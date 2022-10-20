News
Ravens vs. Browns scouting report for Week 7: Who has the edge?
The Ravens blew another double-digit lead in their Week 6 loss to the New York Giants. The Cleveland Browns suffered an even more dispiriting defeat to the New England Patriots. Which of these AFC North rivals will have the advantage when they match up Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium?
Ravens passing game vs. Browns pass defense
After a brilliant start, Lamar Jackson has struggled as a passer the last three weeks, coinciding with the absence of No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman because of a foot injury. Jackson completed just five of nine passes for 45 yards to his wide receivers in the Ravens’ loss to the Giants, and he has overlooked or overshot open targets too often during his recent funk. His struggles have deepened late in games, culminating with his desperate fourth-quarter interception against the Giants after he picked up an errant snap from center Tyler Linderbaum. Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged that the Ravens underused wide receiver Devin Duvernay (18 catches on 25 targets, 240 yards, three touchdowns for the season) in the Week 6 loss. Bateman returned to practice Wednesday, and the Ravens added 35-year-old speed demon DeSean Jackson to their practice squad, though we don’t know how soon he’ll play. For now, tight end Mark Andrews (39 catches on 57 targets, 455 yards, five touchdowns) is the only sure thing in a struggling aerial attack.
Jackson and Co. will try to regain their footing against a Cleveland pass defense that has been less than the sum of its parts. Defensive end Myles Garrett (five sacks, six tackles for loss) remains the league’s top edge defender, as graded by Pro Football Focus, and Jadeveon Clowney is not far behind, but the Browns rank in the bottom 10 in pressures per drop-back. Cornerback Denzel Ward signed a $100 million contract in the offseason but has played poorly by his standards. The Browns have forced just five turnovers, and Patriots backup Bailey Zappe shredded them in that 38-15 thrashing in Cleveland last Sunday. Garrett could provide the greatest individual test so far for Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who has pass blocked exceptionally well since he returned from ankle surgery in Week 5. Ward (concussion), Garrett (shoulder/biceps) and Clowney (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.
EDGE: Even
Browns passing game vs. Ravens pass defense
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw two interceptions and completed just 21 of 45 passes against the Patriots but has generally exceeded expectations as the Browns wait for suspended starter Deshaun Watson. Brissett has made good use of trade addition Amari Cooper (31 catches on 55 targets, 348 yards, four touchdowns), but as with Andrews on the Ravens, tight end David Njoku (27 catches on 35 targets, 347 yards, one touchdown) is probably the sharpest weapon in Cleveland’s pass-catching cupboard. Brissett operates behind one of the league’s best offensive lines, led by guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, but he did feel some heat from the Patriots after Teller left the Week 6 loss with a calf injury.
The Ravens have cut down opponents’ big plays since the Miami Dolphins torched them in a Week 2 loss, and they have forced 12 turnovers, third best in the league. But they allowed the Giants to convert on seven of 14 third downs and could not get off the field as New York quarterback Daniel Jones led a 12-play touchdown drive to cut their lead to three in the fourth quarter. Safety Geno Stone played well stepping in for injured starter Marcus Williams, and the Ravens got three sacks from interior pass rushers Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones and Calais Campbell. But they need more from outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who has one sack and two quarterback hits after coaches and observers tabbed him as a rising star in training camp. The Browns will use Njoku to test the middle of the Baltimore defense, where linebacker Patrick Queen has played two straight good games but has struggled in coverage through much of his career.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens running game vs. Browns run defense
The Ravens ran for a season-best 211 yards against the Giants, and their early struggles on the ground are distant memories with Kenyan Drake (119 yards on 10 carries in Week 6) coming on and Gus Edwards (knee) and Justice Hill (hamstring) nearing returns. Jackson remains the heart of the operation, leading the Ravens with 451 rushing yards on an absurd 8.1 yards per carry. He’s as deadly on designed runs as he is on improvised scrambles. On a more concerning note, starting running back J.K. Dobbins did not play in the second half last Sunday after his surgically repaired knee tightened up.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s ground attack will take aim at one of the league’s worst run defenses. The Browns have allowed opponents to average five yards per carry and gave up more than 200 rushing yards to both the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers. Linebackers Jacob Phillips and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah have graded poorly against the run, and the Browns don’t have a powerhouse interior defender to complement their stars on the edges. If the Ravens dominate the game, this will be where it happens.
