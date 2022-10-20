Connect with us

Watchdog barks at feds for tightening health standards for working dogs

October 20, 2022
The Government Accountability Office this week warned federal agencies that they need better standards in place to ensure the health and well-being of the more than 5,100 working dogs that serve the government.

The GAO is known as the congressional watchdog that helps legislators oversee the operation of federal programs. In a report released Wednesday, the GAO said government departments and agencies need to take better care of the animals that help officials detect explosives and narcotics, locate missing persons and aid in search and rescue efforts. .

The report says standards to prevent abuse and neglect of these dogs are lacking in several departments, as are standards to allow them adequate rest periods during the day.

THE BOSS, UKRAINE’S BOSS SNUFFING DOG BECAME A HERO, SYMBOL OF HOPE

US Border Patrol officers use a dog to check for drugs at a checkpoint outside Laredo, Texas. (Reuters/Rick Wilking)

“[A]about half of federally run programs do not address abuse and neglect or rest and work time requirements in their policies,” the GAO said. “Similarly, about half of contractor-run programs do not address abuse and neglect. or how to handle decisions to retire or euthanize working dogs in their contract documents.”

The Department of Homeland Security, with nearly 3,000 working dogs, is by far the largest employer of animals used to detect drugs and explosives. But many programs under DHS, including some run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, don’t have standards in place to prevent abuse and neglect of their dogs.

The Department of Defense is the second-largest employer of working dogs with nearly 1,800, but the GAO found that the Air Force, Marine Corps and Special Operations Command also do not have policies in place. regarding abuse and neglect.

DOGS IN BOMB DETECTION HARNESS HELPS NYPD PATROL THROUGH CITY

Bomb-Sniffing Dog Corporal Ace Searches For Explosives Near A U.s. Marine While On Patrol In Afghanistan, January 26, 2010.

Bomb-sniffing dog Corporal Ace searches for explosives near a U.S. Marine while on patrol in Afghanistan, January 26, 2010.
(AFP Photo/Christophe Simon/AFP via Getty Images)

More than half of federal programs that use dogs do not have policies in place regarding rest and length of service. The Air Force, Navy, and Special Operations Command were among the DOD service branches that did not have these policies in place.

Under DHS, the Secret Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and parts of Customs and Border Protection also do not have rest and length of service policies in place.

The GAO has developed 18 standards that should be in place to ensure safe and healthy work environments for dogs used by the federal government, including standards for food and water, medical care, grooming, to sanitation and exercise.

Every federal agency that uses dogs has food and water standards in place, except the Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement.

US ARMY RATED ‘LOW’ FOR FIRST TIME: HERITAGE FOUNDATION REPORT

Army Spc. David Sheriff Of The 25Th Infantry Division Plays With Dagmar, A Military Working Dog, At Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 29, 2020. (Us Army/Cover Images)

Army Spc. David Sheriff of the 25th Infantry Division plays with Dagmar, a military working dog, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, May 29, 2020. (US Army/Cover Images)

The report is the result of more than two years of GAO work and has led to a general recommendation that every agency that uses dogs adopt standards in the 18 areas outlined in the report. The survey ended in February 2022, and several agencies have since said they will adopt these standards or have already taken steps to do so.

The GAO also recommended that the State Department direct on-site officials to ensure these standards remain in place when working dogs are loaned to foreign governments and foreign organizations, such as embassy security.

The report follows a handful of examples over the past decade that indicate conditions for working dogs need to be improved. In 2019, for example, the State Department’s Office of Inspector General reported “serious animal welfare concerns for working dogs” used in counterterrorism efforts.

“The Inspector General found that dogs provided to at least one foreign government did not receive proper medical care and in some cases the dogs were dangerously underweight,” the GAO said. “The Inspector General has also reported the death of at least one dog from heat stroke.”

Pete Kasperowicz is a political editor at Fox News Digital.

News

'He's still flying': WR DeSean Jackson hoping to give Ravens offense a spark in 15th season

October 20, 2022

‘He’s Still Flying’: Wr Desean Jackson Hoping To Give Ravens Offense A Spark In 15Th Season
When the Ravens signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson to the practice squad Tuesday, one question came to mind: Does the 15-year veteran still have the eye-popping speed that made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection?

After Wednesday’s practice, Lamar Jackson had an answer.

