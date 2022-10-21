Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin Dominance To Regain Control Over Crypto?

Bitcoin Dominance To Regain Control Over Crypto?
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are analyzing Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) and how the top cryptocurrency might perform in the near term against altcoins.

Take a look at the video below:

VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Versus Altcoins (BTC.D): October 20, 2022

In addition to the video highlights listed below the video, we also analyze BTC.D using the Ichimoku, Average Directional Index, LMACD, and other technical tools.

Bitcoin Outperforms Altcoins During Sideways Phase

On daily timeframes, BTC.D is taking a short pause, but is mostly still bullish according to price action and technical indicators. Dominance is above the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen on the Ichimoku, while flipped bullish on the LMACD. The Average Directional Index at the bottom shows that trend strength is weakening on daily timeframes and bulls have the upper hand

Bitcoin is has been outperforming altcoins | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Why Altcoin Season Could Be Over For Some Time

On weekly timeframes using the same tools, we can see that dominance has only just turned bullish against altcoins, and the Average Directional Index is hinting that this trend could soon strengthen. On the Ichimoku, dominance is above the Tenkan-sen, but not the Kijun-sen, making it the next logical target.

Moving to monthly timeframes, Bitcoin dominance is also bullish against alts on the LMACD, and the ADX shows that altcoin season could be cooling off for some time. The Ichimoku isn’t very telling, but much like weekly timeframes, the Kijun-sen above could make for a possible next target.

Btc.d_2022-10-20_16-11-43

Can Alts Hold Onto 50% Of Crypto Dominance?

Additional trend line TA shows that BTC dominance possibly retested the neckline of a years old inverse head and shoulders pattern, which includes the early 2018 alt season peak that came shortly after Bitcoin topped in December 2017 at $20,000. Shockingly, Bitcoin is trading below that level some five years later.

If Bitcoin dominance does reverse hard against altcoins, the line in the sand to watch for is around 52% dominance. Above there would trigger the first ever monthly buy signal of Bitcoin against altcoins. 

Btc.d_2022-10-20_16-09-11

Related Topics:
Blockchain

Solana Infrastructure Firm Helius Raises $3.1M in Funding

Solana Achieves 100 Billion Transactions Milestone
  • The funds will be used to create tools that would assist developers to create Web3 apps.
  • Overall Helius aims to simplify and abstract away complexity in app development.

Helius, a Solana infrastructure business, said today that it has secured $3.1 million in a seed round. It was headed by Reciprocal Ventures and Chapter One. The funds will be used to create tools that would assist developers in rapidly and affordably creating Web3 apps.

Helius, which was formed by ex-Coinbase and AWS developers. Has received funding from the likes of Solana Ventures, Alchemy Ventures, Big Brain Ventures, and Propel VC. As well as angel investors such as Zhuoxun Yin, co-founder of Magic Eden, and Stepan Simkin, co-founder of Squads.

Challenging Platform 

CEO and co-founder of Helius Mert Mumtaz told that he began developing Solana ecosystem features in the summer of 2021. Far before the platform saw its dramatic increase in popularity and worth. Moreover, the former Coinbase developer built arbitrage bots and DAO tools and assisted with the detection of fraudsters, but he noted that Solana is a challenging platform to work on.

Furthermore, to design a Solana-based app, Mumtaz said, programmers must “set up all sorts of infrastructure and scaffolding first,” and on-chain transactions are “very hard to read.” He said that sometimes developers had to do reverse engineering on Solana smart contracts (the code that drives autonomous apps) to figure out what was going on.

Helius intends to aid creators in overcoming these obstacles by supplying APIs (application programming interfaces) to comprehend on-chain data and query transactions, webhooks that allow automation and bots, and RPC nodes that let Solana programmes communicate with the blockchain. Overall, they aim to simplify and abstract away complexity in app development.

Helius has now opened its platform to the general public. Over 400 developers, including those behind the cross-platform NFT platform Crossmint and the NFT project Famous Fox Federation, have reportedly joined the firm.

