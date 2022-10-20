News
The Ravens’ offense has a ‘foundation’ for success. Here’s how they can build on it. | ANALYSIS
For so much of their loss Sunday to the New York Giants, the Ravens made offense look easy. Six of their first seven possessions crossed over into Giants territory, the one exception being a milk-the-clock drive just before halftime. Six times in the game’s first 48 minutes, they moved into range of a field-goal attempt, if only briefly, or scored a touchdown. The 406 total yards they finished with were their second most of the season.
But by the time the offense needed points late in the fourth quarter, the Ravens had only 20. All the rocks they’d stubbed their toes on inside, all the holes they’d stepped into, had accumulated into something impassable inside MetLife Stadium. The Ravens’ penultimate drive ended with an interception, their last drive with a fumble. They left Week 6 with a 406-238 margin in total yardage and a four-point loss.
“We’re going to try to finish everything,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. “You try to finish the first play just like you try to finish the last play. So keep playing football, keep doing what we do, and we’ll be fine.”
The Ravens’ three losses this season, all fourth-quarter collapses, have somewhat obscured the resurgence of quarterback Lamar Jackson and their offense. The Ravens (3-3) are third in the NFL in yards per play (6.2) and third in overall efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. No team has had a more effective running game over the past three weeks, and Jackson, despite his recent spate of turnovers, ranks fifth in the NFL in ESPN’s QBR.
Their challenge now, entering Sunday’s game against the defensively challenged Cleveland Browns (2-4), is to have their output match their peripherals. Complete performances have been elusive: The Ravens were shut out in the second half of their Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills, settled for three field goals after halftime in their Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and squandered a breakout rushing performance in Sunday’s loss to the Giants.
“The foundation is there,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not that I’m looking at it, or anybody’s looking at it, like, ‘Hey, we’ve really got some things to worry about.’ We know we’re playing good football, both sides of the ball. Just keep striving, keep trying to get better, keep building on what we’ve done in the past, and we’re going to be good.”
Here’s a look at how they can get better.
Get Bateman back
For all the hubbub over the addition of practice squad wide receiver DeSean Jackson, whose signing was finalized Wednesday, Rashod Bateman remains the team’s most important wideout.
With Bateman on the field this season, according to the play index site nflfastR, the Ravens have averaged 7.9 yards and 0.28 expected points added per drop-back. (EPA is a measure of efficiency that accounts for situational factors such as down, distance and field position.) Only the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have averaged more than 0.28 EPA per drop-back overall this season, according to analytics site RBSDM.com.
With Bateman off the field this season — he’s missed two-plus games since spraining his foot in the loss to Buffalo — the Ravens have averaged just 5.4 yards and minus-0.08 EPA per drop-back. Only 13 NFL offenses have a negative EPA rate on drop-backs this season.
Bateman was back at practice Wednesday as a limited participant, and Jackson said his return to the field would “do a lot for us.”
“That’s our No. 1 guy,” he said. “He runs great routes. He’s a fast receiver. He’s our top guy, so we definitely need him back out there, but he’ll just take his time. When he comes back, I feel like we’re going to need him at the perfect time.”
Beat the blitz
After struggling against the blitz last year, Jackson opened the season like he’d spent all summer working up solutions. Over the Ravens’ first three games, he went a combined 26-for-32 for 368 yards and six touchdowns, along with no interceptions, against five or more pass rushers, according to Pro Football Focus.
Over the Ravens’ past three games, however, Jackson’s performance has been more mortal than superhuman. He threw his first against-the-blitz interception in the loss to Buffalo. He went 7-for-18 for just 77 yards against the Bengals’ pressure looks. And against the Giants and former Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, he finished 11-for-21 for 121 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Even amid their downturn, the Ravens have given themselves chances for success. Jackson has largely avoided sacks in the face of pressure, and the team’s offensive line has gelled into one of the NFL’s best pass-protecting units. But a confluence of small problems — Jackson’s inaccuracy on deep throws, the receivers’ struggles to separate in coverage, coordinator Greg Roman’s reluctance to call screen plays — has chipped away at the Ravens’ big-play potential.