“He’s still flying,” the Ravens’ star quarterback said of his new wide receiver, who took the field for the first time in Baltimore wearing a No. 15 jersey and a pair of Dior cleats. “Even though it’s Year 15 for him, it looks like Year One.”

Without second-year pro Rashod Bateman, who returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a foot injury in Week 4, Baltimore’s wideouts totaled just 45 yards in Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the New York Giants. DeSean Jackson is hoping to bring a spark to a receivers room that has combined for 42 catches and 587 yards this season, the third fewest in the NFL.

“Whatever they asked me [to do], and whenever [my number] is called on, I’m just going to do everything I can to get ready,” he said.

For the first time in 14 years, Jackson said he could sit back and enjoy life without worrying about offseason training activities or training camp. But as he watched the NFL season progress, the 35-year-old felt he could still contribute.

When Jackson was asked what he could bring to the Ravens, he quickly responded: “The tape speaks for itself.”

Throughout Jackson’s career with five teams, including eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and three with the Washington Commanders, he was known for being a big-play threat, using his speed to run past defenders with ease.

In 14 seasons, Jackson has 632 catches for 11,110 yards and 58 touchdowns while topping 1,000 receiving yards in 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

The speedy receiver, who turns 36 on Dec. 1, had 20 catches on 34 targets for 454 yards last season over seven games with the Los Angeles Rams and nine with the Las Vegas Raiders. He graded out as the NFL’s No. 73 overall wide receiver, according to Pro Football Focus, just ahead of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, whom the Ravens traded this past offseason.

In his third game with the Rams last season, Jackson had two of the fastest recorded speeds of Week 3 in a five-catch, 120-yard performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“[He’s] still floating around, running great routes,” Lamar Jackson said. “He’s going to bring a lot to the table for us; we’re just going to have to see if he gets out there.”

DeSean Jackson said he’s kept an eye on the Ravens quarterback for a while, noting the 2019 Most Valuable Player has similar characteristics to Michael Vick, whom Jackson played with in Philadelphia. Jackson has broken several of Vick’s records, including the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback (11).

“[Lamar] has beat some of [Vick’s] records, so he is the new Michael Vick,” Jackson said. “To play with Michael Vick and come and play with Lamar is a blessing. I’m excited to be able to be here.”

When Jackson tried out for the team along with veteran wide receiver and Baltimore native Tavon Austin, coach John Harbaugh said Jackson was “in great shape, fluid [and] healthy.”

Harbaugh didn’t say whether Jackson will play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but the 2008 second-round pick said “he still got some juice in the tank.”

“I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Jackson added. “It’s nothing [for me] to get into top shape like I need to.”

News

Mom, boyfriend jailed after death of Maplewood toddler

October 20, 2022

Mom, Boyfriend Jailed After Death Of Maplewood Toddler
Maplewood police say a toddler died of injuries Tuesday and that her mother and her boyfriend have been jailed in connection with her death.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the 1400 block of County Road B East around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a 17-month-old girl with significant injuries, the city said Thursday in a statement. Once on scene, they gave medical aid to the girl before transporting her to Children’s Hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The girl’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested and booked at the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. They have not been charged.

The city said the investigation continues and that detectives are working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County medical examiner’s office to determine what led to her death.

News

Philanthropist donates $1.4 million to Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

October 20, 2022

Philanthropist Donates $1.4 Million To Girl Scouts Of Southern Arizona
Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has donated over $1 million to Girl Scouts in southern Arizona.



Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.


JORG CARSTENSEN // Getty Images


On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona announced that it had received a $1.4 million donation from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The donation is part of an $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts across the United States and 29 of its local councils.

Each of the local councils was vetted by Scott’s philanthropy team, who spent 40 hours of research per council to determine who would receive part of the donation, a local Girl Scout press release said.

“We are honored and humbled to be one of the councils to receive these incredible funds and to have our work recognized by this powerful philanthropist,” Girl Scouts Southern Arizona CEO Kristen Garcia-Hernandez said in the press release. . “Her gift allows us to elevate and accelerate our work to fuel the female leadership pipeline. We hope this gift will draw the attention of others to investing in girls to change the world.

The donation will help the organization create more equitable membership opportunities in underengaged communities, foster meaningful innovation in programs, support research staff and volunteer training, and invest in improving climate resilience, the press release said.

“Scott’s gift is an incredible catalyst for the Girl Scout movement in Southern Arizona, to use one of our newly adopted expressions, it’s our ‘Rocket Fuel for Relevance,’” Garica said. Hernández.

