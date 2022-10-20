BRUSSELS — The European Union is preparing to sanction Iran for supplying Russia with drones used to strike targets in Ukraine, according to two European diplomats, in another sign of deteriorating ties between Brussels and Tehran.
Stacey Abrams sparks fierce backlash after linking abortion to fights against inflation
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, gubernatorial candidate, said in a television appearance on Wednesday that increased access to abortion was a solution to tackling the country’s crippling rate of inflation, a remark that sparked a widespread reaction from Republicans.
Abrams was interviewed on MSNBC morning joe:
Although abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of voter interest in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, etc. What can a governor, what could you do as a governor to allay the concerns of Georgian voters about these livability, daily and hourly issues they are facing?
Abram replied:
Let’s be clear. Having kids is the reason you worry about gas prices. That’s why you’re concerned about the cost of food. For women, this is not a reductive question. You can’t separate being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child.
Abrams, who takes on Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in a contentious gubernatorial rematch, then provided an unspecific list of follow-up responses to the current high cost of living, which nearly 70% of respondents in a recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll said it was an “extremely important” or “very important” consideration for how they would vote.
“A governor can tackle housing prices. A governor can take care of the cost of education. A governor can put money in the pockets of hard-working Georgians instead of giving tax cuts to the wealthy. That’s what I talk about on the track,” Abrams said before returning to the abortion conversation.
Kemp, an outspoken pro-life governor, signed into law Georgia’s six-week abortion ban in 2019, and the ban, which includes exceptions, went into effect after Roe vs. Wade was overthrown this year.
The governor responded to Abrams’ comments with a list of inflation fixes, including continuing to suspend the state’s gasoline tax.
While my opponent wants unlimited abortion to fix Joe Biden’s 40-year high inflation, my plan is this:
✅ Suspend gas tax
✅ Send an additional $1 billion back to taxpayers
✅ Pass a property tax rebate for landlords
✅ Implement the largest tax cut in state history
— Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) October 19, 2022
Republican Herschel Walker, who is trying to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a fiercely competitive Senate battle, asked Warnock if he agreed with Abrams.
.@staceyabrams believes that abortion is the answer to inflation. I bet @ReverendWarnock won’t answer the question – does he agree with her?
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 19, 2022
Warnock, a longtime pastor notoriously pro-abortion, did not respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment on the matter.
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), chairman of the Senate Republican campaign arm, called Abrams’ remarks “barbaric.”
.@staceyabramsThe comments are simply outrageous and barbaric.
Is the solution to the Democrats’ inflation crisis to abort more babies?
Totally disgusting.
— Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) October 19, 2022
The Susan B. Anthony List, a national pro-life organization that has backed Walker, paraphrased that “Abrams blames the kids” for the rising prices of everyday goods.
Yes, you heard that right: Stacey Abrams blames kids for rising costs at the pump and grocery storepic.twitter.com/bIq1sILC6b
— SBA Pro-Life America | 72% 🇺🇸 support 15 weeks (@sbaprolife) October 19, 2022
Stephen Miller, former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, noted the perceived irony in a Democrat advocating for increased access to abortion “to offset the cost of inflation caused by Democrats.”
The current argument of the midterm Democrats is this: Elect more Democrats so we can have more late-term abortions of healthy children to offset the cost of inflation caused by the Democrats.
—Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 19, 2022
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee shared the clip of Abrams’ comment on social media eight times, asking various prominent Democrats, such as Warnock, if they agreed with Abrams.
Do you agree, @SenatorWarnock?
— House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 19, 2022
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) suggested Abrams’ comments were “lopsided.”
Unbalanced liberal economy: reduce inflation by killing the unborn child.
Georgians must reject Stacey Abrams once and for all #RedWave
— Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) October 19, 2022
After:
There are better solutions to high gas prices than abortion. Energy independence, to begin with.
— David Shafer (@DavidShafer) October 19, 2022
All Democrats want to do is kill babies…
— Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) October 19, 2022
Georgians are worried about rising food and gas prices. What do you tell them?
Stacey Abrams: Get an abortion.
Unreal! #gapol #gagov pic.twitter.com/OMjNhwfx6V
— Garrison Douglas (@GDouglasiii) October 19, 2022
Why do Democrats, even in red states, campaign as pure abortion liberals? Recall that Stacey Abrams gets most of her fundraising from out of state. pic.twitter.com/jHay6GCB7o
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 19, 2022
If it were up to Stacey Abrams, if you can’t afford gas or food, abortion would be your answer.