Blockchain

Tracking Do Kwon, Looking For Payback

Ust Restitution Group, A Detective'S Investigation. Illustration.
The UST Restitution Group is on Do Kwon’s tail. A few governments and this civilian group are all out looking for the Terra creator, who insists that he’s not on the run. The Terra/ Luna collapse was one for the books, and that book is still open. We will write many more headlines about Do Kwon, and probably a few about the UST Restitution Group also. What’s done is done, some might say, but others will not rest until the case involves a court. 

In the FT article menacingly titled “Retail investors become vigilantes in hunt for crypto’s most wanted man,” we get to meet the UST Restitution Group. It’s “an association of nearly 4,400 crypto investors trying to track down Kwon, who is wanted in South Korea on charges of financial fraud.” That’s not Do Kwon’s only legal problem, the UST Restitution Group “launched class action lawsuits against Kwon in Singapore and the US, while Interpol has issued a red notice for him. South Korea is expected to revoke his passport on Wednesday.”

UST Restitution Group: Anons Looking For Do Kwon

According to the UST Restitution Group’s website, “Members have suggested that Kwon could be in Dubai, Russia, Azerbaijan, the Seychelles or Mauritius, among other locations.” A pseudonymous user went further and wrote, “Dubai is friendly to crypto, very international (he would not stand out), and has limited extradition treaties in place. It would seem like the best fit for the 3-5 hour timezone shift apparent in the data.”

Reviewing their impressive methods, another pseudonymous user reveals, “I obviously wouldn’t delve into specifics because publishing our methods would render them ineffective. I think we’re doing more than anyone else, though.” This particular UST Restitution Group member “introduced himself as a 31-year-old Ivy League-educated American,” and goes by the name of Antithesis. “His days are numbered. We have people who are very, very close to Do Kwon,” the person said. 

These are very high-level people. They’ve been scorned and they want answers. What will they do to Do Kwon when they find him, though? Another UST Restitution Group member that goes by the name of HKTrader “said he spent a month organising a Singapore class action lawsuit against Kwon and discovered his whereabouts in the country by hiring a private detective.”

Do Kwon is not in Singapore” anymore, though.

UST price chart on Kraken | Source: UST/USD on TradingView.com

How Would They Do It?

The elephant in the room is this: people are not sure how Do Kwon’s trial is going to go. The FT article quotes Seoul crypto expert Choi Hwa-in, “I wonder how effective the legal action against him could be, given the lack of legal ground to punish crypto players. This would just strain the crypto market further, dragging down their value and hurting investors more as a result.”

They also quote an official statement from Terraform Labs themselves, “Recent developments reaffirm that Terraform Labs and its stakeholders remain subjected to a highly politicised and erratic legal environment in South Korea. The facts are on our side, and we look forward to the truth coming to light in the coming months.” Is it possible that Do Kwon and company have it all under control? If so, why is he hidd… oh yeah, because the UST Restitution Group people are literally looking for him.

In a recent interview with journalist Laura Shin, the Terra creator refused to reveal his current location. Apparently, when people knew where Do Kwon was, there was trouble. In the interview, the Terra creator admitted failure and said the cause was the protocol’s “weakness to respond to the cruelty of the markets.” Do Kwon admits to technical and theoretical mistakes, but denies Terra was a scam. 

For her part, Laura Shin went to bat for Do Kwon on this issue. “I’m sorry, people, but this is totally not cool. What do they plan to do when they find him? WTF? People are crazy — Do was right when he said on my show that he can’t reveal his whereabouts. Seriously, don’t do this,” the journalist tweeted. 

Featured Image by Amy Z from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView

Blockchain

Twitter Starts Its Tweet Tiles Experiment Into NFT Marketplaces

Twitter Starts Its Tweet Tiles Experiment Into Nft Marketplaces
NFT News
  • The Tweet Tiles trial is now active for the five NFT marketplaces.
  • The marketplaces such as OpenSea and GuardianLink’s Jump.trade have been picked for the pilot.

