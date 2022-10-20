News
Yankees Game 1 loss looks similar to dismal postseason losses from previous years
Remember at the end of last year’s stunted Yankee postseason run when general manager Brian Cashman said they’d focus on getting more contact-oriented?
The team did hire hitting coach Dillon Lawson and his “hit strikes hard” philosophy, and in an effort to improve upon their 11.1% swinging strike percentage in 2021 (which was actually below the league average of 11.3%) they jettisoned all-or-nothing swinger Gary Sanchez, and eventually Joey Gallo too. But the difference was negligible. The 2022 Yankees turned that 11.1% percentage into …11.0%. An improvement, technically, but not a truly noticeable one. If you watched their efforts in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against Houston, you might think the Yankees were actually trying to whiff as much as possible.
There’s way too much swing and miss in these Yankees, especially with runners in scoring position, where they’ve been abysmal all postseason. This is not a huge departure from how they operated in the regular season, but the fact that nobody seems to deviate from their approach and try to shorten up for a base hit in RBI opportunities is equal parts inexplicable and maddening, especially after just seeing how effective it was for the Guardians in pushing the Yankees to the brink during the previous round.
Trying to overhaul an entire season of offensive strategy for a seven-game series is reactionary and the Yankees should not all of a sudden try to become a different team, but it’s clear that some minor tweaks need to be made if they’re going to crack the Astros’ dam. The Yankees struck out 17 times in Game 1 while the Astros only did twice, marking the greatest discrepancy in a postseason game in major league history. Yes, the Astros were starting Justin Verlander, who now owns the record for most career strikeouts in the postseason. But the Bombers’ 27 empty hacks on Wednesday against Verlander and the Astros’ bullpen wasn’t a huge difference from their 23 on Tuesday against Cleveland.
The Yankees’ hitters are doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Except instead of it being over five games with an AL Central squad, now it’s against the team with Major League Baseball’s best pitching. A few things need to change between the ears, and there’s a few ideas for tangible changes as well, mainly moving Josh Donaldson down from the fifth spot in the lineup or potentially out of the starting nine altogether. Donaldson is now 4-for-19 in the postseason (.211), but more importantly, he has left nine runners on base and driven in none.
Game 1 was probably never one the Yankees were going to win anyway, as they were popping champagne and trying to board a flight from New York to Houston less than 24 hours before the game began. They also had Jameson Taillon making his first start in over two weeks, opposed by one of the greatest pitchers of all time.
Taillon is a regular season pitcher. That’s not to say anything about his mental fortitude in big games, but his stuff is not going to blow through any postseason lineup, and on Wednesday he faced 20 Houston hitters without fanning any of them. His main utility is to round out a rotation, not to be a guy that carves through a postseason game. That’s a job for Luis Severino, Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes Jr, who should line up for the next three, but now the Yankees are in an 0-1 hole before any of them could pitch. The only people they have to blame for that situation is themselves, as taking care of Cleveland earlier would have left the rotation in much better shape for the ALCS. Taillon vs. Verlander was a bad matchup for the Yankees right from the get go, and as Verlander settled in throughout his six innings, the Yankees chances of stealing the game slipped away with each K.
While Taillon was solid in his 4.1 frames, holding the AL’s top seed to one run and four hits, his night should have been over when he got nine-hitter Martin Maldonado to ground out and end the fourth inning. Instead, manager Aaron Boone sent him back out for the fifth in an attempt to go through the top of Houston’s fearsome lineup for a third time.
Like most pitchers, Taillon gets increasingly worse each time he sees a hitter. During the regular season, Taillon had a .653 opponents’ OPS during his first tour of the lineup. The second time, that number went to .705 and the third time it climbed to .803, which was essentially Bo Bichette and Matt Olson’s 2022 OPS. When Jeremy Pena laced a predictable one-out double in his third at-bat, Boone finally decided to get Taillon, but not for who you’d expect.
Clarke Schmidt is a nice pitcher who may very well end up being a significant part of the Yankees’ future. He is also someone who had made just two professional relief appearances prior to last year. During this postseason he’s now been asked to close a game in Cleveland — didn’t work — and come in mid-inning to face Alex Bregman with two runners on (Yordan Alvarez was wisely intentionally walked). The Bregman plate appearance did end in a walk to load the bases before Schmidt coaxed an enormous double play from Kyle Tucker, giving Boone a brief shred of validation.