“It’s always going to be that way during the season; there’s going to be ups and downs, ebbs and flows,” Harbaugh said Monday. “But [we’ll] keep working on it. I know we’re capable of having an explosive offense. We had a pretty explosive offense [Sunday], except for points, which comes back to the red zone — either that, or you get the ball behind them and score on long plays.”
Finish drives — and games
The Ravens seemed to hit a speed bump whenever they ventured into field-goal range Sunday. Outside of the Giants’ 40-yard line, the offense averaged an impressive 8.1 yards per play. Once the Ravens reached the 40 and closer, though, they clammed up: just 5.3 yards per play.
The offense’s struggles with finishing in recent weeks have been universal. Harbaugh has fielded question after question not just about the team’s red-zone woes — the Ravens scored a touchdown Sunday on just one of their three trips for the second straight game Sunday — but also about its fourth-quarter fades.
According to Football Outsiders’ offensive efficiency metrics, the Ravens rank 10th in the NFL in the first quarter, second in the second quarter, fourth in the third quarter and 21st in the fourth quarter and overtime. They have four turnovers (three interceptions and one fumble) and just one touchdown in the fourth quarter over the past three weeks.
“I feel like we need to stop putting that [finishing] on our mind because we know we should be doing that anyways,” Jackson said Wednesday. “We’re the offense. We get in the red zone, we should score points — not overemphasize that, like, ‘We’re in the red zone. We need to score.’ Me and some of the guys were talking, like, ‘We’ve just got to go out there and do us.’ Because we’ve been doing it without thinking about scoring in the red zone or scoring from here. We just went out there and did it. And we need to get back to it.”
Week 7
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 6 1/2
()
Well-known Mumbai builder Paras Porwal dies by suicide after jumping from 23rd floor: report
Mumbai:
Well-known property developer Paras Porwal is believed to have died by suicide after jumping from the 23rd floor of a building in Mumbai today, a police official said.
Police then found a note in the 57-year-old builder’s gymnasium stating that no one was responsible for his death and that no investigation should be made of anyone, police said.
Paras Porwal jumped to his death around 6 a.m. from the balcony of the gymnasium of his residence in the Shanti Kamal housing society building near Chinchpokli railway station in Mumbai, the official told Press Trust of India.
A passerby alerted the police following which staff from the local police station attended, he said.
The body was taken to a municipal hospital for forensic examination, he said.
An investigation is underway to find out the reason for the extreme measure taken by Paras Porwal, the official told Press Trust of India.
More details expected.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Coach ‘to take care of’ Ronaldo after early exit (VIDEO)
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag appears on collision course with star striker
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag could be facing a major clash after the Dutchman announced he would “treat with” the Portuguese football icon for leaving early in the team’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.
After what was considered one of their best performances of the season, United moved within a point of the Premier League top four by beating third-placed Spurs at Old Trafford.
Goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes decided the scoreline, but Ronaldo didn’t wait for the final whistle after watching the entire game from the substitutes’ bench.
The 37-year-old was filmed running down the Old Trafford tunnel in the 89th minute while refusing to shake hands with fans.
Athletic claim that Ronaldo not only left the pitch prematurely, but also left the ground before the 90 minutes were up.
Cristiano Ronaldo went into the tunnel before the end of the game against Tottenham 😬
(Going through @TelemundoSports)pic.twitter.com/nYwKlpKiSd
— B/R Football (@brfootball) October 19, 2022
In his post-match interview, Ten Hag was asked if Ronaldo spoke to him before leaving.
“He was there, I saw him. But I didn’t speak to him.replied the Dutchman.
“I’m not paying attention to that, I’ll take care of it tomorrow” Ten Hag responded when prompted on the subject.“I want to stay focused on the team.”
Ronaldo’s early exit is the second since Erik ten Hag took over in the summer.
