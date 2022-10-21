News
At the peak of the crisis a third of the stations had no more fuel, almost half in places – RT in French
In mid-October, about a third of service stations had neither gasoline nor diesel. A figure which rose to 49% in Hauts-de-France and 47% in Ile-de-France. On October 20, 69% of pumps sold at least one fuel.
The proportion of service stations in France offering neither petrol nor diesel rose to 31% nationally in mid-October, and to almost half in Hauts-de-France, according to official data analyzed by AFP, a shortage more marked than the situation described by the government.
The refinery strike began on September 27 at TotalEnergies, gradually increasing the scarcity of fuels throughout France.
One figure illustrates the growing shortage that has paralyzed French stations: on October 17, only 53% of stations were selling both petrol and diesel, compared to 92% before the strike on September 24, according to analysis by AFP official and public data available on the prix-carburants.gouv.fr website. By midday on October 20, this proportion had risen to 69%.
These are national averages. Some regions, such as Hauts-de-France with 49% of stations in total rupture on October 11 or Ile-de-France at 47% on October 10, were more affected than others.
During the crisis, the Ministry of Energy Transition communicated daily the proportion of stations “in difficulty”, that is to say lacking at least one fuel, between diesel and gasoline (SP95, SP95-E10, SP98) . This government barometer rose to 31% on the national average on October 11, and in the evening of October 20 fell to 16.9%.
Soon the end of the strike?
The data analyzed by AFP suggests that the ruptures were much higher, since nearly one in three stations was closed, to which must be added stations lacking one or other of the fuels.
There are approximately 9,900 active service stations in France, which provide their prices every day on a portal of the Ministry of the Economy, an obligation more or less well respected and which concerns those which sell more than 500 cubic meters per year. These data can be downloaded from prix-carburants.gouv.fr.
The ministry, questioned by AFP, explained that it only counted the stations declaring a “break”, but not the stations ticking another box saying that a fuel is “not distributed” for other reasons, a category that is not distinguished in public data; the ministry did not want to provide its complete data including this category. The times of the lifts can also have a marginal influence (a few points) on the rupture rate observed.
Despite these differences, the trend remains clearly improving this week, thanks to the requisitions of striking employees and the suspension of strikes at Esso-ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies, only the last two sites of the French oil group being still on strike on October 20 , Gonfreville (Seine-Maritime) and the Feyzin depot (Rhône).
Minnesota election 2022: An east metro voters guide
This Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Minnesota voters will decide everything from the state’s next governor to the members of various county commissions, city councils and school boards.
Each year, the Pioneer Press surveys candidates in contested races in Ramsey, Dakota and Washington counties as well as at the state Legislature. We also asked statewide candidates about their campaigns.
To learn more about what will appear on your local ballot click here and to find your polling place click here. Other election information is available on the Minnesota Secretary of State website: www.sos.state.mn.us.
Find all of our election coverage at twincities.com/news/politics/elections. Here are some notable contests:
STATEWIDE RACES
Democrat Tim Walz faces Republican Scott Jensen, a former state senator and physician, in the race to be governor. There are also statewide races for attorney general, secretary of state and auditor.
RAMSEY COUNTY
In Ramsey County there are contested races for the county board of commissioners, as well as various city councils and school boards.
In Arden Hills, North St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights, the mayor and several council seats are on the ballot.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Washington County also has several county board seats up for election. There are also races in various cities for council seats, town supervisors and school board. Competitive races include Stillwater school board and Woodbury council.
DAKOTA COUNTY
In Dakota County, there’s a contest for county attorney as well as for seats on the county board of commissioners. Several mayors are up for election as well as council seats.
SCHOOL BOARDS
Four school boards have seats up for election. That includes a massive field of 22 candidates running for four open spots on the school board in South St. Paul.
MINNESOTA LEGISLATURE
At the Capitol in St. Paul, all 67 Senate seats and 134 House seats are up for election. Minnesota also has new district maps after the 2020 U.S. Census was used for reapportionment.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ show her ability to evolve, mature – NBC Chicago
Taylor Swift “Midnights” (Republic Records)
“Everything about me changed like midnight,” Taylor Swift confesses halfway through her latest album, the aptly named and brooding “Midnights.” It’s a moment on the electric “Midnight Rain” that finds lyricist Swift at her best, reminding you of her unparalleled ability to make any emotion universal.
