Walmart and GM pressure US to hide import data that could reveal slavery and child labor
The Associated Press (AP) reported on Tuesday that a coalition of major U.S. corporations, including Walmart and General Motors, is quietly pressuring the government to make certain import data confidential – a change that would make it much harder for journalists and campaigners to human rights to link imported goods to abusive labor practices overseas, including forced labor in China’s Xinjiang province and child labor in Africa.
Human rights lawyer Martina Vandenberg called the closed-door proposals “outrageous” and said American companies should be “ashamed that their response to this abuse is to end transparency.”
“Restricting access to this information will make it harder for the public to monitor a shipping industry that already operates largely in the shadows,” said Peter Klein, a professor at Columbia University. -Briton and leading analyst of global supply chains.
Essentially, the business leaders who make up the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee have proposed to “modernize” import/export procedures in a variety of ways, one of which would make “data collected from ship manifests”. ”
It would thwart the current practice of journalists using shipping manifests to determine where goods made or harvested with abusive labor practices were sent, a key tactic to pressure US companies to stop allowing the forced labor in their supply chains.
As the AP pointed out, this seems directly contrary to CBP’s commitment to “enhance visibility into global supply chains, support ethical sourcing practices, and level the playing field for consumers.” domestic American manufacturers”. Corporate public relations departments also assured American consumers that they wanted to clean their supply chains of forced labor and child labor.
The advisory board suggested that customs data privacy would protect US businesses from data theft, which has become “more common, more serious and more consequential.”
The AP noted that the committee also proposed rules that would require CBP to notify importers in advance when it suspects they have purchased goods produced by abusive labor practices, a seemingly reasonable request that could jeopardize whistleblowers, as abusive providers could be notified of complaints and investigations. .
Union activists complain that it is already extremely difficult to track down and prosecute abuse. Some seemingly clear-cut and high-profile lawsuits have been dismissed by judges because the evidence was not sufficiently watertight. On the other hand, importers complain that legal proceedings are extremely expensive and can take years to resolve.
The US Department of Labor at the end of September announcement new initiatives to crack down on forced and child labor, including new reports identifying some of the world’s most problematic regions.
US and international analysts believe that abusive labor practices have become widespread in recent years. The latest edition of the Department of Labor’s list of goods contaminated with child labor or forced labor added 32 more items to a list that already included 158 products from 77 countries.
One of the headlines in the fight against workplace abuse has been the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law (UFLPA), which came into force in June 2022. The UFLPA actually assumes that all products from China’s Xinjiang province, which the indigenous people call East Turkestan, are tainted by forced labor from Uyghur Muslims and from other oppressed minorities, challenging importers to prove otherwise.
Xinjiang is by no means the world’s only concern. Another is the alleged use of child labor in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to extract cobalt, a mineral in high demand for use in rechargeable batteries. Many of the approximately 40,000 children employed in cobalt mining in the DRC are said to be digging with their bare hands.
Another industry of great concern is acai berry harvest in Brazil. Acai berries, which have become one of the most popular “superfoods” for their pleasant taste and antioxidant qualities, grow near the tops of South American palm trees that can exceed 60 feet in height. Adults are too heavy to reach the fragile tops of these trees, so children are tasked with climbing their trunks and using saw blades to cut the berries.
This practice is just as dangerous as it sounds, especially since snakes and poisonous insects infest the dense forests, as well as many poisonous people. Poor local families are willing to risk their children for low wages in an almost completely unregulated industry to get the berries, even though the injury rate for tree climbers is horrendous, and repeatedly climbing trees can in stunts a child’s growth.
Many complaints have been filed against the gold mining industry in Zimbabwe for use of child laborand many mines are owned by Chinese companies that have been accused to seriously abuse local employees. Independent or ‘artisanal’ gold mining, which sees desperately poor families sending young children to pan for gold along riverbanks, is illegal in Zimbabwe, but the practice is so widespread that authorities cannot control it.
