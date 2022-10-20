News
Timberwolves flirt with disaster in ugly season-opening win over Thunder
An unimaginably soft schedule to open the season figured to serve as a solid safety net for a Timberwolves team trying to fit in new pieces as the regular season got underway.
Minnesota used every inch of its cushion in Wednesday’s season opener.
Facing a tanking Thunder team it dwarfed in size and skill and should’ve throttled from the opening tip, Minnesota instead squandered a 16-point lead and had to rally to hold on for a 115-108 victory at Target Center.
A crowd so optimistic and raucous in the first half as it cheered on a revamped Timberwolves team that entered the season with lofty expectations reverted to boos in the third quarter, as Minnesota’s offense repeatedly stalled out no solution in sight.
“We feel like we’ve got to get better, obviously,” Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell said. “It’s literally our first regular season game, and we know with time, we’ll see what other guys’ tendencies are. And I think once that happens, we’ll get way better offensively and defensively.”
Oklahoma City should have been a prime debut opponent for Minnesota’s new big-ball lineup. With No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren out for the season, the Thunder played center-less basketball for much of the game yet outrebounded Minnesota 57-55.
Oklahoma City played with more hustle and tenaciousness, even claiming a second-half lead despite also having a poor shooting night.
“We just kind of got outcompeted on the glass. That’s not a good thing,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “We got to find ways to be more physical. Every way the game allows you to be more physical, we got to find those ways to do that. We haven’t been a very physical team yet.”
Rust is to be expected on the first night of the season, particularly when Minnesota’s starting unit didn’t have much practice throughout camp together as both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert missed time, but the Wolves were frankly outworked by a far inferior opponent.
Towns finished with 12 points and struggled mightily in the second half once the Thunder ramped up their physicality. He went 1 for 7 for six points with three turnovers over the final two quarters. Anthony Edwards was 1 for 8 with three points in that same time frame.
Gobert, Minnesota’s prized acquisition, was one of few bright spots. He was the only consistently effective player, tallying 23 points and 16 rebounds. Minnesota outscored Oklahoma City by 13 points when Gobert was on the floor and was outscored by six when he was off.
“His impact was strong everywhere,” Finch said. “Of course at the rim and his size down below really bothered them. It was really, really good.”
Jaden McDaniels was another bright spot, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. D’Angelo Russell added 20 points, going 4 for 5 on 3-pointers.
“Happy with the win of course. Some good stretches. Some less-than-ideal ones. Good one to build on,” Finch said. “Same thing we say all the time. We stayed in our flow, got a lot of really good shots. We kind of slowed down unnecessarily so in the third, but even so, we missed a lot of wide open shots too at that point in time.”
Lidia Thorpe LEAVES Starring Role After Shock Romance With Biker Boss Dean Martin, Dustin’s Uncle
Controversial Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has resigned as the party’s deputy Senate leader, after admitting to having a ‘brief’ romance with a rebel biker boss who is the star’s uncle. the AFL, Dustin Martin.
In what her leader Adam Bandt called an “error in judgement”, Ms Thorpe revealed on Thursday that she had met Dean Martin, the former president of Rebels Victoria chapter, through the group ‘Blak activism’ and that they had dated in early 2021.
“We remain friends and have worked together on our common interests in advocating for the rights of First Nations peoples,” she told the ABC in a statement Thursday afternoon.
Hours later, she had resigned from her main role in the party – although she remains a Member of Parliament.
Ms Thorpe’s relationship with Martin came to light after reports her staff had raised concerns about the relationship, given that she sat on a joint parliamentary law enforcement committee.
This committee heard confidential briefings on outlaw motorcycle gangs.
Ms Thorpe said she met Dean Martin, the former president of Rebels Victoria chapter, through the group ‘Blak activism’ and they went on a date in early 2021.
Martin stepped down as president of Rebels Victoria Chapter in 2018 after his brother, Dustin Martin’s father Shane, was deported to New Zealand over his biker connections.
Martin is the uncle of Richmond Tigers star Dustin Martin – seen above during a game in Brisbane earlier this year
In her resignation, Ms Thorpe said in a statement that she had “made mistakes” and “did not exercise good judgment”.
