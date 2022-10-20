Blockchain
Securities Commission Announces Inaugural Fintech Festival – D3 Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (“the Commission”), in partnership with the Government of The Bahamas, announced today that the country will host a global FinTech and Web3 Festival, from 24-26 January 2023, at Atlantis Hotel, Nassau, Bahamas. The in-person festival, branded as D3 Bahamas (Decentralized | Digital | Disruptive), aims to host over 3,000 industry leaders from across the Americas, Middle East, Europe and Asia.
The festival will help shape global, regional and industry agendas in FinTech, including Web3, Digital/Crypto Assets, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), Green Finance, and more.
Commenting on the launch of D3, Minister of Economic Affairs, Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis, said, “the government is aiming to substantially grow the digital assets sector in The Bahamas and through this festival bring FinTech thought leaders, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and people with a deep interest in this space to our shores.”
Executive Director of the Commission, Christina Rolle said, “The Commission is pleased to collaborate with the Government in hosting D3 Bahamas. The festival represents a proactive initiative by the Commission to lead the regulatory discussion about FinTech and to address solutions that will inform the future of FinTech and Web3, in The Bahamas and globally.”
D3 Bahamas is a week-long Fintech festival comprising five tracks:
- Regulatory Showcase: Global regulators convene to share information, knowledge and experiences related to FinTech and to collaborate on the regulation of FinTech issues, trends and risks.
- Venture Capital Forum: Active investors set the agenda for the year ahead and tackle the issues limiting the growth and adoption of FinTech and Web3, etc.
- D3 Startup Battle: Scale-up Web3 tech companies from around the world compete for venture capital funding.
- Bahamas Spotlight: Opportunities for Bahamian professionals from various sectors including law, accounting, real estate, tourism, sports and the arts to highlight the jurisdictions’ offerings and talent across a variety of sectors.
- Dozens of networking/side events.
Finoverse is the official event organizer of D3 Bahamas. The firm has been organizing the Hong Kong FinTech Week since 2015. CEO and Co-Founder, Anthony Sar commented, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Government of The Bahamas and the Commission to expand our international FinTech expertise with D3 Bahamas. The event will focus on three global trends reshaping financial services today: digitalization, decentralization and disruption. As more global computing power has driven down computing costs, all-things digital are more possible than ever and decentralization will help ‘solve for trust’ the challenges that blockchain overcomes. This space is poised for continued disruption as the technology and teams that power tomorrow’s solutions with investment, competition and innovation come together at D3 to discuss what’s possible throughout the digital economy ecosystem.”
For more information about D3 Bahamas tickets and sponsorships, or to enter the D3 Startup Battle competition, please visit D3Bahamas.com.
Editor’s Information…
About The Securities Commission of The Bahamas
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (the Commission) is a statutory body established in 1995 pursuant to the Securities Board Act, 1995. That Act has since been repealed and replaced by new legislation. The Commission’s mandate is defined in the Securities Industry Act, 2011 (SIA, 2011). The Commission is responsible for the administration of the SIA, 2011 and the Investment Funds Act, 2019 (IFA), which provides for the supervision and regulation of the activities of the investment funds, securities and capital markets. The Commission is also responsible for administering the Financial and Corporate Service Providers Act, 2020 the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges Act, 2020, and the Carbon Credits Trading Act, 2022.
About Finoverse
Finoverse is at the centre of the Web3 and FinTech industries with expertise in developing communities, building ecosystems, and helping grow businesses in Web3 FinTech. Finoverse is the official organizer of the Hong Kong FinTech Week, and recently appointed to develop and produce D3 Bahamas FinTech Festival 2023. The firm was founded in Hong Kong in 2015 as FINNOVASIA.
Contacts
Executive Director
Ms. Christina Rolle
242-397-4100
Media Contact: Trevor Turner
[email protected]
Blockchain
Shiba Inu Struggles As The Bears Assemble; Can Bulls Push One Last Time?
- SHIB’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price tends to get a knockout into a range channel.
