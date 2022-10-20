The White House wants to AVOID a confrontation between Biden and Putin at the G20

The Biden administration is privately ruling out a meeting between the president and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit as Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine continues to tear the countries apart.

The administration never raised the possibility of a meeting, even after Putin, whom Biden called a “war criminal”, indicated he planned to attend.

Biden maintained the possibility of a close conversation last week, in comments that made it clear he had no intention of opening a broader discussion on the war, after Putin’s repeated comments attacking states States and the incessant shelling of civilians in Ukraine.

“Look, I don’t intend to meet him, but listen, if he came to see me at the G20 and said, ‘I want to talk about the release of [detained American Brittney] Griner, “I would meet him, but it would depend,” Biden said.

Now officials are going so far as to say they are seeking to discourage even an informal “sideline” meeting with Putin, Politico reported.

US officials have “ruled out” a formal meeting with Putin and are “taking steps” to ensure they don’t cross paths in a hallway or take the typical “family photo”.

Putin himself seemed bearish on the odds, as his military unleashed a wave of drone and rocket attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, drawing repeated condemnation from the West.

The Russian leader said on Friday there was ‘no need’ to meet with Biden and his own attendance was ‘not finalized’

The pair met at a villa in Geneva in June at the start of Biden’s presidency

Biden is already likely to have a run-in with a dictator he has called America’s main challenger: China’s Xi Jinping, who is set to win a third term in the Communist Party of China’s National Congress in Beijing after a decade of Powerful.

Biden said last month he was ready to meet with Xi. The pair spoke by phone in March, when the president warned Beijing that he would face consequences if he backed the Russian invasion, and again in July.

Biden didn’t get much out of his last face-to-face meeting with an autocratic leader. He took political swipes for his ‘punch’ with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman last summer, but the Saudis infuriated the administration when OPEC+ voted to cut oil production – a decision which is helping Putin fund his war and keep oil prices higher weeks before the US election.

Indonesian President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo, whose country is hosting the summit, invited Putin and visited Moscow in June to extend the invitation in person.

At the insistence of the United States and other leaders, also invited Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky, of which the nation is not a member. Zelensky said he would be there if Putin did.