After a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano where Ronaldo was knocked out at half-time and was filmed outside Old Trafford returning home before the end of the game, Ten Hag said he did not have “to turn a blind eye to” Ronaldo’s conduct which has been “unacceptable, for everyone.”
“We are a team and we have to stay until the end” Ten Hag added.
Ronaldo has come under fire for his repeat of the act this week, with a Sky Sports pundit claiming the five-time Ballon d’Or winner believes he is “Bigger than the team.”
Read more
Ronaldo has been on the bench for big wins against Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs this season, and life without the veteran – whose contract expires next summer – already seems in sight at Old Trafford.
Ten Hag reportedly refused to sell Ronaldo this summer after submitting a transfer request and publicly insisting the club legend was part of his plans.
His consistent bench number ‘7’ indicated otherwise, however, and claims have been made that Ronaldo will be moved on in the January transfer window, with MLS’s Inter Miami touted as a possible next destination.
Ronaldo had a difficult week after finishing 20th in the battle for the Ballon d’Or for the best male footballer in the world, won by former Real Madrid player Karim Benzema.
The ranking was Ronaldo’s lowest since 2005, and he could be further embarrassed on Saturday when he is likely to be benched for an away trip to fourth-place Chelsea in the Premier League.
What the CPC Party Congress this week means for growth
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday delivered a speech outlining the Chinese Communist Party’s priorities for the next five years.
China News Service | China News Service | Getty Images
BEIJING — China’s twice-a-decade meeting of leaders this week has significant implications for which parts of the economy will receive continued support or pressure, Natixis analysts said Thursday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday delivered a speech outlining the Chinese Communist Party’s priorities for the next five years. An official version of this report is expected to be released after the party’s 20th National Congress ends on Saturday.
The implications of the congress for different sectors “are a big boost for industrial policy”, analysts at the French investment bank said. They pointed to Xi’s frequent mention of the need for innovation.
“The green transition and semiconductors will continue to benefit,” they said.
China has announced plans to peak carbon emissions in 2030.
What this means for tech and real estate
Tensions with the United States have escalated in recent years, most recently with new US export controls this month targeting the Chinese chip industry.
“The most worrying thing from a Chinese perspective is that these restrictions are getting harder and harder to get around,” said Gary Ng, senior economist for Asia-Pacific, thematic research at Natixis, during a webinar. “From an industrial policy perspective, China will increase subsidies, step up support.”
Ensuring national security, especially in food and energy, was another theme Xi reiterated in his speech.
“The emphasis on national security indicates the pursuit of zero Covid policies and pressure on internet platforms,” Natixis analysts said. “Real estate will always feel pressure as any easing was barely mentioned in the speech.”
Real estate, which accounts for around a quarter of China’s GDP, has struggled as home sales have fallen this year amid Beijing’s crackdown on developers’ heavy reliance on debt .
In his speech, Xi also underlined China’s emphasis on “modernization,” which would encompass “high-quality development” and common prosperity – moderate wealth for all rather than the few. Xi also spoke of promoting a “healthy” online environment.
Analysts have linked China’s crackdown on internet companies last year to policymakers’ renewed focus on common prosperity.
Future growth depends on Covid
However, Xi did not say whether the country’s strict Covid policy would end or continue.
China’s Covid controls have helped the country quickly return to growth in 2020. But controversial controls on business and social activities have tightened this year, prompting investment banks to repeatedly cut growth estimates for China.
“China’s economy in 2023 is highly dependent on opening up,” Alicia García Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis, said during the webinar.
This week, China’s National Bureau of Statistics suddenly delayed the release of third-quarter GDP and other data that was originally due to be released on Tuesday morning.
Walmart and GM pressure US to hide import data that could reveal slavery and child labor
The Associated Press (AP) reported on Tuesday that a coalition of major U.S. corporations, including Walmart and General Motors, is quietly pressuring the government to make certain import data confidential – a change that would make it much harder for journalists and campaigners to human rights to link imported goods to abusive labor practices overseas, including forced labor in China’s Xinjiang province and child labor in Africa.
