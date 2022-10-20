News
Securian Financial to spin off recordkeeping for its retirement plans
St. Paul-based Securian Financial said this week it will spin off recordkeeping operations for the majority of its retirement plans to a competitor, moving some 300 employees, as well as sales, clients and distribution networks to the Standard Insurance Co.
As a result, recordkeeping for Securian’s defined contribution and defined benefit products and services will be branded The Standard. Founded in 1906, the Portland, Ore.-based financial services company currently administers retirement plans representing some $29.3 billion in assets, compared to $17 billion for Securian.
The transfer excludes Securian’s pension risk transfer and institutional retirement businesses. Nearly half of Securian’s 5,600 employees are based in downtown St. Paul.
“About 300 Securian Financial employees are impacted by this sale, and they are all being offered jobs with The Standard,” said Jeff Bakken, a spokesman for Securian. “The Standard fully supports employees working remotely.”
Mississippi State soccer player Samuel Westmoreland dies at 19
On October 19, Mississippi State University announced that Samuel Westmorelandoffensive lineman for the school football team, died at the age of 19.
“We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland,” the MSU athletic director said. John Cohen said in a statement. “Mississippi State is a family, and we are all grieving during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam.”
The university is currently working with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office, MSU Student Affairs Division, and MSU Athletic Department to investigate the incident. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.
E ! News has contacted police and the coroner, but has received no comment yet.
Westmoreland was from Tupelo, Miss. and was a freshman majoring in industrial technology. The university’s head football coach mike leach described the late athlete as “a wonderful young man with a limitless future”.
Central Minnesota high school student arrested over alleged school shooting threats
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. — Law enforcement officers arrested an 18-year-old Paynesville Area High School student who allegedly talked about “shooting up” the central Minnesota school and named three staff members and a student as alleged targets.
Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez was arrested Monday at his home in Grove City, according to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court. He is charged with five counts of felony threats of violence.
He made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He was assigned a public defender, and his next appearance is an omnibus hearing scheduled for Nov. 2.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Herr-Ramirez remained in custody in the Stearns County Jail on $200,000 bail without conditions and $100,000 bail with conditions, including staying a reasonable distance from the school.
According to the criminal complaint, Paynesville police officers responded Monday evening to a complaint of a threat made earlier in the day at Paynesville High School.
Officers spoke with several students who heard the suspect make threats about shooting people at school, according to the criminal complaint, and interviewed three teenage witnesses who reported that Herr-Ramirez had talked about individuals he was going to shoot at school and when he was going to do it. He had also made threats on Oct. 14, according to the complaint.
Two of the witnesses told law enforcement that Herr-Ramirez also allegedly showed them and others pictures of a pistol on his cellphone and named two staff members he wanted to shoot. The other witness also alleged that Herr-Ramirez said he would continue shooting random students and staff after shooting the individuals he specifically named.
According to the complaint, when law enforcement arrested Herr-Ramirez, an Airsoft gun — a type of pellet gun — was located on his person.
Paynesville Area School District Superintendent Janell Bullard told the West Central Tribune in a phone call Wednesday afternoon that the Paynesville Schools community has been informed of the recent situation and that resources have been made available to anyone who needs them.
“The well-being of all of the students and staff at Paynesville Area Schools remains of utmost importance and is our primary concern,” Bullard said.
“We are extremely proud of our students, teachers and staff members’ response during the recent situation. We are grateful to all that report any situation of concern,” she said.
Police confirm man’s body was found near Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton – NBC Chicago
An investigation is underway after a visitor witnessed the body of a deceased man in Lincoln Marsh on Wednesday morning, according to DuPage County Forest Preserve Police.
Police said the man was not identified and added that the DuPage County Coroner’s Office helped remove the body.
There is currently no further information and no threats to the public, according to police.
A large police presence was reported near the swamp this morning, with NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter capturing footage of officers in the area.
Just before 9:45 a.m., Wheaton officials warned of a “heavy police presence near Lincoln Marsh west of Gary Avenue.”
“The Wheaton Police Department is sharing this information so the community is not alarmed to see police in the area,” the notice to residents reads.
Addressing concerns of speeding ATVs, Lake St. Croix Beach OKs use by permit only
The Lake St. Croix Beach City Council on Monday night voted to approve new ordinances allowing the use of ATVs and golf carts on city roads. The vehicles had previously been banned.
“This is something that residents have wanted,” Mayor Tom McCarthy said. “We had a group of 35 to 40 people at our meeting in September to express their support.”
In addition, a petition in favor of the ordinance that included the names of 168 residents was presented to the city council at that meeting, he said.
Under the new ordinances, only licensed drivers who are residents of Lake St. Croix Beach and have proof of insurance will be allowed to apply for an ATV or golf cart permit at City Hall. Only permitted ATVs and golf carts will be allowed on city streets.
City Administrator Dave Engstrom said city officials based the new ordinances on similar ordinances in Bayport and Oakdale.
City council members began discussing ATV use in the city last year after a dog in Afton died in November 2021 after it was struck by an ATV rider on Putnam Boulevard. That incident led Afton officials to install signs warning that it is illegal to drive an ATV on any street in Afton, said City Administrator Ron Moorse.
Lake St. Croix Beach City Council member Cindie Reiter in December asked that the city’s ATV ordinance be published in the city’s monthly newsletter, but the council voted 2-3 not to publish that information.
“It had gotten out of hand,” Reiter said. “We have a lot of new people in town, and maybe they didn’t know they were not allowed to drive them on city streets.”
Some ATV drivers were “driving them with alcohol in hand, exceeding the speed limit, driving underage and ignoring stop signs,” she said.
Reiter, who is running for mayor, said she pushed for city officials to either enforce the ATV rules or pass an amendment to the ordinance in an effort to regulate them.
The city’s planning commission researched the issue for several months and presented council members with a draft ordinance regulating ATV/golf cart use on the city streets and recommended that the council pass it, Engstrom said.
The ATV ordinance passed 3-2; Reiter and council member Dawn Bulera voted against it.
About a dozen ATV riders attended the meeting on Monday night, and Reiter said she was glad to hear that they planned “to police their own.”
“They don’t want to lose the right to use them now that they have it,” she said. “They don’t want to get their permit revoked.”
David Wanless, who is running for Lake St. Croix Beach City Council, opposed the measure, raising concerns about noise and safety.
“We’ve got very quiet streets here,” he said. “It’s a very quiet community. The city is only one mile long, and there is really no need for them. Everyone has gotten around our city for years without them, and I don’t see why we need them now.”
The ordinance allowing golf carts passed 5-0. Reiter said she voted in favor of that because they are quiet, require a slow-moving vehicle emblem and not likely to be used in the winter months.
The council also updated its snowmobile ordinance to match the language used in state statute, Engstrom said.
The new ordinances will go into effect upon publication, which is expected to be in late November, he said.
Trump appears to be deposed in the trial of E. John Carroll
Former President Donald Trump appeared for deposition Wednesday in the libel lawsuit brought by former E. magazine columnist Jean Carroll.
Last week, a federal judge cleared the way for Trump’s testimony, saying the former president had already taken steps to delay the case and “shouldn’t be able to run out of time.”
“We are pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take the deposition of Donald Trump today. We are unable to comment further,” said a spokesperson for Kaplan Hecker & Fink, the law firm representing Carroll.
Trump’s lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.
It’s unclear if Trump answered questions or what he said during the deposition, which was taken at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago.
Carroll sued Trump in 2019 for defamation after he denied his claim that he raped her in a New York City department store in the mid-1990s. She was due to sit for her deposition last Friday.
The legal stakes for Trump were raised recently when Carroll said she intended to sue him next month under a new New York state law that allows victims of sexual assault to sue. years after the attack. His testimony in the defamation case could be used in a future trial.
The defamation case has been in legal limbo for more than a year.
Trump and the Justice Department argued that Trump was a federal employee, and his statements denying Carroll’s allegations were made in response to questions from reporters while he was in the White House. They argued that the Justice Department should be replaced as a defendant, which, because the government cannot be sued for defamation, would end the lawsuit.
Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled against Trump and the DOJ. They appealed. Last month, a federal appeals court in New York ruled that Trump was a federal employee when he dismissed Carroll’s rape and sexual assault allegation.
However, the federal appeals court asked the Washington, DC, appeals court to determine whether Trump was acting within the scope of his employment when he made the allegedly defamatory statements. If the DC court rules in favor of Trump, the Justice Department would likely be replaced as a defendant and the case would be dismissed. The DC Court of Appeals has yet to hear the case and it’s unclear if or when they will.
This year, Trump was ordered by a New York state judge to sit for a deposition with the New York Attorney General’s office. Trump declined to answer questions, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Last month, the New York Attorney General’s office filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his eldest children and the Trump Organization for allegedly defrauding lenders and insurers through false financial statements. Trump denied any wrongdoing and said the lawsuit was politically motivated.
In civil cases, if someone refuses to answer questions, the jury is allowed to apply an adverse inference against the person when deciding their potential liability.
Last year, Trump sat for deposition in a civil lawsuit brought by protesters who claimed they were injured outside Trump Tower during his first presidential campaign. He is also expected to testify in another civil lawsuit relating to a marketing campaign later this month.
This story has been updated with additional details.
Minnesota elections 2022: Ramsey County Commission races
RAMSEY COUNTY BOARD RACES
DISTRICT 3
Trista MatasCastillo
- Age: 48
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a veteran, mother, volunteer, organizer and experienced advocate. I serve as the current chair of the Ramsey County Board and have dedicated my life to service of my community.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities include investing in affordable housing to end our housing crisis and close our wealth gap; breaking cycles of gun violence through a proven public health approach; and investing in all abilities transportation to respond to climate change and increase community resilience.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to strengthen individual, family and community health, safety and well-being through mode fiscal accountability, transparency, and strategic investments.
- Website or contact: votetrista.org
David A. Singleton
- Age: 53
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I was born and and raised in St. Paul, Ramsey County and I know the dynamics. From the time I was a teenager I have served in public service. I was appointed to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office as an Explorer. I am serving as a Police Reserve Officer, and a Human Rights Commissioner and I have been a small business owner.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? 1. Public Safety Reform 2. Allocate additional funding for safer streets and neighborhoods 3. Reduce property taxes 4. Small business development 5. Government accountability
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of any government is public safety. If the public is not safe neighborhoods lose their values and citizens become victims of public health threats, and it’s a violation of their Constitutional rights.
- Website or contact: www.singleton4ramseycounty.org
DISTRICT 4
Rena Moran
- Age: 62
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have been an advocate for Saint Paul and a leader in legislation. I served as the Chair of the Ways & Means and the Chair of Health &Human Services committees; have numerous awards for my achievements; I’m an advocate for housing assistance, loans for minority businesses, wage increases for workers, and advancing economic and equity priorities.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? My top priorities are supporting youth, families, housing, and economic development. The solutions we develop to eliminate racial disparities here will improve the wellbeing of all of our residents. Prioritizing BIPOC households will invest in the future of our community. We can achieve this through affordable housing and closing the wage gap.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government should see its purpose through improving the wellbeing of the most marginalized in order to improve the greater community. Today, this means confronting the structural disinvestment in our BIPOC populations as a mechanism to develop the community for all of Ramsey County.
- Website or contact: www.renamoran.org
Darryl Spence
- Age: 58
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have been a leader in Ramsey County for over 25 years, addressing critical issues when needed. I became interested in representing District 4 when I became aware of the open seat. I possess the skills and know the issues relevant to this position. A fifty-two total vote count is not representative enough for a claim of endorsement.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Control of spending within county government while also meeting the commitments of programs and services. Second, is public safety and the reducing of crime statistics within District 4 specifically and the county in general. Third, coordinating and decreasing the frequency and level of tax levy requested by the County, City and School District.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of government is to represent and act upon the collective interests of the public. Establish rules, enact laws and maintain order for the common good of a civil society. Establish and/or implement programs, deliver services and provide information deemed necessary or required.
- Website or contact: 783 Fuller Avenue – St. Paul, MN 55104 – Email: [email protected]
DISTRICT 5
Rafael Ortega
- Age: 70
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have delivered transit, housing, better access to our services, and I have been responsive to my communities. I continue to work hard and be available and accessible. My work as a social worker and founder of Executive Director of CLUES also gives me a unique perspective to serve Ramsey County on the board.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I will continue to: A) Improve our transit network, B) Build our ability to respond to crises like homelessness and food insecurity. C) Expand our tax base by developing Riversedge downtown and Rice Creek Commons in Arden Hills.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government’s primary role is to give people help when they need it and to provide basic services for everyone. This includes schools, public safety, parks, public health, transit and roads. We have also done more in recent years to address food security and homelessness.
- Website or contact: commissionerrafaelortega.wordpress.com
Bill Hosko
- Age: 59
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’ve been a small business owner 32-years, a strong community proponent and political independent. I opposed our incumbent’s ‘honor-system’ payment Green Line LRT (now crime-plagued), oppose his plans for another ‘honor-system’ LRT – via downtown and West 7th, continual tax levy increases and his many pay-raises. Now 100K for a part-time job.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Reversing: many years-long rising crime rates (and expectations people live with them), declining safety on public transit, needless tax levy increases, ending county-owned Union Depot’s millions in annual losses and dealing with county’s West Publishing site’s $20 million demolition debacle; they had no development contracts in place before hand.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Under my leadership we can: keep people safer again, help those most-unfortunate become more self-determining again, provide safer public transit again, ensure county properties, roads and lands are well maintained, restore events (Taste of MN, Grand Old Days, Cinco De Mayo, July 4th Fireworks) that once brought us together and created good will.
- Website or contact: www.billhosko.org
DISTRICT 6
Mai Chong Xiong
- Age: 33
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I’m a mother, an Eastsider, and a public servant with 8 years of local government experience. My track record includes securing earned sick & safe time, $15 minimum wage, and tenant protections. My experience will allow me to hit the ground running on day one. As your DFL-endorsed candidate, I’m ready to bring real investments to the Eastside.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I’m running because the Eastside deserves investments. My priorities are to secure investments so that we have enough affordable housing for everyone, investments in public safety so we have safe neighborhoods, ensure we take action on our climate plans, and investments to provide accessible and culturally relevant services for everyone.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Government’s primary role is to serve people. Local government in particular plays a critical role in ensuring that the most disadvantaged and vulnerable members of our democracy have the opportunity to succeed and thrive. That’s why I’m committed to ensuring our county delivers services that support our neighbors and are accessible to all of us.
- Website or contact: maichongxiong.org
Ying Vang-Pao
- Age: 56
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I have the experience, maturity, integrity, and record of trust to successfully do the job of commissioner. I am a seasoned financial professional, mother of a child with disabilities, and community volunteer. Commissioner decisions are complex, and require detailed problem solving with financial constraints, not political agendas or ideology.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Resources to decrease crime. Improve access to government services. Transition toward government workforce reflecting community’s diversity. More affordable housing by focusing on “missing middle”– middle-class housing appropriate for urban areas. Increase public transit options and access. Provide educational, environmental and youth programming.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Deliver most federal, state, and local government aid and services to residents, businesses, people with disabilities and mentally ill. To provide public safety, criminal justice, parks, transportation, affordable housing, elections, local taxation, public youth recreation, environmental programming, libraries, and adult technical education.
- Website or contact: www.yingvangpao.com
