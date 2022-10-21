Americans brace for colder winter and skyrocketing heating bills amid supply issues and fallout from Ukraine

Staying warm this winter will deal another economic blow to American households struggling to keep up with inflation due to colder temperatures and higher energy costs.

Rising demand, tight supply, the war in Ukraine, falling temperatures and rising market prices mean energy bills are set to see steep increases, a major factor in the high inflation that have known consumers for 40 years.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects large increases in average household heating bills from October to March, depending on the type of fuel used, including a 28% increase ($931) for households using natural gas ; increase of 27% ($2,345) for fuel oil, used mainly in the Northeast; Increase of 10% ($1,359) for electricity and 5% ($1,668) for propane costs.

But prices could soar even more if the winter is just 10% colder than expected, with natural gas bills potentially rising by more than 50%, heating oil by 37%, electricity by 20% and 36% propane.

For the vast majority of those who use natural gas or electricity to heat their homes, the higher market cost of natural gas is to blame for the skyrocketing bill. Natural gas is a major source of electricity generation, and although production is at or near record levels, according to the American Gas Association (AGA), the market price is much higher than last year.

“The market is reacting and has reacted to higher prices, and it has reacted in the form of higher production and is near or at record highs,” said Richard Meyer, vice president of energy markets. , analysis and standards for AGA. “Most of the additional year-to-date demand compared to 2021 is due to increased use of gas for power generation, setting records over the summer.”

Rising liquefied natural gas exports to Europe amid its energy crisis caused by Russian supply cuts also contributed to higher domestic demand and prices.

The spot price for Henry Hub natural gas at the end of September 30 was $6.40 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), 36% higher than last winter’s average, according to the ‘EIA. Although the price has fallen from its peak in August of $9.68 MMBtu to around $5.50 on Thursday, the current price is still up almost 50% since the start of this year.

The market price is the single most important factor in natural gas consumers’ utility bills. For example, the cost of purchasing natural gas for utility companies has averaged more than a third of a consumer’s overall bill in recent years, according to the AGA. This year, that number could climb to nearly half, the trade association predicts.

With crude oil prices relatively close to last winter at around $85 a barrel for US benchmark WTI crude, the EIA says price increases for petroleum-based fuels like heating oil and propane “are driven more by wholesale and retail market trends for these fuels.” These fuels, which must be trucked rather than transported by pipelines, are the most subject to supply chain constraints and cost gasoline.

While the average pump price for a gallon of regular gas has fallen to $3.84 from its all-time high of $5.02 in June, the current cost is still 48 cents more than it a year ago, according to AAA. The price of diesel, which the US transportation industry relies on, is much higher, at an average of $5.34. That’s $1.77 more than a year ago.

In response to stubbornly high gasoline prices, President Biden announced this week that the administration would sell the remaining 15 million barrels of oil of the 180 million he had pledged to sell from the strategic stockpile of the country earlier this year. The move, which he insisted was not based on politics despite coming just weeks before the midterm elections, is unlikely to blunt prices as the amount is less than a day of total oil consumption in the United States.