“I will now reflect on this and focus on my important portfolio work, in particular advocacy for First Nations rights,” she said.
At a press conference on Thursday, a visibly angry Mr Bandt said he had asked Senator Thorpe to resign from the Greens’ leadership team.
“As a leader, I expect my senators and deputies, especially those in leadership positions, to exercise good judgment,” Bandt said.
“At a minimum, Senator Thorpe had to reveal to me his connection to Mr. Martin and his failure to do so showed a significant lack of judgment.
“I spoke to Senator Thorpe, and she told me that at no time had there been any violations of the rules regarding these committees or her work, any sharing of confidential information, and to date, no one did not suggest otherwise.
‘But it’s not enough. It was clear that this could be perceived as affecting his work and his failure to disclose this, to say the least, to me was an error in judgement.
Mr. Bandt requests a meeting with the federal police.
The ABC reported that Ms Thorpe did not tell Mr Bandt about the relationship despite staff urging her to do so.
He only became aware of it once questions were asked about it. Afraid of the perception of a conflict of interest, staff members raised concerns about the relationship with the Parliamentary Workplace Support Service, an independent authority charged with investigating workplace incidents in Parliament.
Ms Thorpe’s staff feared her brief relationship with former rebel boss Dean Martin could create the perception of a conflict of interest with her position on a parliamentary law enforcement committee who was hearing evidence about outlaw motorcycle gangs.
The committee of which Ms Thorpe was a member heard testimony about biker gangs as part of an investigation into the illegal drug trade online. His membership on the committee ended earlier this year.
Lidia Thorpe praised black power when she was sworn into the Senate in August
‘Obviously, I’m concerned about the criminal activities of outlaw motorcycle clubs in general. But when we met, Mr. Martin was no longer involved in that world,’ the senator told the ABC.
She said that she has always treated the documents provided to the committee as confidential.
Martin stepped down as president of Rebels Victoria Chapter in 2018 after his brother, Dustin Martin’s father Shane, was deported to New Zealand over his biker connections. He has no criminal convictions.
It is understood Ms Thorpe disclosed the relationship to two different members of her staff in May and June last year, one of whom confronted her about it in August 2021.
The staff member had noted that confidential documents about how the Australian Federal Police monitor outlaw motorcycle gangs arrived at Ms Thorpe’s office in Melbourne just hours after she met Martin in a park, said reported the ABC.
The staff member later wrote in a work diary: ‘My advice to the senator is that she must speak to the chief’s office, she is at extreme risk of being extorted, particularly if someone find out.”
Read Lidia Thorpe’s full statement on the secret relationship
Greens leader Adam Bandt asked for my resignation as deputy leader in the Senate and I tendered my resignation to him.
I accept that I made mistakes and did not exercise good judgment.
I will now reflect on this and focus on my important portfolio work, in particular advocacy for First Nations rights.
Ms Thorpe recently attracted unfavorable attention after it was alleged she launched a furious rant against Assembly of First Peoples of Victoria co-chairs Marcus Stewart and Aunt Geraldine Atkinson at a meeting in committee room in Parliament on June 22, 2021.
It has been claimed that Ms Atkinson, who is 70, was so shaken by Senator Thorpe’s behavior that she sought help from the Parliamentary Nurse after the meeting.
An error in judgment
Adam Bandt on Lidia Thorpe’s resignation
Ms Thorpe’s former chief of staff, David Mejia-Canales, who was at the meeting, later apologized for not ending it sooner after Senator Thorpe’s “appalling” behavior.
“The conduct I witnessed at this meeting was by far one of the most unprofessional displays I have ever seen, not just in my career, but in my life,” Mr Mejia said. -Canales in the email, reported in The Sydney Morning Herald.
dailymail us
High school football roundup: East Ridge rallies from 23-point third quarter deficit to top St. Michael-Albertville
East Ridge 27, St. Michael-Albertville 23: East Ridge (5-3) trailed St. Michael-Albertville 23-0 late in the third quarter before rattling off 27 unanswered points over the final 13 minutes, 22 seconds to pull off the comeback.
Tanner Zolnosky threw three touchdowns, including two to Riley Schwellenbach, while Isaac Walker delivered the game-winning 15-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes.
