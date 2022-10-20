Securian Financial to spin off recordkeeping for its retirement plans

The Lake St. Croix Beach City Council on Monday night voted to approve new ordinances allowing the use of ATVs and golf carts on city roads. The vehicles had previously been banned.

“This is something that residents have wanted,” Mayor Tom McCarthy said. “We had a group of 35 to 40 people at our meeting in September to express their support.”

In addition, a petition in favor of the ordinance that included the names of 168 residents was presented to the city council at that meeting, he said.

Under the new ordinances, only licensed drivers who are residents of Lake St. Croix Beach and have proof of insurance will be allowed to apply for an ATV or golf cart permit at City Hall. Only permitted ATVs and golf carts will be allowed on city streets.

City Administrator Dave Engstrom said city officials based the new ordinances on similar ordinances in Bayport and Oakdale.

City council members began discussing ATV use in the city last year after a dog in Afton died in November 2021 after it was struck by an ATV rider on Putnam Boulevard. That incident led Afton officials to install signs warning that it is illegal to drive an ATV on any street in Afton, said City Administrator Ron Moorse.

Lake St. Croix Beach City Council member Cindie Reiter in December asked that the city’s ATV ordinance be published in the city’s monthly newsletter, but the council voted 2-3 not to publish that information.

“It had gotten out of hand,” Reiter said. “We have a lot of new people in town, and maybe they didn’t know they were not allowed to drive them on city streets.”

Some ATV drivers were “driving them with alcohol in hand, exceeding the speed limit, driving underage and ignoring stop signs,” she said.

Reiter, who is running for mayor, said she pushed for city officials to either enforce the ATV rules or pass an amendment to the ordinance in an effort to regulate them.

The city’s planning commission researched the issue for several months and presented council members with a draft ordinance regulating ATV/golf cart use on the city streets and recommended that the council pass it, Engstrom said.

The ATV ordinance passed 3-2; Reiter and council member Dawn Bulera voted against it.

About a dozen ATV riders attended the meeting on Monday night, and Reiter said she was glad to hear that they planned “to police their own.”

“They don’t want to lose the right to use them now that they have it,” she said. “They don’t want to get their permit revoked.”

David Wanless, who is running for Lake St. Croix Beach City Council, opposed the measure, raising concerns about noise and safety.

“We’ve got very quiet streets here,” he said. “It’s a very quiet community. The city is only one mile long, and there is really no need for them. Everyone has gotten around our city for years without them, and I don’t see why we need them now.”

The ordinance allowing golf carts passed 5-0. Reiter said she voted in favor of that because they are quiet, require a slow-moving vehicle emblem and not likely to be used in the winter months.

The council also updated its snowmobile ordinance to match the language used in state statute, Engstrom said.

The new ordinances will go into effect upon publication, which is expected to be in late November, he said.