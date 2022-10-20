News
WATCH SUNDAY: Governor Gavin Newsom and challenger state senator Brian Dahle face off in single debate ahead of election
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom and Republican challenger Brian Dahle are preparing for their one and only gubernatorial debate ahead of Election Day Nov. 8.
Sunday’s event, which will air live on KQED.org at 1 p.m., will be moderated by their senior political editor Scott Shafer and political correspondent Marisa Lagos. According to KQED, moderators will interview applicants in a conversational format with no strict time limit for responses.
The debate comes at a time when many believe Newsom is running away in the race for governor after finishing nearly 40 points ahead of Dahle in the June primary. The incumbent also conducted public polls throughout the summer.
TikTok Influencer, Ava Louise, Claims Kanye West Had A S-xual Relationship With The Late Virgil Abloh
Tends out Kanye West is not the only person that can make wild allegations about people. A TikTok influencer Ava Louise in a recent interview disclosed that Ye and late American fashion designer Virgil Abloh had a more s-xual relationship than the casual one they presented to the public.
Kanye West and the late Abloh had an enviable bond well known to the public. Although they made many public appearances they never shared an intimate moment at least in public. But Louise says, she is confident Ye is bis-xual and Abloh was his partner. According to her, the information is from a fellow fashion icon and hence is reliable. Abloh served as Ye’s creative director for years before his fame.
Looking at Kanye West and how he accuses people of stuff with little or no evidence, it is difficult to predict how he will react to Louise practically calling him bis-xual. The internet as always is going crazy over Louise’s accusations.
Via Media Take Out:
A popular fashion blogger on TikTok is making some pretty explosive claims, about the nature of the relationship between Virgil Abloh and Kanye West. The blogger is claiming that Kanye and Virgil were down low lovers, Media Take Out has learned.
We have not been able to independently verify the blogger’s claims, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from running WILD with the allegations made on the popular podcast Hollywood Fix.
Ava Louise, a Tiktoker who became internet-famous in 2020, after the college stu
The TikToker did not specify when she believes the two men were intimate. But she believes that their intimacy was the source of friction in the pair’s business working relationship.
Virgil started his fashion career working with Kanye. The two eventually separated, after Ye fired Virgil. And Abloh went on to become one of the most renowned fashion designers in the world.
Abloh died last year, after a long battle with cancer.
dent licked a toilet seat as part of an ill-conceived viral challenge. Around the same time, an old song she recorded went viral on TikTok, further catapulting Louise to influencer status.
Over the past 2 years, Media Take Out confirmed that Ava has managed to twist her TikTok fame into becoming a pretty respected fashion industry blogger.
Yesterday she gave an interview, and she dropped some explosive claims. According to her, one of her friends in the fashion industry is claiming that Kanye and Virgil were more than just friends.
It appears Ye would be dragging Louise’s a** either on his new social media platform Parler or to court soon and we can’t wait!
Here is Ava Louise letting the world know YE exchanged fluids with the late Virgil Abloh:
The post TikTok Influencer, Ava Louise, Claims Kanye West Had A S-xual Relationship With The Late Virgil Abloh appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
‘They beat us in every category’: Takeaways from the Nets’ ugly season-opening loss
Kevin Durant said he wanted to “beat the snot out of” the New Orleans Pelicans in the season opener.
It was the Pelicans who did the beating and the Nets who left boogers all over their home floor.
The Nets walked out of Barclays Center battered, bruised and with their tails between their legs after taking a thumping on opening night. They never led, only held the momentum once — when cutting into the deficit entering halftime — and trailed by as many as 26 in their 130-108 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday.
“They beat us in every category tonight,” head coach Steve Nash said after the game. “It’s really about the competition level and raising it now that the season’s here, and that was a great kind of warning shot of what the standard is.”
There’s a lot to take away from a game the Nets (0-1) lost in, as Nash said, every category. For starters, they don’t have the size to truly compete with bigger teams, as evidenced by the Pelicans’ 22-board advantage in the rebound margin and the whopping 36-4 disparity in second-chance points.
Nets general manager Sean Marks chose not to go after a lumbering big man this past offseason to give the Nets the size they lost when Andre Drummond signed with the Chicago Bulls. While the Knicks had signed seven-footer Isaiah Hartenstein — who filled in nicely in his opener against Grizzlies’ bruiser Steven Adams while Mitchell Robinson was in foul trouble — the Nets started Nic Claxton and brought second-year big man Day’Ron Sharpe off the bench.