But these have been two huge asks of the kid who was pitching for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders two months ago. If the Yankees are insistent on still using a long reliever in this Schmidt role, it can’t hurt to give Domingo German — who Boone oddly said after the game hasn’t pitched because there hasn’t been a good opportunity — a look, especially because in the next inning, Schmidt allowed two home runs that sealed things up for Houston.
Why Boone brought Schmidt back out for that doomed sixth inning — particularly over a rested Lou Trivino, who was acquired for exact situations like that — is beyond explanation. Conventional thinking would have had Trivino start the fifth against the top of the order, then give Schmidt the weaker hitters later. The very fact that Schmidt has been such a major character in this production also highlights how big the losses of Michael King, Chad Green, Ron Marinaccio, Zack Britton and Scott Effross are.
Say what you want about Aroldis Chapman too (and you should, he quite literally quit on his team), but a left-hander with a 98 mile per hour fastball would be a nice option to have in this series against Alvarez and Tucker. During the regular season, Chapman faced 45 left-handed batters and only allowed one extra base hit. He chose not to be with the team, though, and he also is certainly not the only hole in this roster that’s trying to solve the Astros puzzle yet again.
To put the whole thing together, the players on the field and the man at the head of the dugout simply have to be better.
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2 Years Of Relationship With Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine Despite Cheating On Him With DaBaby
Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating two years of relationship with her boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine and I ask, is this the same dude she cheated on with DaBaby?
Girls ain’t loyal and it seems Pardison doesn’t care about being cheated on. He’s probably focused on also getting some ‘milk’ from Megan and planning to dump her cheating a** in a sorrowful manner.
The tabloids claimed Megan Thee Stallion celebrating two years of relationship with Pardison is a subtle way of announcing their engagement but according to her, she’s not engaged to him—it’s all about celebrating two years of relationship and cheating on him.
People Magazine reports:
Wedding bells aren’t ringing for Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine just yet.
The day after celebrating their 2-year relationship anniversary, the Grammy-winning rapper, 27, set the record straight on speculation that they got engaged.
“Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she tweeted on Wednesday.
On their special day, Megan, 27, swooned about Pardi, 32, writing, “My man so obsessed with me … love that for me,” before calling him a “Big ole big dark chocolate man ”
To mark their anniversary, the two rappers took to their respective Instagram accounts, both sharing a photo or video clip of the music producer jokingly snacking on Megan’s backside.
“Yr 2 with U ,” wrote Megan alongside a series of glossy photos featuring the pair enjoying swanky nights out and posing in dressing rooms, as well as casual shots cuddling in bed and hanging around the house.
In one of Megan’s photos, only her b-ttocks are seen — with Fontaine (whose real name is Jorden Kyle Lanier Thorpe) baring his teeth and pretending to take a bite, seemingly in a living room.
Fontaine’s post featured the caption, “TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO .. ”
The pair met while working on Megan’s award-winning song “Savage” remix (featuring Beyoncé), which earned the artist two of her three Grammy Awards.
DaBaby confirmed in his new song titled ‘Boogeyman’ that he had s-x with Megan Thee Stallion before she claimed Tory Lanez shot her via Billboard:
DaBaby has the streets talking. Known for his catchy lyrics and controversy, the North Carolina native is heating up the rap game yet again after alleging he was intimate with Grammy-winning rap star Megan Thee Stallion on a new track.
DaBaby released his new 14-track LP, Baby on Baby 2, which features the song “Boogeyman,” in which he claims he had a sexual encounter with MTS.
“You play with me that s–t was childish/ The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f–kin on Megan Thee Stallion,” he raps. DaBaby is referencing rapper and singer Lanez allegedly shooting Megan in the foot in July 2020. (A judge on Sept. 14 granted a delay for the shooting trial.)
“Waited to say that s–t on my next album/ Hit it the day before too/ But I kept it player,” he rapped on. “I ain’t say nothing ’bout it/ Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the bitch like a coward/ I told you n—-s don’t play, now you gone have to handle me/I poked the muthaf–kin’ bear, I’m a animal.”