- SHIB continues to struggle in a range-bound movement as the price attempts to breakout from its range price.
- The price of SHIB continues its range movement in a range channel as the price trades below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been underperforming against tether (USDT) for several weeks now, with the price trading primarily in a range-bound movement with little or no volume to rally. Although the uncertainty that surrounds the crypto market may be a significant factor, as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets such as Ethereum (ETH) have seen a slight setback in their price movement, the price of SHIB will need to gather more momentum to break through its range channel. (Data from Binance)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Most projects have not fared well in the bear market, as most have seen price declines of more than 50%, discouraging most traders and investors from stockpiling these assets.
Despite massive support from great partnerships and a massive community that has continued to build and grow, the price of SHIB has struggled to stay stable.
The last rally for SHIB was a spectacle for many, as most investors and traders made a fortune from it, as the thoughts and vivid picture still linger in many people’s minds.
After rallying to a high of $0.00004 by SHIB, the price of SHIB has struggled to replicate that fit as the price faced price rejection from that height to a weekly low of $0.000021.
The price of SHIB bounced off this region of $0.000021 to a high of $0.00003 in a bid to breakout from this downtrend, but the price failed and has maintained a downtrend for some time.
Weekly resistance for the price of SHIB- $0.000021.
Weekly support for the price of SHIB – $0.00000850.
Price Analysis Of SHIB On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SHIB continued to struggle as the price trends in a range-bound channel.
Although the price of SHIB has lost much strength to trend higher recently, it is holding up pretty well above its key support zone of $0.00000850. The price of SHIB needs to break and close above $0.0000120, which is the upper band of the range channel.
If the price of SHIB trends above $0.00001200, we could see more price action from the SHIB movement.
Daily resistance for the SHIB price – $0.00001200.
Daily support for the SHIB price – $0.00000850.
Featured Image From Binance, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Rosie Labs Showcases the Power of NFTs for Good With Rosie Rosé Wine Initiative Benefitting Near & Far Animal Foundation
Global Marketing Collective Creates New NFT Marketplace To Support Animal Rescue Efforts
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rosie Labs, the New York City-based global marketing services collective, today announced its new Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace, Rosie Labs for Good, with the aim of helping rescue efforts of the Near and Far Animal Foundation (NAFAF), a rescue dedicated to finding “forever homes” for animals in the direst of circumstances. Designed to showcase the utility of NFTs beyond investing, collecting, and fandom, the marketplace makes it possible for animal lovers of all walks to access a custom-created NFT by purchasing a bottle of Rosie Rosé wine, with proceeds going to benefit NAFAF.
The initiative stems from the success of a recent Rosie Rosé wine bottle NFT giveaway at the sold-out NFT Biarritz conference in France, where Rosie Labs was a lead sponsor. Created to underscore Rosie Labs’ commitment to bridging the worlds of traditional marketing and Web3, Rosie Rosé wine bottles offered recipients the opportunity to claim an NFT and initiate a $10 donation from Rosie Labs to NANAF. In the current plan, anyone who purchases a bottle of wine from the marketplace will receive a complimentary NFT.
“Web3 is a focus for everyone right now, and brands are looking for ways to leverage the popularity of NFTs,” said David Song, founder and CEO of Rosie Labs. “We really want to demonstrate for our clients how to tap into utility for a higher purpose. It’s not enough to just create digital art with your brand on it and use it to generate more profit. There are opportunities to bring your audience together for something of meaning and value to your brand or business. The Near & Far Animal Foundation has been important in my life, my dogs’ lives, and Rosie Labs, by extension. It means the world to me to use this platform to give back for all they’ve given us.”
The Rosie Rosé NFT artwork depicts a stylized black labrador retriever based on Rosie Labs’ namesake Rosie Song, the late, beloved rescue dog adopted by David Song in 2003. After Rosie’s passing, Song went on to adopt two rescue dogs with the support of NAFAF founder Carla Mohan – Mila in 2020 and Stella in late 2021. Song credits NAFAF for helping to keep Rosie’s memory alive and breathing new life into Mila, Stella, himself, and the Rosie Labs agency as it moved head first into bigger and bolder opportunities in Web3.