The chorus of the song begins: “It was sunshine, I was midnight rain. And to continue: “He wanted it to be comfortable, I wanted this pain. He wanted a wife, I was making my own name. In pursuit of this fame. He remained the same. Then, this word: “All of me changed like midnight.” The sound feels experimental for Swift, opening with her own voice artificially reduced to an almost unrecognizable pitch. It’s one of the most interesting sounds on the album, an indie-pop beat that reminiscent of the work of its producer Jack Antonoff on Lorde’s “Melodrama”, but also fresh and captivating.
The song’s lyrics, by Swift and Antonoff, are smooth and detailed, but not distracting – letting you sink into the beat, flow and feel it with her.
Across 13 tracks on “Midnights,” a self-aware Swift shows her ability to evolve again. For her 10th original album, the 32-year-old pop star tackles the themes she grew up writing about – love, loss, childhood, fame – with a maturity that shows in sharp vocals and lyrics. more focused on his inner life than an external character.
“Midnight Rain” could be a thesis statement for the project she describes as “songs written for 13 sleepless nights,” a fitting take on the concept album for someone with a long-standing lyrical appreciation for parties. (think “Style”: “midnight, you pick me up, no headlights…”). Of course, she’s centered her work around themes before – on “Red,” an ode to color and the emotions that she represents, “reputation,” her own vindictive reconfiguration, and most recently on “folklore” and “always,” quarantine albums that expressed vulnerability in a way only isolation could.
But Swift presents “Midnights” as something different: a collection of songs that don’t have to go together, but fit together because she declared them to be late-night inspirational products. Positioning listeners situationally – in the calm but thoughtful darkness of the night – rather than thematically, feels like a natural creative experiment for a songwriter so prolific his albums have become synonymous with the culture zeitgeist. pop.
And with that comes a tone that’s just a little darker, a little more experimental, and still electric.
The first track, “Lavender Haze,” combines a muffled club beat and high-pitched backing vocals by Antonoff with a remarkable and engaging melody by Swift. “Maroon” is a grown-up, weathered take on “Red,” a dive into lost love with rich descriptions of rust, spilled wine, red lipstick — images that Swift reconjures with more bite.
“Labyrinth” makes it clear that she’s taken the best of her previous pop experiences with her – the synth of “1989” and the softer alternative sounds of “folklore” – as she admits, as only a songwriter can. say a heartache “just feels this raw right now, lost in the maze of my mind,” plus a Bon Iver-esque electronic trill track.
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful female artists of the decade and well known for her lyrical storytelling. Here are five things to know about this multi-talented singer-songwriter.
Swift shines when she is able to marry her signature lyrical musings with this new arena of electronic beats. And while it’s not another album of acoustic indie sounds like “folklore”, it’s clear that Swift has taken a step forward into the indie-pop genre – even if it’s a step in a different direction.
The weakest moments on the album are where that balance feels off. “Bejeweled” is a little too sweet, with lyrics that sound like an updated, glittery version of “Me!” The highly anticipated “Snow On The Beach,” starring Lana Del Rey, is poetic, pretty, and occasionally cheeky, but not as emotionally deep as the combined power of the lyricists would suggest.
Even in these moments, “Midnights” finds Swift comfortable in her musical skin, revealing the strengths of a sharp, ever-evolving artist who can wink through ever-cryptic hints at her life. very public or subtle self-properties scattered amid lyrical confessions (see: “Anti-Hero” and “Mastermind”) and hook even the casual listener with a seductive, and perhaps surprising, beat.
But like the love-soaked ‘Lover’ and the intimate ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’, ‘Midnights’ feels like both a confessional and a playground, crafted by every version of Taylor Swift we’ve learned. to know so far for a new Taylor Swift to shine. And as always, we’re right here for the thrilling late-night ride.
Yes, George Clooney is still close to the ER cast
In response, Barrymore spoke on behalf of all viewers saying, “It makes people so happy to know, because we all want to believe this, and then when you find out it’s true, you’re like, ‘Aw , I meant it. ‘ It’s so much fun.”
Now Clooney has the opportunity to work with another one good friend: julia robertwho plays alongside him in the romantic comedy ticket to paradise. And clearly, the besties, who have starred together in several movies over the past few decades, including Ocean’s Eleven and silver monster– are more than comfortable with each other.
On October 17, Clooney joked with E! News exclusively about her “rising” co-star, Roberts.
Larry the Cat survives Britain’s fourth prime minister: NPR
James Glossop/WPA Pool/Getty Images
British prime ministers may come and go, but Larry the cat is here to stay.
The 15-year-old tabby is dutifully Chief Mouser of 10 Downing Street, the residence and office of the UK Prime Minister, and where countless political decisions affecting the country are made. Larry has survived prime ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and, from Thursday, the six-week term of Liz Truss.