EDGE: Ravens
Browns running game vs. Ravens run defense
The Browns go about it differently, but they’re just as productive as the Ravens, leading the league in rushing and averaging 5.2 yards per carry thanks to All-World running back Nick Chubb, able backup Kareem Hunt and stellar interior blocking. The Patriots neutralized Chubb better than any previous opponent, because they built an early lead and pushed Browns coach Kevin Stefanski to lean on his passing game. The Ravens also did an excellent job against Chubb last year, limiting him to 75 yards on 25 carries as they kept him from getting outside for big gains. They know Chubb can turn any handoff into a touchdown if they don’t set the edges and tackle soundly.
Coordinator Mike Macdonald’s defense will try to build off a solid outing against the Giants’ Saquon Barkley (22 carries, 83 yards), one of the few runners in the league as dynamic as Chubb. The Ravens rank seventh in run defense and have allowed opponents to average 4.5 yards per attempt. Linebacker Malik Harrison has helped them of late, complementing Madubuike and Campbell’s stout resistance on the inside.
EDGE: Browns
Ravens special teams vs. Browns special teams
The Ravens suffered unusual letdowns on special teams against the Giants, with Justin Tucker missing a 56-yard field-goal attempt and Gary Brightwell returning a kickoff 47 yards to jump-start a touchdown drive. They still rank first in special teams efficiency, according to Football Outsiders’ DVOA, thanks to All-Pros Tucker (11 of 12 field-goal attempts) and Duvernay (13.3-yard return average on punts, 36.6-yard return average on kickoffs). The Browns rank 21st in special teams DVOA. Rookie kicker Cade York has made 11 of 13 field-goal attempts, including one from 58 yards, but he has missed two extra-point attempts. The Browns have averaged a measly 5.2 yards on 13 punt returns.
EDGE: Ravens
Ravens intangibles vs. Browns intangibles
The Ravens talked repeatedly of how they are their own worst enemies after they blew another lead in an error-riddled performance against the Giants. Harbaugh and his staff are facing more scrutiny than usual given the raft of presnap penalties and poor execution on key downs that doomed the Ravens to defeat. They have trailed a total of 117 seconds in their three losses this season, an indicator of their inability to finish off opponents.
The Browns are just as deep in the dumps coming off a home-field loss to the Patriots and earlier collapses against the Chargers and New York Jets. For all their star power, they’re 2-4 and staring up at the Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. Two years after he won Clevelanders’ love by steering the Browns back to the playoffs, Stefanski feels his seat growing warmer as he waits for Watson to take over his offense.
EDGE: Ravens
Prediction
The Ravens could enter full-on crisis mode if they lose to the floundering Browns at home. But they’re the better all-around team with the right offense to gash Cleveland’s tender middle and keep running back Nick Chubb off the field. For once, they will not have to sweat until the final seconds. Ravens 30, Browns 20
Letters: Are St. Paul officials disconnected from their constituents?
Disconnect?
Now a 15% property tax increase and we still have crime increasing with local officials not listening again. Are any of them on a fixed income? The last two increases are close to $1,000 increase for us.
I am a moderate and read the paper. Been a Pioneer Press subscriber for decades. I read a lot.
Libraries are important part of democracy that encourage learning and make a community stronger. Now we even have a library being replaced with a one-story suburban model at Hamline Midway and most of us clearly want it remodeled for lower cost. Does anyone in the city of St. Paul listen to their constituents? I see a pattern of disconnect. I learned about the library at a meeting in April at a local church. I even went to a historical designation meeting downtown and listened to the Friends of the Library and city talk about the condition of the library — this is right after the moderator said not to do that.
After living here 43 years I must say the past five years have shown how disconnected city officials in our library, city council and even our mayor are today from their constituents. Why don’t you recognize what the neighborhood wants — a remodeled ADA-compliant library, not an expensive suburban model. That is unlike the premise of a library — to improve learning of the neighborhood. It is a dangerous pattern for local officials to be so arrogant they don’t listen to their constituents. After being drafted into the Army for two tours to protect democracy, I find that I am living in an authoritarian community.
It is very disturbing to see this in a democracy in a community that has been violently under attack for about five years now. From crime appearing even on our block several times to being invaded by non-local people in May 2020 (prosecutions show none from St. Paul yet) destroying many of our wonderfully diverse businesses in the Midway and even our light rail full of violence so most of us don’t ride it anymore. Now our city council, mayor and friends of the library want to take away our gorgeous library and replace it with a one-story suburban model instead of upgrading it as needed. I don’t know how they sleep at night.