Latest photo emerges of Australian rugby star in Barcelona nightclub before falling 30ft to his death
A chilling final photo has emerged of an Australian rugby star enjoying a night out at a packed Spanish nightclub, just hours before he mysteriously fell 30ft to his death at the scene.
Liam Hampson, 24, was pictured in the background of a photo taken at Barcelona’s Sala Apolo music club just hours before he disappeared at 4.30am local time on Tuesday.
Hampson, who played for Australian rugby team Redcliffe Dolphins, was found dead on the floor of the nightclub – he had been there undetected for nearly 30 hours.
Now an image has emerged of Hampson, who had traveled to Europe with a group including National Rugby League players, smiling and wearing one of his favorite caps against the background of a photo of rugby player Jordan Riki kissing a woman on the cheek.
Hampson then separated from his friends when they left the nightclub in the early hours of Tuesday morning and he was reported missing.
A spokesman for the Mossos d’Esquadra regional police in Barcelona said Daily Mail Australia workers at the nightclub found Hampson’s “lifeless body” after he mysteriously fell 30ft.
“Officers began trying to identify the person and quickly established that he was an Australian national who had already been officially reported as missing,” he said.
“Everything indicates at this stage that the death was accidental and resulted from a fall of approximately 10 meters.”
Liam Hampson, 24, is pictured (right) at his night out at Spanish nightclub Sala Apolo – just hours before he disappeared at 4.30am on Tuesday
The rising rugby star is pictured with his mother Lorna Morton on Mother’s Day this year
Hampson, 24, had spent an evening at the Sala Apolo music club in Barcelona (pictured) just hours before disappearing at 4.30am local time on Tuesday
Hampson, who played for Australian rugby team Redcliffe Dolphins, was found dead on the floor of the nightclub – he had been there undetected for nearly 30 hours.
The officer could not confirm the circumstances of Hampson’s fall, whether from a window, a hallway or down the stairs, saying only that the height was approximately 30 feet.
“I can confirm that the body was found in an area that was part of the nightclub, but I cannot help at this stage with more information on exactly where it was found and if it is It was an area open to the public or a private space. ,’ he said.
Well-placed sources said they expected the autopsy to take place within the next few hours.
Autopsy results are not normally made public in Spain and, if so, will be sent directly to the court investigating Hampson’s death.
A spokeswoman for Apolo Sala declined to comment on Hampson’s death, saying they were instructed “to say nothing” by Mossos d’Esquadra regional police.
The spokeswoman said: ‘We can’t say anything. Mossos d’Esquadra told us we couldn’t say anything until they released an official statement.
When asked why it took over 30 hours to locate Hampson’s body, she replied: ‘The Mossos d’Esquadra are dealing with it, not us.
“We can’t say anything. The police will give you the information and tell you what happened.
“Until they say something, we can’t say anything.”
Liam Hampson was found dead on the floor by staff at Barcelona nightclub Sala Apolo (pictured). He reportedly fell from a height of 30 feet
The latest haunting image comes as new details emerged of the frantic 30-hour search to find Hampson as friends and family in Australia and Spain joined forces to locate the young man.
Within hours of Hampson’s “very unusual” disappearance, his sister Tiarna had posted on social media asking people in Barcelona to “watch out for Liam”.
She said the alarm was raised when he could not be located after the group left Sala Apolo early on Tuesday morning.
“He was last seen after leaving a nightclub with friends and then [they] got lost,” she wrote.
Friends from the trip to Europe also flocked online to share a missing person post, showing Hampson in his last known outfit – a cap, black shirt and beige shorts.
‘Could not be contacted and no one [has] I saw it for 24 hours,’ Riki posted on Instagram.
‘Any information would be greatly appreciated.’
Hampson’s sister Tiarna remained hopeful her brother was safe in a Facebook post on Wednesday
But the search ended tragically when Hampson’s body was found in the club.