Sorry, Stacey, that’s never the answer.
—Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) October 19, 2022
March: Inflation problems? just let your dog die
October: Inflation problems? just kill your child pic.twitter.com/RcP8gIsMDb
— John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 19, 2022
“Let’s be clear. Having kids is why you worry about gas prices.” – Stacey Abrams
WOW, so abortion solves inflation? Ὀ
— Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) October 19, 2022
Why are Democrats like Stacey Abrams and Katie Hobbs so obsessed with killing full-term babies?
—Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 19, 2022
Culture of death.
—Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 19, 2022
We don’t talk enough about how absolutely terrible Abrams is as a communicator and messenger
— Stephen Lawson (@StephenLawson_) October 19, 2022
Translation: We have to kill babies to save money.
—Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) October 19, 2022
Abrams campaign replied to the flood of reactions in a statement to the AJCemphasizing the financial costs of having children.
“Stacey Abrams wants to ensure that women are able to make their own health care decisions on an issue that is deeply personal and can have strong economic implications,” a spokesperson said. “Brian Kemp wants to ban abortion even in cases of rape and incest.”
Write to Ashley Oliver at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur responds to Pakistan Cricket Board’s ‘World Cup’ remark
Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday gave a scathing response to Pakistan Cricket Board’s statement regarding its participation in the ICC World Cup in India next year. After Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah said India will not travel to Pakistan for next year’s Asian Cup and the tournament may be moved from Pakistan to a neutral venue , the PCB had issued a strong statement mentioning that such a decision could jeopardize their own participation in the World Cup.
Responding to the PCB statement, Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Sports and Youth, said that all major teams including Pakistan will participate in the ODI World Cup, to be held in India in 2023.
“It’s BCCI’s business and they will talk about it. India is a sports powerhouse, where many World Cups have been staged. The ODI World Cup will also be held next year in India and all the big teams of the world will participate in it. Because you can’t ignore India in any sport. India has contributed a lot in sport especially cricket. So World Cup will be held next year, and it will be a grand and historic event. The Ministry of Interior will make a decision there. “There are security problems in Pakistan. It’s not just cricket. India is in no position to listen to anyone,” Thakur said at an event for the announcement of the Khelo India Youth Games.
Pakistan and India are all set to face off in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match on Sunday, October 23.
In its statement, PCB mentioned that it was “surprised and disappointed” with Mr Shah’s comments and that such a move could impact Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India in 2023. .
Here is the full statement released by PCB:
“The PCB noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments by ACC Chairman Mr. Jay Shah regarding the move of next year’s Asian Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of Directors of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (host of the event) and without any reflection on their long-term consequences and implications.
“After presiding over the ACC meeting in which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asian Cup with overwhelming support and response from ACC Board members, Mr. Shah regarding the relocation of the ACC Asian Cup was clearly done unilaterally This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was established in September 1983 – a cricket body united to protect the interests of its members and to organise, develop and promote the game of cricket in Asia.
“The overall impact of such statements has the potential to divide the Asian and international cricketing communities, and may impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup and future ICC India events at during the 2024-2031 cycle.
Promoted
“The PCB has not to date received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on the ACC President’s statement. As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board of Directors as soon as possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter.
India last toured Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2005-2006 under Rahul Dravid. India and Pakistan haven’t played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India for three T20Is and as many ODIs. Since then, both have just met in world events or in the Asian Cup.
Topics discussed in this article
ndtv
EU to sanction Iran over drones sold to Russia for attack on Ukraine
With the ongoing attacks, the sanctions enjoy broad support, diplomats said, despite some fears that a tough stance could bring Tehran closer to Moscow or further dim hopes of resuscitating the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Iran has denied supplying Russia with drones for use in Ukraine.
Iran plans to send missiles and drones to Russia for war against Ukraine, officials say
Closer ties between Russia and Iran, two economically and politically isolated authoritarian countries at odds with the West, could have profound implications for the United States and its allies.
An immediate effect was to call on Israel to do more to support Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have asked Israel for air defense assistance. Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Wednesday that Israel would not send weapons. “The policy towards Ukraine will not change. We will continue to support him and support the West. We will not supply weapons,” he said.
Evidence of Iran’s efforts to supply Russia has been mounting since the summer. US officials warned in July that Iran planned to deliver drones to Russia, then in August Iran sent a shipment of combat drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.
