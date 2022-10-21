A bad day on the T ended on a bad note with major delays on the Blue Line

This was supposed to be the Gophers football team’s year, and September showed it was possible.

Minnesota was undefeated at 4-0 and previous Big Ten West Division champions, primarily Iowa and Wisconsin, had stumbled in the first month of the season. The opening was there.

Then the Gophers lost to Purdue, and after the bye week, lost to Illinois, and those two programs became the new division favorites. Due to tiebreakers lost, the door for Minnesota is currently closed.

With the rumors growing that the conference will ditch its division format in the future, this year might be reflected as the prime opportunity lost for Minnesota to reach the Big Ten Championship Game.

Now Minnesota must go into one of college football’s best road environments — a primetime, nationally televised White Out game at Penn State — and the Gophers need a upset over a ranked team to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2018.

What a difference a month makes.

The No. 16 Nittany Lions are a four-point favorite for the 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday kickoff at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. They will have more 100,000, white-clad fans on their side, with an audience following on ABC.

On Monday, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck warned reporters: He was about “to get on a soapbox for a second.” His primary point was that the Boilermakers and Illini are good teams, and Minnesota had chances in the fourth quarter to beat both of them. The Illini are now ranked 18th in the nation, and Purdue leads the “receiving votes” category.

“But when we don’t execute — we are not a superhero, we are human like everybody else,” Fleck said. “When you play really good teams that execute, you are going to get beat. That’s football, and we are learning lessons as we keep going forward through the season. We just need to apply that.”

Here’s where the Gophers need to improve execution:

OFFENSE

The Gophers offense was among the nation’s leaders coming out of the 34-7 win over Michigan State on Sept. 24. Since then, it’s been one thing or the other derailing the U.

Minnesota rushed for 44 yards in the 20-10 loss to Purdue, their lowest total in a game since 2015.

The U then passed for 38 yards in the 26-14 defeat at Illinois, their lowest total in a game since 2014.

“We did really well the first four weeks,” Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said. “I think we have to become more consistent. We have to develop and make more explosive plays and just be more consistent overall in every phase.”

Against the Boilermakers, Minnesota missed all-Big Ten running back Mo Ibrahim. Fleck has called him an “eraser” for the way he can cancel out blocking issues and still gain positive yards. When Ibrahim returned against Illinois’s stout defense, he rushed for 127 yards, including 96 after contact, per Pro Football Focus College. That’s what he was doing pre-Purdue as well.

Against the Illini, Minnesota continued to miss all-Big Ten-caliber receiver Chris Autman-Bell. While other pass catchers have had moments, no one has asserted himself as an alpha.

“I want to see (receivers) get back to that mind-set, that determined mind-set, that committed mind-set that it takes in order to continue to grow and improve and get better,” Ciarrocca said. “You’ve got to attack.”

Minnesota is 92nd in the nation in explosive plays (those extending more than 20 yards). They have 26 total in six games, but only 10 in three Big Ten contests.

DEFENSE

When the Gophers D was on the field for only 33 plays in the season-opening drubbing of New Mexico State on Sept. 1, U staff cautioned there might be a game this season where the pendulum reached the other end. That was the Illinois loss.

Minnesota was on the field for 86 plays, which was 19 more than their next-highest amount (67 versus Purdue). Illinois was 6 for 17 on third down, but they were 4 for 4 on fourth down. Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi pointed to that stat as a chief reason for the defeat.

Rossi’s defense remains one of the best in the nation and has been more consistent than the offense. He likes the way they have been able to handle adjustments, unique formations/trick plays, their run fits (for the most part) and communication.

“Those things are usually hallmarks and the starting point of good defense,” Rossi said.

Rossi said he wants to see his defense improve on coverage of fade patterns and go routes and going after the passer with three- and four-man rushes, without having to blitz to create pressures and sacks. Those points have been emphasized in practice.

Minnesota is 113th in the country in sacks, with nine total in six games but only three in three conference games. They didn’t have a sack last week against Illinois.

MIXED BAG

The biggest question coming into the 2022 season was how Minnesota would replace four starting offensive linemen and six of the top eight snap counts on the defensive line. The U addressed the issue, in part, by bringing in reinforcements through the NCAA transfer portal.

Chuck Filiaga (Michigan) and Quinn Carroll (Notre Dame) have been mainstays on the right side of the O-Line, playing at least 340 snaps apiece this season. Guard Filiaga has been more consistent, while tackle Carroll has been good in run blocking but struggled in pass protection.

Fleck said in preseason camp that the right tackle spot could see a rotation this season, but he has stuck with Carroll, an Edina native. On Monday, Fleck reiterated that is the plan going forward.

Center John Michael Schmitz is the highest-graded offensive lineman in the county, per PFF. The left side, tackle Aireontea Ersery and guard Axel Ruschmeyer, have been OK.

The Gophers brought in three D-lineman, with Kyler Baugh (Houston Baptist) starting all six games and playing more than 175 snaps. Darnell Jefferies (Clemson) and Lorenza Surgers (Vanderbilt) have both played fewer than 75 snaps.

Minnesota’s top two returning defensive linemen, Thomas Rush and Trill Carter, have been contributors, and elsewhere, they has instead gone with players recruited out of high school and developed in house. For instance, Danny Striggow, Jah Joyner, Jalen Logan-Redding and Gage Keys have had positive moments.

But like the Gophers overall, it’s been hit and miss; that’s why they are 4-2, not 6-0.