“We’ve been so thankful to have people like David Song help us in our mission to rescue the most vulnerable animals when they need human compassion most,” said Carla Mohan, founder of Near and Far Animal Foundation. “Our colleagues are independent rescuers living in impoverished areas who need funds to make a difference in the lives of these innocent beings. We stretch every penny and greatly value the support. We’re so thankful for Rosie Labs and the Rosie for Good initiative to help create miracles for at-risk animals and the humans we find to love and keep them.”
For more about Rosie Labs for Good and Rosie Rosé, visit https://www.rosielabs.com/forgood-rosierose
For more information about Near and Far Animal Foundation, visit https://nearandfaraf.com/
About Rosie Labs
Rosie Labs is a marketing services collaborative that brings together experienced professionals and subject matter experts to deliver bespoke, high-impact campaigns to clients such as Land O ‘Lakes, egglife, Nestlé, Polyswarm, Reqfast, CrowdX, SunMed and It Gets Better. Founded by CEO and Managing Director David Song in 2008, Rosie Labs was created to efficiently deliver big ideas and unprecedented results by removing red-tape and bureaucracy. The Rosie Labs network now includes over 100 “obsessivepreneurial” creatives, strategists, producers and hybrids with vast experience across media planning, data analytics, social media, digital advertising, brand management, communications, Web3 strategy and more. The collaborative is headquartered in New York City, with network members located across the U.S., U.K., France, Switzerland, Israel, and beyond.
About Near and Far Animal Foundation
Near and Far Animal Found is a group of like-minded, passionate, animal advocates that will stop at nothing to help an animal and a rescuer in need. With the belief that to save animals, you also need to rescue the rescuer, NAFAF reaches remote and impoverished areas with little to absolutely no resources. The organization relies on the extensive rescue backgrounds of its rescuers to focus on the struggles of their rescue colleagues both in the U.S. and abroad. Each day they rescue and rehabilitate the broken, abused, diseased, and neglected. The team is comprised of veterinary techs, nurses and medical liaisons, seasoned dog handlers, master groomers, logistic specialists, shelter and client relationship managers, adoption/foster coordinators, experts in marketing and promotions; a hard-working collective of spectacular humans that can see a problem and figure out multiple solutions. NAFAF is based in the NYC area, with operations in Long Island, Westchester, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California.
Contacts
Media
Deana Graffeo Weeks
Alchemy Media for Rosie Labs
[email protected] or 646-389-7519
Blockchain
Automobili Lamborghini drops its limited edition “World Tour” themed NFTs this October
New York City, United States of America, 20th October, 2022, Chainwire
Fasten your metaversal seatbelts, as Automobili Lamborghini is releasing a series of limited edition ‘World Tour’ themed NFTs this October. In collaboration with Web3 Pro™ and INVNT.ATOM™ (the Web3-focused digital innovation division of [INVNT GROUP]™), the iconic Italian company will release four unique “World tour” themed NFTs available for a limited time.
“The Epic Road Trip” collection launched in August has had super sports car fans and the crypto community racing to purchase a collection of four limited-edition NFTs released each month for 4 consecutive days, each available for 24 hours only.
This month represents the third month of the campaign, with October’s ultimate set of digital collectibles set to be released from the 24th of October 2022 at 4PM CET/10AM EST/12AM AEST.
There will be 3 x limited edition (of 1,963) NFTs at USD$196.30 each, and 1 x rare edition (with only 63 globally available) at USD$1,963. Only those who purchase the series of three (3) base collectible NFTs during Drop 3 will have whitelist access to the Drop 3 rare NFT. Each animated NFT is curated with 30 seconds of bespoke audio. 1963 signifies a nod to the genesis of Automobili Lamborghini’s foundation.
Drops (available for only 24 hours each):
Collectors can take the wheel and own unique digital pieces ranging in rarity and exclusivity this October:
Limited Edition 1 (Released on October 24) – A ride through Times Square – Aventador Ultimae Roadster races around the billboard “track” filled with the electrifying lights of the Big Apple.
