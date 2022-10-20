Two Democrats battling for San Diego council seat clash over housing, ethnicity and leadership styles

Candidates for the second round of San Diego’s most competitive city council on Tuesday debated aggressive housing solutions, the importance of candidate ethnicity, leadership styles and the possibility of turning some industrial areas of Miramar into residential homes.

Democrats Kent Lee and Tommy Hough agree San Diego needs more affordable housing, but the two candidates fighting for North Central District 6 endorsed different solutions at a forum hosted by the Union Editorial Board -San Diego Grandstand.

Lee supports the city’s ongoing efforts to allow dense housing developments along existing transportation routes, including main streets and streetcar lines. Hough argues that these efforts have damaged the character of the neighborhood.

Instead, Hough wants to explore city-sponsored rent regulation, a vacancy tax, and a city-run public bank that could provide low-interest loans to families who need help with housing down payments.

Hough said a public bank would fend off property speculators who have inflated local housing costs, pushing prices beyond the reach of many families. “It’s hard to offer a competitive down payment because of these other market forces,” he said.

Lee said he opposes the city’s rent regulations, saying the state-sponsored rent stabilization that went into effect last year should be adequate. He said city officials should make sure tenants are aware of their rights to have rents only incrementally increased under state law.

On a possible vacancy tax, which would tax owners of undeveloped land and landlords who have empty units, Lee said further analysis is needed before the city moves forward. He said an early study showed relatively low vacancy rates in San Diego.

Lee argued that Hough had essentially taken anti-housing stances, although he said the housing shortage was the city’s No. 1 problem.

“I’m the only candidate who didn’t reject housing,” Lee said.

Lee, a nonprofit arts executive, and Hough, a county planning commissioner, are battling to replace Chris Cate, the council’s only remaining Republican.

District 6, which was redesigned last winter to reflect new U.S. Census numbers, includes Mira Mesa, University City, Miramar and Kearny Mesa.

Hough offered another potential housing idea Tuesday night that also deviates from the city’s approach of adding many new units near existing residential infrastructure like parks and libraries: the rezoning of industrial land in Miramar. for residential use.

Hough said underutilized office parks in the area could be converted into housing, especially north of Miramar Road.

Lee dismissed that idea, citing the lack of residential infrastructure and federal safety rules that prohibit high-rise buildings near airports like Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

“To suggest putting housing where we can’t is completely unrealistic,” he said.

Lee and Hough, who both live in Mira Mesa, also differed on the importance of having an Asian American to represent District 6, where more than 40% of residents are Asian. Lee, who is Asian American, said it was crucial.

“Sometimes the only way to speak for those voices and defend those voices is to have someone at the table,” he said.

Hough, who is white, said voters should choose the most qualified candidate, regardless of ethnicity. Hough said he will hire community liaison staff to fit the ethnic makeup of the neighborhoods he assigns them.

Leadership style was another area of ​​contention, with Hough describing himself as a maverick who would inject original ideas into council debates. Lee said he will continue his strong track record of bringing people together by building coalitions and building trust.

The candidates also differ on Measure B, which would end San Diego’s longstanding policy of free garbage collection from single-family homes, and Measure C, which would eliminate a 30-foot building height limit in a targeted area around the city. stadium. Lee supports both measures and Hough opposes them.

Through late September, Lee’s campaign war chest was more than double Hough’s, $120,000 to $47,000.