm exams.
“Obviously it’s heartbreaking,” junior Laura Esguerra told PIX 11. “It hurts, it really hurts…hope she comes back safely.”
She added: “It’s a good reminder that we have to look out for each other and we have to make sure to check on his friends, especially after the half-terms.
“It’s a tough week, it’s a tough time for everyone mentally and physically,” Esguerra explained.
She added, “I really hope it doesn’t come down to that, but it’s a good reminder to check on your friends after a tough week.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the school’s Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000, or submit an anonymous tip online.
Oprah Winfrey Allegedly Behind The Career Failure Of Actress Mo’Nique Angela Hicks
A story of betrayal, abuse of power, and clear inhuman actions is what Mo’Nique has to tell about Oprah Winfrey. Contrary to the benevolent Oprah story we are made to believe, Oprah Winfrey known worldwide as an icon of hope and selflessness allegedly is responsible for the career failure of actress/comedian Mo’Nique Angela Hicks.
Though a section of the public is hesitant to side with Mo’Nique due to Oprah’s influence, Mo’Nique refuses to be silent and lets her offenders take praise for what they are not. So she let it all out in a recent documentary. Considering the revelation by Mo’Nique, it appears outspoken people who stand up for themselves bore Oprah hence she used the only thing she can, Mo’Nique’s livelihood to tame and exploit her for personal gain.
In the new documentary, Mo’Nique had the chance to lay out all the mischievous things Oprah did to her. Despite seeing Oprah as an icon who understands her struggle as a fellow black woman, Oprah used Mo’Niques s*xual abuse story without her permission and further connived with Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels to backlist Mo’Nique when she chose to stand up for herself allegedly.
Via Media Take Out:
In the new film, which we reviewed, the filmmaker chronicled the relationship between Mo’Nique and Oprah over the year. And according to the documentary filmmaker, Oprah did a lot of shady things towards Mo’Nique.
First, the filmmaker claims that Oprah used her personal friendship with Mo – to get intimate details of her family life. Then Oprah exposed those details on her show. Without giving Mo a heads up, in an attempt to grab ratings at the comedian’s expense.
Oprah aired a show in 2002, where she disclosed that Mo’Nique was abused by a family member. Then she brought Mo’s family on set to talk about the abuse, and blindsided Mo’Nique.
The filmmaker also claims that Mo’Nique was done “wrong” by some of Hollywood’s biggest producers, during the lead up to the release of her hit movie Precious, and her friend Oprah refused to help her.
And when Mo’Nique complained about Oprah not stepping up and helping a fellow Black woman. The filmmaker claims that Oprah used her power to have Mo blackballed in Hollywood.
The film makes some pretty serious accusations, and has many looking at Oprah with a side eye.”
Meanwhile, Oprah in several interviews refuses to comment on Mo’Nique’s allegations and referred to Mo’Nique as negative energy who does not deserve her attention.
Iran Protests: Survivor Recounts Iranian Government’s Brutal Torture
Hunted, tortured, disappeared. Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they are using it again as protests continue across the country. CNN’s Jomana Karadsheh speaks to a protester who endured such torture at the hands of the Iranian government. CNN does not identify the protesters in this report for security reasons.