Gerald Ratliff, St. Paul
Our interwoven concerns
Americans are not single-issue voters. We have multiple interwoven concerns. We live complex individual and collective lives.
Without the guarantees of Freedom, The Rule of Law, Equal Representation, Voting Rights and Democracy itself, nothing else can be achieved.
I have a list of collectively important issues, and more. One decision affects another.
- Public education (Embrace diversity)
- Accountability in government, including government spending (We send people to Congress to spend taxpayer money wisely, not hoard it.)
- Reproductive freedom
- Crimes — white-collar crime, fraud, hate crime, street crime
- Environment
- Separation of church and state
- Economy — The stock market alone is not an accurate representation. Over 50% of Americans make less than $40,000. The economy affects everyone differently and cannot be fully understood without talking about profits.
- Equitable taxation
- Free press
We do not live in a vacuum. Sometimes the question creates its own distortion.
Sarah Koper, St. Paul
ASK IRA: Do the Heat have a Kyle Lowry problem?
Q: I never write you, but I was at the game Wednesday night. At what point do we admit that Kyle Lowry is simply an ineffective starter? They closed within four points and he shoots two threes that did not come close to the basket on a 1-for-7 night. He was off all night. He was not defensive, not offensive. He is a veteran and has to know better. Feed Max Strus or Tyler Herro. This is not one game, it was all of last year. something is wrong there. Love Pat Riley, love Erik Spoelstra, but please start Gabe Vincent, who knows his role. – Jessie.
A:The Heat have way too much invested in Kyle Lowry to have him as anything but a big-minutes, big-time contributor. Say what you want about Kyle’s age or injury in last season’s playoffs, but when you have $58 million committed to him over these next two seasons, you had darn well better get a return on that investment. He needs to be a lot better than he was Wednesday. A lot. And, yes, at that price point it is reasonable to have an expectation of him being an every-night player. At $85 million over three years, an expectation of greatness does not seem unreasonable. And while the Heat are a meritocracy, and while Gabe Vincent had his moments in last season’s playoffs, if Kyle Lowry is not a lot better than seen in the playoffs or on Wednesday night, then this suddenly stands as a house of cards. But, yes, it is early. And Kyle was a quality contributor last season before stepping away from the team. He needs to get back to that. I would think he would agree.
Q: Didn’t understand the desperation to trade Goran Dragic for Kyle Lowry. Lowry certainly didn’t help change that thought against the Bulls. – Marc, Arlington, Texas.
A: And that’s not even getting into the Precious Achiuwa portion of that trade with the Raptors during the 2021 offseason. Precious arrives Friday and Monday with the Raptors to FTX Arena. So there will be another opportunity to take stock of that 2021 offseason trade with Toronto.
Q: Hmm, P.J. Tucker playing 33 minutes, with six points, no assists, four rebounds. I guess playing with James Harden and Joel Embiid you don’t get a lot of touches? – Jack, Valencia, Spain.
A: If nothing else, the lesson that should be taken from the one season with P.J. Tucker is you can never judge him on his statistics. And he certainly does not require touches. Keep in mind, he averaged five shots a game last season with the Heat, a total he matched in his Tuesday night debut with the 76ers against the Celtics. Of all the concerns there might be with the 76ers after that game, P.J. Tucker is not one of them.
Twin Cities market explodes with THC-infused beverages. Here are our reviews.
In July, the Minnesota Legislature changed the rules surrounding THC (the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana) derived from locally grown hemp.
It restricted the amount of THC that could be included in a product, and in doing so, opened the market to edibles and beverages containing regular, or Delta 9, THC. Delta 8 THC, which produces a different sort of buzz, had sort of slipped through the cracks of an earlier agriculture law, and that’s what the legislators were trying to regulate.
All of this is a long way of getting to the point of this article, which is that fully legal THC-infused beverages are spreading like wildfire in the Twin Cities. All THC must be derived from hemp, which is different from regular cannabis but has the same effect when concentrated.
Local breweries have jumped into the fray, each offering their own version of an alcohol-free, THC-infused beverage. Though a few THC drinks have been available in markets in other states where marijuana is legalized, the number of locally produced beverages in the Twin Cities is off the charts.
These beverages vary in flavor, but many of them are seltzers, sort of like the trendy La Croix or other sparkling waters, and few taste anything like marijuana.
