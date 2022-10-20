SPSI has been listed on the LBank exchange for around 5 months. SPSI has increased already 4 times in a month from around $0.005 to the current price of around $0.023. We can see from the daily chart, the trend of the price is still very healthy with increasing volumes and prices every day. So, what is SPSI, and if it is still worth investing in? Today’s article is going to explain everything you need to know about SPSI.

Backed by a strong entity with reliable productions

SPSI token is backed by a Korean company called Solo Power System Incorporation. Solo Power System Incorporation has several main businesses including CIGS solar module manufacturing and waste sewage sludge treatment. Group Chairman Manjae Lee plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on the company-owned land in the Boeun-gun Industrial Complex between October 27 and November 10 to celebrate the construction plan of the new plant for CIGS production in the Boeun Industrial Complex. It is estimated that the construction period will take six months, and when the plant is completed, it has been confirmed that the plant will be equipped with CIGS solar modules, graphene capacitor batteries, and CIGS streetlight production facilities. Total expected annual sales are said to be 610 billion won.

CIGS Solar panel- the highlight

Special Power Sliver (SPSI)- An Utility Token Backed by a Strong Entity

SPSI is leading the industry with flexible thin-film lightweight CIGS solar panels that can be applied in different fields. It has patents for its manufacturing method, such as the world’s only Wire Mesh Interconnect type cell and good light absorption on cloudy days. It is competitive due to low manufacturing costs. The installation is simple by using a light and flexible substrate. BIPV is easy to install on the roof and wall, and the installation cost is low because no supporting structure is required.

SPSI Token

Special Power Silver (SPSI) is a coin that users can use as a payment method in various ways within SP Chain’s service. It is used as a major medium for economic activities within the ecosystem of SPSI, such as purchasing products and using services, obtaining non-monetary membership benefits, and platform payment fees.

The total supply of SPSI is 3 billion (3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 3% is provided for private sale, 4% is allocated for operations, marketing, and the team, 10% is provided for overseas and affiliated transactions, and the rest 83% is provided for company holdings which will be incinerated after listing.

In this bear market, most of the coins and tokens which are intangible have experienced a 95%+ decrease. Meanwhile, SPSI has increased already 4 times the price in a month. According to history, coins that stay strong in the bear market will also become one of the top gainers in the bull market. For example, another Korean project THETA performed quite strong in the last bear market during 2018-2109. It had a 45000% gain in the bull market in 2020. The great utility is always the best support for the token’s price.

Additionally, SPSI focuses on a global concern and it is expected to have a bright future. Solar energy has the least negative impact on the environment compared to any other energy source. Unlike fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas, home solar doesn’t release harmful pollutants or greenhouse gas emissions—like carbon dioxide—into the air and water supply.

SPSI solar plant will be built in the near futureand the feed plant will be expanded.It aims to play an important role in promoting this game-changing renewable energy and all the token holders are going to have a share of its growing dividend.