Tributes poured in for Hampson as devastated loved ones confirmed the news of his death online.
“Waking up to the news that no one wants to hear, we are devastated to learn that Liam had an accident and sadly did not survive,” his father Brett posted on Facebook.
“We are heartbroken, to say the least. Liam had a heart of gold and was a much loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. Words cannot express our grief.
“We can’t thank his friends enough for being there with Liam to have the best time of his life and helping with the search for our boy. Our thoughts are with them.
Liam Hampson (right) in Paris watching Lionel Messi play football
Liam Hampson (right) was traveling around Europe with NRL star AJ Brimson (left) and other friends. Pictured, the couple enjoy the sights of Amsterdam
Just hours after making a desperate plea to find him, Tiarna penned a similar tribute.
“We are so broken,” she posted.
“Liam was the best brother I could ever ask for and made me a better person. We cannot express our sorrow.
“We cannot thank the boys he was traveling with enough for helping him in his search and making his last days the best of his life.
Liam Hampson (far right) with his Australian friends on the European trip. Police are treating his death as a tragic accident
“I will miss you so much, Liam.”
The family have asked for privacy as they come to terms with the heartbreaking loss.
Hampson and his group of friends have posted dozens of photos from their adventure-packed trips over the past month, including snaps from Paris, Ibiza, Amsterdam, Munich and Positano in Italy.
Hampson played hooker for the Redcliffe Dolphins and recently helped his side qualify for the Queensland Cup grand final, where they were narrowly beaten 16-10 by the Norths Devils.
The Dolphins will make their National Rugby League debut next season under coaching legend Wayne Bennett.
Hampson is not part of the club’s top team.
LIAM HAMPSON’S DISAPPEARANCE TIMELINE (BARCELONA TIME)
TUESDAY
12 p.m.: Honey Bunny + Bass Bunny begin their set at Sala Apolo
4:30 a.m.: Liam Hampson is last seen at the bar wearing a black t-shirt, light colored shorts and a baseball cap
5am: Honey Bunny + Bass Bunny end their concert
7 p.m.: Open doors for the Lost Paradise concert
7:45 p.m.: Obsidian Kingdom opens the musical show
9 p.m.: Paradise Lost begins their set. The time the set ended is unclear.
WEDNESDAY
Around 12 p.m.: Sala Apolo staff find Hampson’s body on the floor in part of the nightclub
How should I react when he ignores me in my own house?
DEAR MISS MANNERS: My husband never had a good relationship with his parents, but he is a devoted son, who regularly visits his father to provide for his needs.
His dad is a widower and my husband has helped bring him closer to us so he can better support him as he gets older.
I am writing to ask you how to act with my father-in-law during his visits. We invite him to dinner from time to time, especially for the holidays, because it would be mean to ignore him. I always take care to prepare foods that I know he can eat with his medical considerations.
When he comes to our house, he only speaks to my husband, ignoring my daughters and me. When I offer him something to drink, he responds by saying, “No. If I want something, I’ll tell you. During the meal, he eats in silence, except to tell me what he doesn’t like about his food, or to say “Take me this” or “Take me that”.
When my husband took him aside to ask him to show him basic courtesy to his wife with a “please” or a “thank you”, my stepfather said he was an old man and that he didn’t need to say those things.
How am I supposed to respond? Usually I just smile and go back to meal prepping. I know that as a hostess I have to make guests feel comfortable in my home, but I think there’s a difference between being a hostess and being treated like a servant. in the old days.
SWEET READER: Your father-in-law’s behavior is inexcusable, an adjective that may seem insufficient to the many citizens alive today for whom rage is part sport and part occupation.
For Miss Manners, it captures the chilling contempt her behavior deserves – while leaving room for the wisdom that you have obligations that limit your response.