Surly owner Omar Ansari said the Minneapolis brewery held back after the law was first changed, because he wasn’t sure about the regulations surrounding the production of THC beverages.
“But it seemed after a little bit that it was open for business, that these drinks were fair game,” Ansari said.
Ansari said he has a younger staff who are familiar with — and interested in — these products, so they decided to jump into the market.
He said he thinks the beverages are catching on for many reasons. Some people want a little relaxation without calories or a hangover. And sometimes, when non-drinkers are with drinkers, it’s nice to have an alternative.
“What I’ve found is that it really is a social product,” Ansari said. “The other forms of THC are not necessarily that social. You can be hanging out with friends and not want a beer. As the stigma and illicitness goes away, it’s another way to be social with other people.”
Having sampled a few of these beverages (reviews below), I can confirm that the effects come on faster than the usual hour or so that it takes for edibles to enter your bloodstream. By about 15 minutes in, a little relaxation and euphoria begins to set in. I recommend sipping slowly to help you control the dosage, especially for first-time consumers. That’s a nice thing about the beverages — you can take in a bit at a time as opposed to a gummy or chocolate, which you eat all at once and don’t know how it will affect you until, well, it does.
Once you get the hang of it, these beverages can offer similar benefits to a beer or two without the negative effects.
It’s hard to deny the toll that regular alcohol drinking can have on a body.
“Sometimes, I’m looking at a Furious (Surly’s most famous beer) and asking myself, ‘Do I really want to do 20 more minutes on a Peloton?’” Ansari said.
For Bauhaus Brew Labs owner and president Matt Schwandt, drinking is no longer an option, so he was hoping at some point that the brewery would be able to jump into the drinkable THC market.
“Personally, I haven’t drank alcohol for over five years, but I have partaken in THC,” said Schwandt, who suffered a bout of acute pancreatitis that left him unable to drink. “We had done some trials on a CBD beverage that we didn’t release, so we were poised for this.”
Schwandt said he couldn’t have predicted the number of local breweries that are suddenly producing their own beverages.
“It’s become a very competitive category very quickly,” he said. “We knew there was going to be competition, but there’s more than we expected.”
Surly and Bauhaus each have one flavor at the moment — lime. But they’re each planning to add some others soon — Surly a berry and an Arnie Palmer flavor, and Bauhaus a version infused with terpenes, the flavor profile found in hops and cannabis, which are cousins. And Bauhaus is planning a lower, 2.5 mg seltzer in response to consumer requests.
Both owners say caution is proper when consuming THC. Don’t drive, do it when you have a clear night with no responsibilities, and don’t mix it with alcohol.
Most breweries selling the products don’t allow them to be consumed on-site, because they don’t want to encourage the mixing of the two beverages. No one is clear on whether drinking them at a brewery is actually legal, either.
In fact, Ansari and Schwandt have been surprised by the lack of oversight on these products in general. Schwandt is part of a group of manufacturers that is planning to advocate for additional legislation regulating THC products.
“We’d like laws ensuring hemp-derived suppliers are able to get inspected and licensed,” Schwandt said. “Right now, anybody can get into the game. The product can be inferior, dangerous. We want regulation so our suppliers can get inspected and establish themselves as reputable suppliers.”
Until then, these beverages offer a new option for socializing, relaxing and even pain relief, as I’ve heard from many people who suffer from chronic health problems.
Most beverages listed below are available from the brewery’s taproom, and some are available in retail stores.
If you have questions, call the brewery or visit the manufacturer’s website.
So many of these beverages have come out so quickly that I couldn’t possibly try them all, but I listed the ones I have tried and the ones I know about if you’re interested in some other options.
Expect to pay around $5 per can or serving, but prices vary depending on dosage and brewery.
TWO GOOD, INDEED BREWING
Indeed was one of the first to bring these beverages to the market, and their lemon-lavender flavored seltzer is the lowest dosage at 2 mg. It’s also one of the most flavorful. The lemon flavor is pronounced and refreshing, and a hint of lavender is meant to mimic the herbaceousness of cannabis. This is a great product for beginners since 2 mg is unlikely to cause anyone to get too intoxicated.
Indeed Brewing: 11 15th Ave., N.E., Minneapolis; 612-843-5090; indeedbrewing.com
TRAIL MAGIC HOP WATER, MINNEAPOLIS CIDER CO.
