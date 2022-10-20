News
St. Paul police commander recognized with international ’40 under 40′ award
The International Association of Chiefs of Police selected a St. Paul police commander as a “40 under 40” award winner for his leadership.
Salim Omari oversees patrol in the police department’s Western District. He was nominated by members of the department’s top brass, who wrote he’s “been instrumental in the progression of our longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.”
He’s also a commander on the SWAT team.
“Salim demonstrates a cool, calm, and analytical process of attention and decision making during the most difficult and dangerous situations we face,” his nomination letter said. “As patrol commander, Salim demonstrates patience, engagement, and a thoughtful approach to problem solving which benefits his officers and our greater community alike.”
Omari joined the St. Paul department in 2007. He’s developed and facilitated racial equity training, supervised the department’s police academy, and volunteered as Law Enforcement Memorial Association commander. He was previously an investigator in the gang unit.
He received the award on Monday at the IACP’s conference in Dallas.
Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, OLB Justin Houston return to practice; QB Lamar Jackson limited
Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Justin Houston returned to practice Wednesday, a significant step forward in their recovery from lingering lower-body injuries.
Bateman hadn’t practiced since spraining his foot in the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, while Houston had been out since spraining his groin in their Week 3 win over the New England Patriots. Bateman leads the team’s wide receivers in receiving yards (243); Houston has two sacks, the most among the team’s outside linebackers. Both Bateman and Houston were listed as limited participants on the team’s injury report.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson was also listed as a limited participant with a hip injury, but he spoke to reporters after practice and gave no indication he was dealing with significant discomfort. He said he’s looking forward to Bateman’s return.
“That’s our No. 1 guy,” Jackson said. “We definitely need him back out there. When he comes back I feel like we’re gonna need him at the perfect time.”
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, whose practice squad signing was finalized Wednesday, and rookie tight end Charlie Kolar, who was designated to return Tuesday after being sidelined for nearly two months by a sports hernia, were also on the practice field. With the 6-foot-6 Kolar, the Ravens will have 21 days to move him to their 53-man roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve.
“I would expect in three weeks, by then at least, maybe sooner, [Kolar] should be out there,” coach John Harbaugh said.
Eight Ravens were missing at practice, including seven starters: tight end Mark Andrews, wide receiver Devin Duvernay (rest), running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), right tackle Morgan Moses (heel), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (foot) and cornerback Marcus Peters (rest). Reserve guard Ben Cleveland (foot) was also absent.
Harbaugh said Andrews took a rest day, but he was listed with a knee injury on the team’s official report.
Left Ronnie Stanley (rest/ankle) was listed as a limited participant while running back Justice Hill was a full participant for the first time since he returned from a hamstring injury last week.
Moses was held out of the second half of the Ravens’ loss Sunday to the New York Giants after being carted off the field with a minor injury. Dobbins’ knee tightened up Sunday, Harbaugh said Monday.
()
Biden administration awards $2.8 billion in subsidies for making electric vehicle batteries
Workers join the body structure with the battery and front and rear subframes as they assemble electric vehicles at the Lucid Motors plant in Casa Grande, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2021.
Caitlin O’Hara | Reuters
President Joe Biden has announced $2.8 billion in grants to 20 companies to produce batteries for electric vehicles in the United States.
The grants are awarded by the Department of Energy with funds from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act to companies in 12 states. The funding will go towards the creation of battery-grade materials, including lithium, graphite and nickel.
Increasing manufacturing capacity in the United States has been a priority for the Biden administration. In total, the bipartisan Infrastructure Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Cut Inflation Act allocated more than $135 billion to EV manufacturing. The president directed the industry to aim for electric vehicles to account for half of all new vehicles produced in the United States by 2030.
“The Infrastructure Act also invests in the people and businesses that will build our future, like electric vehicles and the advanced batteries that will power those vehicles,” Biden said. “This is hugely important because the future of vehicles is electric, but the battery is a key part of this electric vehicle and right now 75% of the manufacturing of this battery is done in China.”
Competition with China is a central incentive for pushing. China controls nearly half of the world’s production of some of the materials needed to produce these batteries, Biden said.
“Battery technology in China is no more innovative than anyone else’s,” Biden said. “In fact, our national labs, our research universities, our automakers have been leading the development of this technology here in America, but by undermining American manufacturers with their subsidies and unfair trade practices, China has seized a significant share of the market.
Biden said the United States was experiencing “one of the most significant economic transitions since the Industrial Revolution.”
In addition to the grants, Biden announced the creation of a new US battery manufacturing initiative that will enable a whole-of-government approach to producing batteries for uses ranging from electric vehicles and homes to defense, according to the White House. . This move will continue efforts to increase American competitiveness by creating more batteries and critical battery components in the United States.
cnbc
Moody music, gnome-ification and ghosts of gangsters’ pasts: 13 Halloween happenings in the Twin Cities
While Halloween falling on a Monday this year might feel like the scariest part of the season, don’t let the holiday pass you by. Seize the opportunity to engage in one of these frightening festivities across the Twin Cities this year.
Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular: Bring the family along for a stroll past thousands of meticulously carved jack-o-lanterns. Through Nov. 5; $18-24; Minnesota Zoo, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley; mnzoo.org
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Calling all cult-classic-obsessed film buffs for this 18+ outdoor showing at Harriet Island. Dress warm, pack an extra blanket and enjoy a snack or two from one of the food trucks onsite. Dusk, Oct. 21; Harriet Island Target Stage 110 Harriet Island Road, St. Paul; 651-292-7010
Twin Cities Paranormal Society Cocktail Party: Listen to the Twin Cities Paranormal Society with a drink in hand as they reveal their findings regarding the Lexington and other spots’ haunted pasts. Tickets include two cocktails and assorted appetizers. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 23; $75; The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave. S, St. Paul; 651-289-4990; thelexmn.com
Gangster Ghost Tour: Get in, guys and ghouls; it’s time to greet some ghosts. Once a year, the ghosts of infamous gangsters come to life at the Landmark Center. Head on over for a tour of the space through their eyes. 6 p.m. Oct. 26; $10; Landmark Center, 75 5th St. W., St. Paul; 651-292-3225; landmarkcenter.org
Barebones’ Halloween Extravaganza: Bundle up and bring your own chair to sit down and enjoy Barebones Puppets 29th annual extravaganza. The puppet pageant will feature stilting, dance, music, fire and an array of puppets. 7-8 p.m. Oct. 28-31; $20; Midtown Greenway, 2828 11th Ave., Minneapolis; barebonespuppets.org
Gnomefest: Garden gnomes might not be your thing, but you’d be hard-pressed not to find something that is at The Gnome Pub’s Gnomefest with La Chouffe beer. Party in the parking lot, taste-test a yet-to-be-released beer and listen to live music while you’re there. Gnome costumes optional but encouraged. 3-8 p.m., Oct. 29; The Gnome Pub, 498 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-219-4231; thegnomepub.com
Monster Bash Halloween Music Fest: Sip on a warm apple cider ale and have a guaranteed good time at this event presented by Lake Monster Brewing and The Current. Musical lineup includes Ellis Cleve, Run Westy Run, Lazer Beak, NUR-D and DJ Joshua Berwald. 12-11 p.m. Oct. 29; $9; Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St. #160, St. Paul; 612-808-8662; vitalculture.com
All Hallows Eve: Join Jeremy Messersmith for a musical celebration of life, love and death at the Fitzgerald. All ages welcome. 8 p.m. Oct. 29; $25; The Fitzgerald, 10 East Exchange St., St. Paul; 612-338-8388; axs.com
Creep and Crawl: Between unlimited food and beer, a costume contest, a cemetery-dirt-pie-eating competition and more, you won’t want to miss this 21+ evening. Co-hosted by Travail Kitchen and Nouvelle Brewing, other food vendors include Dream Creamery and Pig Ate My Pizza. 5-10 p.m. Oct. 29; $79; Nouvelle Brewing, 4124 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale; 763-537-7267; travailkitchen.com
BOOnion Depot: Grab the family, toss on your best costumes and head to Union Depot’s Waiting Room for a day of spooky fun. Activities include pumpkin crafts, face painting, a DJ and dance zone, concessions via Deb’s Hot Dogs and Spinning Wylde Cotton Candy and trick-or-treat opportunities. The first 500 kids under 12 will receive a complimentary candy tote. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Oct. 30; 214 4th St. E., St. Paul; 651-202-2700 uniondepot.org
Halloween Spooktacular: All ages are welcome at the Minnesota Children’s Museum Halloween extravaganza. Explore the museum, trick-or-treat, play some carnival games, take part in themed crafts and more. Tickets include museum admission and a trick-or-treat bag. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30; $18; Minnesota Children’s Museum, 10 W. Seventh St, St. Paul; 651-225-6000; mcm.org
Great Pumpkin Halloween Festival: A costume parade, crafts, a DJ just for the kids and treats await at this daytime celebration at the Landmark Center. All ages welcome. 1-3 p.m., Oct. 30; Landmark Center, 75 5th St. W., St. Paul; 651-292-3225; landmarkcenter.org
Haunted Disco: Take a stab at winning one of multiple cash prizes at First Ave’s annual costume contest. Or just let loose and get your boo-gie on to some live entertainment, including DJ Rowsheen, DJ Michael Grey, Izzie Pi, Chico Chi and DJ Smitty. 8 p.m. Oct. 31; $15; First Avenue, 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388; first-avenue.com
Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirms Stage 3 tax cuts cost balloons at $254 billion
The eye-watering amount Australians will pay for Stage Three tax cuts is revealed as the price soars to an astounding $254bn – here’s who will benefit
- Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirmed stage three tax cuts would cost $254 billion
- More than the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s estimate of $243 billion over a decade
The controversial Stage Three tax cut costs soared to $254 billion in a decade, just days before the budget.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirmed that the $9,075 tax cuts, for those earning more than $200,000, would cost more than the $243 billion recently confirmed by the Parliamentary Budget Office.
“From the last time we looked at it, I think we expect that 10-year equivalent cost to be $254 billion,” he told Patricia Karvelas on Thursday. ‘ABC National Radio.
The previous coalition government, with the backing of opposition Labor, introduced sweeping Stage Three tax changes in 2019 during an election year shortly before the pandemic.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirmed that the $9,075 tax cuts, for those earning more than $200,000, would cost more than the $243 billion recently confirmed by the Parliamentary Budget Office.
Laws have been passed which, from July 2024, will see the number of tax brackets cut from five to four for the first time since 1984.
How much you get back under Stage 3 tax cuts
$45,000: Nothing
$60,000: $375
$80,000: $875
$120,000: $1,875
$150,000: $3,975
$200,000: $9,075
Tax liabilities for 2024-25 compared to 2022-23
This would result in the abolition of the 37% tax bracket and the creation of a new 30% tax bracket for all individuals earning between $45,000 and $200,000.
A new top marginal tax rate of 45% would apply to people earning more than $200,000.
That means those who earn more than $200,000 filing their taxes for the 2024-25 fiscal year will get back $9,075 from 2023-24.
Someone earning $80,000, a level below the average full-time salary of $92,030 in Australia, would only get $875 back.
The Treasury expects gross public debt to exceed $1 trillion in 2023-24, after $300 billion in pandemic social protection measures in 2020.
Australia’s Parliamentary Budget Office estimated Stage Three tax cuts would cost $243 billion over 10 years from 2024-25, in response to a question from Greens leader Adam Bandt.
Under stage three, those earning between the tax-exempt threshold of $18,200 and $41,000 will pay a marginal rate of 19%, while those earning more than $45,000 will pay the new rate. 30% marginal tax.
Advertising
dailymail us
Playoff talk can start for the Jets only after a win against the Broncos
The Jets in the playoffs?
No, this isn’t a joke. If the playoffs started today, Gang Green would be the No. 6 seed in the AFC. However, there are 11 games left in the season, so a lot can change between now and then.
Currently, the Jets, who are a surprising 4-2, have the second-longest postseason drought in the big four North American sports as they last made the playoffs in 2010. Only the NBA’s Sacramento Kings (2006) have gone longer without making the playoffs.
The Jets have a 37% chance to make the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. The site is predicting Robert Saleh’s team will finish with a 9-8 record.
This weekend’s game at Denver is enormous as the Green and White could be in a good position to finally end that long drought with a win in the Mile High city. Since the expansion of the playoffs in 1990, teams that started the season 5-2 have made the postseason 75.5% of the time. Teams that begin the year 4-3 have made the playoffs 48.2% of the time.
If the Jets are going to make the postseason, it appears their rushing attack — along with their defense — will have to lead the way. During Gang Green’s three-game winning streak, its defense has allowed 47 points. For those mathematically challenged, the Jets’ defense is allowing an average of 15.6 points per game.
Quarterback Zach Wilson has been a bit of a game manager since returning from his knee injuries. In the three games since his return, Wilson has passed for 572 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
That could eventually lead to teams putting seven or eight players in the box trying to slow down rookie Breece Hall, who has been on an absolute tear the last three weeks.
During that span, Hall has rushed for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He also has six receptions for 117 yards.
“I think Zach has proven he can win with his arm too,” Saleh said. “Green Bay was heavy man to start the game and really throughout the game. When you play as much man as they tried to play, you’re going to give up explosive plays.
“We will see how each game presents itself. Every team usually sticks to its philosophy and how they want to approach things. Teams usually try to take away what you’re really good at and make you do something else.”
The remaining schedule is favorable for the Jets as they have only three games left against teams currently above .500 — two against the Bills and one against the Vikings in early December.
With an offensive identity and the talented young players they have, nine or 10 wins and a wild card spot in the AFC is certainly not out of the question for the Jets this season.
D-LINE PREPPING FOR THIN AIR
Last season, the Jets players got a taste of what it feels like to play in the thin air in Denver.
Denver shut out the Jets 26-0 at Empower Field at Mile High in a game Gang Green allowed 343 total yards to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos offense.
The Jets have much more depth on the defensive line than they did a season ago with Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry returning this year. That certainly can help them in a game where the air will be thinner and dryer.
“That was my first time playing there last year,” Sheldon Rankins said. “I’m not going to lie, a drive and a half in and I was ‘phew,’ I see what y’all are talking about — it’s a little thin up here.
“It helps in any environment just to know we got guys that we can roll out there and guys that can truly make impact plays any time they’re on the field, that definitely helps.”
JOHNSON LIKELY OUT AGAIN
The Jets were without one of their first-round picks against the Packers last Sunday. It appears that could again be the case against the Broncos.
Rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson did not practice Wednesday as he is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in the Week 5 victory against the Dolphins.
Saleh said Johnson is getting a lot better and hopefully he can make his return next week. In Johnson’s absence, the defensive line was able to sack Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers four times and keep him under constant pressure during the 27-10 victory.
Duane Brown (shoulder), Quincy Williams (ankle) and Braxton Berrios were all limited during Wednesday’s practice.
QUINNEN EARNS WEEKLY HONORS
After his superb game against the Packers, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Williams recorded five tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal in the Jets’ stunning victory over Green Bay. This is the first Defensive Player of the Week award for Williams and he is the first Jets defensive lineman to earn the honor since Kris Jenkins (2008).
()
Charlize Theron shares a complaint her kids had about her new role
Charlize TheronThe children of are his biggest fans, but even they have their critics when it comes to his films.
The 47-year-old actress revealed what her daughters August7 and jackson10 years old, thought about his new movie The School of Good and Evil when it premieres in Los Angeles on October 18.
“They got to see the movie a month ago, and they really liked it,” Charlize exclusively told E! news correspondent Francesca Amiker. “For me, there’s not much in my repertoire that’s, like, anything that they’re going to enjoy anytime soon, at least not until they’re around 52. I want say, that was a big part of why I wanted to do it, and they absolutely loved the movie. They’re here tonight. They’re going to see it again.”
Although the Oscar-winning actress agreed that it scored some interesting points for her, she admitted that her children did have a problem with his role.
“The only complaint is that they’re like, ‘Did you have to be mean?’ Like, they wanted me to wear big princess dresses,” Charlize added. “And I’m like, ‘Look, I mean, I had to go out there and have a little fun.’ They’re like, ‘Mom, can you be the princess for once?’”
