Watchdog barks at feds for tightening health standards for working dogs

The Government Accountability Office this week warned federal agencies that they need better standards in place to ensure the health and well-being of the more than 5,100 working dogs that serve the government.

The GAO is known as the congressional watchdog that helps legislators oversee the operation of federal programs. In a report released Wednesday, the GAO said government departments and agencies need to take better care of the animals that help officials detect explosives and narcotics, locate missing persons and aid in search and rescue efforts. .

The report says standards to prevent abuse and neglect of these dogs are lacking in several departments, as are standards to allow them adequate rest periods during the day.

“[A]about half of federally run programs do not address abuse and neglect or rest and work time requirements in their policies,” the GAO said. “Similarly, about half of contractor-run programs do not address abuse and neglect. or how to handle decisions to retire or euthanize working dogs in their contract documents.”

The Department of Homeland Security, with nearly 3,000 working dogs, is by far the largest employer of animals used to detect drugs and explosives. But many programs under DHS, including some run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, don’t have standards in place to prevent abuse and neglect of their dogs.

The Department of Defense is the second-largest employer of working dogs with nearly 1,800, but the GAO found that the Air Force, Marine Corps and Special Operations Command also do not have policies in place. regarding abuse and neglect.

More than half of federal programs that use dogs do not have policies in place regarding rest and length of service. The Air Force, Navy, and Special Operations Command were among the DOD service branches that did not have these policies in place.

Under DHS, the Secret Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and parts of Customs and Border Protection also do not have rest and length of service policies in place.

The GAO has developed 18 standards that should be in place to ensure safe and healthy work environments for dogs used by the federal government, including standards for food and water, medical care, grooming, to sanitation and exercise.

Every federal agency that uses dogs has food and water standards in place, except the Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement.

The report is the result of more than two years of GAO work and has led to a general recommendation that every agency that uses dogs adopt standards in the 18 areas outlined in the report. The survey ended in February 2022, and several agencies have since said they will adopt these standards or have already taken steps to do so.

The GAO also recommended that the State Department direct on-site officials to ensure these standards remain in place when working dogs are loaned to foreign governments and foreign organizations, such as embassy security.

The report follows a handful of examples over the past decade that indicate conditions for working dogs need to be improved. In 2019, for example, the State Department’s Office of Inspector General reported “serious animal welfare concerns for working dogs” used in counterterrorism efforts.

“The Inspector General found that dogs provided to at least one foreign government did not receive proper medical care and in some cases the dogs were dangerously underweight,” the GAO said. “The Inspector General has also reported the death of at least one dog from heat stroke.”