It didn’t work.
Jonas Valanciunas is one of the strongest centers in all of basketball, and ‘ Williamson’s size and strength precedes his name. The Pelicans ultimately out-rebounded the Nets, 61-39, a margin equivalent to the 22-point deficit in the final score.
“[We’ve got to] box out, put a body on people, not let them get in our paint on defense,” Durant explained after the game. “You let a team get in your paint, you leave your guys on the perimeter, now they’re crashing for the glass, so we’ve got to keep the ball out the paint. [If] they’re shooting over us, then their team’s got no choice but to get back on defense instead of crashing, so we’ve just got to keep teams out of the paint.”
The Nets don’t appear to have a satisfactory answer for what they can do differently in future matchups against other big teams, because boxing out doesn’t always work when the opponent is flat-out stronger. Those mis-matchups are going to come often given the landscape of the Eastern Conference: the Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Cavaliers are each bigger than the Nets, and each of those teams project to stand in-between their championship hopes.
Aside from the rebounding disparity, there was a clear drop-off in effort — as in the Pelicans flat-out outworked the Nets all night long. It was more of the same from last season, and the season prior, where the Nets wouldn’t bring the fight until an opponent punched them in the mouth.
The Pelicans, more accurately, headbutt the Nets square in the nose. Their effort reflected in every category: more assists, fewer turnovers; better offensive flow, more defensive intensity.
“This is a grown man’s league and the most physical team wins, and New Orleans came in with intent to show us why they’re going to be in the hunt for championships in the next few years,” Kyrie Irving said postgame. “They have a good foundation with Brandon Ingram and Zion [Williamson] and then add in a defensive-minded player like Herbert [Jones] and [then] CJ McCollum and they all were clicking tonight. You see just the spread out of the scoreboard. They did everything.”
Which brings us to the worst part of the night: unfortunately, it was Ben Simmons.
Simmons fouled out after just 23 minutes and totaled only four points, five rebounds and five assists. He did not look like the player the Nets envision as the engine both on offense and defense. Instead, that engine sputtered and the Nets broke down.
Simmons, of course, was playing in his first official regular season game in over a year after sitting out the entire 2021-22 NBA season citing mental health issues and a lower back injury that required offseason surgery. He, his teammates and the organization are bullish on a season where, like fine wine, he will gradually improve as the season progresses..
“It takes time. Having back surgery and being away from the game for a year, there’s little things that your mind might tell you to go do something, but your body’s not wanting to go do that,” he said postgame. “But those are the habits, that’s something that I just need to continue to focus on and be aggressive regardless of the result.”
As of now, time is on the Nets’ side. This was only Game 1 of 82, and the Nets missed two key players — sharpshooters Joe Harris (foot soreness) and Seth Curry (ankle surgery rehab) — as well as a wild card in rehabbing forward T.J. Warren (foot injury rehab).
The loss — the lopsided nature of their defeat, that is — is a reminder that this season won’t be a walk in the park. The Nets have all the talent on paper, but it’s going to take a year’s worth of games to build the chemistry and cohesion needed to beat the league’s elite.
It’s possible, as long as they don’t fracture from within during the rough stretches.
How to reduce the impact of rising consumer prices due to inflation
Pictures of Cavan | cavan | Getty Images
Inflation is forcing US households to spend $445 more per month on the same items than they did a year ago, according to an estimate from Moody’s Analytics.
Consumer prices jumped 8.2% in September from the same month in 2021, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday. That rate is down from 9.1% in June, which marked the recent high, but is still near the highest levels since the early 1980s.
The wages of many workers have not kept pace with inflation, which means they have lost purchasing power. Hourly wages fell 3%, on average, in the year through September after adjusting for inflation, according to the bureau.
However, the impact of inflation on household portfolios is not uniform. Your personal inflation rate depends on the types of goods and services you buy and other factors such as geography.
Either way, it’s been a “tough time” for all households, said Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist at Moody’s.
“Inflation affects people very, very differently,” Sweet said. “But everyone is feeling the effect.”
Moody’s estimate of the dollar’s impact on inflation analyzes September’s annual inflation rate and typical household spending as depicted by the Consumer Expenditure Survey.