Hastings 21, Cretin-Derham Hall 17: Payton Burow ran in the game-winning score from six yards out in the final frame to help Hastings (4-4) get back to .500. Hastings quarterback Daniel Millner tallied two touchdowns, a 7-yard run and a 57-yard scoring strike to Johnny Bezdicek.
Lakeville North 31, Forest Lake 14: Lakeville North (3-5) ran 57 times for 252 yards with Sawyer Wilke tallying 28 carries for 115 yards and two scores, and Sam Ripplinger adding 21 carries for 111 yards.
Keagan Zeidler threw two touchdown passes for Forest Lake (6-2).
Spring Lake Park 21, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6: Brayden Talso ran 26 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns as Spring Lake Park scored a major Class 5A victory.
Talso also reeled in a 29-yard scoring reception from Mikey Say. Kyree Shaw had eight tackles and a forced fumble for the Panthers (6-2).
Former staff: Nonprofit Stillwater ‘needs answers’ over missing funds
STILLWATER, Minn. — Former employees of Stillwater’s Zephyr Theater are demanding answers from the nonprofit’s board of directors about missing funds as the fallout continues for the organization.
In early October, WCCO reported for the first time that the organization had not filed proper registration as a 501 c3 organization for at least the previous two years. The news came as the nonprofit theater laid off most of its staff, saying they were nearly $100,000 short of their salaries.
“It started long before I was on board,” said former events manager Trish Sisson. “Information and records show there has been a consistent pattern of embezzlement and non-payment of wages.”
Although Zephyr has since filed a petition with the state to properly accept donations again, they are still missing $130,000 in taxes and $50,000 in credit card debt, according to their website. Shortly after the staff were fired, the organization announced that its executive director had resigned.
Zephyr’s website is currently asking for donations in an attempt to get the money back. An event is announced for later this month.
“The executive director made the choice to intentionally hide debts and hide personal loans,” former employee Jennifer Stanek-Anderson said. “The organization has a right for donors to know what the financial viability of the organization they are going to donate to is.”
“Any money given to them will be forfeited,” former employee Zachary Meyer said. “Creditors will be lucky to get 10 cents on the dollar, and the money will literally be for nothing. It’s like buying a ticket to the Titanic after it hits the iceberg.”
Former staff members had hoped to meet the board on Wednesday morning, but say attempts to find answers were unsuccessful.
“We’re here to get answers because answers are due,” said attorney Devon Holstad, who represents the former employees. “Not just to the people standing before you, but to the donors who have been misled for a long time as to where their donations were going and whether it was even legal for those donations to be made.”
On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Zephyr Theater Board of Directors released the following statement:
The Board recognizes the current challenges facing the Stillwater Zephyr Theatre. After confirming with the Attorney General’s Office that we had filed all appropriate documentation and were able to accept donor funds, the Board began gathering financial information to update our financial status. , and it became overwhelmingly clear that the organization was in dire straits. financial situation with limited cash balances and a significant number of currently unmet financial obligations.
On October 7, the Board of Directors accepted the resignation of the Theater’s General Manager. Although there is no indication of misconduct, the Board is of the view that such action was necessary and appropriate. Likewise, the Board accepted the resignation of our former Board Chair and Treasurer to underscore our commitment to making the necessary changes to the organization.
As of October 12, Nicole Bartelt has been appointed President, James Hanke has accepted the role of Treasurer of the Board and Alexander Eder is the Secretary of the Board. In addition, new financial process controls were immediately implemented to provide appropriate checks and balances going forward.
“We thank our predecessors for their service and believe this transition is appropriate to mark the seriousness of our commitment to turn around the operations and finances of the Theater. We have made substantial progress in these efforts, but reaching our goal will require the support of our entire community… – Nicole Bartelt said
Within the next 30 days – and as soon as possible within this window – we expect to finalize a plan for the future that includes a realistic and sustainable funding model and an operating plan that is also achievable in the long term.
Today’s employee listening sessions were set by the board because we wanted to hear from our employees individually and give everyone the opportunity to voice their opinions and concerns. We want to hear from our employees about ways to improve the board, their jobs and the organization.