The model for your own behavior in this case is your husband’s: acting in service, which no one has ever confused with having a good time. Do what you must to protect others from your stepfather’s bad behavior. Keep your own responses to the icy minimum required of politeness. And temper your temper by hoping your husband would do the same for you, if the positions were reversed.
DEAR MISS MANNERS: Is it okay to finish phone business while sitting in the aisle of a friend or client? Or should people park in a parking lot or on the side of a quiet road to finish?
SWEET READER: One of the purposes of greeting at the front door is to establish for all parties that a new set of etiquette rules are now in effect: those of guest and host, of co-worker and co-worker, of customer and salesperson. Within reason, everyone is supposed to be invisible before this exchange – meaning there’s no ban on stopping in the aisle to check their lipstick, make sure you are at the right house or end a phone call.
There are limits. Miss Manners should not be understood to condone blocking the aisle, picking flowers or falling into the pool.
(Please send questions to Miss Manners at her website, www.missmanners.com; to her email, [email protected]; or by mail to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City , MO 64106 .)
Elon Musk believes that Twitter will cost him “too expensive” but praises its “incredible potential” – RT in French
Elon Musk, who is to acquire Twitter, said the purchase was “too expensive”, but that the social network’s long-term potential would offset its current value. The purchase is expected to close at the end of October 2022.
Elon Musk thinks he’ll pay ‘too much’ for Twitter but continues to believe in the long-term potential of the social network he’s supposed to buy by the end of the month for $44 billion if he wants avoid an unprecedented trial. Asked on October 19 about the situation with Twitter, he said he was “enthusiastic”, because it is a product he “knows incredibly well”. The multi-billionaire was answering questions from financial analysts at the quarterly earnings conference for Tesla, his electric vehicle company.
Twitter “is a long languishing asset but has incredible potential,” he said. “It’s clear that other investors and I will obviously pay way too much at this point, but the potential [de la plateforme] is much higher than its current value.
In electronic trading after the closing of the New York Stock Exchange, the action of the San Francisco group took 1.49%, to 52.60 dollars – a value even lower than the price offered by Elon Musk in the spring (54.20 dollars).
Musk and Twitter have until October 28 to close the deal
On October 18, analysts also asked the richest man in the world if he planned to bring together his various companies (Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink…) and Twitter under a single brand, like Berkshire. Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s holding company.
“I’m not sure there are synergies,” replied Elon Musk. “I am not an investor. I am an engineer, a specialist in industrial production and technologies. I work in product design and development. I don’t see a clear way to bring them together under one entity, not at this stage anyway.”
The whimsical leader had made an acquisition offer reluctantly accepted by Twitter at the end of April, before seeking to extract himself from it unilaterally at the beginning of July, accusing the company of having lied to him. The social network filed a complaint and Elon Musk finally assured at the beginning of the month that the transaction was really going to take place, ten days before the start of the trial. The judge adjourned the proceedings and gave both parties until October 28 to complete the transaction.
China ‘hoards more oil’ as Biden drains SPR
During the Wednesday broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) said that while President Joe Biden has drained the strategic oil reserve to its lowest level in nearly 40 years, “China is accumulating more oil. ”
Rodgers said, “It’s just outrageous what President Biden is doing right now with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It is now at the lowest level since 1984. And meanwhile, China is hoarding more oil. They now have the largest oil reserve. It does not mean anything. And we are anxious for election day. We very much want the Republicans to get a majority in the House so that we can unleash American energy, so that we can send a strong signal that we want more oil and natural gas production in the United States of America . We want to build more refineries. We want to export LNG to our allies around the world. But we also want to send a strong signal to the investment community that they need to fund, they need to invest in US oil and natural gas. It is so essential for our national security, for our economy. The foundation of our economy is energy. And I can’t overstate how important it is for us to unleash American energy, to invest in energy infrastructure, more pipelines, hydro, nuclear, clean coal. We have abundant energy resources in the United States. It’s fundamental to our way of life, our leadership, and Republicans are ready to move this agenda forward.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
AMANDA PLATELL: Say what you love about Meghan Markle, and I did, but I salute this PR masterclass
As a former spin doctor, who once coached top politicians to shape their image for maximum public effect, I am simply in awe.