In the second verse, the “Ball If I Want To” MC appears to be referring to his June 2021 controversy with MTS and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. The two went back and forth on Twitter after Megan called out DaBaby for reposting a joke about Lanez allegedly shooting MTS and appearing on a track with the Canadian in a song called “SKAT.”
Megan Thee Stallion also somewhat confirmed she had s-x with DaBaby by responding that it’s her body and she chooses to do whatever she wants with it. Damn! Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine is f***ed!
Here are photos of Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, celebrating two years of romantic relationship:
Minnesota Elections 2022: Senate District 45
SENATE DISTRICT 45
Kathleen Fowke
- Age: 58
- Party: R
- City: Tonka Bay
- What qualifies you to hold this position? As a Realtor, small business owner, and a single mother for many years, I know what it takes to be successful: hard work, determination, compromise, effective communication, and commitment. With this, along with my education and political experience, I feel well-suited to become your next MN State Senator.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Minnesota deserves better. As your next State Senator, I will work to improve our economy by eliminating reckless spending and taxation, and will focus on safety, education and the well-being of our neighborhoods. We need to vote leaders in that protect our communities. This administration has failed to do so.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? The extremes on both ends of the political system are failing our state. I am committed to seeking solutions that move the needle and get things done. As a Realtor, I understand that communication, negotiation, and determination are what’s needed to accomplish a common goal. I will bring that to the Capitol.
- Website or contact: KathleenFowkeforMN.com
Kelly Morrison
- Age: 53
- Party: DFL
- City: Deephaven
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I am a mom, the wife of a veteran, a doctor, a community volunteer, a former small business owner and a state legislator who has represented a purple district. All of those roles have prepared me in different ways to be a state Senator.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? As we emerge from the pandemic, we must reinvigorate our public education system, bring down crime by ensuring law enforcement has the resources it needs to do its job well and invest in crime prevention, and address our workforce shortages. We should pass a bonding bill in the coming session to address our statewide infrastructure needs.
- Politics has become very divisive in recent years, if elected, what would you do to improve the tone? I ran for office because I wanted to be a bridge builder and a problem solver. I’ve worked hard to reach across the aisle, to find common ground and to get legislation that benefits Minnesotans across the finish line and I’ve had some success: 28 of my bills have become law.
- Website or contact: morrisonforsenate.com
Noah Feldman: Supreme Court will end the era of college diversity
At the end of this month, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to hear arguments in two closely watched cases on affirmative action in higher education. They’re widely expected to overturn the 1978 case that allowed racial diversity to become an organizing principle for college admissions.
Like Roe v. Wade, Regents of the University of California v. Bakke is a major precedent from the 1970s that has been reaffirmed in subsequent Supreme Court decisions. But unlike the decision to overturn Roe, which returned the question of abortion to the states, repealing Bakke would make using race in university admissions illegal nationwide as a violation of the equal protection of the laws.
The ramifications will be enormous not only for universities, but for the broader culture.
Nearly all selective colleges and universities treat race as one factor in “holistic” admissions decisions, enabling them to enroll classes that are roughly racially representative of the general national population (except for Asian-Americans, who today significantly outpace their national numbers in admissions). At Harvard, for example, the admitted class of 2026 was 15.2% African American, 12.6% Latino and 27.9% Asian American. More broadly, the powerful ideology of diversity, which has become deeply rooted across a wide range of institutions of American life, is about to undergo radical challenge and transformation from the courts.
Evidence from the Universities of California and Michigan, which have already been required by state law to drop affirmative action, indicates that repealing Bakke would cause a substantial decline in the proportion of Black and Latino students enrolled in selective universities nationwide — perhaps by half. Universities would no longer be allowed to pursue racial diversity, gender diversity, sexual orientation diversity or religious diversity. (They would still be allowed to pursue economic diversity, class diversity, viewpoint diversity and geographic diversity, because these categories aren’t protected against discrimination by the Constitution or civil rights laws.)
To understand what a monumental shift this will be, let’s back up. When affirmative action was first proposed and implemented in the 1960s, the stated goal was to remedy past discrimination that took the forms of slavery, segregation and race prejudice. In 1978, a divided Supreme Court narrowly held that, in higher education at least, remediation was no longer a permissible rationale for the great majority of schools. A single justice, Lewis Powell, wrote a concurring opinion holding that universities nevertheless had a constitutional, compelling interest in creating “diverse” student bodies.