Limited Edition 2 (Released on October 25) – Sakura Dream. Immerse yourself into a journey filled with serenity, as the Aventador Ultimae Roadster cruises along Mount Fuji, cherry blossoms blowing in the breeze.
Limited Edition 3 (Released on October 26) – The Emirates Express. Turn up the heat, as the Aventador Ultimae Roadster travels on a palm tree-lined road in the bustling city of Dubai.
Rare Edition – Home (Released on October 27) – The journey will conclude with the Aventador Ultimae Roadster driving into Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Headquarters of Automobili Lamborghini.
Utilities
As an incentive to the journey, collectors can continue acquiring unique representative pieces of the Automobili Lamborghini legacy. The community can expect to see utilities such as:
Lamborghini GLB File – Lamborghini GLB File – Collect all base and rare NFTs (24 base NFTs + 8 Rare) to earn the complete gold NFT puzzle. For this achievement, you receive a Lamborghini GLB file allowing you to “virtualize” a to-be-determined Lamborghini model in the Metaverse.
Whitelist / Early Access to Rare Limited Edition NFT – For each drop, collect all three base edition collectible NFTs (1,963 available of each) and receive early access (60 minutes) to that month’s rare limited edition NFT — only 63 are available each month to mint.
Wallpapers – Collect all three base edition available NFTs, and receive a commemorative digital wallpaper (both mobile and desktop).
Lamborghini Centro Stile Sketch – Collect two consecutive monthly NFT collections (six base edition collectible NFTs and two rare limited edition NFTs) and receive a digital sketch created specifically for The Epic Road Trip campaign by Mitja Borkert, Head of Design at Lamborghini.
VIP Tour – Experience a special tour of the Lamborghini Sant’Agata Bolognese’s Headquarters for you and a guest if you purchase the complete monthly drop series (3 base edition and 1 limited edition) for each of the first 4 months of The Epic Road Trip. Additional details for the date of the visit will be communicated by the end of November 2022 with the special tour taking place in 2023. Travel and accommodations are not included in this reward.
During the 8-month campaign of “The Epic Road Trip”, customers who purchase all three base NFT drops will also receive an NFT token revealing a piece of the final limited NFT (silver puzzle). Collectors who purchase all three base NFTs as well as the rare NFT will receive an NFT token revealing a piece of the final limited NFT (gold puzzle).
From the lights of Times Square to the cherry-blossomed dream of Mount Fuji, this month’s Drop of “The Epic Road Trip”, brought to you by Web3 Pro™, INVNT.ATOM™, and Automobili Lamborghini, is set to have fans and enthusiasts around the globe racing to collect the ultra-rare and exclusive utilities. Register today at nft.lamborghini.com.
About INVNT.ATOM™
INVNT.ATOM, part of INVNT GROUP THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, is an innovation and brand experience agency devoted to helping global brands chart a course, navigate, activate, and create new opportunities at the digital frontier of Web3. Based in Singapore, the collective of strategists, marketers, creators, programmers, matchmakers, and thought leaders, turn strategies into stories and stories into experiences, that engage communities on the global stage.
For more information about INVNT.ATOM, visit: www.invntatom.com
About Web3 PRO™
Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Web3 Pro Inc. is the #1 Web3 onramp for enterprises. Web3Pro’s clients include Lamborghini, Ducati, Atari, Adidas, and Sotheby’s and the company board of advisors includes leaders across several different industries.
The brand’s NFTPRO platform is the engagement multiplier most trusted by brands. Its GEER platform is the pioneer in connecting brands with gaming studios and unleashing new revenue streams for all. Its NAAS platform enables companies to harness the power of an open system and achieve new heights in efficiency.
For more information, visit web3pro.com.
