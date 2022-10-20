Vitalik Buterin Does It Again, Token DIE On Route To Flip THE?

A new token was born after the inventor of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, tweeted about DIE. Previously, Buterin joked about launching a project called “THE Protocol,” The community took it about themselves to mint it and boosted its value.
Across social media, people are starting to speculate on DIE, the article “The” written in german, flipping THE. Despite the persistent bear market, which has led Bitcoin and Ethereum to crash 80% from their all-time high, the meme coin movement seems alive and well, directly or indirectly supported by Vitalik Buterin.
APED $DIE due to Vitaliks tweet. My friend Faust the dev launched so its safu 🚀🚀
Vitalik Buterin Fuels Meme Coins Prices As Crypto Market Stalls
The crypto bear market is pushing traders and market participants to the edges of boredom, allowing these new tokens to capture attention. When Bitcoin and Ethereum are rangebound, traders are attracted to the volatility in DIE and THE.
In addition, Vitalik Buterin has a massive platform in the space. The recent upward trends in these meme coins show that the support, or indirect endorsement, from the inventor of Ethereum, can boost the price of any token, even those with a small market capitalization.
THE and DIE are trending because of crypto influencers’ support and personalities other than Vitalik Buterin. These accounts have thousands and thousands of followers willing to jump into any project sponsored by these personalities.
In just five days since its launch, THE has doubled its market cap, reaching over 4,000 holders and gaining much attention on social media platforms. The project is supported by popular crypto influencers, such as Crypto Bitlord, Jaso Crypto, Eric Crypto, David Gokhshtein, and others.
Gokhshtein, whose Twitter account has over 600,000 followers, wrote the following on THE and the meme coin movement:
So $THE is the next $SHIB? All it takes is for one person with a huge platform like Vitalik Buterin to crack a joke and it turns into a project. That’s crazy.
Cere Network, a leader in Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platforms, announced today the launch of Vision 2.0 to update supporters on its mission for truly decentralized Web3. The Vision 2.0 release follows the launch of Cere Network’s new website, which displays an array of exciting technology updates along with partnerships and applications in the pipeline.
Vision 2.0 provides a critical look at dApps and their data infrastructure. Despite what some may think, most of today’s dApps are not decentralized, particularly their data — which is usually stored on centralized servers. This severely limits the decentralized and serverless potential of dApps and does not resolve the privacy and security issues plaguing the current Web2 centralized apps that host key user identity and data in compromising states.
“DApps and Web3, in general, cannot progress into a truly open and secure future without a truly decentralized data protocol,” said Fred Jin, Founder, and CEO of Cere. “App data continues to be stored on centralized servers. We are looking to change that.”
Cere’s Decentralized Data Network and protocol, along with the Cere Tools & Services Suite, allow any application to efficiently serve and store data on its Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC), individually encrypted and segmented for each consumer. This world-changing data strategy and ethos will enable any consumer to truly own their data and make it interoperable across all apps and cloud data services. DDC is ready to power future use cases such as in medicine, where patients not only can access all of their medical records from their pocket but can also instantly permit any doctor/clinic or predictive analysis machine to access it; or in education, where learners/parents/educators can access all of their key learning paths/insights and facilitate hyper-personalized learning for each learner. Cere has already pioneered a universal wallet to bridge user data assets and access rights between applications.
How DaaS (Decentralized) Data-as-a-Service Takes dApps to the Next Level
Currently, most dApps primarily function as wallets interacting with smart contracts on blockchains, yet still relying on centralized data and infrastructure. Cere DDC provides the first viable alternative to this status quo for the benefit of both consumers and businesses. Cere is already working with partners and developers to read several applications in verticals such as digital media, gaming, and consumer brands.
“Our goal is to facilitate the development of new serverless and trustless applications and the refinement of Web3 applications,” said Jin. “Bringing DaaS to Web2 applications that already have large user bases is key to the mass adoption of decentralized utilities.”