Human rights lawyer Martina Vandenberg called the closed-door proposals “outrageous” and said American companies should be “ashamed that their response to this abuse is to end transparency.”
“Restricting access to this information will make it harder for the public to monitor a shipping industry that already operates largely in the shadows,” said Peter Klein, a professor at Columbia University. -Briton and leading analyst of global supply chains.
Essentially, the business leaders who make up the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee have proposed to “modernize” import/export procedures in a variety of ways, one of which would make “data collected from ship manifests”. ”
It would thwart the current practice of journalists using shipping manifests to determine where goods made or harvested with abusive labor practices were sent, a key tactic to pressure US companies to stop allowing the forced labor in their supply chains.
As the AP pointed out, this seems directly contrary to CBP’s commitment to “enhance visibility into global supply chains, support ethical sourcing practices, and level the playing field for consumers.” domestic American manufacturers”. Corporate public relations departments also assured American consumers that they wanted to clean their supply chains of forced labor and child labor.
The advisory board suggested that customs data privacy would protect US businesses from data theft, which has become “more common, more serious and more consequential.”
The AP noted that the committee also proposed rules that would require CBP to notify importers in advance when it suspects they have purchased goods produced by abusive labor practices, a seemingly reasonable request that could jeopardize whistleblowers, as abusive providers could be notified of complaints and investigations. .
Union activists complain that it is already extremely difficult to track down and prosecute abuse. Some seemingly clear-cut and high-profile lawsuits have been dismissed by judges because the evidence was not sufficiently watertight. On the other hand, importers complain that legal proceedings are extremely expensive and can take years to resolve.
The US Department of Labor at the end of September announcement new initiatives to crack down on forced and child labor, including new reports identifying some of the world’s most problematic regions.
US and international analysts believe that abusive labor practices have become widespread in recent years. The latest edition of the Department of Labor’s list of goods contaminated with child labor or forced labor added 32 more items to a list that already included 158 products from 77 countries.
One of the headlines in the fight against workplace abuse has been the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law (UFLPA), which came into force in June 2022. The UFLPA actually assumes that all products from China’s Xinjiang province, which the indigenous people call East Turkestan, are tainted by forced labor from Uyghur Muslims and from other oppressed minorities, challenging importers to prove otherwise.
Xinjiang is by no means the world’s only concern. Another is the alleged use of child labor in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to extract cobalt, a mineral in high demand for use in rechargeable batteries. Many of the approximately 40,000 children employed in cobalt mining in the DRC are said to be digging with their bare hands.
Another industry of great concern is acai berry harvest in Brazil. Acai berries, which have become one of the most popular “superfoods” for their pleasant taste and antioxidant qualities, grow near the tops of South American palm trees that can exceed 60 feet in height. Adults are too heavy to reach the fragile tops of these trees, so children are tasked with climbing their trunks and using saw blades to cut the berries.
This practice is just as dangerous as it sounds, especially since snakes and poisonous insects infest the dense forests, as well as many poisonous people. Poor local families are willing to risk their children for low wages in an almost completely unregulated industry to get the berries, even though the injury rate for tree climbers is horrendous, and repeatedly climbing trees can in stunts a child’s growth.
Many complaints have been filed against the gold mining industry in Zimbabwe for use of child laborand many mines are owned by Chinese companies that have been accused to seriously abuse local employees. Independent or ‘artisanal’ gold mining, which sees desperately poor families sending young children to pan for gold along riverbanks, is illegal in Zimbabwe, but the practice is so widespread that authorities cannot control it.
Latest photo emerges of Australian rugby star in Barcelona nightclub before falling 30ft to his death
A chilling final photo has emerged of an Australian rugby star enjoying a night out at a packed Spanish nightclub, just hours before he mysteriously fell 30ft to his death at the scene.
Liam Hampson, 24, was pictured in the background of a photo taken at Barcelona’s Sala Apolo music club just hours before he disappeared at 4.30am local time on Tuesday.
Hampson, who played for Australian rugby team Redcliffe Dolphins, was found dead on the floor of the nightclub – he had been there undetected for nearly 30 hours.