Forbes estimates Scott’s net worth at around $35 billion. As part of the couple’s 2019 divorce, she received a 25% stake in the online retailer.

In May 2019, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away at least half of his wealth over his lifetime.

Since July 2020, Scott has given about $13 billion to more than 1,200 nonprofits, according to Forbes.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her by email at [email protected]

News

Carlos Correa dominates Twins' Diamond Awards

October 20, 2022

Carlos Correa Dominates Twins’ Diamond Awards
When the Twins bring back the Diamond Awards, their annual charity event to raise money for research and education in brain, nerve and muscle disorders at the University of Minnesota, in person for the first time since 2020, shortstop Carlos Correa will spend much of the night being honored.

Correa likely won’t be in attendance — and quite possibly will be a member of another organization by that point — but for his 2022 season, the shortstop took home five awards, as voted on by members of the Twin Cities Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and the Twins Community Fund Board of Directors.

The 18th annual Diamond Awards will be held on Jan. 26 at The Depot Minneapolis.

Here is a look at all the award winners.

Most Valuable Twin: Carlos Correa

What does $35.1 million buy you? Turns out, a team Most Valuable Player.

The star shortstop finished the year with a team-leading 5.4 bWAR (Wins Above Replacement per Baseball Replacement). He hit .291 with 22 home runs and a .834 OPS. His 140 OPS+ was actually higher than it was a season ago when he finished fifth in AL MVP voting.

Correa is expected to opt out of the final two years of his contract with the Twins to seek a long-term megadeal.

Bob Allison Award: Carlos Correa

Correa also took home the Bob Allison Award, given to the player who “exemplifies determination, hustle, tenacity, competitive spirit and leadership both on and off the field.”

Correa quickly became a vocal leader in the Twins’ clubhouse, and many of the younger players credited him with mentoring them. He took a particular interest in rookie infielder Jose Miranda, whom he invited to his Houston home to train with during the offseason.

Defensive Player of the Year: Carlos Correa

Center fielder Byron Buxton is a four-time winner of this award, but Buxton often found himself serving as the team’s designated hitter because of his knee injury, allowing Correa to take home the team’s top defensive honors.

Correa, who won the American League Gold Glove and Platinum Glove in 2021, was given this award for his slick fielding at shortstop.

Media Good Guy: Carlos Correa

Correa was a near-unanimous winner of the Media Good Guy Award — an honor he also earned while in Houston — for his honesty and his willingness to frequently represent the team in interview sessions, especially after tough losses, among other things.

Carl R. Pohlad Outstanding Community Service Award: Carlos Correa

Correa earned this award for his charitable work with the Correa Family Foundation, a nonprofit which focuses on providing financial support and enriching experiences for children with cancer and their families.

Correa and his wife, Daniella, hosted a “Hero of the Month,” each month at Target Field, and participated in the Twins’ Week of Service, helping pack food. He also worked with the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.

Most Improved Twin: Nick Gordon

In his second season with the Twins, the former first-round draft pick became a do-it-all utilityman, playing both left and center field, as well as around the infield. Gordon, the son of former major=league closer Tom Gordon, also took the mound four times in mop-up duty. At the plate, the 26-year-old hit .272 with a .743 OPS and a 113 OPS+. Gordon showed some more pop in his sophomore season, finishing with nine home runs among his 41 extra-base hits.

Twins Pitcher of the Year: Jhoan Duran

While starting pitchers Sonny Gray or Joe Ryan perhaps had an argument for this award, Duran’s dominant rookie season as a reliever earned him the honor. The 24-year-old finished the year with a 1.86 earned-run average and a 0.975 WHIP  (walks and hits per inning pitched).

The hard-throwing Duran converted all eight of his save opportunities, and his Win Probability Added, a stat which credits a player for how much his performance impacted his team’s chance of winning, was first among all American League pitchers.

Twins Outstanding Rookie: Jhoan Duran

Duran debuted on Opening Day, tossing a scoreless fifth and sixth inning. He quickly worked his way up the leverage ladder, tackling increasingly important game situations and seemingly being unfazed by it.

He never wavered throughout the season, proving a steady presence in a bullpen that sorely needed it, and making it easy to forget he was a rookie.

Upper Midwest Player of the Year: Daulton Varsho

While a number of Upper Midwesterners had standout years — including Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar, Diamondbacks outfielder/catcher Daulton Varsho, who hails from Marshfield, Wisconsin — took home the award for the first time in his career.