Cere Network is the first Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platform that supports plug-and-play integration with any EVM-compatible blockchain, such as Ethereum, Polygon, BSC, Solana, Polkadot, Cosmos, and others. The DDC streamlines storing and serving content and data directly to user wallets and even to the owners of permissioned NFTs. DDC also comes with important tools such as Cere Freeport, which significantly simplifies app development by enabling direct content streaming to NFT owners’ wallets. By introducing decentralized Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), data can be stored and served with higher degrees of decentralization, leading to improved reliability, security, censorship resistance and lower future costs. Applications can also become much more serverless in many use cases that DDC can support, freeing developers from the costs and headaches of infrastructure; in other words, not having to rely on big tech such as Amazon AWS, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta for key content and data services.
Upcoming Use Cases To Be Announced Soon
Many pending integrations with partners in media, gaming, and brands are coming out soon. Here’s a quick preview:
Content publishers: powering direct content publishing for all media companies and artists via direct streaming of music and video to NFT owners. Cere’s platform allows media content to be minted and issued as collectible NFTs with its white-labeled marketplace and wallet and its SDK with e-commerce integration. This enables platforms and artists alike to engage audiences better and monetize beyond the limits of platforms like YouTube and Patreon.
Game developers: improve user acquisition and monetization for any game by powering direct browser-based play-to-earn implementations where users can immediately immerse in gameplay without app stores and quickly acquire achievements and assets such as NFTs that can be directly used, upgraded, and purchased in any game that applies Cere gaming SDK, as well as being tradable in secondary marketplaces.
Consumer brands: Membership and loyalty implementations where NFT-based products and achievements can bring in the next generation of customer engagement and loyalty.
To learn more about Cere’s Vision 2.0, get started here.
About Cere Network
Cere Network is the world’s first Decentralized Data Cloud (DDC) platform that facilitates serverless and trustless cloud data integration and collaboration. Cere Network is on a mission to fix Web3’s centralized data problem, led by widely experienced Silicon Valley veterans and top Web3 innovators. Cere is backed by the world’s leading Web3 organizations, including Binance Labs, Republic Labs, and Polygon.
Bullish Casper price prediction is $0.0617 to $0.1368.
Casper (CSPR) price might also reach $0.5 soon.
Bearish Casper price prediction for 2022 is $0.0223.
In Casper (CSPR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Casper to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Casper (CSPR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Casper (CSPR) is $0.0414 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,906,091 at the time of writing. However, Casper has decreased by nearly 5.28% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Casper (CSPR) has a circulating supply of 10,435,698,235 Casper. Currently, Casper (CSPR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKX, XT.COM, BitMart, Bitrue, LBank, and MEXC.
What is Casper (CSPR)?
The Casper Network (CSPR) intends to promote the use of dApps, smart contracts, and blockchain technology. In addition, Casper Network (CSPR) asserts that it can solve the scalability trilemma by enabling decentralization without compromising protocol security.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2022
Casper (CSPR) holds the 91st position on CoinGecko right now. Casper price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Casper (CSPR) laid out an Ascending Channel. Ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Casper (CSPR) is in the range of $0.0414 If the pattern continues, the price of Casper might reach the resistance levels of $0.0553 and $0.1024. If the trend reverses, then the price of Casper may fall to $0.0371 and $0.0247.
Casper (CSPR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Casper (CSPR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Casper (CSPR).
Resistance Level 1
$0.0617
Resistance Level 2
$0.0845
Resistance Level 3
$0.1368
Support Level 1
$0.0393
Support Level 2
$0.0223
Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Casper (CSPR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, Casper might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.1368
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Casper (CSPR) might plummet to almost $0.0223, a bearish signal.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Casper (CSPR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of Casper lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Casper (CSPR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Casper (CSPR) price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is in an upward trend. Currently, Casper has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Casper at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Casper is 57.78. This means that Casper (CSPR) is neither in an oversold or overbought state. However, this means a major price reversal of Casper may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Casper (CSPR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Casper (CSPR). Currently, the ADX of Casper lies in the range of 63.5369 and thus, it indicates a very strong trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Casper (CSPR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Casper lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Casper (CSPR) is at 57.78 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of Casper with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Casper (CSPR).