“We appreciate the overwhelming public support for Zephyr Theater and faith in our mission,” Bartelt said. “We’ve heard from many people in Stillwater and beyond who want to help preserve this asset for the community and its visitors. It’s the kind of positive feedback that is essential to ensuring the Zephyr continues to entertain and delight visitors. audiences of all ages.”
The Board unanimously believes that Zephyr Theater’s best days are ahead of us and we are committed to moving forward in a clear and transparent manner.
Cnn
Ben Simmons vows to ‘tone it down’ after fouling out of season opener against Pelicans
After fouling out early two games in a row, Nets star Ben Simmons conceded he has to “tone it down.”
Simmons fouled out of the preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves in 13 minutes of action, then fouled out of Wednesday’s season opening blowout loss early in the fourth quarter. He tallied just four points, five assists and five rebounds to his six fouls and three turnovers in 23 minutes of play.
“I’ve gotta tone it down. Like I’d be a little too physical over the top,” Simmons said after the game. “Maybe I’m just excited. [It’s] my first game, so…”
Simmons, who played his first regular season game in over a year after sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, said the rule changes in officiating that occurred last season didn’t faze him too much.
He remembered officials blowing tick-tack fouls on him when guarding Trae Young in the 2021 NBA playoffs, but the referees have since adjusted when and why they call fouls.
“I’m also trying to set a tone within our team and be that physical guy,” Simmons said. “But you had some questionable [fouls] and some I knew were fouls. It’s also just reading who I’m guarding, where to be; it’s a faster game. It’s the regular season now, so we’ve got to turn it up. It was just the way it was called.”
Simmons’ teammate Kyrie Irving said the Nets can’t afford for him to foul out.
“As we told him in the locker room, he’s a valuable piece for us and we need him out there,” said Irving. “And fouling out is not an option. Playing aggressive is something that we want him to do, but we also want to play smart.”
Head coach Steve Nash said Simmons is “rusty” and that “he’s still getting used to referees, defense and offense.”
“The guy hasn’t played in over a year… This is a process,” Nash said. “He’s shown glimpses of the player we know he is and can be, but it’s not easy. We’re here to support him. We’re here to push him, coach him up and try to get him to a place where he can play at the level he’s played in the past. It’s all there for him. I think you’ve seen those glimpses throughout the preseason, but now it’s putting it together, really getting his legs under him, his rhythm and assimilating to a new group.
“There’s a lot on his plate. As long as he continues to build his confidence, play hard and play with force, we’re fine with him making mistakes as he grows into this.”
()
Causeway repairs connecting Sanibel Island and mainland Florida were completed early
Repairs to the Sanibel Causeway in Florida between the popular island and the mainland were completed in just 15 days, more than a week ahead of schedule.
The causeway, the only road connecting the islanders to the rest of the state, had been badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Temporary repairs were completed early Wednesday and access to the causeway bridge was restored.
“Reducing red tape and delivering on our promise to get Sanibel Island up and running has been a top priority. By restoring roadway access…residents will be better able to speed recovery from this storm,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican.
The rapid completion of the repairs required 100 crews of FDOT workers and dive crews, who collectively put in 36,000 man-hours.
They used two dredges, four barges, five boats, seven cranes, 70 pieces of heavy equipment, 8,200 tons of earth fill and 4,000 tons of asphalt to complete the job, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.
Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue said the bridges were largely undamaged by the storm, but “portions of the roadway that connect the bridge structures were washed away by the storm. Hurricane Ian, leaving bridges unconnected to mainland or island.”
After the temporary emergency repairs are complete, work on more permanent repairs by Lee County and the FDOT can begin. Aid can now be delivered over a distance of three miles and residents have access to the mainland.
Sanibel Island restaurateur Troy Thompson told the Fort Myers News-Press that the causeway “is our lifeline, and without it we have no possibility of returning to the island, of returning home. We’ve been stuck in town for three weeks now and it means everything to get back.
For now, the City of Sanibel will continue to regulate who can use the roadway and when, as detailed in Sanibel’s reentry plan that went into effect Wednesday. On Mondays and Tuesdays of each week, only essential medical and repair personnel will be permitted to use the bridge.