Powell got the diversity idea from a friend-of-the-court brief submitted by Harvard University, which had begun engineering geographical diversity in its classes in the 1930s. (The original purpose of Harvard’s geographical diversity strategy was likely to reduce the number of Jewish students from Boston and New York being admitted under the pre-existing exam system, but that is a story for another day.) Although no other justice joined Powell’s opinion, it became the controlling one because it was the narrowest opinion that upheld some form of affirmative action.
In the decades that followed, the diversity rationale twice narrowly survived concerted attack. In 2003, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor provided the decisive vote, upholding the use of race as an unquantified admissions factor even as the court rejected its use in a numerical point admissions scheme. In 2016, Justice Anthony Kennedy — by then the center of the court after O’Connor’s retirement — flipped positions to save diversity-based affirmative action when race is used as part of a “holistic” admissions process.
In the crucible of these and other legal challenges, the diversity rationale evolved. Rather than seeking a narrower goal of remediation, diversity gradually came to be adopted as an overarching value for universities, employers, charitable foundations, the arts, entertainment and beyond. What had once been a tool for Harvard’s college admissions officers became the received common sense of institutions dominated by progressives. As Harvard put it in a formal report a few years back: “Achieving excellence … requires bringing a broad diversity of perspectives, methods, and experiences to bear on any given area of study or discovery. In other words, academic excellence requires diversity and inclusion.”
Such beliefs infuse nearly everything done in elite U.S. universities today, from admissions to faculty hiring to the composition of committees to curriculum itself.
Conservatives, however, never fully embraced diversity. Even as some conservatives began to lobby for “viewpoint diversity” (to benefit themselves) others continued the legal push to dismantle affirmative action.
On the current Supreme Court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, there are more than enough votes to achieve that goal. Chief Justice John Roberts, the conservative who balked at overturning Roe, has rejected affirmative action before, writing in 2007 that “the way to get past racial discrimination is to get past racial discrimination.” Without his vote, two other, harder-line conservatives would have to embrace affirmative action for it to survive by a 5-4 vote. That’s not likely.
The lawsuits currently before the Supreme Court include one against the University of North Carolina and another against Harvard. In the UNC case, the Supreme Court can and likely will hold that the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment prohibits any use of race in admissions. In so holding, the court would also say that diversity no longer counts as a compelling state interest justifying the use of race. And in the Harvard case, the court is expected to hold that the anti-discrimination statute that covers private universities — called Title XI — also disallows any form of race-based affirmative action or the express pursuit of racial diversity.
It is possible that these opinions could be written so narrowly that it would still be legal for universities to say that they merely hoped to achieve racial diversity. But taking any race-conscious decisions to achieve that goal would be illegal.
Going forward, government entities (like state universities) would, in practice, be constitutionally barred from seeking race or sex diversity in their admissions. The Constitution only governs state action, not private actors. But the meaning of equal protection under the Constitution casts a long shadow over the meaning of anti-discrimination laws that do govern private-sector conduct. The Supreme Court will almost certainly decide in the Harvard case that Title VI, the statute that bans racial discrimination in education, prohibits affirmative action. Thus, after the decision, private universities, like public ones, will not be allowed to consider the goal of achieving racial diversity as a factor in admissions.
Given their sincere, ingrained, widely held beliefs in diversity, universities are unlikely to simply give up on it. Core values do not disappear overnight in any institution. Universities will therefore adopt a range of different methods to resist the Supreme Court’s holding.
Diversity statements could be left on the books, but amended to say the universities still care about diversity and will pursue it consistent with constitutional and federal law, to prevent them from being used as evidence of illegal, discriminatory motivation. That is what happened at the University of Michigan, which was barred at the state level from using affirmative action some 16 years ago. The rhetoric of diversity is as present at Michigan as it is at any other elite university.
At the same time, all selective universities will make efforts to enhance their focus on who is a first-generation college student, who comes from an economically depressed area, and who has overcome the greatest demonstrable barriers to reach the position of applying — again, as Michigan has done. Even using these lawful methods, however, it is all but certain that the universities will struggle to admit as many Black and Latino students as they currently do.