From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and CSPR are not moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of CSPR increases or decreases inversely.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Casper (CSPR)might probably attain $0.91 by 2023.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Casper (CSPR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, Casper might rally to hit $1.3 by 2024.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2025
If Casper (CSPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, Casper would rally to hit $1.8.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2026
If Casper (CSPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, Casper would rally to hit $2.4.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2027
If Casper (CSPR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, Casper would rally to hit $3.2.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2028
If Casper (CSPR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, Casper would hit $7.8 in 2028.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Casper (CSPR), it would witness major spikes. Casper might hit $11 by 2029.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Casperecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Casper for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Casper (CSPR) might hit $13.6 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Casper network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Casper. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Casper (CSPR) in 2022 is $0.1368 On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Casper (CSPR) price prediction for 2022 is $0.0223.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Casper ecosystem, the performance of Casper would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $1.33 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.5 if the investors believe that Casper is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Casper (CSPR)?
The Casper Network (CSPR) intends to promote the use of dApps, smart contracts, and blockchain technology.
2. Where can you purchase Casper (CSPR)?
Casper (CSPR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKX, XT.COM, BitMart, Bitrue, LBank, and MEXC.
3. Will Casper (CSPR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Casper platform, Casper has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Casper (CSPR)?
On May 12, 2021 Casper (CSPR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $1.33.
5. Is Casper (CSPR) a good investment in 2022?
Casper (CSPR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Casper in the past few months, Casper is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Casper (CSPR) reach $0.5?
Casper (CSPR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Casper (CSPR) will hit $0.5 soon.
7. What will be Casper (CSPR) price by 2023?
Casper (CSPR) price is expected to reach $0.91 by 2023.
8. What will be Casper (CSPR) price by 2024?
Casper (CSPR)price is expected to reach $1.3 by 2024.
9. What will be Casper (CSPR) price by 2025?
Casper (CSPR) price is expected to reach $1.8 by 2025.
10. What will be Casper (CSPR) price by 2026?
Casper (CSPR) price is expected to reach $2.4 by 2026.
Over the following six months, N26 will provide a total of 194 tokens.
Austria will be the pilot market for this rollout.
There may be a bear market going on, but it hasn’t stopped businesses from entering the crypto sector. In reality, conventional financial institutions have begun dipping their toes into the crypto industry by providing products to meet the needs of market participants.
On Thursday, European digital bank N26 said it will provide a cryptocurrency trading service to its clients. As a matter of fact, Austria will be the pilot market for this rollout.
Planned Expansion
The German financial institution will provide its clients with access to cryptocurrencies by using the trading and custody infrastructure of cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda. N26 Crypto, the service, will launch in the coming weeks for the bank’s Austrian customers and will support 100 tokens at launch, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and XRP.
According to an interview with CNBC by N26’s Chief Product Officer, Gilles BianRosa, the bank’s crypto brokerage service lets customers “dip their toes into the water in a way that’s not frothy. Our users are extremely interested in crypto. That interest remains super high, even in a bear market.”
Over the following six months, N26 will spread the service to customers in additional markets, and it will ultimately provide a total of 194 tokens.
In only a few short months, leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen their values drop by more than half. Despite this, the bank went ahead and introduced the service at an even more advantageous period. The crypto market has been under a prolonged bear phase with major coins trading in the red.
The chase for the bitcoin bottom is still on since the digital asset fell below its $20,000 price level. Given that the bear market has not been long in the making, it stands to reason that the bull market isn’t here just yet. However, being able to pinpoint when the cryptocurrency has reached as low as it will go can help make smart investment choices and the previous bear trends can shine a light to how it might play out.