Lamborghini photos and videos for media use
October Drop 3 images for media use
Media Kit: (High res imagery & bios)
Contact
Senior PR and Marketing Manager, APAC
Anna O’Young
INVNT
[email protected]
+61421938383
Blockchain
LooBr – Gamechanger in the NFT Space
Dubai, UAE, 11 October 2022, LooBr.com has taken creation, display, and trading of NFTs to a whole new level. As a general understanding and use of NFTs has increased, LooBr has emerged as the first truly comprehensive marketplace that combines numerous media – as well as highly advanced features – all on one site.
LooBr offers user-friendly cross-chain minting, a fully developed and seamlessly integrated social media platform, as well as the added security features of a third-party KYC option and end-to-end encryption. Being a sister product of themetaverseRuffy World, LooBr was also created to be the home of a wide variety of in-game assets from wearable NFTs to event tickets and metaverse land plots.
The rich, vibrant, and immersive experience of LooBr.com is unequaled. LooBr has perfectly merged art and commerce, as the LooBr platform is itself a work of art. This further enhances the unique qualities of listed items and shows how the creators appreciate a proper display for art.
LooBr’s unique combination of social media features is revolutionary for an NFT marketplace. There is a social feed, the ability to direct message creators or other users, and post your NFT in the social feed with a link to the listing. Likes, comments, and purchase history stays with the NFT as it changes hands within LooBr, so you buy not only the NFT but all its relevant information as well.LooBr’s newest feature is LooBr Stage, a streaming service where voice and video chats can be scheduled with many participants, public or private.
Finally, LooBr has created a DAO, which makes it possible to recommend further enhancements to the site, voted on by the community. Plus, LooBr.com adds another utility to #BAYC Collection, which are mostly designed to be used as profile pictures on social media platforms.
With all these features being innovative and unique for an NFT marketplace, it is easy to see why LooBr is being considered the “OpenSea Killer.”
LooBr.com can be experienced via browser, or by downloading the Android or iOS app.
LooBr.com, although new to the NFT marketplace scene, has developed a reputation for innovation and style. Although there are many components that LooBr has integrated jointly in this all-in-one marketplace, we have compiled a list of individual features that do not exist on any other NFT marketplaces to date.
To most first-time users on LooBr, there is a stunned sense of almost disbelief that so many features can co-exist all on one site seamlessly. These features integrate so well with each other – and with the commerce on the site – it feels intuitive. Natural. Although it could be considerably longer, here is a TOP TEN list of features that can only be found on the LooBr.com NFT marketplace.
1.Available on Browser, Android, and iOS
One can browse, mint, list, and trade NFTs on each of the above platforms with ease.
2.Cross-chain minting and listing NFTs on ETH, BSC, Avalanche, Polygon, Solana, and Cardano
To date, NFT marketplaces were specific to a blockchain. LooBr has broken that mold!
3.Like and comment directly on NFTs. History then transfers with the sale
When purchasing an NFT that has been wildly popular, that proof is purchased as well.
4.End-to-end encrypted text, voice, and video-chat
LooBr offers the highest level of security and privacy for your conversations.
5.Integrated socialmedia network
With LooBr, you now can message other users or communicate with a creator!
6.Live NFT timed auctions
You can set a price for your NFT of course, but LooBr also offers a timed auction option!
7.Optional KYC for creators and traders
LooBr offers an optional third-party KYC service for added peace of mind
8.Featured NFTs in LooBr and in theRuffy World metaverse
Featured NFTs are displayed on LooBr.com, and in the Ruffy World Art Gallery or billboards!
9.DAO
LooBr is proud to off a DAO feature so the community can vote on new enhancements!
10.LooBr Stage streaming voice&video chat, and group voice&video chat
LooBr Stage is a live streaming service for large and small groups, public or private!
On the heels of being awarded the Most Innovative NFT Marketplace at the Dubai Crypto Expo, recently launched LooBr.com is poised to take over the NFT marketplace industry. The above list is only partial. You can experience the perfect integration of art and commerce for yourself at LooBr.com.