Varsho posted a 4.9 bWAR and finished the season with 27 home runs for the Diamondbacks, playing in 151 of the team’s 162 games.

Twins Alumni Community Service: Al Newman

Newman was given this award for his work raising money for local sports teams and helping youth baseball players with their development. He recently joined the St. Joseph Park Board.

Twins Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year: Matt Wallner and Louie Varland

The Twins previously announced the pair of Minnesotans as their Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year respectively. It’s the second straight season Varland has earned the honor, joining José Berríos as the only two pitchers to win the award in consecutive seasons.

Wallner, a Forest Lake native, hit .277 with a .953 OPS between Double and Triple-A this season, slugging 27 home runs and earning a late-season promotion. Varland, who lives in Maplewood, posted a 3.06 ERA between Double- and Triple-A across 126 1/3 minor-league innings, before finishing the season out with the Twins.

News

Genetic sequencing gives us first-ever look at a Neanderthal clan: NPR

October 20, 2022

Genetic Sequencing Gives Us First-Ever Look At A Neanderthal Clan: Npr
A Neanderthal skeleton exhibited in 2018 at the Musée de l’Homme in Paris. Researchers have extracted DNA from bones found in Russia to learn more about the organization of their communities.

Stéphane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images


hide caption

toggle caption

Stéphane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images

Genetic Sequencing Gives Us First-Ever Look At A Neanderthal Clan: Npr

A Neanderthal skeleton exhibited in 2018 at the Musée de l’Homme in Paris. Researchers have extracted DNA from bones found in Russia to learn more about the organization of their communities.

Stéphane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images

One of the things that makes us special as a species is our ability to build communities, but we humans haven’t always been alone in this regard. A new study sheds light on how Neanderthals built their own clans.

Neanderthals are distant cousins ​​of humans who lived between 430,000 and 40,000 years ago. They have a bad reputation as cave-dwelling thugs with clubs, but Laurits Skov, a paleogeneticist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, says you really have to get that image out of your head.

How To Make A Fire Indoors, According To Neanderthals

“You know, this image of Neanderthals as brutes isn’t quite accurate,” he says. “The more we learn about them, the more they look like humans.”

This human connection is further reinforced by the latest findings from Skov and his colleagues, which were published this week in the journal Nature. The group examined genetic material taken from Neanderthal bones and teeth from two caves in central Russia. The cave dwellers are thought to have lived around 55,000 years ago. They extracted the DNA by drilling tiny holes in the ancient remains. It was a delicate operation.

“A drop of my sweat would exceed Neanderthal DNA molecules by a million to one or something, so you have to be very careful,” Skov says.

And it didn’t always work: sometimes the DNA couldn’t be found; sometimes a bone had been chewed by a prehistoric hyena, contaminating it. But Skov and his colleagues eventually managed to extract the genetic codes of 13 Neanderthals living in the cave, including several relatives: A father and his teenage daughter, as well as a boy of about 10 who was related to a woman. in the cave. (That “second-degree” relationship is a little fuzzier, says Skov: “They could be cousins, for example, they could be grandparents/grandchildren, they could be aunt/nephew, all those sorts of things.” ).

This is the first time that Neanderthal relatives have been sequenced side by side. Skov says the DNA of individuals living in the cave also provides clues as to how society might have been organized. By examining mitochondrial DNA, which is passed down only by women, and Y chromosomes, which come from men, Skov and his colleagues were able to determine that women were more likely to come from outside the group. In other words, Neanderthal society may have been organized in such a way that women moved to join men’s families.

Lara Cassidy of Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, says the new discovery is significant because it is the first time Neanderthals living at the same time have been sequenced together. “It’s really exciting because we have a community, and we can start to understand a little bit about how those communities worked,” she says.

Cassidy, who was not a researcher in this study, warns that the results are limited by the small number of Neanderthals sampled. There’s no way to know, for example, if women moved between all groups of Neanderthals, or if it was something unique to that clan. And she would like to know more about what binds the other people in the cave. Humans, for example, build social groups of unrelated friends and companions.

“We seem to be able to come together in all sorts of configurations,” she says. “It would be nice to know if Neanderthals were that flexible.”

The genetic data isn’t good enough to see if everyone in the cave is a distant relative, or in-laws, or just friends. Skov says he’s still working on getting a clearer picture.

There is another mystery: how did the father and the daughter, and the boy and his parent, die?