Now an image has emerged of Hampson, who had traveled to Europe with a group including National Rugby League players, smiling and wearing one of his favorite caps against the background of a photo of rugby player Jordan Riki kissing a woman on the cheek.
Hampson then separated from his friends when they left the nightclub in the early hours of Tuesday morning and he was reported missing.
A spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra regional police in Barcelona said Daily Mail Australia workers at the nightclub found Hampson’s “lifeless body” after he mysteriously fell 30ft.
“Officers began trying to identify the person and quickly established that he was an Australian national who had already been officially reported as missing,” he said.
“Everything indicates at this stage that the death was accidental and resulted from a fall of approximately 10 meters.”
Liam Hampson, 24, is pictured (right) at his night out at Spanish nightclub Sala Apolo – just hours before he disappeared at 4.30am on Tuesday
The rising rugby star is pictured with his mother Lorna Morton on Mother’s Day this year
Hampson, 24, had spent an evening at the Sala Apolo music club in Barcelona (pictured) just hours before disappearing at 4.30am local time on Tuesday
Hampson, who played for Australian rugby team Redcliffe Dolphins, was found dead on the floor of the nightclub – he had been there undetected for nearly 30 hours.
The officer could not confirm the circumstances of Hampson’s fall, whether from a window, a hallway or down the stairs, saying only that the height was approximately 30 feet.
“I can confirm that the body was found in an area that was part of the nightclub, but I cannot help at this stage with more information on exactly where it was found and if it is It was an area open to the public or a private space. ,’ he said.
Well-placed sources said they expected the autopsy to take place within the next few hours.
Autopsy results are not normally made public in Spain and, if so, will be sent directly to the court investigating Hampson’s death.
A spokeswoman for Apolo Sala declined to comment on Hampson’s death, saying they were instructed “to say nothing” by Mossos d’Esquadra regional police.
The spokeswoman said: ‘We can’t say anything. Mossos d’Esquadra told us we couldn’t say anything until they released an official statement.
When asked why it took over 30 hours to locate Hampson’s body, she replied: ‘The Mossos d’Esquadra are dealing with it, not us.
“We can’t say anything. The police will give you the information and tell you what happened.
“Until they say something, we can’t say anything.”
Liam Hampson was found dead on the floor by staff at Barcelona nightclub Sala Apolo (pictured). He reportedly fell from a height of 30 feet
The latest haunting image comes as new details emerged of the frantic 30-hour search to find Hampson as friends and family in Australia and Spain joined forces to locate the young man.
Within hours of Hampson’s “very unusual” disappearance, his sister Tiarna had posted on social media asking people in Barcelona to “watch out for Liam”.
She said the alarm was raised when he could not be located after the group left Sala Apolo early on Tuesday morning.
“He was last seen after leaving a nightclub with friends and then [they] got lost,” she wrote.
Friends from the trip to Europe also flocked online to share a missing person post, showing Hampson in his last known outfit – a cap, black shirt and beige shorts.
‘Could not be contacted and no one [has] I saw it for 24 hours,’ Riki posted on Instagram.
‘Any information would be greatly appreciated.’
Hampson’s sister Tiarna remained hopeful her brother was safe in a Facebook post on Wednesday
But the search ended tragically when Hampson’s body was found in the club.
Tributes poured in for Hampson as devastated loved ones confirmed the news of his death online.
“Waking up to the news that no one wants to hear, we are devastated to learn that Liam had an accident and sadly did not survive,” his father Brett posted on Facebook.
“We are heartbroken, to say the least. Liam had a heart of gold and was a much loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. Words cannot express our grief.
“We can’t thank his friends enough for being there with Liam to have the best time of his life and helping with the search for our boy. Our thoughts are with them.
Liam Hampson (right) in Paris watching Lionel Messi play football
Liam Hampson (right) was traveling around Europe with NRL star AJ Brimson (left) and other friends. Pictured, the couple enjoy the sights of Amsterdam
Just hours after making a desperate plea to find him, Tiarna penned a similar tribute.
