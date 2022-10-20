Sports Minister Anurag Thakur responds to Pakistan Cricket Board’s ‘World Cup’ remark

Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday gave a scathing response to Pakistan Cricket Board’s statement regarding its participation in the ICC World Cup in India next year. After Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah said India will not travel to Pakistan for next year’s Asian Cup and the tournament may be moved from Pakistan to a neutral venue , the PCB had issued a strong statement mentioning that such a decision could jeopardize their own participation in the World Cup.

Responding to the PCB statement, Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Sports and Youth, said that all major teams including Pakistan will participate in the ODI World Cup, to be held in India in 2023.

“It’s BCCI’s business and they will talk about it. India is a sports powerhouse, where many World Cups have been staged. The ODI World Cup will also be held next year in India and all the big teams of the world will participate in it. Because you can’t ignore India in any sport. India has contributed a lot in sport especially cricket. So World Cup will be held next year, and it will be a grand and historic event. The Ministry of Interior will make a decision there. “There are security problems in Pakistan. It’s not just cricket. India is in no position to listen to anyone,” Thakur said at an event for the announcement of the Khelo India Youth Games.

Pakistan and India are all set to face off in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match on Sunday, October 23.

In its statement, PCB mentioned that it was “surprised and disappointed” with Mr Shah’s comments and that such a move could impact Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India in 2023. .

Here is the full statement released by PCB:

“The PCB noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments by ACC Chairman Mr. Jay Shah regarding the move of next year’s Asian Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of Directors of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (host of the event) and without any reflection on their long-term consequences and implications.

“After presiding over the ACC meeting in which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asian Cup with overwhelming support and response from ACC Board members, Mr. Shah regarding the relocation of the ACC Asian Cup was clearly done unilaterally This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was established in September 1983 – a cricket body united to protect the interests of its members and to organise, develop and promote the game of cricket in Asia.

“The overall impact of such statements has the potential to divide the Asian and international cricketing communities, and may impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and future ICC India events at during the 2024-2031 cycle.

“The PCB has not to date received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on the ACC President’s statement. As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board of Directors as soon as possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter.

India last toured Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2005-2006 under Rahul Dravid. India and Pakistan haven’t played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India for three T20Is and as many ODIs. Since then, both have just met in world events or in the Asian Cup.