“The King asked me to become Prime Minister because this nonsense has gone on long enough,” wrote Larry the cat in a now tweet viral from an unofficial account hours before Truss announced his resignation.
And in a period of shaky political leadership, Larry’s stable tenure has led to a huge loyal following among British citizens. His presence at 10 Downing Street often leads to cameo appearances in historic moments – including a nap under a limo that extended Donald Trump’s 2019 visit.
But Larry’s record isn’t completely spotless either. A visit to the vet in 2016 put his health in question while a mouse sighting in 2011 called into question the integrity of his work.
But Larry appears to have redeemed himself in the public eye: In the days before Truss’s resignation was announced, a video of the cat chasing a fox – much larger than any mouse – away from the Premier’s seat minister amazed the fans.
His date at 10 Downing Street began on February 15, 2011, after television cameras spotted a rat outside the entrance. The UK cabinet, under Cameron’s leadership, rescued the cat from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and officially named him Chief Mouser, according to the UK government’s website.
And as the British public awaits the identity of their fifth prime minister in just six years, Larry vows he will stay in office for as long as he can.
“A lot of people ask if Liz Truss or Jeremy Hunt is in charge,” her unofficial account posted on Monday. “It’s neither. I am. I’ll be here long after they’re both gone.”
Boris Johnson eyes return as UK Labor calls for election – NBC Chicago
Several British lawmakers, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were trying to drum up support on Friday ahead of a short and intense contest to replace Liz Truss as the country’s leader.
Truss resigned Thursday after a rocky 45-day term, admitting she couldn’t follow through on her economic plans to cut taxes.
The Conservative Party is mounting a fast-track race to replace her, which will see a new leader – who will also become prime minister – chosen within a week.
Former Treasury leader Rishi Sunak and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt are among the bookmakers’ favorites – along with Johnson, who was forced out by the party just over three months ago after his to be mired in scandals over its ethics and finances. His return would be a remarkable resurrection for a politician who is both popular and polarizing.
Johnson, who remained a lawmaker after stepping down as prime minister, has not said whether he will run, but his allies in parliament are scrambling to drum up support.
Nominations for a new leader will close Monday afternoon, and candidates need the signatures of 100 of the 357 Conservative lawmakers, meaning a maximum field of three. Lawmakers will vote to eliminate one of them and hold an indicative vote on the final two. The 172,000 party members will then be able to decide between the two finalists in an online vote. The new leader must be chosen by October 28.
Sunak, who came second to Truss in a summer leadership race, is seen by some as a pair of sure hands who can stabilize the struggling economy. Mordaunt, who came third, is popular with the party base.
But the wild card in the contest is Johnson, who is adored by some in the party as a vote winner with a rare common touch, and reviled by others for the chaos and scandal that marred his three years in office.
Johnson’s ally Nadine Dorries said the party should pick him because “he’s a known winner” who led the Tories to a big election victory in 2019.
“Having a winner in place is what the party needs to survive,” she told Sky News.
But some other Tory lawmakers have said they would quit the party if Johnson – who faces an ongoing investigation by a standards committee into whether he lied to Parliament – returns as leader.
“I don’t see any way forward in government, at any level, for someone who is subject to this kind of scrutiny, and I think it’s very divisive,” Conservative lawmaker Roger Gale told AFP. Times Radio. ‘And I think there would be people, indeed like me, who would find themselves in the terrible position of having to resign the Tory Whip.’
The party’s second leadership race this year comes after Truss became the shortest prime minister in British history. She was elected leader by the Tories early last month after a party election to replace Johnson.
Truss’ free-market economic package has rattled financial markets, driven up the cost of government borrowing and home mortgages, and forced an emergency intervention from the Bank of England. Truss executed a series of U-turns and replaced his Treasury chief, but faced rebellion from his party lawmakers.
Truss admitted on Thursday that “I cannot deliver the term for which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just six weeks in office.
The new leader will be Britain’s third prime minister this year, and Tory turmoil is fueling demands for a national election. Under the UK parliamentary system, there need not be one until 2024, five years after the 2019 contest won by the Tories under Johnson.
Opposition politicians say the uproar since then – and Truss’ decision to tear up many of the policies on which Johnson was elected – means the government lacks democratic legitimacy.
Polls suggest that if an election were held now it would be a wipeout for the Tories, with the centre-left Labor party winning a large majority.
Labor leader Keir Starmer has accused the Tories of presiding over a ‘revolving door of chaos’.
