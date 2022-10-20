San Franciscans arm themselves with BASEBALL BATS after sobriety clinic opens

San Francisco commuters are arming themselves with baseball bats and stun guns after a newly opened drug treatment center drew crowds of violent drug addicts to a previously peaceful neighborhood.

Residents of the SoMa neighborhood in northeast San Francisco are expressing outrage, saying that since the SoMa RISE sobering up center opened in June, “troublemakers” have plagued the neighborhood.

Residents told Fox News that instead of curbing drug use, the center had done little more than attract heavy users to the neighborhood.

With these users comes crime, residents said, which casts a pall of danger over the neighborhood.

The center was opened with the help of San Francisco’s Democratic Mayor London Breed, who called it a haven for drug addicts looking to get back on their feet.

Mayor Breeds’ office characterizes SoMa as a “safe indoor space” for drug addicts to “get off the streets,” congregate, and “stabilize.”

But SoMa resident and business owner Mark Sackett said things weren’t going the way the city had planned.

“They let their customers come in here and get high, get inside and get sober, and then get high again,” Sackett told ABC7.

Another resident, identified only as Ghis, gave a similar account to ABC7.

“More troublemakers are moving in, getting comfortable doing drugs, peeing and sitting on the streets blocking sidewalks,” Ghis said, adding that the neighborhood was going through a period of madness.

Another local named Bill said the problems started when the center first opened and since then he has wondered if he was in danger every time he left the house to go to work.

“Every morning, it’s a roulette wheel. When you show up at your office, will there be 10 people passed out in front of your building? ” he said. ‘Are they going to be violent? This was never an issue before HealthRight 360 moved in.

“If you ask me, it should be shut down and there should be other approaches to the homelessness and drug problem that we all face,” Bill added.

When the center opened in June, Mayor Breed said the center would make a difference in the lives of “all San Franciscans.”

“Our city is experiencing an addiction and mental health crisis that unfortunately affects far too many residents,” she said. “As we continue to address the challenges on our streets, we must do all we can to focus our resources and efforts on those who need it most.

“The opening of the SoMa RISE center will not only provide a safe space for those in need, but it will also bring us closer to making a difference in the lives of those people and in the lives of all San Franciscans.”

The center received at least $4.2 million from taxpayers for 2022 and 2023, according to ABC7.

Vitka Eisen, CEO of HealthRight 360 – the entity that runs the center – asked residents to ‘be patient with us.’

“We can’t fix it all, but we are part of it,” Eisen said. “A piece of the city trying new things to respond to homelessness, street drug use and mental illness.”