At a meeting last week, senior NATO and Western officials confirmed that Russia was using Iranian-made drones to strike Ukrainian targets. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced that the alliance will send drone jamming equipment to Ukraine.
On Sunday, the Washington Post reported that Iran has stepped up its commitment to provide weapons for Russia’s assault on Ukraine, secretly agreeing to send not only attack drones but also surface-to-surface missiles. intended for use against Ukrainian towns and troop positions.
An intelligence assessment shared with Ukrainian and US officials says Iran’s arms industry is preparing two Iranian short-range ballistic missiles, known as the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles, The Post reported.
But it was photographs and videos of drones bombing the Ukrainian capital on Monday that appeared to galvanize EU support for further action.
“We are monitoring the use of these drones very closely, we are collecting evidence and we will be ready to react with the tools at our disposal,” said Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief, during a meeting. Monday press conference.
What are suicide drones? Here’s how Russia and Ukraine use them.
Some European officials rolled their eyes at the pace of the EU. “If Iran walks like a duck, talks like a duck, and admits to providing drones to the biggest duck in the world, then I think we have enough evidence to say Iran is a duck,” tweeted Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsberg is on Tuesday. “Let’s sanction the duck out of them.”
Ellie Geranmayeh, deputy director of the Middle East and North Africa program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said this round of EU sanctions against Iran would not be a major economic blow, but would send a message vis- to the nuclear deal.
The message is: “if they are engaged in a war in Europe, don’t expect the Europeans to open their market to you,” she said.
This EU sanctions decision does not mean the end of the nuclear deal, she said. “EU shows it can chew gum and walk at the same time.”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he suggested to President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv sever diplomatic ties with Tehran in light of the drone attacks.
The drones Western officials say Russia is using in Ukraine are known as the Shahed-136. They are used to hit specific targets with explosives and have a range of up to 1,500 miles. They are known as “kamikaze” drones because they do not use weapons to attack a target – they are the weapon and do not survive the attack.
Moscow was well supplied with precision-guided missiles and rockets at the start of the war, but US and European officials say its stock has been drastically reduced.
A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to brief news agencies, estimated that Russia had “hundreds” of Iranian drones and would put them to heavy use in the coming days and weeks.
“I think it’s reasonable to note that the Russians are looking to supplement their existing stockpile with weapons that have, to some extent, a similar effect,” the official said.
One question is how well Ukrainian forces will be able to respond, particularly if drone jamming equipment sent by NATO will make a difference.
“Both sides will try to gain an advantage through jamming,” the official said.
washingtonpost
PSV sensation Cody Gakpo reflects on his failed move to Manchester United and talks to Erik ten Hag
PSV winger Cody Gakpo has explained how close he is to joining Manchester United.
The rising star explained that this summer was a “stressful time” with a move that ultimately didn’t materialize, but that hasn’t deterred him from wanting to play in the Premier League when the time comes.
The 23-year-old, who currently plays under former Red Devils star Ruud van Nistelrooy in the Eredivisie, has been targeted by United to be part of fellow countryman Erik ten Hag’s rebuilding squad.
However, the deal fell through as the Premier League side opted to spend £86m on former Ten Hag winger and then-Ajax star Antony at the end of the transfer window.
Now, Gakpo has confirmed that his negotiations with the club fell apart around the same time, despite having held talks with Ten Hag on several occasions.
“I was about to leave [PSV]I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United,” Gakpo told The Times.
“In the end, the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame for me and my development, because Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world.
“But also for PSV, because transferring a player to Manchester United is good for the club.”
SMOKING
Ronaldo ‘a disgrace’ for early tunnel run – ‘A slap in the face to Ten Hag’
Game
Man United 2-0 Spurs LIVE REACTION: Ronaldo scored a disgrace as he walks away
BEALE OFFER
QPR manager Michael Beale set to become new Wolves boss
OUT
Southampton fans sing ‘you get fired in the morning’ at Hasenhuttl despite win
TO TRANSFER
Zaha ‘holds on to Liverpool’ as rival clubs prepare to fight for Palace star
QUALITY
Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea tipped for Zaha battle as bright stats emerge
Gakpo was also heavily linked with Leeds and Southampton at the end of the window, but their academy graduate opted not to join either.
The Dutchman is set to be one of the stars of the World Cup with former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal’s squad.