Minneapolis Cider Co. was also early to jump on the infused beverage train and now offers three flavors. When I went looking, the 3 mg Hop Water was the only one available. They also have a 3 mg berry flavor and a 5 mg half iced tea/half lemonade. The hop water didn’t have enough hop flavor for me, but it did offer a nice, gentle buzz, so I’d be interested in trying the other kinds.
Minneapolis Cider Co.: 701 Ninth St. S.E., Minneapolis; 612-886-1357; findtrailmagic.com
TAKE FIVE, SURLY BREWING
Crisp, clean, citrusy and at 5 mg per can, stronger than some of the others, Surly’s take on the THC beverage tastes very much like the most popular lime-flavored seltzer. I sipped mine over the course of a few hours, and it relaxed me so much that I went to bed early and slept like a rock. I woke up feeling super refreshed, too.
Surly Brewing: 520 Malcolm Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; 763-999-4040; surlybrewing.com
YUZU GINGER BLNCD
This Minneapolis company has been in the CBD game for a while now, selling CBD-infused beverages, so it was an easy leap to the THC market. Their seltzer flavors are definitely the most interesting of the group — yuzu/ginger, strawberry basil and blood orange cardamom — and they taste great, too. These are also 5 mg, so sip with caution.
BLNCD: Order online at blncdnaturals.com
TETRA, BAUHAUS BREW LABS
Bauhaus’ 5 mg lemon-lime seltzer is clean and refreshing, and it packs about the same punch as Surly’s Take Five. In a few weeks, they’ll also have a grapefruit version and by early December, they’ll offer a hop water flavor and a lower dosage option they’ll call Tetra Lyte.
BAUHAUS BREW LABS: 1315 Tyler St. N.E., Minneapolis; 612-276-6911; bauhausbrewlabs.com
KITE SODA, BURNING BROS. BREWING
This 10 mg soda (there are citrus, ginger ale and root beer flavors) is one of the few products on the market to contain significant calories, but you’re probably not drinking more than half of a pint, so still better than a few beers. A Burning Bros. employee recommended making a float with the root beer, so I split a pint into two servings and made a float for me and one for a friend. We agreed that the effects were less than some of the other beverages we’ve tried, and I’m not sure why that would be. Still, the float was delicious, and the root beer tastes like, well, root beer.
Burning Bros. Brewing: 1750 W. Thomas Ave., St. Paul; 651-444-8882; kitesoda.com
OTHER BEVERAGES WE HAVEN’T (YET) TRIED
Canna Blissed, Dangerous Man: This Northeast brewery is selling its beverage by the crowler, which is 750 mg and contains three servings at 4.5 mg apiece. It’s a Passionfruit, Orange and Guava sparkling water.
Dangerous Man: 1300 Second St. N.E., Minneapolis; 612-236-4087; dangerousmanbrewing.com
High & Dry, Eastlake Craft Brewery: The brewery in Midtown Global Market offers lemon and passion fruit seltzer flavors, both of which are 5 mg a can.
Eastlake Craft Brewery: 920 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-666-0422; eastlakemgm.com
Wld Wtr, Wild Mind Ales: Sparkling water infused with pineapple, orange, cherry and 5 mg of THC.
Wild Mind Ales: 6031 Pillsbury Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-286-1777; wildmindales.com
Clr!ty: This Shoreview-based company is offering 5 or 10 mg cans of seltzer in flavors ranging from blue raspberry to mango. Find them in stores or online at seekclrty.com
Other voices: From same-sex marriage to marijuana, we’ve agreed to agree
As the midterm elections come ever closer, it can feel as if we’re stewing in a cauldron of tribalism, of our side vs. their side with no middle ground and little agreement on much of anything. That makes it a good time to take a breath and realize the consensus we’ve reached on some issues that were incredibly contentious not long ago. It gives us hope in the angry days ahead.
Same-sex marriage? Remember when Barack Obama said he opposed gay marriage in 2008 as he was running for president? He was in the mainstream then, but that view is firmly outside of it now. Fully 70% of Americans support same-sex marriage. A generation ago, when Gallup first asked the question, only 27% did. It was in 2011 — barely a decade ago — that Americans’ support first surpassed opposition to same-sex marriage. (Obama publicly changed his position the next year.) What was once illegal is now celebrated.
Marijuana? A vast majority of Americans are with the late reggae star Bob Marley when he sang, “Le-gal-ize it.” Two-thirds of Americans think marijuana should be legal, a record high (sorry), according to Gallup. That’s quite a reversal in just a generation. Twenty years ago, two-thirds were against legalizing it. Americans came to realize that the ridiculous old movie “Reefer Madness” was parody more than parable as it became a cult classic. Marijuana, we now agree, is not meth.
