The Game Mocks 50 Cent With Father And Son Pictures

A missing Princeton student’s cell phone rang from a location about seven miles from campus two days after she went missing before it was suddenly turned off.

The location is one of the few clues those searching for Misrach Ewunetie need to continue, five days since the 20-year-old went missing.

The location appears to be a New Jersey housing complex near Penns Neck. Misrach shared his position with another family member, according to his brother Universe.

The cellphone of Misrach Ewunetie, 20, rang from a New Jersey housing estate two days after she disappeared

“It’s very different from her turning off her phone, kids these days don’t turn off their phones, they love their phones,” Brother Universe said. “It’s a nightmare I can’t wake up from.”

“It’s not like him at all to turn off your phone, kids these days don’t turn off their phone, they love their phone,” Universe told The Sun, describing the situation as “a nightmare that I can’t to wake up”.

The final ping seemed to register at 3:27am on Sunday morning before the phone finally died.

Campus police visited the subdivision three times and conducted a search with dogs, but were unable to enter the properties due to a lack of search warrants, but spoke with residents.

Universe joined the officers in the final search. “It wasn’t enough time because the back area was wooded and full of vines and shrubs on the ground,” he said.

Misrach was reported missing on Monday evening after friends and family said they had not heard from her for several days

“She is loved and cared for, and we miss her. We are looking for her,” Universe said.

“He is a very intelligent and empathetic person who cares about people. A reserved person. She is much loved by her family and by all who knew her and who came to her. People who go from her middle school to her high school, people who even interviewed her,” he said. “She was valedictorian. She’s a very smart girl.

“I hope she comes home safely,” he added.

Ewunetie is from northeastern Ohio and was awarded a full scholarship to the prestigious university in 2020

Misrach, who is a student at the elite college, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Friday near Scully Hall where she lived on campus.

Earlier that evening, Misrach had volunteered at the Terrace Club, one of 11 dining clubs at the University.

That night, Ewunetie was a member on “duty” – doing chores at a live music concert at the club.

After the club closed and all service responsibilities were fulfilled, Misrach, along with other service members, left for the night.

After the event, “she went back to her dorm at 3 a.m.,” her brother said. “Her roommates said they saw her at 3am. Then another one of her roommates said she didn’t see her after 4am, and then after that no one saw her.

“Her roommates didn’t look for her because they assumed she had gone home.”

“With the pandemic, the first year they weren’t on campus, so it was tough for her and for a lot of people,” Universe explained.

“But this year she tried to get into this Terrace Club, and that was her way of making friends.”

Ongoing research efforts now involve “increased law enforcement presence on and around campus, including the use of a helicopter, drones and personal watercraft,” the university explained Wednesday.

Her family, who have lived in Ohio since 2008 but are originally from Ethiopia, say her disappearance is all the more disturbing as she missed a meeting regarding a citizenship application the following day.

‘She is the jewel of the house, [my parents’] only and youngest daughter,” Universe said. “She is much loved.”

School officials say she “has not been in contact with family or friends for several days” and sent a “tiger alert” to the school community around 9:20 p.m. Monday night, reporting her missing, reports the Daily Princetonian.

Ewunetie is described as being 5ft 4in tall and weighing 130lbs. She has brown eyes, black hair and a “fair complexion”, school officials said.

She was last seen around 3am on Friday near Scully Hall (pictured), where she lives on campus

Ewunetie is from northeastern Ohio and had been awarded a full scholarship to the prestigious university in 2020, covering his tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses during four years.

She was interested in majoring in science, reported Villa Angela-St Joseph High School at the time, and said Princeton was her first choice school.

His disappearance comes as students are off campus for fall vacation after midterm exams.

“Obviously it’s heartbreaking,” junior Laura Esguerra told PIX 11. “It hurts, it really hurts…hope she comes back safely.”

She added: “It’s a good reminder that we have to look out for each other and we have to make sure to check on his friends, especially after the half-terms.

“It’s a tough week, it’s a tough time for everyone mentally and physically,” Esguerra explained.

She added, “I really hope it doesn’t come down to that, but it’s a good reminder to check on your friends after a tough week.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the school’s Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000, or submit an anonymous tip online.