Skov says there are no clear clues, but he suspects starvation may have played a role.

“Life back then was tough, they survived by hunting buffalo,” he says. “You can imagine if in a year they fail to hunt and catch everything they need… Something sad like that”

These Neanderthals were probably among the last of their kind. “That’s about 10,000 years before the Neanderthals went extinct,” Skov says. “There are very few left.”

But he says Neanderthals didn’t completely disappear. Non-African humans contain on average about 2% Neanderthal DNA. In other words, at least sometimes it seems, humans and Neanderthals found each other and built communities together.

News

Favorites in race to become next UK PM as Liz Truss steps down

October 20, 2022

From Rishi Sunak To Boris Johnson: Favorites In Race To Become Next Uk Pm As Liz Truss Steps Down
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. News18

New Delhi: Britain’s ruling Conservative Party is expected to hold elections by the end of next week to choose a successor to Prime Minister Liz Truss, who announced her resignation on Thursday.

Here are the main contenders in the race to become Britain’s next PM-

Rishi Sunak

Truss easily beat the former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Tory leadership race this summer, winning party members over with promises to cut taxes and regulations without cutting government spending.

Sunak, 42, has repeatedly warned that his plans to finance the proposals with additional borrowing are unwise and could worsen decades-high inflation and market confidence in the UK.

Now that he has been absolutely right – as Truss has scrapped his plans and replaced his former finance minister with Jeremy Hunt, who backs Sunak – some believe he is the Tory MP best suited to become prime minister.

Sunak garnered the support of the most conservative lawmakers in the early rounds of the recent leadership race and is believed to still enjoy considerable support within the parliamentary party.

A YouGov poll on Tuesday found he had the highest ratings of the touted alternatives to Truss – although he still had an overall net favor rating of -18.

But he is also now seen as a divisive figure. Many party members, who have the final say on who leads the party, are unwilling to forgive him for his role in ousting former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson

The former prime minister left office early last month after a revolt among his cabinet and Tory MPs, sparked by the resignation of Sunak and others from his failing government after months of controversy.

Encouraged by several strong hints from Johnson himself, speculation has swirled since he would attempt a potential comeback – although few believed it could be achievable so quickly.

The ever-exuberant Brexit figurehead remains popular with a section of Tory MPs and the party, but his brand with the wider electorate has been badly damaged by his scandal-ridden three-year tenure.

Tuesday’s YouGov poll showed the 58-year-old is far more popular than Truss. Still, about two-thirds of those polled had an unfavorable opinion of him.

Johnson has kept a low profile since stepping down, giving a paid speech in the US last week but no indication of his views on the current crises gripping the UK.

He was thought to favor Truss in the summer leadership contest – although his former senior aide-turned-critic Dominic Cummings argued it was because he expected his tenure to be dire and short-lived, paving the way for his return.

Jeremy Hunt

Truss’s new finance minister has been a candidate in the last two Tory leadership races. He lost in the final second round in 2019 to Johnson and finished in last place in the first round of MPs this year.

But his appointment to the government’s second most powerful post has brought the former foreign minister back from the political wilderness back into the limelight, and his assured performance so far has cemented his position.

As Tory MPs plan to oust Truss, some suggest Hunt – a former entrepreneur who garners the most support from the party’s centrist wing – could emerge as a competent unity candidate.

But the 55-year-old would enjoy even less of a Democratic mandate than most rival candidates, likely increasing calls for a general election that, based on current polls, the Conservatives would lose by a landslide.

Penny Mordaunt

The current cabinet member was an early favorite to succeed Johnson and came within eight votes of beating Truss in the second round against Sunak.

The former defense and trade minister, who is popular with the Tory base, was a staunch Brexit supporter and a key figure in the 2016 ‘Leave’ campaign.

But she has faced criticism in the recent leadership race from fellow Tories, with some accusing her of being ineffective in previous government roles.

Mordaunt’s profile rose this week after she was sent in place of Truss on Monday to answer an urgent question in Parliament from the Labor opposition on the recent economic crisis.

Despite being forced to explain that the Prime Minister was ‘not under a desk’ – in response to accusations that Truss was in hiding – Mordaunt was seen as coping well with a feverish House of Commons.

According to reports on Tuesday, a senior ally of the 49-year-old held private talks with Sunak last week about forming a unity ticket, but the former finance minister rejected the offer because that he doesn’t want to be the junior partner.

With contributions from AFP