Abortion. There is even some agreement on still-divisive issues like abortion. Nearly six in 10 Americans didn’t want the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, and 85% think abortion should be legal at least in some circumstances. Of course, there’s a huge real-world difference between banning abortions after six weeks or limiting them at the former Roe standard of fetal viability. But it’s worth remembering that amid all of the angry debate, only 13% support an outright ban. In other words, nearly nine in 10 Americans think some abortions should be legal. Even among Republicans, only a 58% majority supported overturning Roe.
Given what we’ve seen happen on formerly divisive issues such as marijuana and same-sex marriage, who knows where public opinion on abortion might land in less than a generation? We might be surprised at the bridge that can be built between those who believe in a woman’s right to choose and control her body and those who believe that life begins at conception.
This is not a pollyanna-ish request to cut election deniers any slack or to let lies go uncorrected. It’s just a small tonic to imbibe as you fill out your mail-in ballot or prepare to vote in person, to keep in mind how different our views as Americans are from where they were even a few years ago — and how much we actually agree on. As the late poet Maya Angelou wrote in “Human Family,” “We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike.”
— The Tampa Bay Times
Let’s make a deal: 3 trade proposals that could bolster Ravens’ roster as deadline nears
With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, it’s hard to know who might be a seller. Half of the league’s division leaders have just three wins over the season’s first six weeks. Only three teams have at least five wins. Only three teams have fewer than two wins. The margin between contending and middling is razor-thin.
Two more weeks of games separate the NFL’s general managers from the league’s Nov. 1 deadline, and by then, Eric DeCosta will know who’s up for grabs. But as the Ravens (3-3) prepare for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns (2-4), their interest in the trade market is tough to forecast. The Ravens have a hole at wide receiver but a front office keen on preserving its draft capital. The defense has a significant list of injuries but enough returning talent to patch things up.
DeCosta figures to be proactive. From 2018 to 2020, he acquired running back Ty Montgomery, cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue at the deadline. Could another trade happen this year? Here are three potential deals that Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon could see coming together.
Ravens trade seventh-round pick for Jets WR Denzel Mims
Walker: You could argue that the last thing the Ravens need is another cast-off wide receiver, which is what Mims, a 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor, has become for the Jets. He has not played a single snap in his third season after his production declined from Year 1 to Year 2. If the Ravens were going to trade a late-round pick for a pass catcher, Robbie Anderson would have been a far more productive option, and we know they did not pull the trigger on him before the Carolina Panthers sent him to the Arizona Cardinals.
So what are we talking about here, especially after the Ravens took a practice squad flier on DeSean Jackson, a greater deep threat at age 34 than Mims was at age 24? This pitch is more about the Ravens’ need for live bodies at wide receiver and their shopping tendencies at the position than it is about Mims.
We have seen Lamar Jackson’s passing production plummet with No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman sidelined by a foot sprain, and we have watched Bateman deal with enough injuries over the past two years to know he’s not a safe bet to play every week. Devin Duvernay has stepped up admirably this season, but Demarcus Robinson, another retread, has not produced much, and James Proche II seems permanently trapped outside the team’s game-day plans. We have no idea what, if anything, Jackson has left to offer.
So the Ravens need help, no matter how much their offense eschews one of the most glamorous positions in the sport. Former Maryland star DJ Moore is the name on optimistic fans’ lips because of the perception that Carolina might be selling off all its attractive offensive pieces. But when have we seen the Ravens sacrifice a Day 1 or Day 2 pick — the likely price for Moore, if he’s available at all — for a wide receiver? When have we seen them spend tens of millions of dollars at the position, as they would have to do to keep Moore over the remaining three years of his contract? Right player, unrealistic fit.
Which brings us back to Mims, a less enticing prospect. He is a 6-foot-3, 207-pound wide receiver who ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. Even then, he was known as a low-floor, high-ceiling prospect whose lack of craft and intensity undercut his physical gifts. Jets coaches raved about his improvement before this season, but actions speak louder, and they have not chosen to play him. Would he likely change much for the Ravens’ offense if they traded for him? No. But this is the Ravens’ reality — spending little on long shots with a bit of juice — at a position that has always deviled them.