Although admissions officers will still be able to consider economic and class markers, like first-generation college status, those will not suffice to cover the racial gap, because most poor people in the U.S. are white. More precise proxies, like ZIP code, will likely be rejected by the courts as race-based affirmative action by another name.
In the near to medium term, then, we are likely to see a full-on oppositional struggle between at least some elite universities and the federal courts on the question of diversity in admissions. The reality of such struggles is that the courts will win in the end, because the Supreme Court will have been clear. Eventually, then, the universities will have little choice but to change their rhetoric away from an emphasis on diversity. After that, if history is any indication, the ideology of educational diversity will gradually begin to recede — the way it initially arose because of judicial blessing. It is impossible to say exactly what will replace it. But given that the belief in diversity grew from what the Supreme Court allowed diversity to do, the belief will have trouble outlasting its practical usefulness.
The Supreme Court’s 2022 abortion decision triggered a national shockwave. A landmark 2023 affirmative action decision is going to do the same — with far-reaching consequences for higher education, private-sector employers and elite ideology.
Jamelle Bouie: Jim Crow should have made one thing clear
The move from democracy to autocracy isn’t a sudden shift. It is not a switch that flips from light to dark with nothing in between. But it’s also not quite right to call the path to authoritarianism a journey. To use a metaphor of travel or distance is to suggest something external, removed, foreign.
It is better, in the U.S. context at least, to think of authoritarianism as something like a contradiction nestled within the American democratic tradition. It is part of the whole, a reflection of the fact that American notions of freedom and liberty are deeply informed by both the experience of slaveholding and the drive to seize land and expel its previous inhabitants.
As the historian Edmund Morgan once wrote of the Virginians who helped lead the fight for Anglo-American independence, “The presence of men and women who were, in law at least, almost totally subject to the will of other men gave to those in control of them an immediate experience of what it could mean to be at the mercy of a tyrant.” Virginians, he continued, “may have had a special appreciation of the freedom dear to republicans, because they saw everyday what life without it could be like.”
Similarly, the legal scholar Aziz Rana has observed that for many Anglo-Americans in the 18th century, freedom was an “exclusivist ideal, accessible only to Anglo-Saxons and select Europeans, whose heritage, land practices, and religion made them particularly suited to self-rule. Such exclusivism presupposed that settler security, as well as more grandiose dreams of utopian peace, required the subordination of internal and external enemies, who threatened Anglo social and political supremacy.” Freedom and domination, he writes, were “bound together.”
This duality is present in our federal Constitution, which proclaims republican liberty at the same time that it has enabled the brutal subjugation of entire peoples within the United States. The Constitution both inspired the democratic vistas of radical antislavery politicians and backstopped the antebellum dream of a transcontinental slave empire.
Move a little closer to the present and you can see clearly how American democracy and American autocracy have existed next to each other, side by side, with the latter just another feature of our political order. If we date the beginning of Jim Crow to the 1890s — when white Southern politicians began to mandate racial separation and when the Supreme Court affirmed it — then close to three generations of American elites lived with and largely accepted the existence of a political system that made a mockery of American ideals of self-government and the rule of law.
It was a system that, as the legal scholar and former judge Margaret A. Burnham writes in “By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners,” rested on “the chronic, unpredictable violence that loomed over everyday Black life.” In one of many such episodes detailed in the book, Burnham recounts the last moments of Henry Williams, a Black GI killed in 1942 by an Alabama bus driver named Grover Chandler for what Chandler perceived as “impudence on the part of the young soldier.” Rushing to escape the bus after being assaulted by the driver, Williams spilled his laundry on the ground. “As he turned to pick it up, Chandler fired three shots, one hitting Williams in the back of the head. He died instantly right there on Chandler’s bus.”
All of this took place while the United States was fighting a war for democracy in Europe. Which is to say that for most of this country’s history, America’s democratic institutions and procedures and ideals existed alongside forms of exclusion, domination and authoritarianism. Although we’ve taken real strides toward making this a less hierarchical country, with a more representative government, there is no iron law of history that says that progress will continue unabated or that the authoritarian tradition in American politics won’t reassert itself.