About LooBr
LooBr.com is the second product of Meta Ruffy International FZCO, located in Dubai, UAE. Meta Ruffy’s first product, Ruffy World, is an entertainment-based metaverse. Meta Ruffy International FZCO is the vision of CihanSasmaz, its Founder and CEO.
Social Handles:
Contact Details:
Blockchain
Binance Custody Ensures Institutional Compliance with TRM Labs Integration
TRM provides Binance Custody best-in-class compliance tools for wallet storage and transactions for institutions
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Binance Custody, an institutional-grade digital asset custody solution, has onboarded risk management tools from TRM Labs, the industry leader in blockchain analytics and intelligence technology. The integration enables Binance Custody to ensure its regulatory compliance and risk management program for client holdings through TRM’s full-service platform.
Despite increasing institutional interest in digital assets, concerns over security and custodial services remain a significant hurdle to broader institutional participation in the space. Binance Custody launched in December 2021 to address such concerns by offering top-grade security and integrated access to deep institutional liquidity venues with compliant, insured, and audited technology solutions. Since its inception, the company has already secured its specie insurance, ISO 27001 & ISO 27701 certifications and SOC 2 Type 1 attestation, and is currently pursuing its SOC 2 Type 2 attestation.
“As an institutional custodian, our utmost priority is to provide secure and compliant services that our clients can trust,” said Athena Yu, EVP of Binance Custody. “Utilizing TRM’s compliance and risk management solutions strengthens our suite of secure custody solutions to help clients safely participate in this rapidly growing digital economy.”
The relationship is the latest in a series of steps Binance Custody has taken to mitigate exposure to financial crime risk. Binance Custody uses TRM to screen for high-risk wallets, and monitor and investigate suspicious transactions. TRM’s best-in-class asset coverage, risk assessment, and forensics technology ensure that institutions are equipped to manage regulatory and reputational risk related to digital assets.
“As mainstream adoption of digital assets progresses, it is vital that institutions have compliance peace-of-mind when choosing partners such as custody service providers,” said TRM co-founder and CEO Esteban Castaño. “By incorporating TRM’s suite of compliance and risk mitigation tools, Binance Custody reinforces its ambition to deliver innovative services with trust and safety at the forefront.”
TRM’s full suite of tools to comply with AML/CFT regulatory requirements and manage exposure to risks such as sanctions, hacked or stolen funds and terrorist financing includes:
- Transaction Monitoring: Real-time risk scoring of cryptocurrency transactions for AML compliance, sometimes known as Know-Your-Transaction or KYT.
- Wallet Screening: Proactive screening of cryptocurrency addresses for sanctions and AML compliance.
- VASP Due Diligence: Comprehensive on-chain risk profiles of “Virtual Asset Service Providers” (VASPs) and other digital asset businesses.
- Forensics: Investigative tools to trace the source and destination of funds and link high-risk addresses to real-world entities.
About Binance Custody
Binance Custody is an independent, compliant, insured, and audited custody service launched in December 2021 to address the security, regulatory and operational challenges that institutional investors are facing within the digital asset space. It uses multi-party computation (MPC) technology with a customizable multi-approval scheme, offering bespoke solutions that allow institutions to manage their crypto assets safely and efficiently via the Binance Custody mobile app and web interfaces. Its seamless integration with the Binance ecosystem also provides an additional layer of deep liquidity venues and institutional services.
To learn more, visit: www.binanceinstitutional.com
Twitter: @BinanceCustody
LinkedIn: Binance Custody
Telegram: Binance Custody
About TRM
TRM provides blockchain intelligence to help financial institutions, cryptocurrency businesses and public agencies detect, investigate and manage crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM’s risk management platform includes solutions for cryptocurrency anti-money laundering (AML), transaction monitoring and wallet screening, entity risk scoring including Know-Your-VASP, and transaction tracing for investigations. These tools enable a rapidly growing cohort of organizations around the world to safely embrace cryptocurrency-related transactions, products, and partnerships. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.