Gakpo currently has the most combined number of goals and assists in Europe’s major leagues this season, and he even eclipsed Man City Erling Haaland’s total of 23, with 13 goals and 11 assists taking him to 24 in total in 18 matches.
But with his contract at PSV running until 2026, Gakpo insists he is patient when it comes to taking the next step in his career.
However, he admitted he was still considering the opportunity to play in England in the future, with PSV manager Marcel Brands previously hinting he would be allowed to leave if the right offer came along.
“This [Man United move] ended about a week before the end of the transfer window and that week I had to decide whether I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end, I stayed, but it was a stressful time,” Gakpo said.
“I always said that if I stayed here, it was my childhood club. It’s not a punishment. I like being here, I want to win trophies here and do my best for the club.
“But if I had the chance to go to the Premier League or something like that, of course I would have to consider that option. At that time it was hectic for me, but I recovered quite quickly.
Gakpo will travel to England to face Arsenal at the Emirates in the Europa League this Thursday. You can listen to all live updates on talkSPORT.
Rapper Lil Yachty Having A Good Time In His Career With “Poland” Despite Dumping His Girlfriend, Selangie, For A ‘Thick’ IG Model, Juliet Charlotte
Despite dumping his girlfriend Selangie a month after childbirth for a thick Instagram model named Juliet Charlotte, rapper Lil Yachty is having a good time in his career with his new song titled “Poland”.
Lil Yachty is all over the news portals following the release of his new song “Poland”—and according to GQ, he is taking the rap game by storm with this new track.
Off the rap game, he’s a sh-tty man who has no respect for the mother of his child. How can you dump a woman just one month after he delivered your child for some Instagram model who’s obviously after the little money you’ve made for yourself?
Lil Yachty is having one of the best weeks of his career thanks to an 83-second song called “Poland,” in which he croons about bringing lean to the Central European country. Since he posted it to Soundcloud nine days ago, the track has become a viral sensation, tallying 6 million plays, inspiring dozens of memes, and making the digital charts in 48 different countries after being uploaded to Apple Music and Spotify. Its video treatment, from in-demand director Cole Bennet, has racked up over 4 million YouTube views and counting. Yachty has since been invited to Poland by the country’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki (at least according to the rapper’s label boss, Pierre “Pee” Thomas). But “Poland” is more than just an unexpected hit: It’s a reminder of Yachty’s oft-doubted potential as a non-traditional rap star.
“I was actually just trolling,” explained Yachty in a reaction video with ZIAS!, talking about how the song randomly came together in the studio when he saw someone“drinking a Poland Spring water bottle. Obviously, I had some Wock, but he had a Poland Spring water bottle. And the song was a joke, like I was just trolling.” Not only was the song a joke, Yachty didn’t even intend to release it until a leak forced his hand. He uploaded it to Soundcloud with the caption, “STOP LEAKING MY SH-T.”
The song became an instant meme thanks to Yachty’s autotune-laced warble of the line “I took the woooOOoooOOck to Poland” (referencing the cough syrup often used in lean) over a woozy beat from Philadelphia producer F1lthy, a member of the Working on Dying producer collective. F1lthy is probably best known for producing six songs on Playboi Carti’s Whole Lotta Red, an album that gained an enduring allure for its sonic experimentation. The hazy “Poland” beat sounds like something that could have slid onto WLR’s tracklist…or soundtracked the boss level of a 16-bit Sega game.
While it was only officially released to streaming services a couple of days ago, there’s good reason to believe “Poland” will quickly impact the Billboard charts, in spite of—or perhaps because of—its length. Popular on TikTok, “Poland” could potentially follow the trajectory of Armani White’s 99-second breakout hit, “BILLIE EILISH,” British rapper Central Cee’s inescapable 97-second song “Doja,” or Bronx rapper Ice Spice’s viral one-minute and 45-second song “Munch (Feelin’ U).”
But unlike those breakthrough acts, Yachty is already an established artist. He first blew up in 2016 as an 18-year-old, when his viral Soundcloud songs, like “Minnesota” and “One Night,” ushered in his self-described style of “bubblegum trap”—so named because they sounded more like Nickelodeon theme songs than the hard-hitting trap music his Atlanta peers were putting out as the city’s popularity crested. Yachty has always been upfront about not coming from the street life, never acting as if he did in his lyrics. Instead, he oozed optimism, rocked his trademark red hair with aplomb, and had a knack for marketing.