If we do see even greater democratic backsliding than we’ve already experienced over the past decade — since the advent of Donald Trump, yes, but also since the decimation of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County v. Holder — there’s no reason to think that most elites, and most people, won’t accommodate themselves to the absence of democracy for many of their fellow Americans. After a time, that absence of democracy may just become the regular order of things — a regrettable custom that nonetheless should more or less be left alone because of “federalism” or “limited government.” That, in fact, is how many politicians, journalists and intellectuals rationalized autocracy in the South and reconciled it with their belief that the United States was a free country.
In his 1909 biography of John Brown, W.E.B. Du Bois reflected on the legacy of the antislavery martyr with an observation about what it does to a society to tolerate exploitation, degradation and unfreedom. “The price of repression is greater than the cost of liberty,” he wrote. “The degradation of men costs something both to the degraded and those who degrade.”
American traditions of authoritarianism have shaped American traditions of democracy in that they frame our ideas of who, exactly, can enjoy American freedom and American liberty. They degrade our moral sense and make it easier to look away from those who suffer under the worst of the state or those who are denied the rights they were promised as members of our national community.
As we look to a November in which a number of vocal election deniers are poised to win powerful positions in key swing states, I think that the great degree to which authoritarianism is tied up in the American experience — and the extent to which we’ve been trained not to see it, in accordance with our national myths and sense of exceptionalism — makes it difficult for many Americans to really believe that democracy as we know it could be in serious danger.
In other words, too many Americans still think “it can’t happen here,” when the truth is that it already has and may well again.
12 eye-catching numbers as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the New England Patriots on ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 7
After a Week 6 loss to the Washington Commanders, the Chicago Bears will be back in front of a national audience when they play the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football.”
Barring an unforeseen flex game, this will be the Bears’ final prime-time game of the season and another chance to show progress. In the lead-up to Monday night’s game, here are a dozen eye-catching facts and figures.
46-10
Bears-Patriots. Jan. 26, 1986. You know what it is.
324
Career coaching victories for Bill Belichick, including the postseason, during his 23 seasons with the Patriots and six with the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots’ 38-15 victory over the Browns on Sunday moved Belichick into a tie for second on the NFL’s all-time wins list with Bears legend George Halas. Don Shula holds the all-time victories record — regular season plus playoffs — with 347. Halas still holds the distinction of winning the most regular-season games with one franchise with 318. Belichick has won 257 regular-season games with the Patriots.
16
Games started by Justin Fields — 10 as a rookie in 2021 and six this season. Fields’ career numbers (which include a cameo against the Los Angeles Rams and a relief appearance against the Cincinnati Bengals last season): 57.7% completion rate, 2,739 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes, 15 interceptions, 59 sacks and a 73.1 passer rating. Fields also has 702 rushing yards and three touchdown runs and has fumbled 19 times, losing six.
3,540
Passing yards by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in his first 16 starts, all as a rookie last season. Jones was the No. 15 selection in 2021, taken four picks after the Bears traded up for Fields. His numbers over his first 16 starts: 67.7% completion rate, 3,540 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes, 12 interceptions, 26 sacks and a 92.5 passer rating. He also had 125 rushing yards and fumbled six times, losing two. (Jones made 17 starts last season and has made three this season.) It remains to be seen whether Jones will return to his starting role this week after recovering from a high ankle sprain or whether the Patriots will continue to ride with rookie Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky who has been impressive in three appearances.
16.3
Average points scored by the Bears in Fields’ 16 career starts. The Bears have topped 23 points only three times and have been held below 10 four times, including last week’s 12-7 home loss to the Commanders.
1.02
Completions per possession by the Bears offense through six games. We promised a recurring update on this statistic — at least until the Bears could push the number north of 1.0. Over the last two games, with 29 completions in 18 possessions, the Bears have made progress in this department. But the struggles in the passing game persist. The Bears’ 122.8 net passing yards per game ranks last in the NFL. Their four touchdown passes through six games is tied for last with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers.
3
Starting quarterbacks used by the Patriots in the first six games. Jones started the first three, Brian Hoyer jumped in to start Week 4 and Zappe has started the last two weeks. For comparison, during Tom Brady’s 20 seasons in New England, the Patriots used five starting quarterbacks total: Brady (283 games), Drew Bledsoe (18), Matt Cassel (15), Jimmy Garoppolo (two) and Jacoby Brissett (two).