Meghan’s latest video, released alongside an intriguing interview in Variety magazine yesterday, shows she’s a true PR pro. What operator: what a phenomenon!
She tells the world she’s now “done” with acting – quickly adding “never say never”, of course – but don’t believe it. Meghan is playing her best role ever – and her fans seem to love her. That said, given that her previous claim to theatrical stardom was a leggy role on a mundane American legal soap opera, the bar was pretty low to begin with.
In her new video accompanying the interview, the Duchess of Sussex shows herself mistress of the pink eye, of seductive empathy, of kindness, of the virtues of a wife, of brotherhood.
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle stars in VARIETY’s latest cover, released yesterday
Meghan Markle, pictured with Her Majesty, is said to have decided to re-record the interview because it was first done before the Queen’s death and she wanted to pay tribute to her
VARIETY COVER: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is pictured
Wow, she looks fabulous in one very expensive designer outfit after another – a Jason Wu dress that is said to cost £4,600, a Carolina Herrera number at £2,700 and a Galvin dress at £1,395 – all while reminding us that, in many ways, she’s just a regular mom who loves burgers and cookies.
Life is short and we only have this moment, she reveals – but that shouldn’t stop us from empowering all women and destroying ‘archetypes’ (I think she means stereotypes) that hold us back. She asserts that love is all that matters: “love of partner, love of self, love of community and family”.
At that moment, I confess that I suffocated. Family! It comes from a woman who hasn’t seen her own father in years: the now frail, but still loving father who funded her expensive education and never met her children or her husband.
All of Meghan’s half-siblings have apparently been sent to Siberia – and Harry has practically drifted away from his own family since he met her. Note, by the way, that “love of self” comes before “love of family”…self-love is what matters most to Meghan, I guess.
Yet I digress. The girl is simply attractive. After accompanying the late Queen to just one solo public event in 2018, she now claims to be ‘proud’ of the ‘warmth’ of the deep relationship she shared with Her Majesty and ‘having been able to spend time with her and get to know her’.
Well, as the Queen herself once said, “recollections may vary” in this regard. But Meghan brilliantly sold the tale to her millions of followers that she and the late Queen were close. And what royal would now dare to contradict her publicly?
Meghan took part in a glamorous photo and video shoot for the magazine where she wore a £4,657 Jason Wu dress and other expensive outfits
With boundless modesty, Meghan even says she would be happy to coach an actress to play her in the future, hoping that this starlet would embody – and here Meghan apparently refers to herself in the third person – “the sweetness, playfulness and laughter”. . Certainly, all are on display in this latest brilliantly effective stunt.
Yet, as the syrupy interviewer also dares to suggest: “Meghan has been described as many things: dishonest, calculating, determined, relatable, even like Diana.” And all of those traits are on display too, if you look closely enough.
I, who have been one of Meghan’s fiercest critics, salute her for this masterful PR transformation – and her ruthless dismissal of her critics. No one should ever underestimate this woman again. Harry, for his part, is unseen, written out of script apart from coy references to “my husband.”
This interview and video should be furthered in media studies courses at universities around the world. Meghan has a thing or two to teach any spin doctor…even me.
Takeaways from the Nets’ ugly season-opening loss – Orange County Register
Kevin Durant said he wanted to “beat the snot” of the New Orleans Pelicans in the season opener.
It was the Pelicans who beat and the Nets who left boogers all over their house.
The Nets walked out of Barclays Center beaten, bruised and with their tails between their legs after taking a knock on opening night. They never led, only kept up the momentum once – when they cut the deficit going into half-time – and trailed to 26 in their 130-108 loss against the Pelicans on Wednesday.