“We are so broken,” she posted.
“Liam was the best brother I could ever ask for and made me a better person. We cannot express our sorrow.
“We cannot thank the boys he was traveling with enough for helping him in his search and making his last days the best of his life.
Liam Hampson (far right) with his Australian friends on the European trip. Police are treating his death as a tragic accident
“I will miss you so much, Liam.”
The family have asked for privacy as they come to terms with the heartbreaking loss.
Hampson and his group of friends have posted dozens of photos from their adventure-packed trips over the past month, including snaps from Paris, Ibiza, Amsterdam, Munich and Positano in Italy.
Hampson played hooker for the Redcliffe Dolphins and recently helped his side qualify for the Queensland Cup grand final, where they were narrowly beaten 16-10 by the Norths Devils.
The Dolphins will make their National Rugby League debut next season under coaching legend Wayne Bennett.
Hampson is not part of the club’s top team.
LIAM HAMPSON’S DISAPPEARANCE TIMELINE (BARCELONA TIME)
TUESDAY
12 p.m.: Honey Bunny + Bass Bunny begin their set at Sala Apolo
4:30 a.m.: Liam Hampson is last seen at the bar wearing a black t-shirt, light colored shorts and a baseball cap
5am: Honey Bunny + Bass Bunny end their concert
7 p.m.: Open doors for the Lost Paradise concert
7:45 p.m.: Obsidian Kingdom opens the musical show
9 p.m.: Paradise Lost begins their set. The time the set ended is unclear.
WEDNESDAY
Around 12 p.m.: Sala Apolo staff find Hampson’s body on the floor in part of the nightclub
How should I react when he ignores me in my own house?
DEAR MISS MANNERS: My husband never had a good relationship with his parents, but he is a devoted son, who regularly visits his father to provide for his needs.
His dad is a widower and my husband has helped bring him closer to us so he can better support him as he gets older.
I am writing to ask you how to act with my father-in-law during his visits. We invite him to dinner from time to time, especially for the holidays, because it would be mean to ignore him. I always take care to prepare foods that I know he can eat with his medical considerations.
When he comes to our house, he only speaks to my husband, ignoring my daughters and me. When I offer him something to drink, he responds by saying, “No. If I want something, I’ll tell you. During the meal, he eats in silence, except to tell me what he doesn’t like about his food, or to say “Take me this” or “Take me that”.
When my husband took him aside to ask him to show him basic courtesy to his wife with a “please” or a “thank you”, my stepfather said he was an old man and that he didn’t need to say those things.
How am I supposed to respond? Usually I just smile and go back to meal prepping. I know that as a hostess I have to make guests feel comfortable in my home, but I think there’s a difference between being a hostess and being treated like a servant. in the old days.
SWEET READER: Your father-in-law’s behavior is inexcusable, an adjective that may seem insufficient to the many citizens alive today for whom rage is part sport and part occupation.
For Miss Manners, it captures the chilling contempt her behavior deserves – while leaving room for the wisdom that you have obligations that limit your response.
The model for your own behavior in this case is your husband’s: acting in service, which no one has ever confused with having a good time. Do what you must to protect others from your stepfather’s bad behavior. Keep your own responses to the icy minimum required of politeness. And temper your temper by hoping your husband would do the same for you, if the positions were reversed.
DEAR MISS MANNERS: Is it okay to finish phone business while sitting in the aisle of a friend or client? Or should people park in a parking lot or on the side of a quiet road to finish?
SWEET READER: One of the purposes of greeting at the front door is to establish for all parties that a new set of etiquette rules are now in effect: those of guest and host, of co-worker and co-worker, of customer and salesperson. Within reason, everyone is supposed to be invisible before this exchange – meaning there’s no ban on stopping in the aisle to check their lipstick, make sure you are at the right house or end a phone call.
There are limits. Miss Manners should not be understood to condone blocking the aisle, picking flowers or falling into the pool.
(Please send questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, [email protected]; or by mail to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City , MO 64106 .)