As his career took off, critics scoffed and dismissed him as “mumble rap.” To a certain cohort, he represented everything wrong with hip-hop. Yachty had heated interviews with Joe Budden and Ebro, was criticized by legends like Pete Rock, and upset fans when he said he couldn’t name five songs by either 2Pac or Biggie. Lord Jamaar went so far as to say, “People who like this are actually stupid.”
But the joke was on them. “One Night” went double platinum, and since then he’s had some of his best moments as a collaborator, showing genuine chemistry on bubbly, cheery songs like “Broccoli” and “iSpy” (with DRAM and Kyle, respectively), or trap bangers like “From the D to the A” with Tee Grizzley. The “mumble rapper” proved to be an adept songwriter, penning “Act Up,” a hit song for his QC labelmates City Girls. (His cameo in the music video is a tacit nod to his authorship.)
Well, what can I say? The man is enjoying the moment for now—and all I wish for him is LUCK!
Here is Lil Yachty’s new song “Polland”:
The post Rapper Lil Yachty Having A Good Time In His Career With "Poland" Despite Dumping His Girlfriend, Selangie, For A 'Thick' IG Model, Juliet Charlotte appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
This airline offers unlimited flights and rentals to remote workers
A Japanese domestic airline is seeking to fill empty seats by offering Tokyo-based workers season tickets that will allow them to travel to a city nearly 900 kilometers (550 miles) away and commute between the capital by plane as many times as they wish.
Star Flyer Inc. plans to roll out a monthly subscription service in the spring that includes rented accommodation in and around the southern city of Fukuoka on the island of Kyushu, in addition to unlimited flights between Kitakyushu – a city near Fukuoka where the carrier is based – and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, spokesperson Yuki Furuse said.
The cost would be around 200,000 yen ($1,340) to 400,000 yen per month, which the carrier says will be competitive with the capital’s large apartment rents to attract family workers.
The regional carrier is betting it can leverage the growing demand for remote working to turn the situation around as airlines, hotels and retailers seek to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.
“Compared to tourism, demand for business travel is still weak, which is one of the reasons we see offshoring as a way to cultivate new demand,” Furuse said in an interview.
Japan’s extensive rail network, which has long limited the appeal of short-haul domestic flights, has already seen job cuts as commuters stay home. The pandemic has also pushed office vacancy rates in the capital to an eight-year high of 6.5%, according to data from office brokerage Miki Shoji Co.
The airline took the initiative after President Tomonori Yokoe, who took office in June, asked employees for new ideas. The service emerged among 120 proposals.
Star Flyer plans to release more details later this year, which could include the type of accommodation to be provided and whether the offer includes New Years and other peak periods when seat reservations are usually full.
Japanese carriers are looking to reap the benefits of the island nation’s recent reopening of borders to tourists, with Japan Airlines Co. and ANA Holdings Inc. both indicating they will return to profit this year. Star Flyer, however, has yet to release a profit forecast, after posting a net loss for three consecutive years. It also recorded a seat occupancy rate of 53% in the last financial year ended March 31, compared to 75% three years ago.
Rents in the Fukuoka area range from about a third to half of Tokyo housing costs, where the average monthly rent for an apartment in downtown Shibuya costs an average of 115,500 yen per month, according to Lifull. Co., a portal real estate company.
It’s unclear whether flying nearly two hours to live will resonate with Tokyo-based workers. Japanese employees are less likely to demand the ability to work from home, with just 20% saying they would quit and work elsewhere if asked to return to the office five days a week. Still, the airline is betting there’s enough interest in moving to Fukuoka, where the cost of living is lower and families can afford bigger homes.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
Vex Experts’ Mysterious Breeding Habits of Aquarium Fish
Experts around the world are tinkering with water temperature, lighting up with lights, and trying out various mixtures of microscopic food particles in hopes of ending up in the particular, particular set of conditions that will entice fish to dive. ornament to reproduce. Experts hope to steer the aquarium fish trade away from wild-caught fish, which are often caught with poisons that can harm coral ecosystems.
Most of the millions of glittering fish that roam around saltwater aquariums in the United States, Europe, China, and elsewhere come from coral reefs in the Philippines, Indonesia, and other tropical countries.