Previous Bitcoin Bear Markets
The most recent bitcoin bear markets point towards some important trends that may occur before a bitcoin bottom is established. The 2018 bear market and 2014 bear runs helped to shine a light on what to keep an eye on as the crypto winter rages on.
One of the very first things to look at is how long the previous bear markets had actually lasted. In the last two bears, it seems that the amount of days that passes before the market bottoms out is getting lower. 2014 saw a total of 407 days before a bitcoin bottom was established, while it was only 364 days in the 2018 bear market. Given this, it is possible to expect that the duration before the market bottom might be lower this time around but it also shows that the market is likely not there yet.
BTC bear market trends | Source: Arcane Research
To hit such figures, the market would need to reach December, which is likely when bitcoin would begin to reach its bottom. If history repeats itself, then what would follow would be a stretched-out period of unusually low volatility, which is when investors are presented with the best opportunity to purchase coins.
Another thing is the performance of the on-chain indicators as they are usually low around when bitcoin reaches its bottom. As reported by Bitcoinist, these on-chain metrics hit a long-term bottom, which could help point towards a bottom, or at least an approach to a bottom. The same was the case during the previous bear markets and the current levels align with those same levels.
BTC trending at $19,200 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Low volatility in bitcoin also points toward this. For example, back in 2014, the low volatility range lasted for 280 days, while 2018’s lasted for 130 days. It also follows the trend of a decline in the number of days required to reach a bottom. The current BTC low volatility has now lasted for around 121 days.
Now, these metrics is not an exact science since they are not the only factors that go into determining the end of a bear and the beginning of a bull market. The most important thing is perhaps the most unpredictable one, which is human sentiment. In the end, bitcoin’s price will respond to the supply and demand balance in the market.
Featured image from Analytics Insight, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
For the first time ever, the official Latin GRAMMY artwork will be gifted as a free NFT in partnership with OneOf
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Latin Recording Academy® announced that Mexican muralist Quetzal Fuerte has been selected as the official artist of the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®.
Approaching this year’s official Latin GRAMMY artwork with a fresh lens, Quetzal’s mural for The Latin Academy reflects his distinct signature style while merging a unique perspective showcasing the energy of Latin music through the use of colors. The mural is on display in Morelia, Mexico and a sister piece will soon be created at the GRAMMY Museum® in Los Angeles in November, in an effort to provide access to art and local enthusiasm for the upcoming Latin GRAMMYs. Quetzal’s work will be featured prominently on collateral materials and as an exclusive NFT before and during the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.
“I am grateful to The Latin Recording Academy for inviting me to join them in crossing a new frontier together through the creation of this mural in Morelia,” said Quetzal Fuerte. “Art is nourishment for the soul, whether it’s visual or through sound, and through this piece we have the opportunity to impact and transform the lives of those who see it here locally or in its digital form, planting seeds of thought and emotion that will hopefully inspire future creators.”
“The Latin Recording Academy is proud to continue its tradition of supporting emerging artists, like Quetzal, whose vision so brilliantly captures the essence of our 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “His murals and accompanying free NFT mark a series of firsts for us at The Latin Academy, as we bridge music and visual art to make both accessible to fans around the world.”
For the official artwork of the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® and accompanying mural, the artist shows a variety of musical instruments to illustrate the multifaced Latino experience through the juxtaposition of bright and dark colors.
In partnership with OneOf, the leading Web3 platform for music, lifestyle brands and sports, The Latin Recording Academy will host the first-ever NFT collection tied to The Latin GRAMMY Awards® with a series of drops celebrating Latin music through a collection of NFTs debuting with Quetzal’s artwork. The first NFT in the series is available free on OneOf’s website for Latin GRAMMY enthusiasts. Users that claim the free NFT will unlock airdrops of exclusive content from the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.