A curfew will be imposed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., prohibiting all pedestrian, cyclist or automobile traffic except for essential personnel.
washingtontimes
Nets get embarrassed, 130-108, in season opener vs. Pelicans
Kevin Durant said he wanted to “beat the snot out of” the New Orleans Pelicans in the season opener.
It was the Pelicans who did the beating and the Nets who left boogers all over their home floor.
The Nets walked out of Barclays Center battered, bruised and with their tails between their legs after taking a thumping on opening night. They never led, only held the momentum once — when cutting into the deficit entering halftime — and trailed by as many as 26 in their 130-108 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.
It. Was. Embarrassing.
It was particularly embarrassing for both Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, who may as well have not dressed if they were going to play the way they did.
Simmons looked timid, reluctant to play aggressive like he proclaimed he would — save for the aggressive reaching and bodying that got him fouled out after 23 minutes of action. He finished with more fouls (six) than points (four) and looked to set his teammates up even when as close as two feet from the rim. In fact, Simmons never scored on his own accord. His first basket was a dime from Royce O’Neale, and his last was a half-court alley-oop from Irving on a broken Pelicans inbound pass. He also totaled five assists, fix rebounds and three turnovers.
Irving couldn’t buy a bucket if they were on Amazon for Prime Day. He shot 6-of-19 from the field and missed all six of his attempts from downtown, finishing with just 15 points and five assists on the night.
The only thing worse than the final score was the rebounding disparity. While the Pelicans started Jonas Valanciunas and Zion Williamson, the Nets countered with Simmons, Durant and Nic Claxton.
It was a failure, as were the minutes head coach Steve Nash attempted to go small with Simmons at center and Claxton on the bench. The Pelicans won the battle on the boards by 22 with Valanciunas hauling in 13.
The manner in which the Nets lost has to have caught the eye of general manager Sean Marks. After all, the top of the Eastern Conference is chock full of teams bigger than the Nets can ever be with the roster as currently constructed.
There’s Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers; Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez on the Milwaukee Bucks; Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love on the Cleveland Cavaliers; and both Al Horford and Robert Williams on the Boston Celtics.
Marks opted against signing a veteran big man with some size — like DeMarcus Cousins or Hassan Whiteside — during the offseason. Second-year center Day’Ron Sharpe was not the answer on Wednesday night.
And neither was the Nets defense, because unlike Brooklyn, every member of the Pelicans’ Big Three scored at least 20 points. Williamson bulldozed his way to the rim time and time again for 25 points on 11-of-22 shooting. CJ McCollum finished with 21 and Brandon Ingram looked like the best player on the floor. He even shifted Durant once with a crossover before pulling up for the and-one on a mid-range jump shot.
Ingram finished with 28 points. Durant finished with a game-high 32, but they were empty calories since the Nets absorbed an embarrassing season-opening defeat.
PLAY OF THE NIGHT
Has to be Durant’s block on Ingram’s two-handed dunk attempt in the third quarter. Durant shifted over from the right side of the baseline while Ingram drove down the center of the lane and met him at the rim before rejecting the dunk.
THE GOOD
O’Neale is making the injured Joe Harris an afterthought with his strong three-point shooting coupled with his defensive prowess. O’Neale shot two-of-three from downtown but also finished with three steals and two blocks. It’s difficult to envision him moving back to the bench when Harris, rehabbing a sore foot, returns to the rotation.
THE BAD
Sharpe shot 1-of-8 from the field and missed a handful of open layups at the rim. He grabbed eight rebounds, but if he can’t finish at point blank, it’s hard to see him getting minutes.
THE UGLY
Barclays Center was jam-packed, standing room only, for the season opener. But it was Pelicans fans who cheered as their team left the floor at the end of the game. Not an ideal way to start the season. Nets fans looked for a reason to cheer all night, but their team didn’t give them one.
NEXT UP
The Nets host the scrappy Toronto Raptors for Game 2 before a two-game road trip: at Memphis and at Milwaukee.
It’s feasible, if the Nets lose to Scottie Barnes and company, for Brooklyn to start the season 0-5, as they’ll have Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks waiting when they return.
()
