Rapper Lil Yachty Having A Good Time In His Career With “Poland” Despite Dumping His Girlfriend, Selangie, For A ‘Thick’ IG Model, Juliet Charlotte

Jana Kramer took a bat to a pantry door and several of ex-husband Mike Caussin’s prized possessions after learning he had ‘cheated on her again’.

She made the revelation during an appearance on Facebook Red Table Talk, where she spoke candidly about herself and the retired NFL player’s failed marriage.

“I broke so many things in my house,” she confessed to hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and ex-wife of Jada’s husband, Will Smith, Sheree Zampino on Wednesday.

Anger: Jana Kramer took a bat to a pantry door and ex-husband Mike Caussin’s prized possessions after learning he allegedly cheated on her again; the former couple seen in 2019

‘Did you break your things or [Caussin’s]?’ asked Zampino.

‘No, there was that kind of pantry door he wanted [in our home] that said “Pantry door,” Kramer clarified. “And I said, ‘Do you want to label every door like that?’

Since the pantry door symbolized Caussin, she decided it had to go.

“So me and my girlfriends, we took a bat and broke it,” the I Hope It Rains hitmaker admitted.

Candid: She made the revelation during an appearance on Facebook’s Red Table Talk, where she spoke candidly about herself and the NFL player’s failed marriage

After destroying the gate, Kramer maintained the destruction by venting his anger at Caussin’s possessions.

“And then I destroyed all his Xboxes and all those things he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tuxedo. I went really mad for a minute,’ the One Tree Hill alum recalled.

Kramer and Caussin previously sought therapy in hopes of overcoming his past infidelities and restoring trust. But their efforts proved futile as Kramer filed for divorce in 2021 after he reportedly left their marriage again.

“I think that’s a big deal in terms of ‘toxic forgiveness,’” host Pinkett Smith explained. “We always think the next woman will be a better version of him.”

“Yeah that, and to have the man I worked so hard for,” Kramer replied before recalling the “hours of therapy and retreats” they had been in “to fix what was broken.”

I’m like, “Wait a minute! You’re not getting the sane version. I fought for this.”

In another clip from Wednesday’s Red Table Talk, Kramer broke down in tears as he delved into the scores of women the 35-year-old retired athlete allegedly slept with.

‘Over time you discovered [Caussin] cheated with 13 women? Pinkett Smith delicately asked, before Kramer claimed there were still “more” women.

She seemed particularly distraught when she explained how their divorce would keep her children away from her during important times.

‘I know we’re both in better situations, but I’m thinking about this year my kids won’t wake up in my house [on] Christmas Day,” the singer continued as her voice began to crack. “That one is going to hurt.”

Pinkett Smith added: “It’s hard when your family dreams coincide with childhood trauma.”

Kramer went on to explain how the divorce shattered her dreams of an ideal family.

Turbulent union: Caussin, 35, started dating Kramer in 2014. They married in 2015 and divorced in 2021, but they weathered several of his cheating scandals, dating even from before the wedding; seen in 2019

“And that’s when I’m like, ‘That’s not fair. You also took away my dream of what I wanted for my family,” she said.

Red Table Talk’s full interview with Kramer will air on Wednesday.

Caussin has yet to publicly respond to his ex-wife’s claims, although he previously admitted to being a sex addict.

During a 2019 episode of the Kramer Whine Down podcast, Caussin shared that he “sought treatment for sex addiction at an inpatient treatment center,” via E! New.

He said at the time that it was his future ex who pushed him to seek treatment.

“Jana kind of gave me an ultimatum when it all came out, and she found out, and she looked at me and said, ‘You gotta go somewhere. Basically you have to figure out what’s going on and what it is, or I’m leaving, period,’ he recalled.

Later in the podcast, he admitted, “For me, I realized a lot of things throughout my life that sex and sexual acts were my addictive behavior, and that’s where I went to hide my feelings, running away from reality and that was my drug.’

Alone at Christmas: “I know we are both in better situations, but I think of this year, my children will not wake up in my house” [on] Christmas Day,” the singer continued as her voice began to crack. “This one is going to hurt”

Getting help: Caussin has yet to publicly respond to his ex-wife’s claims, though he previously admitted to being a sex addict, including during a 2019 appearance on the Kramer’s Whine Down podcast; seen in 2018 in LA

Kramer started dating Caussin in 2014 when he was playing for the Washington Commanders, but it was only weeks before they broke up and she announced he had cheated on her.

But the two reconciled and they got engaged in December 2014 and married the following year.

The couple then welcomed daughter Jolie, six, and son Jace, three.

They separated again in 2016 before Caussin entered a rehabilitation program, but they got back together in 2017.

But in 2021, Kramer had had enough and she filed for divorce. The exes have reached a custody agreement giving her primary custody and letting her babysit the kids for about two-thirds of the year, while Caussin will have them for the other third.