Quetzal Fuerte describes himself as an urban acupuncturist. Rather than needles, he uses a paintbrush to bring healing to the pressure points of cities, covering blank spaces with colorful, allusive art that depicts the highs and lows of modern life while providing residents with moments of respite.
ABOUT QUETZAL FUERTE:
After studying architecture, Quetzal Fuerte began his painting career in his hometown of Morelia, Mexico, which is also the site of his biggest work to date, a 72-meter behemoth titled “Fuerza del Trabajador.” Heir to the proud legacy of Mexican muralism, Fuerte also cites influence from farther afield and works in a variety of other media. To view his work click here and/or follow @Quetzal_Fuerte on Facebook and Instagram.
ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:
The Latin Recording Academy® is an international nonprofit dedicated to nurturing, celebrating, honoring and elevating Latin music and its creators. Established as the global authority on Latin music, the membership-based organization composed of music professionals, produces the annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®, The Biggest Night in Latin Music®, which honors excellence in the recording arts and sciences, in addition to providing educational and outreach programs for the music community through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.
ABOUT ONEOF:
Deeply committed to a sustainable blockchain future, OneOf is an NFT platform designed to create an environmentally sustainable, creator-and-fan-friendly experience. Built on multiple environmentally responsible proof-of-stake blockchain protocols including Tezos and Polygon, OneOf enables its artists, athletes and brand partners to mint NFTs with zero blockchain transaction fees. OneOf aims to bring the next 100 million non-crypto-native fans into Web3 by removing the technical frictions and allowing fans to pay for their NFTs with credit/debit cards as well as many top cryptocurrencies. Dedicated to charitable causes, OneOf offers partners using their platform the option to donate portions of their NFT proceeds to charities of their choice.
The festival will help shape global, regional and industry agendas in FinTech, including Web3, Digital/Crypto Assets, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), Green Finance, and more.
Commenting on the launch of D3, Minister of Economic Affairs, Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis, said, “the government is aiming to substantially grow the digital assets sector in The Bahamas and through this festival bring FinTech thought leaders, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts and people with a deep interest in this space to our shores.”
Executive Director of the Commission, Christina Rolle said, “The Commission is pleased to collaborate with the Government in hosting D3 Bahamas. The festival represents a proactive initiative by the Commission to lead the regulatory discussion about FinTech and to address solutions that will inform the future of FinTech and Web3, in The Bahamas and globally.”
D3 Bahamas is a week-long Fintech festival comprising five tracks:
Regulatory Showcase: Global regulators convene to share information, knowledge and experiences related to FinTech and to collaborate on the regulation of FinTech issues, trends and risks.
Venture Capital Forum: Active investors set the agenda for the year ahead and tackle the issues limiting the growth and adoption of FinTech and Web3, etc.
D3 Startup Battle: Scale-up Web3 tech companies from around the world compete for venture capital funding.
Bahamas Spotlight: Opportunities for Bahamian professionals from various sectors including law, accounting, real estate, tourism, sports and the arts to highlight the jurisdictions’ offerings and talent across a variety of sectors.
Dozens of networking/side events.
Finoverse is the official event organizer of D3 Bahamas. The firm has been organizing the Hong Kong FinTech Week since 2015. CEO and Co-Founder, Anthony Sar commented, “We are pleased to collaborate with the Government of The Bahamas and the Commission to expand our international FinTech expertise with D3 Bahamas. The event will focus on three global trends reshaping financial services today: digitalization, decentralization and disruption. As more global computing power has driven down computing costs, all-things digital are more possible than ever and decentralization will help ‘solve for trust’ the challenges that blockchain overcomes. This space is poised for continued disruption as the technology and teams that power tomorrow’s solutions with investment, competition and innovation come together at D3 to discuss what’s possible throughout the digital economy ecosystem.”
For more information about D3 Bahamas tickets and sponsorships, or to enter the D3 Startup Battle competition, please visit D3Bahamas.com.