There is “no magic bullet” to save money
Households can take some steps to lessen the impact – and most are unlikely to feel well, financial advisers say.
“There’s no silver bullet,” said Joseph Bert, a certified financial planner who is president and CEO of Certified Financial Group. The company, based in Altamonte Springs, Fla., ranked No. 95 on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list.
“It’s all those little decisions that add up at the end of the month,” Bert said.
First, it’s critical to separate fixed spending from discretionary spending, said Madeline Maloon, a financial adviser at San Ramon, Calif.-based California Financial Advisors, which ranked No. 27 on CNBC’s FA 100 list.
Fixed expenses are expenses for essentials such as a mortgage, rent, food, transportation costs and insurance, for example. Discretionary costs include expenses, for example, for dining out or vacations – things people appreciate but don’t necessarily need.
There’s often less flexibility to cut fixed expenses, which means non-essential spending is the budget area where households are likely to have to make cuts if they want to save money, Maloon said.
Households may need to ask questions, Maloon added, such as: Is that new car necessary? Can I buy a used car or a cheaper model instead? Is a home remodel essential or something that can be put on hold and re-evaluated at another time?
Americans may also consider substitutions: traveling somewhere closer to home instead of a more expensive vacation destination farther away, or staying in cheaper accommodation, for example. Or maybe get a haircut every eight to ten weeks instead of every six.
They can also reassess monthly subscriptions — to clothing and streaming services, for example — which can often serve as “money leakers,” Maloon said. Some may be lightly used but still suck money from your account every month.
“If you continue to live the same lifestyle, you pay more for it,” Bert said.
Every buying decision usually has an alternative, and people trying to save money can seek out a cheaper option whenever possible, Bert said.
There are also ways for households to save money on their fixed expenses. Compared to groceries, consumers can stock up on basics, shop with a list of foods, compare stores to find the best deals, and change what they eat, for example.
Consumers who commute to work and spend a lot on gas, for example, may be able to cut their transportation budget by using a price-tracking service, paying cash, being more strategic about driving times, and by signing up for loyalty programs.
It’s important, Bert said, that people avoid funding higher costs with a credit card or through a withdrawal or loan from a retirement plan.
“It’s the worst thing you can do,” he added. “You are going to pay a huge price for this in the years to come.”
Lil Baby Denies Paying $16K To Sleep With P-rn Star Ms. London
Lil Baby all this while has denied allegations of paying $16K to popular porn star Ms. London for s-x. The rapper in a recent interview rather has a confusing confession that got us believing Ms. London’s claims.
The ‘Drip Too Hard’ rapper in a recent interview denied the claims as always but with a twist this time. Lil Baby claims he pays girls after s-x so they leave but not before s-x. And we are a bit puzzled. Because sh-t is the same thing Ms. London has been saying all these years that he paid her for s-x. Who cares if it is before or after the s-x? Unless it is an online market or OnlyFans, no one pays before buying stuff though.
Ms. London shared her affair with the rapper on Twitter back in 2020 out of excitement and described how good the rapper’s d-ck was. Lil Baby denied the affair vehemently claiming Ms. London was using his name for clout.
Via Media Take Out:
Lil Baby flat out denied reports that he once paid a porn star $16,000 to spend the night with him.
“Man that is so untrue. So untrue. I never paid anybody $16,000 to do nothing. Ever,” he said when asked by The Breakfast Club hosts. He did confessed to tricking with women.
“I ain’t doing that, I’m not taking you shopping, I’m not one of those types of guys,” Lil Baby said. “I pay you to leave.”
Ms. London started the rumors after an Instagram Live where she spilled the alleged tea.
“I’m legit about to talk sh-t all night,” she said. “The best d-ck I ever had came from a millionaire who didn’t say more than two full sentences to me. He literally beat me to the mattress soon as I got in the room. Not dropping no names, but Jayda not leaving this man ever.”
Ms. London claimed she has receipts.
Isn’t Lil Baby‘s recent admission confirms of what Ms. London has been saying for years?
This is the interview of Lil Baby denying dropping $16K to have s-x with Ms. London:
The post Lil Baby Denies Paying $16K To Sleep With P-rn Star Ms. London appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Cam Reddish shines in season opener, scores 23 points after getting extended minutes
MEMPHIS — Cam Reddish got a surprise chance at the rotation and took full advantage.