“It’s hurting our economy and our country’s reputation tremendously,” he said. “We have to have a chance to make a fresh start. We need general elections – now.
50 years ago, the ‘72 Dolphins unified a transient state | Commentary
They used to make the announcement in every press box before every game as a matter of protocol to remind sportswriters of their journalistic ethics. It was a way of reminding us that we were there as reporters and not fans.
“This is an area for working media. There will be no cheering in the press box.”
I’ve always abided by the edict.
Except for once.
And I give myself a pass because I wasn’t actually cheering in the press box; I was cheering in a luxury suite near the press box. And, besides, I wasn’t cheering for a team I was covering that day.
I was cheering with and for my boyhood idols — the undefeated 1972 Miami Dolphins, who will celebrate the 50th anniversary of becoming the NFL’s only undefeated team during the Dolphins-Steelers on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
It was 17 years ago during another game at Hard Rock Stadium when I committed my minor breach of journalistic ethics. The Dolphins were playing the Jets, and I was there covering the game for the Sentinel. Many of the ‘72 Dolphins also were attending that December day, but they were much more focused on the Indianapolis Colts-San Diego Chargers game on a big screen TV in a luxury suite down from the press box.
Dave Hyde — the columnist at the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and author Still Perfect: The Untold Story of the 1972 Dolphins (the 50th anniversary edition of which was just re-released) — somehow managed to get us into the luxury suite.
When the Chargers shockingly upset the Colts to end Indy’s march toward matching the ‘72 Dolphins’ season of perfection, the place went crazy and I suddenly found myself high-fiving and hugging running back Jim Kiick and defensive tackle Manny Fernandez — both of whom played for the ‘72 Dolphins.
The late, great Don Shula, the legendary coach of the’72 Dolphins, was also watching the game in the luxury suite, and immediately phoned then-Chargers coach Marty Schottenheimer to congratulate him on the victory.
“Marty’s a great friend of mine,” Shula said with a smile splashed across his face. “Now he’s become an even better friend.”
Of course, we all know that before Shula passed away, he and the ‘72 Dolphins would often get criticized nationally for being “sore winners” because they would pop a bottle of champagne and celebrate whenever the last undefeated team of any given NFL season was beaten.
A few years before he died, Shula was in Orlando for an appearance at one his Shula’s Steakhouses at Disney as the undefeated New England Patriots were getting ready to take on the New York Giants in Super Box XLII.
“I’m pulling for the New York Giants, and I’m not going to apologize for it,” Shula told me then. “We, [the ‘72 Dolphins,] are always portrayed as angry old men because we’re proud of what we accomplished. Believe me, I’ll be the first to congratulate the Patriots if they run the table and finish with a perfect record because I know how hard it is to do. But that doesn’t mean I want it to happen.”
Those who live in New York or Boston or Philly may have looked at the ‘72 Dolphins as angry old men, but to me they were the heroes of an impressionable young boy who grew up in the sticks and scrub oaks and piney woods of North Florida.
For those of us native Floridians who grew up in the 1970s, the Dolphins were all we had as a professional sports team. Back then, there were no Magic or Marlins, Heat or Lightning, Rays or Panthers. Florida has nine professional franchises today — if you count the Jaguars. Back then, the Dolphins were it.
And back then, there was no NFL package on DirectTV that enables you to watch any game you want. And there was no Red Zone Channel where you can watch all the games at once.
In 1972, every NFL fan in Florida watched the Dolphins each and every week. I was then in elementary school and always watched the games wearing my No. 22 Mercury Morris jersey because Morris — the Dolphins’ shifty running back — was my favorite athlete.
The ‘72 Dolphins truly brought together an entire state of native Floridians, Cuban exiles, transplanted New Yorkers and migrating Midwesterners. Once, several years ago, I got a chance to tell Shula what his team meant to our state.
“I’m probably more proud of that than anything,” Shula told me. “We brought people in this state together. We were a common thread for transplants from Chicago and New York and Detroit. They all had different allegiances, but they all became Dolphins fans.”
Now here we are, a half-century later, and the team will be honored at halftime on Sunday night for their season of perfection.
“Obviously, it’s been 50 years since we went undefeated,” says Larry Csonka, the team’s bruising fullback. “We’re dusty old guys, but each year [when the team has its annual reunion] we come back to life. It’s like the dust blows off.”
I won’t be there Sunday night when the dust blows away.
It’s just as well.
If I were there, I’d probably get kicked out of the press box for standing and cheering.
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