Ravens trade sixth-round pick for Falcons OLB Lorenzo Carter
Shaffer: The Ravens don’t need an outside linebacker as much as they did, say, three weeks ago, when Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo weren’t cleared to practice, Justin Houston had just sprained his groin, and Odafe Oweh was the only healthy option on the 53-man roster.
The position’s depth was poor then. Now, it’s promising. Jason Pierre-Paul’s signing gave the Ravens a plug-and-play starter opposite Oweh, who’s no longer needed as an every-down presence. Malik Harrison has helped out as an edge-setting linebacker. Bowser, who led the team in sacks last year and has impressed coaches with his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, could make his season debut Sunday. Ojabo’s return is just around the corner. Houston’s nearing full health, too.
But if coordinator Mike Macdonald’s preference is to drop seven into coverage on obvious passing downs, he needs an impactful pass rush. How much faith can DeCosta put in a group of outside linebackers likely prone to further injury? This is a long season, and player availability from week to week is a crapshoot. Having only three true outside linebackers available for a must-win game, for instance, might not be enough. The Ravens’ pressure rate entering Week 7 is just 18.4%, tied for 26th in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference.
Carter would be a nice insurance policy — if Atlanta’s willing to part with him. In six starts for the NFC South-leading Falcons (3-3), Carter has two sacks, six quarterback hurries and 11 total pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus. The former third-round pick has also graded out as a solid run defender over his five-year NFL career.
Carter’s deal makes him expendable and affordable. His Falcons contract expires after this season, and with a base salary worth just $1.5 million, the Ravens wouldn’t need any salary cap gymnastics to make the finances work. A late-round pick isn’t much, either, when you’re buying insurance at a crucial position.
Ravens trade first- and fourth-round picks for Panthers WR DJ Moore
Doon: With all due respect to my dear colleagues, the Ravens should be looking for an established star, someone who can come in and make an immediate impact. The former Terps standout fits the bill.
Before an understandable dip in production this year thanks to the Panthers’ abysmal quarterback situation, Moore had been incredibly reliable. The 2018 first-round pick is the only NFL wide receiver with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards in each of the past three seasons, and he caught 12 touchdown passes in that span.
This wouldn’t be a one-year rental, either. The 25-year-old signed a three-year, $61.9 million extension this offseason, an average annual value of $20.6 million that ranks 10th in the league at the position. With most top receivers commanding north of $25 million annually, it’s a relative bargain to have Moore under those terms as the salary cap rises.
Not only is the 5-11, 215-pound Moore a talented receiver, but also a capable and willing run blocker, an essential skill for the Ravens’ offense. Despite being held to three catches for 7 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Moore earned praise from interim coach Steve Wilks for his selfless performance.
“[He] didn’t get the touches that he probably wanted yesterday, but if you really study and watch the tape, his blocking was phenomenal — outstanding,” Wilks said. “That’s tough for a receiver to buy in and do because he really wants the ball.”
With Moore joining Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews, the Ravens would finally have enough weapons for Jackson to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills and make a deep postseason run. The Panthers’ asking price might be too steep for the “right player, right price” Ravens, but considering Jackson’s ongoing contract negotiations, it might be prudent to make a deeper investment at wide receiver.
The Ravens’ offense has a ‘foundation’ for success. Here’s how they can build on it. | ANALYSIS
For so much of their loss Sunday to the New York Giants, the Ravens made offense look easy. Six of their first seven possessions crossed over into Giants territory, the one exception being a milk-the-clock drive just before halftime. Six times in the game’s first 48 minutes, they moved into range of a field-goal attempt, if only briefly, or scored a touchdown. The 406 total yards they finished with were their second most of the season.
But by the time the offense needed points late in the fourth quarter, the Ravens had only 20. All the rocks they’d stubbed their toes on inside, all the holes they’d stepped into, had accumulated into something impassable inside MetLife Stadium. The Ravens’ penultimate drive ended with an interception, their last drive with a fumble. They left Week 6 with a 406-238 margin in total yardage and a four-point loss.
“We’re going to try to finish everything,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. “You try to finish the first play just like you try to finish the last play. So keep playing football, keep doing what we do, and we’ll be fine.”
The Ravens’ three losses this season, all fourth-quarter collapses, have somewhat obscured the resurgence of quarterback Lamar Jackson and their offense. The Ravens (3-3) are third in the NFL in yards per play (6.2) and third in overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. No team has had a more effective running game over the past three weeks, and Jackson, despite his recent spate of turnovers, ranks fifth in the NFL in ESPN’s QBR.