64
Length of Khalil Herbert’s second-quarter run last week, the longest of his career and the longest play of the Bears season to date. Herbert has five runs this season of at least 15 yards. His 6.4 yards per carry ranks first in the NFL among running backs with at least 40 rushing attempts.
66
Tackles this season by Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, which is tied for the NFL lead with Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin. Smith was credited with a game-high 12 tackles against the Commanders and recorded a first-half sack of Carson Wentz. Smith has 15½ career sacks.
15-10
The Bears’ record in their last 25 appearances on “Monday Night Football,” dating to December 2007. That does, however, include an active four-game skid. The Bears lost twice on Monday night last season, falling 29-27 in Pittsburgh in Week 9 and 17-9 at home to the Minnesota Vikings six weeks later.
2000
Year of the Bears’ last victory over the Patriots, a 24-17 win at Soldier Field. Running back James Allen scored two second-half touchdowns and the Bears defense held Bledsoe and the Patriots to 245 total yards. The Patriots have won the last five meetings by an average score of 35-21.
21
Points scored by the Patriots during a 57-second stretch of the teams’ last regular-season meeting at Gillette Stadium. That was part of a 51-23 blowout in Week 8 of 2014. After Brady hit Rob Gronkowski for a 2-yard touchdown pass with 1:52 remaining before halftime, the Bears went three-and-out, then gave up a 42-yard punt return to Julian Edelman. Brady threw another touchdown pass — 9 yards to Brandon LaFell — on the first snap of the next possession. And after a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, Jay Cutler was sacked and stripped on the next snap, with Rob Ninkovich returning Cutler’s fumble 15 yards for another touchdown.
Ja’Marr Chase’s Baby Mama, Ambar Nicole, Claims The NFL Swept Investigations Of The Player Beating Her While She Was Pregnant Under The Rug
With baby mamas, the drama is endless! In all your dealings, try and avoid making a dramatic woman a baby mama—because she will pull you in the mud and paint you black in the eyes of the public. If you would want to have babies with a woman, check her out well before slotting your d*** in there.
Ja’Marr Chase’s baby mama, Ambar Nicole, is back with yet new allegations against him and the NFL—and since she’s damn scared of the consequence of her drama, she had to delete her latest accusations from her Instagram Story but screengrabs have already been taken—thanks to gossipmongers!
According to Ambar Nicole, Ja’Marr Chase used to beat her when she was pregnant with his child—and when investigations were opened, the NFL swept it under the rug. Nicole is determined to paint Ja’Marr Chase black and probably end his career.
The last time about Ambar Nicole’s drama, Side Action reported that:
Ja’Marr Chase is in the news for all the wrong reasons.
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow went from being a below average deep passer his first year to an outstanding one his second year largely because of the addition of Ja’Marr Chase. Now defenses are taking that dynamic away, and we’re seeing Burrow struggle to throw downfield. Now it appears as if JaMarrr Chase has some off the field issues he’s dealing with.
Chase’s baby mama Ambar Nicole is calling out the NFL star for what she considers abuse.
“Get this abuser Jamarr out the league. I’m tried of this abuser and deadbeat abusing me and threatening me. Calling your own child a bi*ch. And having your mom threating to come to my house. You cannot call yourself a man you are in fact a horrible person.“
She also shared some text messages between the two, and made sure to tag the NFL and Chase’s employer, the Cincinnati Bengals.
She then goes on to call him out for being a narcissist.
Jamarr Chase is having a tough time getting going with the amount of attention he’s getting from defenses. Now he’s getting attention for some off the field problems he’s apparently dealing with. The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 and missed an opportunity to take the lead in the AFC North after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
It hasn’t been a great season for Chase and the Bengals after making a Super Bowl appearance last season. Now he’ll have to deal with this issue. This isn’t the first time Ambar Nicole has accused Chase, Nicole appeared to insinuate that she was pregnant with Chase’s baby, and seemed to make a claim that the receiver hit her while she was pregnant.
Ja’Marr Chase better stays alert because it’s obvious this dramatic baby mama of hers wants his downfall and doesn’t want him to succeed in his career. Again, in all your dealings, never make dramatic women baby mamas! Avoid them!
Here is the screengrab of Ambar Nicole’s latest accusation against her baby daddy Ja’Marr Chase:
Here are the previous Ambar Nicole’s allegations against Ja’Marr Chase:
