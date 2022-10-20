News
Russian fighter fires missile near British plane over Black Sea – Reuters
LONDON — Last month, a Russian fighter jet “released a missile” near a British plane over the Black Sea, which Moscow blamed on a “technical malfunction”, the British secretary told Thursday. defense.
Addressing the House of Commons, Ben Wallace said on September 29 that an unarmed British surveillance plane on routine patrol in international airspace over the Black Sea had “interacted” with two planes Russian armed SU-27 fighter jets for about 90 minutes.
Meanwhile, one of the Russian jets “dropped a missile in the vicinity” of the RAF aircraft, which ended its patrol and returned to base, Wallace added.
Wallace said he raised concerns about the “potentially dangerous engagement” in a letter directly to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu and Russia’s chief of defense staff in Moscow.
Russia responded on October 10 that it had investigated the circumstances of the incident and blamed the missile release on a “technical malfunction” in its SU-27 fighter. Moscow also acknowledged that the incident happened “in international airspace”, the British defense secretary said.
British patrols in the area have now restarted, this time escorted by British fighter jets, Wallace said.
“Everything we do is considered and calibrated against the ongoing conflict in the region and in accordance with international law,” he added.
Wallace continued, “Grading is extremely important to me. We are dealing with the President and even the Russian forces who, as we saw in the Rivet Joint incident [described above]aren’t beyond miscalculating or even deciding that the rules don’t apply to them.
News
Gophers football vs. Penn State: Keys to game, how to watch, who has edge
MINNESOTA AT PENN STATE
When: 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday
Where: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pa.
TV: ABC
Radio: KFAN, 100.3 FM
Weather: 55 degrees, clear skies, 5 mph north wind
Betting favorite: Penn State, minus-4
Records: Minnesota (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) has lost two straight (Purdue and Illinois) and a third in a row would be their worst streak since 2018. No. 18 Penn State (5-1, 2-1) suffered its first loss of the season, 41-17, at No. 4 Michigan.
History: The most-exciting win in the P.J. Fleck era came when No. 13 Minnesota upset No. 5 Penn State in 2019 and fans stormed the field. The U lost a heartbreaker in Happy Valley in 2016 when star Saquon Barkley won it in overtime. The U is 6-9 all-time vs. Penn State.
Key matchup: Quarterback cloudiness. Both Tanner Morgan and Sean Clifford suffered injures in the second halves of last week’s games and neither coach is sharing much on their QBs’ health this week. If they can’t go, expect talented freshman Athan Kaliakmanis and Drew Allar to get their first career starts.
Who has the edge?
Gophers offense vs. Penn State defense: The U is coming off its lowest total passing yards (38) since they threw for a grand total of seven (!) against San Jose State in 2014. Minnesota did not let future NFL QB Chris Streveler throw that game; he went 1 for 7. … Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said Penn State has the best secondary they’ve faced this season. CB Joey Porter Jr., was named to the Associated Press midseason All-America team this week; CB Kalen King is one of the highest-graded corners, per PFF. S Ji’ayir Brown has 11 career takeaways. … Minnesota is even in turnover margin, while Penn State is plus-7, including an interception return for touchdown vs. Michigan. … Penn State is middle of the pack in rushing yards allowed per game, and the Wolverines gashed them for 418 on the ground. With uncertainly at QB, RB Mo Ibrahim will have even more importance. He averaged 8.5 yards per carry against the Illini, but had only 15 carries. … Illinois had success blitzing Minnesota last week, and Penn State DC Manny Diaz, the former Miami (Fla.) coach, likes to blitz, simulate pressure and play man coverage. Minnesota has lacked pass-catching playmakers for weeks, with Ciarrocca challenging them to be more aggressive. … C John Michael Schmitz named midseason first-team All-American by the AP this week. EDGE: Penn State
Gophers defense vs. Penn State offense: Minnesota’s defense had been the backbone through the first five games, but agains the Illini, they did too much bending. They were allowing 222 yards per game, but gave up 250 more than that to Illinois (472). … The U didn’t have a sack for the first game this season in Champaign. The underdogs must be more disruptive to pull off a road win. … Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi singled ou the speed of Penn State’s tailbacks. Freshmen Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are each averaging over five yards per carry this season and have nine combined rushing touchdowns. … Minnesota remains best in the nation on third downs, but the Illini’s four fourth-down conversions on four attempts each led to points in the loss last week. …WR Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington account for 40 percent of PSU’s receptions and 42 percent of their yards. They could look for whoever is matched up on Justin Walley, who was targeted a team-high seven times last week and gave up six receptions for 76 yards. Rossi expressed confidence that the sophomore CB will bounce back, based on what he did in similar spots as a freshman. … S Tyler Nubin had a career-high 13 tackles and two for lost yards vs. Illinois. EDGE: Gophers
Special teams: KR Quentin Redding’s 92-yard kickoff return against Illinois was a surprise spark from Minnesota’s return team. There were hints of it against Purdue. … K Matthew Trickett has made 86 percent of FG attempts; Jake Pinegar is at 71 percent. … Washington has a 30-yard punt return. EDGE: Gophers
Prediction: The Gophers should be able to run the ball against the Nittany Lions, but abundant questions in the passing game (health of Morgan, dearth of playmaking pass-catchers) make it difficult to foresee a road upset in one of college football best atmospheres. Penn State, 24-20
News
Anne Sacoolas, wife of a US diplomat, pleads guilty in the death of Harry Dunn
LONDON — Anne Sacoolas, 45, wife of a US diplomat, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to causing the death of 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn by careless driving.
Sacoolas was charged in 2019 in the death of the British teenager in Croughton, England.
Prosecutors said they believe she was driving the car that hit Dunn’s motorcycle.
This is a developing story. Please check for updates.
ABC News
News
UK’s Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
By JILL LAWLESS
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.
Making a hastily scheduled statement outside her 10 Downing Street office, Truss acknowledged that “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”
Hers is the third resignation by a Conservative prime minister in as many years and leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions. Truss, who said she will remain in office for a few more days while that process unfolds, has been prime minister for just 45 days.
Just a day earlier she had vowed to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.” But Truss couldn’t hold on any longer after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony just days after she was forced to abandon many of her economic policies.
A growing number of lawmakers had called for Truss to resign after weeks of turmoil sparked by her economic plan. When it was unveiled by the government last month, the plan triggered financial turmoil and a political crisis that has seen the replacement of Truss’ Treasury chief, multiple policy U-turns and a breakdown of discipline in the governing Conservative Party.
Earlier, Conservative lawmaker Simon Hoare said the government was in disarray.
“Nobody has a route plan. It’s all sort of hand-to-hand fighting on a day-to-day basis,” he told the BBC on Thursday.
Truss quit after a meeting with Graham Brady, a senior Conservative lawmaker who oversees leadership challenges. Brady was tasked with assessing whether the prime minister still has the support of Tory members of Parliament — and it seemed she did not.
“It’s time for the prime minister to go,” Conservative lawmaker Miriam Cates said earlier Thursday. Another, Steve Double, said of Truss: “She isn’t up to the job, sadly.” Legislator Ruth Edwards said “it is not responsible for the party to allow her to remain in power.”
Lawmakers’ anger grew after a Wednesday evening vote over fracking for shale gas — a practice that Truss wants to resume despite opposition from many Conservatives — produced chaotic scenes in Parliament.
With Conservatives holding a large parliamentary majority, an opposition call for a fracking ban was easily defeated. But there were displays of anger in the House of Commons, with party whips accused of using heavy-handed tactics to gain votes.
Chris Bryant, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, said he “saw members being physically manhandled … and being bullied.” Conservative officials denied there was manhandling.
Rumors swirled that Conservative Chief Whip Wendy Morton, who is responsible for party discipline, and her deputy had resigned. Hours later, Truss’ office said both remained in their jobs.
Newspapers that usually support the Conservatives were vitriolic. An editorial in the Daily Mail was headlined: “The wheels have come off the Tory clown car.”
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, sent onto the airwaves Thursday morning to defend the government, insisted the administration was providing “stability.” But she was unable to guarantee Truss would lead the party into the next election.
“At the moment, I think that’s the case,” she said.
With opinion polls giving the Labour Party a large and growing lead, the Conservative Party decided its only hope of avoiding electoral oblivion was to replace Truss. But they remain divided over who exactly should do that.
The party is keen to avoid another divisive leadership contest like the race a few months ago that saw Truss defeat ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak. Among potential replacements — if only Conservative lawmakers can agree — are Sunak, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt.
Whoever it is will be the country’s third prime minister this year alone. A national election doesn’t have to be held until 2024.
Truss’ downfall was hastened by the resignation on Wednesday of Home Secretary Suella Braverman. She quit after breaching rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. She used her resignation letter to lambaste Truss, saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government.”
“The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes,” she said in a thinly veiled dig at Truss.
Braverman was replaced as home secretary, the minister responsible for immigration and law and order, by former Cabinet minister Grant Shapps, a high-profile supporter of her defeated rival Sunak.
The dramatic developments came days after Truss fired her Treasury chief, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Friday after the economic package the pair unveiled Sept. 23 spooked financial markets and triggered an economic and political crisis.
The plan’s 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in unfunded tax cuts sparked turmoil on financial markets, hammering the value of the pound and increasing the cost of U.K. government borrowing. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading to the wider economy and putting pension funds at risk.
On Monday Kwarteng’s replacement, Hunt, scrapped almost all of Truss’ tax cuts, along with her flagship energy policy and her promise of no public spending cuts. He said the government will need to save billions of pounds and there are “many difficult decisions” to be made before he sets out a medium-term fiscal plan on Oct. 31.
Speaking to lawmakers for the first time since the U-turn, Truss apologized Wednesday and admitted she had made mistakes during her six weeks in office, but insisted that by changing course she had “taken responsibility and made the right decisions in the interest of the country’s economic stability.”
Opposition lawmakers shouted “Resign!” as she spoke in the House of Commons. But Truss said she would not.
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of lacking “the basic patriotic duty to keep the British people out of their own pathetic squabbles.”
He said that amid a worsening a cost-of-living crisis, “Britain cannot afford the chaos of the Conservatives anymore. We need a general election now.”
News
Magic’s Paolo Banchero felt like he ‘left a lot of points on the board’ in historic debut
The seeds of a strong NBA debut for Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in June’s draft, were planted early in Wednesday’s season-opening 113-109 loss to the Detroit Pistons.
What emerged was an all-time rookie performance.
A player having 27 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists — Banchero’s stat line against the Pistons in addition to 2 blocks — in their first game is rare. Banchero became the fifth player since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976, and the first since LeBron James in 2003-04, to have 25-plus points, 5-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists in their NBA debut.
Not a common feat, but the way Banchero played off his teammates early made it easier.
Six of Banchero’s 11 field goals were assisted, including three of his 4 in the first half. There was his timely cut into the paint while Wendell Carter Jr. was posted up on the left block after Banchero’s defender, Saddiq Bey, lost track of him while moving off the ball. The result was Banchero scoring his first basket with a turnaround hook shot over Bey.
Banchero scored his second bucket, a dunk, after Carter passed to him on a cut to the rim. His fourth came after a Jalen Suggs steal near midcourt with Suggs assisting Banchero on a dunk and helping the 19-year-old forward establish his rhythm early.
“All those buckets I got to start were all by my teammates,” Banchero said. “Really I just had to dunk the ball or laid it in that first half. I hit one jumper but other than that it was me finishing the play.
“Give credit to my teammates [for] finding me. It’s always nice to see the ball go in that early and get easy buckets around the rim. That’s how I try to play, inside-out, try to get easy stuff around the basket and expand out.”
Banchero did most of his damage around the rim, scoring 10 of his 11 field goals within three feet of the basket and making 5 of his 7 free throws. But the degree of difficulty grew as the game went on.
He was a force in transition, driving up the floor with force as a ball handler and filling the lanes off the ball. His dunk over Cory Joseph, deservedly, was the highlight everyone talked about after the game.
But the way he controlled the Magic’s offense late was advanced for a rookie, especially in their debut.
Banchero scored 13 of the Magic’s 26 fourth-quarter points, mostly on fastbreaks, getting into the paint decisively and with ease.
“As he got comfortable, the game slowed down for him a little bit,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He registered how they were playing him. His ability to make plays down the stretch was huge.”
Although Banchero’s 27 points were the most scored by a No. 1 pick in their debut since Allen Iverson scored 30 on Nov. 1, 1996, he felt like he left points on the table, including four missed layups — two of which were relatively uncontested — and two missed free throws.
“It’s crazy, I felt like I left a lot of points on the board,” Banchero said. “Missed some shots I could’ve made.”
Like all rookies, Banchero knows he has more room to grow.
He had 4 of the Magic’s 18 turnovers, 2 of which were bad passes. Banchero got into foul trouble early, finishing with 5. He was caught reaching in for the ball multiple times instead of staying vertical, even when he made the right rotation or had the proper positioning to disrupt the play without reaching.
“A lot to work on,” Banchero said. “I wasn’t disappointed with the way I played. I thought I played hard, I thought I played to the end. I thought we played hard.”
Although the Magic dropped their season opener, Banchero’s performance had his name being mentioned alongside legends: James, Iverson, Grant Hill and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
It’s way too early to project what Banchero’s career will look like but his first game left encouraging signs of what his future could hold.
“It means a lot,” Banchero said. “Obviously, would’ve liked to win. I just wanted to play hard, [and] play for the team. It’s a blessing.”
The Magic (0-1) will play the Hawks (1-0) in Atlanta Friday at State Farm Arena. The game has a 7:30 p.m. scheduled tipoff and can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Chris Perkins: Five things to watch for in Dolphins’ game vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins (3-3) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) at 8:20 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 7 of the season; here are some keys to the game to watch for:
Tua returns: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returns after a two-game absence in concussion protocol. Tagovailoa, who received the most votes in team captain voting, should provide a boost for everyone, not just the offense. When we last saw Tagovailoa (80 for 115, 1,035 yards, eight touchdowns, three interceptions) his accuracy was impressive. Tagovailoa leads the league in passer rating (109.9) and is third in completion percent (69.6).
It’ll be interesting to see whether Tagovailoa is officiated differently whether it’s favorable (quick roughing-the-passer penalties, etc.) or unfavorable (quick trip to blue injury tent, etc.). The offensive line, specifically the right tackle that protects his blind side, either Austin Jackson or Brandon Shell, will have to be on top of his game, which is the case for the entire pass protection unit that includes tight ends and running backs. Play-calling might be involved here, too, as perhaps protection is a bit heavier considering the leaks that have sprung open so far.
Turnover margin: The Dolphins are a staggering minus-5 on the season, and a stunning minus-7 during their three-game losing streak. This has tentacles all over the team. Initially, you think of the defense’s failure to produce turnovers and the offense’s propensity for committing turnovers.
But this also gets into pass protection when you consider quarterback Skylar Thompson lost a fumble on a sack, coaching when you consider the Dolphins suffered an interception shortly before halftime last Sunday when they tried to get points in thee final 28 seconds with the ball on their own 11-yard line, and ball security when you consider the Jaylen Waddle’s late-game turnover in the 24-16 loss to Minnesota.
Health: Everybody’s talking about the Dolphins’ health. It’s been a major theme during the three-game losing streak. This is as much looking at who will return for the Pittsburgh game (primarily Tagovailoa and possibly left tackle Terron Armstead) and a hope that no one else sustains injury this week.
Last week the Dolphins lost cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles) for the season. Couple that with cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles) still not returning and you’re down two starters in the secondary. But then consider cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique) missed the Vikings game and cornerback Keion Crossen (knee) left that game and you understand why the Dolphins can’t absorb more injuries. This has been an unfortunate stretch for the Dolphins.
Special teams: This has been a point of contention for the past few weeks. It’s not necessarily poor play as much as a lack of excellent play and missed opportunities. Kicker Jason Sanders has missed an extra point attempt and all three of his field goal attempts from 50 or more yards (two missed, one blocked), which isn’t a huge deal until you consider the Dolphins lost all three of those games.
Beyond that punt returner Jevon Holland muffed a punt that was recovered by linebacker Jaelan Phillips, and they’ve allowed a 42-yard kickoff return and a 25-yard punt return. Injuries have been a factor, as they have on offense and defense. Punter Thomas Morstead continues to be a standout with his ability to flip the field but others need to make some plays to give the team a boost.
Tyreek Hill: There’s not much more you can say about Hill that hasn’t already been said. The dynamic five-time All Pro wide receiver, who, at his current pace will end up in the Hall of Fame, has been the unquestioned MVP of the team. His 701 receiving yards lead the NFL and he’s on pace to smash the franchise record for receiving yards, a feat he’d accomplish in 16 games and one he should comfortably eclipse in 17 games.
Hill’s knack for big plays keeps defenses on edge every time he touches the ball because he can use his speed to outrun defenders, quickness to juke them, and muscle to break tackles. His ability to get yards after the catch/yards after contact is uncanny. Just watch Hill and be amazed.
News
Who has the edge? Dolphins (3-3) vs. Steelers (2-4), on Sunday Night Football
Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins (3-3) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 game at Hard Rock Stadium (8:20 p.m., NBC):
When the Dolphins run: The Miami run game took a step back again after its best performance of the season in Week 5 at the New York Jets. The Dolphins went for 73 yards on 20 attempts for a 3.7 average in last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The backfield reps continue to trend in Raheem Mostert’s favor as he led Miami again with 14 carries for 49 yards, a third consecutive game where he got a significant bulk of the workload on the ground.
The Dolphins rank 30th out of 32 teams in rushing offense (81.2 yards per game). They could stand to improve if they can get their tackles back after Terron Armstead missed most of the past two games and Austin Jackson has missed the past five. Durham Smythe’s health is also critical as a sound, in-line, blocking tight end.
The Steelers are middle of the pack in run defense, ranking 18th giving up 120.2 yards per game. Veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, is great up front. Myles Jack leads Pittsburgh in tackles (58) in his first season there coming over from Jacksonville, and fellow inside linebacker Devin Bush Jr., a Flanagan High alum, is behind him with 35 tackles. Edge: Steelers
When the Steelers run: Is it a sophomore slump for running back Najee Harris? He reached 1,200 rushing yards on a 3.9 yards-per-carry average and seven touchdowns in a Pro Bowl rookie season (while also being a receiving threat). Through six games in 2022: 83 carries for 264 yards (3.2 average) and one touchdown. He’s not running behind a particularly strong run-blocking offensive line either.
The Dolphins have been mostly stout against the run. They just seem to allow a big run to skew the stats. Against Minnesota and star tailback Dalvin Cook, it was the 53-yard touchdown scamper that sealed the Vikings’ victory, when he had just 24 yards on his 12 other carries. Nonetheless, Miami’s run defense ranks 11th in the NFL. After Christian Wilkins had the back-to-back tackles for loss last Sunday, his health will be a concern after missing Wednesday’s practice with a hand injury. Edge: Dolphins
When the Dolphins pass: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back from concussion protocol. That is sure to provide a boost to the team, as a whole. His 109.9 passer rating leads the NFL among those who qualify. It may not be fair to link it as causation, but the Dolphins did lose the three games in which he missed two of them and most of the one before with the concussion.
Tagovailoa’s accuracy and anticipation as a passer can help get the ball to his star receiver combination of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who are first and fifth in the NFL, respectively, in receiving yards. Look for them to get yards after catch and an occasional deep shot. It was encouraging to see tight end Mike Gesicki score two touchdowns, but can Miami get him involved throughout a game and not just when mounting a comeback playing from behind? Getting Armstead and/or Jackson back would provide an enormous boost to pass protection.
The Steelers, without elite pass rusher T.J. Watt (IR, knee), rank 30th in pass defense. Former Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, a two-time All-Pro since being traded from Miami, could return from missing last Sunday’s game with a knee injury. He already has three interceptions this season with one returned for a touchdown. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (6 1/2 sacks) has picked up the pass-rushing slack with Watt out. Edge: Dolphins
When the Steelers pass: It appears rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be able to make it through concussion protocol after practicing fully on Wednesday. He has thrown one touchdown to four interceptions, so this could be an opportunity in prime time for the Dolphins to record their first interception since the opening defensive series of the season.
Pickett has an impressive receiving corps to throw to between Diontae Johnson, rookie George Pickens and Chase Claypool. Tight end Pat Freiermuth could be working back from concussion, as well, and Harris is able to catch the ball out of the backfield.
The Miami secondary will be tested, especially as banged-up as it is. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard is no longer on the injury report for his groin injuries, but Nik Needham (Achilles) is out for season. Byron Jones still has no return in sight from the PUP list. Kader Kohou is battling an oblique injury and Keion Crossen a knee ailment. Noah Igbinoghene, who held his own against the Vikings, could be counted on again. It’ll be critical for the Dolphins to get the pass rush going between Emmanuel Ogbah, who is dealing with a back injury, Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram to affect the rookie Pickett. Edge: Dolphins
Special teams: Special teams blunders continued against Minnesota. Early, it was Jevon Holland muffing a punt, which had the Dolphins pull him for Hill in that role. Later, it was Jason Sanders shanking a 52-yard attempt. All his misses this season have come from 50-plus.
Punter Thomas Morstead continues to be a plus with his boots inside opponents’ 20-yard line and the coverage from gunners Justin Bethel and Crossen, before he went out.
Pittsburgh kicker Chris Boswell, though, has missed four field goals, three from inside 50 yards. Second-year punter Pressley Harvin III is averaging 44.9 yards on his punts. Steven Sims returns kicks and punts for the Steelers. Edge: Even
Intangibles: There’s the boost that Tagovailoa gives Miami. The celebration of the 1972 undefeated team. The best way the current Dolphins can honor that perfect team is by winning. There will be some extra motivation with former Miami coach Brian Flores, now a Pittsburgh defensive assistant, on the other side, but there is an X-factor of his familiarity with Tagovailoa — granted, it’s in a different offensive system and he never coached his former quarterback while he had a playmaker like Hill. Hard Rock Stadium should be rocking in the night-game atmosphere. Edge: Dolphins
PREDICTION: Dolphins 24, Steelers 20