The young wing not only scored 22 points in just 28 minutes of Wednesday’s defeat to the Grizzlies, he nailed a game-tying trey to send the game into OT.
“Let me say it like this: I know what I can do,” Reddish said, “I wanted to make sure I still got it.”
Acquired last season for a first-round pick, Reddish’s minutes were a hot topic during training camp because there was no path to playing time. It was no secret Tom Thibodeau favored Quentin Grimes’ defensive prowess, and the Knicks couldn’t agree on an extension for Reddish before Monday’s deadline.
But Grimes’ sore foot was more of an issue than the Knicks hoped. For the first time Wednesday, Thibodeau acknowledged a setback after Grimes logged 16 scoreless minutes in last week’s preseason finale.
Grimes said soreness returned over the weekend.
“I think I wasn’t really supposed to come back that early but it started feeling really good,” Grimes said. “I practiced two times before that and it was pain-free. And after the game it kind of flared up again and we’re being more cautious with it.”
Grimes said tests ruled out a fracture but showed inflammation and they’re managing the injury so it doesn’t turn into “something like” plantar fasciitis.
“They said it was kind of an overuse thing,” Grimes said. “Just being in the gym a lot. Coming back at night, going back to Houston [in the summer], working on it and working on it. Then Thibs had us in the [gym] for sure, working out. Overusing it, for sure. It was an overuse thing really.”
Reddish struggled in preseason amid Grimes’ absence, shooting just 21.4 % over four games while averaging 4.3 points in 15.3 minutes.
The season opener was a different story.
“Just getting more comfortable, get with my teammates, my teammates encouraging me throughout the game, Julius [Randle] telling me to be aggressive. That goes a long way,” Reddish said. Obviously, being traded mid-year is tough. New group of guys, new plays, new everything. Just trying to find my way, be aggressive, be assertive. I’m trying to make the right play.”
MITCH’S FOUL TROUBLE
Starting center Mitchell Robinson managed just 13 minutes in Memphis because he racked up fouls at an alarming rate.
“I got to be better,” he said. “Minor setback. I’m going to take full responsibility on that one.”
Newcomer Isaiah Hartenstein played well with the majority of time at center, contributing 16 points and eight boards in 40 minutes.
“I’m always going to play hard,” Hartenstein said. “That’s what I thought I brought to the game.”
Soaring inflation triggers nationwide strike in France — RT World News
A nationwide strike in France on Tuesday saw trains canceled and schools closed as unions demand higher wages for workers amid soaring inflation and an energy crisis.
According to one of the main trade unions in the country, the CGT, the demonstrators are calling for “an increase in wages, pensions and social minima, and the improvement of living and study conditions.”
The CGT said in a statement that today’s industrial action is an extension of the weeks-long refinery strike that has closed service stations across the country. The union accused the management of the oil giants – Total and Exxon in particular – of “make huge profits” while ignoring the demands of employees affected by the cost of living crisis.
As the protest movement gains momentum not just in the energy industry but across “the public and private sectors,” the union said the time had come to “employees, retirees, unemployed and young people” join the industrial action.
France’s inflation rate is currently above 6%, while almost all of the country’s industrial sectors have seen a decline in activity due to the emerging energy crisis, exacerbated by anti-Russian sanctions and the strong decline in Russian energy supplies.
The strike, which is supported by several major unions, has caused massive disruption. SNCF, the national railway company, issued a warning that traffic would be disrupted “on multiple lines.”
The Eurostar rail service has announced that it has to cancel some trains between London and Paris due to the work stoppage.
Maritime transport could also be impacted, with several ports and docks announcing on Tuesday that they would stop operating for several hours.
The strike has forced some schools to close as early official figures from the Education Ministry show around 6% of teachers are taking part in the action. The number is particularly high in vocational high schools, where the participation rate is nearly 23%.
Several cities, including Paris, Bordeaux and Rennes, saw thousands of people take part in various rallies, with more demonstrations planned for the afternoon.
Meanwhile, one of the country’s ministers, commenting on Tuesday’s strike, accused its participants of not adhering to the “culture of dialogue”.
“I understand that a number of employees are expressing expectations of improved purchasing power. But I tell them that in Europe, we are the government that has most protected its inhabitants against inflation. Christophe Bechu, the Minister for Ecological Transition, told Europe 1.
The official pointed out that the strikes further aggravated an already rather difficult situation due to “the war in Ukraine” and the broader economic situation.