Their challenge now, entering Sunday’s game against the defensively challenged Cleveland Browns (2-4), is to have their output match their peripherals. Complete performances have been elusive: The Ravens were shut out in the second half of their Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, settled for three field goals after halftime in their Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and squandered a breakout rushing performance in Sunday’s loss to the Giants.
“The foundation is there,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not that I’m looking at it, or anybody’s looking at it, like, ‘Hey, we’ve really got some things to worry about.’ We know we’re playing good football, both sides of the ball. Just keep striving, keep trying to get better, keep building on what we’ve done in the past, and we’re going to be good.”
Here’s a look at how they can get better.
Get Bateman back
For all the hubbub over the addition of practice squad wide receiver DeSean Jackson, whose signing was finalized Wednesday, Rashod Bateman remains the team’s most important wideout.
With Bateman on the field this season, according to the play index site nflfastR, the Ravens have averaged 7.9 yards and 0.28 expected points added per drop-back. (EPA is a measure of efficiency that accounts for situational factors such as down, distance and field position.) Only the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have averaged more than 0.28 EPA per drop-back overall this season, according to analytics site RBSDM.com.
With Bateman off the field this season — he’s missed two-plus games since spraining his foot in the loss to Buffalo — the Ravens have averaged just 5.4 yards and minus-0.08 EPA per drop-back. Only 13 NFL offenses have a negative EPA rate on drop-backs this season.
Bateman was back at practice Wednesday as a limited participant, and Jackson said his return to the field would “do a lot for us.”
“That’s our No. 1 guy,” he said. “He runs great routes. He’s a fast receiver. He’s our top guy, so we definitely need him back out there, but he’ll just take his time. When he comes back, I feel like we’re going to need him at the perfect time.”
Beat the blitz
After struggling against the blitz last year, Jackson opened the season like he’d spent all summer working up solutions. Over the Ravens’ first three games, he went a combined 26-for-32 for 368 yards and six touchdowns, along with no interceptions, against five or more pass rushers, according to Pro Football Focus.
Over the Ravens’ past three games, however, Jackson’s performance has been more mortal than superhuman. He threw his first against-the-blitz interception in the loss to Buffalo. He went 7-for-18 for just 77 yards against the Bengals’ pressure looks. And against the Giants and former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, he finished 11-for-21 for 121 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Even amid their downturn, the Ravens have given themselves chances for success. Jackson has largely avoided sacks in the face of pressure, and the team’s offensive line has gelled into one of the NFL’s best pass-protecting units. But a confluence of small problems — Jackson’s inaccuracy on deep throws, the receivers’ struggles to separate in coverage, coordinator Greg Roman’s reluctance to call screen plays — has chipped away at the Ravens’ big-play potential.
“It’s always going to be that way during the season; there’s going to be ups and downs, ebbs and flows,” Harbaugh said Monday. “But [we’ll] keep working on it. I know we’re capable of having an explosive offense. We had a pretty explosive offense [Sunday], except for points, which comes back to the red zone — either that, or you get the ball behind them and score on long plays.”
Finish drives — and games
The Ravens seemed to hit a speed bump whenever they ventured into field-goal range Sunday. Outside of the Giants’ 40-yard line, the offense averaged an impressive 8.1 yards per play. Once the Ravens reached the 40 and closer, though, they clammed up: just 5.3 yards per play.
The offense’s struggles with finishing in recent weeks have been universal. Harbaugh has fielded question after question not just about the team’s red-zone woes — the Ravens scored a touchdown Sunday on just one of their three trips for the second straight game Sunday — but also about its fourth-quarter fades.
According to Football Outsiders’ offensive efficiency metrics, the Ravens rank 10th in the NFL in the first quarter, second in the second quarter, fourth in the third quarter and 21st in the fourth quarter and overtime. They have four turnovers (three interceptions and one fumble) and just one touchdown in the fourth quarter over the past three weeks.
“I feel like we need to stop putting that [finishing] on our mind because we know we should be doing that anyways,” Jackson said Wednesday. “We’re the offense. We get in the red zone, we should score points — not overemphasize that, like, ‘We’re in the red zone. We need to score.’ Me and some of the guys were talking, like, ‘We’ve just got to go out there and do us.’ Because we’ve been doing it without thinking about scoring in the red zone or scoring from here. We just went out there and did it. And we need to get back to it.”
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6 1/2
