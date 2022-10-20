Stacey Abrams sparks fierce backlash after linking abortion to fights against inflation

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, gubernatorial candidate, said in a television appearance on Wednesday that increased access to abortion was a solution to tackling the country’s crippling rate of inflation, a remark that sparked a widespread reaction from Republicans.

Abrams was interviewed on MSNBC morning joe:

Although abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of voter interest in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, etc. What can a governor, what could you do as a governor to allay the concerns of Georgian voters about these livability, daily and hourly issues they are facing?

Abram replied:

Let’s be clear. Having kids is the reason you worry about gas prices. That’s why you’re concerned about the cost of food. For women, this is not a reductive question. You can’t separate being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child.

Abrams, who takes on Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in a contentious gubernatorial rematch, then provided an unspecific list of follow-up responses to the current high cost of living, which nearly 70% of respondents in a recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll said it was an “extremely important” or “very important” consideration for how they would vote.

“A governor can tackle housing prices. A governor can take care of the cost of education. A governor can put money in the pockets of hard-working Georgians instead of giving tax cuts to the wealthy. That’s what I talk about on the track,” Abrams said before returning to the abortion conversation.

Kemp, an outspoken pro-life governor, signed into law Georgia’s six-week abortion ban in 2019, and the ban, which includes exceptions, went into effect after Roe vs. Wade was overthrown this year.

The governor responded to Abrams’ comments with a list of inflation fixes, including continuing to suspend the state’s gasoline tax.

While my opponent wants unlimited abortion to fix Joe Biden’s 40-year high inflation, my plan is this: ✅ Suspend gas tax

✅ Send an additional $1 billion back to taxpayers

✅ Pass a property tax rebate for landlords

✅ Implement the largest tax cut in state history — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 19, 2022

Republican Herschel Walker, who is trying to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a fiercely competitive Senate battle, asked Warnock if he agreed with Abrams.

Warnock, a longtime pastor notoriously pro-abortion, did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment on the matter.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), chairman of the Senate Republican campaign arm, called Abrams’ remarks “barbaric.”

.@staceyabramsThe comments are simply outrageous and barbaric. Is the solution to the Democrats’ inflation crisis to abort more babies? Totally disgusting. — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) October 19, 2022

The Susan B. Anthony List, a national pro-life organization that has backed Walker, paraphrased that “Abrams blames the kids” for the rising prices of everyday goods.

Stephen Miller, former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, noted the perceived irony in a Democrat advocating for increased access to abortion “to offset the cost of inflation caused by Democrats.”

The current argument of the midterm Democrats is this: Elect more Democrats so we can have more late-term abortions of healthy children to offset the cost of inflation caused by the Democrats. —Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 19, 2022

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee shared the clip of Abrams’ comment on social media eight times, asking various prominent Democrats, such as Warnock, if they agreed with Abrams.

Do you agree, @SenatorWarnock? — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 19, 2022

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) suggested Abrams’ comments were “lopsided.”

Unbalanced liberal economy: reduce inflation by killing the unborn child. Georgians must reject Stacey Abrams once and for all #RedWave — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) October 19, 2022

After:

There are better solutions to high gas prices than abortion. Energy independence, to begin with. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) October 19, 2022

All Democrats want to do is kill babies… — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) October 19, 2022

Georgians are worried about rising food and gas prices. What do you tell them? Stacey Abrams: Get an abortion. Unreal! #gapol #gagov pic.twitter.com/OMjNhwfx6V — Garrison Douglas (@GDouglasiii) October 19, 2022

Why do Democrats, even in red states, campaign as pure abortion liberals? Recall that Stacey Abrams gets most of her fundraising from out of state. pic.twitter.com/jHay6GCB7o — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 19, 2022

If it were up to Stacey Abrams, if you can’t afford gas or food, abortion would be your answer. Sorry, Stacey, that’s never the answer. —Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) October 19, 2022

March: Inflation problems? just let your dog die October: Inflation problems? just kill your child pic.twitter.com/RcP8gIsMDb — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 19, 2022

“Let’s be clear. Having kids is why you worry about gas prices.” – Stacey Abrams WOW, so abortion solves inflation? Ὀ — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) October 19, 2022

Why are Democrats like Stacey Abrams and Katie Hobbs so obsessed with killing full-term babies? —Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 19, 2022

Culture of death. —Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 19, 2022

We don’t talk enough about how absolutely terrible Abrams is as a communicator and messenger — Stephen Lawson (@StephenLawson_) October 19, 2022

Translation: We have to kill babies to save money. —Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) October 19, 2022

Abrams campaign replied to the flood of reactions in a statement to the AJCemphasizing the financial costs of having children.

“Stacey Abrams wants to ensure that women are able to make their own health care decisions on an issue that is deeply personal and can have strong economic implications,” a spokesperson said. “Brian Kemp wants to ban abortion even in cases of rape and incest.”

Write to Ashley Oliver at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.