Trappers often knock them out with chemicals like cyanide. They are then transferred to middlemen and then flown around the world, ending up in aquariums in homes, shopping malls, restaurants and doctor’s offices. Experts estimate that “large percentages” die along the way.
Part of the problem: Only about 4% of saltwater aquarium fish can be bred in captivity, largely because many have elaborate reproductive cycles and delicate early stages that require sometimes mysterious conditions that scientists and breeders find it difficult to reproduce.
For decades, experts have been working to unlock the secrets of marine fish farming. Breakthroughs don’t come quickly, said Paul Andersen, campaign manager for Coral Reef Aquarium Fisheries, which works to support sustainable fishing in coral reef aquariums.
“It takes years of investment, research and development, often to take incremental steps,” he said. And then even longer, he said, to bring newly captive-bred species to market.
The Moorish Idol, a black and yellow striped fish with a mane-like backbone, requires a lot of space. Green squiggle-striped mandarins prefer to spawn just before sunset, requiring very particular light cycles to reproduce in captivity. As Bowling discovered in Palau, spotted anthias require very specific temperatures.
“You have to pay attention to all the parameters that will make a fish happy,” Andersen said. “Some species are really gentle and delicate and sensitive to this stuff.”
After the fish spawn, farmers often find themselves faced with the most difficult part of the process: the larval period, which is the period just after the fish hatches, before it turns into a juvenile. The water flow must be just right, but they are so fragile that they must be protected from filters and even the walls of the tank.
First feeding is also crucial, said Andrew Rhyne, professor of marine biology at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island. For the first few days, many fish larvae have no eyes or mouths, living instead on their yolk.
“When they finally form eyes or mouths, it’s so important to have created an environment that allows them to get a first bite of zooplankton so they can get a little stronger and keep growing,” said Rhyne. “That’s kind of the magic of it all.”
Often that first bite is an essential part of the ocean food system that holds its own mysteries: Called copepods, they are microscopic crustaceans that provide vital nutrients to larval fish and are essential for farmers around the world.
At the University of Florida’s Tropical Aquaculture Laboratory at Ruskin – where the “Dory” bluefish popularized by the movie Finding Nemo was first successfully bred – Associate Professor Matt DiMaggio and his students worked on the production of copepods. But even copepods have proven difficult to breed.
Dead more than 10,000 miles from the Florida lab on the tropical north coast of Bali, Indonesia, famed fish breeder Wen-Ping Su wanders between large cement aquariums, his own recipe for zooplankton spinning in a tank circular nearby.
Su said he has 10 different keys to success that he has been developing for nearly two decades. These keys have allowed him to breed fish that no one else has, including striped king angelfish and black-bodied, orange-rimmed pinnatus bats.
But when asking Wen-Ping Su if he wants to share any details, his answer comes quickly, his hands crossing to form an X in front of his big smile: “No”.
It’s the same sentiment shared by Bowling, which stops when asked to share the secrets of its most high-profile successes. “That’s the part I really don’t want to tell you,” he laughs.
These secrets are their livelihood. Blotched Bowling anthias high after broken air conditioner are listed for $700 on his company’s website. Su’s bred fish also sell for hundreds of dollars online.
But over the past five years, some organizations — such as Rising Tide Conservation, a nongovernmental organization dedicated to developing and promoting aquaculture — have worked to promote information sharing, DiMaggio said.
“It helped accelerate the number of species we were able to breed during this time and the variety of species as well,” he said, highlighting species such as wrasses, butterflyfish and thongs.
Rhyne’s research lab – which includes the breeding of toothy triggerfish and red-striped yasha gobies – has also worked hard to share its research with breeders.
But Rhyne and other breeders admit that it’s unlikely that all aquarium fish will be bred in captivity because some are just too picky, while others are so abundant in the wild.
And raising a fish doesn’t guarantee it will achieve or do well in the marketplace, Rhyne said. Captive-bred fish cost more and fish industry experts acknowledge that it will take time to convince consumers to pay more.
“How do we market aquaculture fish the same way we market organic food, you know, and demand that premium price?” said Andersen, of the Coral Reef Aquarium Fisheries campaign. “Marketing is really important.”
Associated Press video reporter Marshall Ritzel reported from Florida. Kathy Young contributed to this report from New York. Andi Jatmiko, Edna Tarigan and Tatan Syuflana contributed from Indonesia.
Follow Victoria Milko on Twitter: @thevmilko
The Associated Press Health and Science Department is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