“They beat us in every category tonight,” head coach Steve Nash said after the game. “It’s really about the level of competition and how elevated it is now that the season is here, and it was a great kind of wake-up call of what the norm is.”
There’s a lot to take away from a game in which the Nets (0-1) lost, as Nash said, in every category. For starters, they don’t have the size to really compete with bigger teams, as evidenced by the Pelicans’ 22-board advantage in rebounding margin and huge 36-4 disparity in second-chance points. .
Nets general manager Sean Marks opted out of tackling a heavyweight big man this past offseason to give the Nets the size they lost when Andre Drummond signed with the Chicago Bulls. While the Knicks had signed seven-footer Isaiah Hartenstein – who filled his first game well against Grizzlies bruiser Steven Adams while Mitchell Robinson was in trouble – the Nets started Nic Claxton and brought out the big man sophomore Day’Ron Sharpe off the bench.
It did not work.
Jonas Valanciunas is one of the strongest centers in all of basketball, and Williamson’s size and strength precede his name. The Pelicans eventually outscored the Nets, 61-39, a margin equivalent to the 22-point deficit in the final score.
“[We’ve got to] box, put a body on people, don’t let them get into our paint on defense,” Durant explained after the game. “You let a team into your paint, you let your guys on the perimeter, now they’re crashing for the glass so we have to keep the ball out of the paint. [If] they’re shooting at us, so their team has no choice but to come back in defense instead of crashing, so we just have to keep the teams out of the paint.
The Nets don’t seem to have a satisfying answer to what they can do differently in future matchups against other big teams, because boxing doesn’t always work when the opponent is downright stronger. These bad matchups are going to happen often given the Eastern Conference landscape: The Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Cavaliers are each bigger than the Nets, and each of those teams plans to stand between their championship hopefuls.
Aside from the rebounding disparity, there’s been a distinct drop in effort — like in the Pelicans, the Nets worked hard all night. It was more or less the same as last season and the season before, where the Nets wouldn’t bring the fight until an opponent punched them in the mouth.
The Pelicans, more specifically, headbutt the Nets’ square in the nose. Their efforts were reflected in all categories: more assists, fewer turnovers; better offensive flow, more defensive intensity.
“It’s a grown men’s league and the most physical team wins, and New Orleans came with the intention of showing us why they’re going to be chasing championships in the next few years,” said Kyrie Irving after the game. “They have a good base with Brandon Ingram and Zion [Williamson] then add a defensive-minded player like Herbert [Jones] and [then] CJ McCollum and they all clicked tonight. You only see the dashboard breakdown. They did everything.
Which brings us to the worst moment of the night: unfortunately, it was Ben Simmons.
Simmons fouled out after just 23 minutes and had just four points, five rebounds and five assists. He didn’t look like the player the Nets envisioned as a powerhouse on both offense and defense. Instead, that motor sputtered and the nets failed.
Simmons, of course, was playing his first official regular season game in over a year after sitting out the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to mental health issues and a necessitating lower back injury. off-season surgery. He, his teammates and the organization are optimistic about a season where, like fine wine, he will gradually improve as the season progresses.
“It takes time. Having had back surgery and being out of the game for a year, there are little things your mind might tell you to go do something, but your body doesn’t want to go do that” , he said after the game “But it’s the habits, it’s something I just have to keep focusing on and being aggressive regardless of the result.”
From now on, time is on the Nets’ side. It was just Game 1 of 82, and the Nets missed two key players — sharpshooters Joe Harris (foot pain) and Seth Curry (ankle surgery rehabilitation) — as well as a wild card. in the rehabilitation of striker TJ Warren (foot injury rehabilitation).
The loss – the lopsided nature of their defeat, that is – serves as a reminder that this season will not be a walk in the park. The Nets have all the talent on paper, but it will take a year of games to build the chemistry and cohesion needed to beat the league’s elite.
It’s possible, as long as they don’t fracture from the inside during the hard times.