Twitter is extending the realm of NFTs into its Tweet Tiles trial, which was previously conducted with The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian. A selected NFT marketplace would enable the strategy in which tweets showcase an interactive customized widget.

The marketplaces such as OpenSea, Rarible, Magic Eden, Dapper Labs, and GuardianLink’s Jump.trade have been picked for the pilot. The featured partners therefore can show flourishing NFTs inside tweets for the first time. The format enables metadata like the title and creator to be displayed with a bigger image of the NFT.

Tweet Tiles Pilot on NFTs

The Tweet Tiles trial is presently active for the five NFT marketplaces featured on iOS and the Web. If the pilot proved to be successful and was made available to all Twitter users, NFT collectors would have a dynamic opportunity to share their most valued digital collectibles. 

Furthermore, following the rollout of NFT avatars for users who connect their web wallet to confirm ownership, Twitter has decided to expand the reach of its Tweet Tiles trial including NFT marketplaces. And the Tweet Tiles give developers the ability to expand and improve the Twitter experience by placing highly visual material in a portable style that is friendly to touchscreen viewing. 

As a result of the ability to include NFTs, along with statistical facts and a direct link to the marketplace would increase sales. Also, it will assist in the discovery of unique and popular collections.

Blockchain

ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Plunges While Bitcoin Growth Remains Steady Below $20,000

Ethpow (Ethw) Price Plunges While Bitcoin Growth Remains Steady Below $20,000
Over the past few days, Bitcoin and crypto market has been enjoying traces of bullish appearances. Most crypto assets have been in the green, with some reclaims in their values. But the northward climb has just died out as of yesterday.

EthereumPoW (ETHW) value crumbled by a whopping 11%. The Altcoins are not left in the new bearish trend. Most have taken to the south as they push the crypto market into the red. Despite several attempts, Bitcoin has again failed to hit its critical level of $20,000.

Drastic Crumbling For ETHW And LUNC

Over the last few days, there’s been a sudden cut in the latest uptrend within the crypto market. Most of the crypto assets are losing the previous reclaimed values.

Before the bearish trend, Ethereum reclaimed up to 5% in its value shooting the price of ETH to nearly $1,350. However, the past day’s price decline has brought ETH to $1,288.

EthereumPoW (ETHW) has suffered one of the worse losses of about 11%. Also, Terra Classic (LUNC) declined by about 7.5%.

Crypto assets with minor gains include Uniswap, Tron, and Leo. Losers from the large-cap altcoins include Ripple and Cardano, with over a 3% drop. Others are Solana, Polygon, Polkadot, Binance Coin, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin.

Bitcoin Stalls Before The $20K level

Last week, Bitcoin was on a price swing with little or no control over its movement. The primary crypto asset even went down to the $18K region after several attempts to anchor its price on $20K. The release of the US job report created an impact taking BTC to $18,200

However, changes started to occur with increasing volatility in the crypto market. The leading cryptocurrency made more surges from the start of this week. The token movement stalled relatively in the early hour of Monday but later picked the same. As a result, the price of Bitcoin rose again to the $19,000 region and gradually maintained its hold on the level.

BTC later hit $19,700 this week. Also, kept looking for a more bullish push that could take it to the coveted $20K. However, the situation in the entire crypto market has suddenly twisted in a downward direction. As a result, Bitcoin couldn’t push through with a further move to the $20K level.

At the time of press, BTC is trading at around $19,092, indicating a drop over the past 24 hours. Also, its market cap is currently at $366.91 billion, and its dominance over altcoins sits at 39.88%.

Bitcoin price keeps trending low l BTCUSDT on Tradingview.com

Based on data from the on-chain analysis, there have been several suggestions for further pain in the future for BTC. The belief is that Bitcoin displays a similar trading trend to the 2018 bear market.

Featured Image From Pixabay, Charts From Tradingview

Blockchain

Reddit’s Collectible Avatar NFTs Bring in 3M New Crypto Wallets

Relisted Reddit Nft Avatar’s On Opensea Witnesses Price Surge