Contacts
Media:
Hayden Bardorf
[email protected]
Blockchain
Tacen Announces Partnership with Wyoming Gaming Team TSS Esports
Tacen and TSS joining to grow crypto and gaming footprint in local communities
CHEYENNE, Wy.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tacen, a legal-first crypto software company headquartered in Cheyenne, today announced its official sponsorship of Wyoming-based electronic gaming team, TSS Esports. Following TSS Esport’s recent top 10 placement at the HCS Major Orlando 2022 Halo Tournament, Tacen’s support, which includes providing facilities and funding, will help the team compete in additional competitions, including the three day long Halo World Championship in Seattle, Washington from October 20 through October 23. In recognition of this new partnership, the team will officially be recognized as TSS Gaming – powered by Tacen.
Tacen’s sponsorship of TSS Esports provides new avenues for growth within Web3 and esports gaming communities in Wyoming and across the globe. Tacen has been closely involved in the growing presence of crypto across Wyoming and continues to be instrumental in establishing the state’s reputation among the most “crypto-friendly” localities both nationally and globally. With TSS also being based in Wyoming, the sponsorship will foster an environment for locals to learn about the increasingly interconnected worlds, creating new opportunities for gaming and Web3 to coalesce.
“We are thrilled to support TSS Gaming, a team of world-class gamers who are also passionate about Web3 and the impact blockchain technology can have on esports,” said Jae Yang, CEO and Co-founder of Tacen. “We are confident our sponsorship of TSS will serve as a gateway for esports fans to learn more about the blockchain industry, and we are proud that we are able to help unite these two worlds right in our own backyard.”
TSS Esports formed in 2012 by Brenden Segura, better known in the gaming world as ‘Segbura’, as a small, community team. Through Austin Vinatieri’s leadership efforts in 2021, the team grew a relationship with Tacen, which then helped the team officially launch in August 2022. After just under two weeks of practice as an official team, TSS was able to earn its title as Top 10 finalists at the HCS Major Orlando 2022 Halo Tournament, qualifying them for the Halo World Championships.
With Tacen, TSS has major plans to be more involved in the Web3 industry – first by minting and generating players’ trading cards, which provides a critical additional income stream for gamers. TSS also intends to create NFTs for players to hold giveaways to fans, further attracting the esports public to the crypto market.
“The fact that gaming and blockchain will intersect is inevitable. Having also been part of the Tacen team since November 2021, I know firsthand how TSS can benefit from Tacen’s expertise – and vice versa,” said Austin Vinatieri, IT manager at Tacen. “We’re very excited to be collaborating with Tacen, and we see this sponsorship as an opportunity to bring even more positive attention to both blockchain and esports gaming.”
About Tacen
Tacen is a US-based software company developing compliance software for a well-regulated crypto space. Tailoring its unique hybrid-decentralized architecture to build the world’s first global decentralized settlement layer, Tacen aims to support multiple exchanges and marketplaces for digital assets, NFTs, and more. Tacen Compliance, the company’s inaugural product offering and end-to-end token issuance suite, demonstrates Tacen’s commitment to ensuring compliance, security, and privacy at every step of the user experience. With a team of industry-leading engineers and a compliance-driven executive team, Tacen is well positioned to revolutionize the next generation of regulatory compliant crypto software. To learn more about Tacen, please visit tacen.com.
Contacts
Will Crockett
[email protected]
Securities Commission Announces Inaugural Fintech Festival – D3 Bahamas
Will Paolo Banchero look as fly in Magic pinstripes as he did in purple on draft night?
Liz Truss steps down after just 45 days in office to become UK’s shortest PM
Shiba Inu Struggles As The Bears Assemble; Can Bulls Push One Last Time?
US home sales fell in September for eighth straight month
Watchdog barks at feds for tightening health standards for working dogs
‘He’s still flying’: WR DeSean Jackson hoping to give Ravens offense a spark in 15th season
Rosie Labs Showcases the Power of NFTs for Good With Rosie Rosé Wine Initiative Benefitting Near & Far Animal Foundation
Online Refinansiering Options Save Time And Hassle
Mom, boyfriend jailed after death of Maplewood toddler
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE