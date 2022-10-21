Boris Johnson eyes comeback as UK Conservatives pick new PM

Newsletter Sign-Up
By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)
LONDON (AP) — Several British lawmakers, including scandal-tarnished former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, jockeyed for support Friday to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government.
The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister in place within a week, at a time when Britain can ill afford uncertainty at the top. Millions are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of groceries, fuel and other basics soars and record inflation pushes up mortgage rates. Rolling strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming.
Johnson has not even declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites to win the contest — reflecting the scale of division and disarray in the party as it picks its third prime minister of the year. It would be an astonishing comeback for a polarizing figure forced out just over three months ago amid a welter of ethics scandals.
Truss quit on Thursday after a turbulent 45 days, conceding that she could not deliver on her tax-cutting economic package, which she had to abandon after it cause turmoil in financial markets.
House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first candidate to declare she is running to replace Truss. She is bookies’ third favorite, behind Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, runner-up to Truss in the summer, and Johnson, who still faces an inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament while in office that could lead to his suspension as a lawmaker.
Despite his troubles, Johnson is still adored by some Conservatives as a vote winner with a rare common touch who led the party to a big election victory in 2019. He is more popular with the party’s grassroots than with lawmakers — and he is reviled by some for the chaos and scandal that marred his term in office.
“Having a winner in place is what the party needs to survive,” Johnson ally Nadine Dorries told Sky News.
But former Conservative leader Michael Howard implored the party not to return to the “psychodrama” of the Johnson era.
“He’s had his chance, and it didn’t work,” Howard said. Some Conservative legislators have even threatened to leave the party if Johnson returns as leader.
Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester, said Conservatives who thought Johnson could solve their problems “don’t live in a reality-based community.”
He warned that the electorate at large has not forgotten Johnson’s many scandals — and he no longer has the appeal he once did.
“We know the public don’t like him, he can’t govern, he definitely can’t unify his party. It will be a disaster. It will fail,” Ford said.
Johnson, who remained a lawmaker after stepping down as prime minister, has not said whether he will run, but his allies in Parliament are working to gather support for an “I’m Backing Boris” campaign. Johnson is expected to return shortly from a Caribbean vacation.
Nominations for a new leader will close on Monday afternoon, and candidates need the signatures of 100 of the 357 Conservative lawmakers, meaning a maximum field of three. Lawmakers will vote to knock out one of those, and will hold an indicative vote on the final two. The party’s 172,000 members will then get to decide between the two finalists in an online vote. The new leader is due to be selected by Oct. 28.
Sunak, who came second to Truss in a summertime leadership contest, is favored by some as a safe pair of hands to steady the struggling economy. Mordaunt, who came third, is popular with the party’s grassroots.
Popular Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who was touted as a possible contender, ruled himself out of the race on Friday.
But the wild card is Johnson.
He was able to shrug off lapses that would have sunk many politicians, surviving even after he was fined by police for attending one of a series of illegal parties in government buildings while the U.K. was under lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.
He finally resigned after one scandal too far — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct — sparked an exodus of dozens of members of his government.
He left reluctantly, calling the decision to oust him “eccentric” and ending his final appearance in Parliament with the words: “Hasta la vista, baby.”
Truss was chosen by the party early last month to replace him, but quit after her brief, disastrous experiment in libertarian economics pummeled the value of the pound and caused further pain for people and businesses already struggling in an economy still reeling from Britain’s exit from the European Union, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Her package of unfunded tax cuts roiled financial markets, drove up the cost of government borrowing and home mortgages, and forced emergency Bank of England intervention. Truss executed a series of U-turns and replaced her Treasury chief but faced rebellion from lawmakers in her party that obliterated her authority.
Truss admitted Thursday that “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”
Whoever replaces her will have to make tough economic decisions, with government debt rising, the economy stuttering and inflation at a 40-year-high.
The Conservative turmoil at a time of such high stakes is fueling demands for a national election. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, there does not need to be one until the end of 2024, though the government has the power to call one sooner.
Currently that looks unlikely. Opinion polls say an election would spell disaster for the Conservatives, with the left-of-center Labour Party winning a large majority.
Still, opposition politicians say the recent tumult — and the decision by Truss to rip up many of the policies on which Johnson was elected — means the government lacks democratic legitimacy.
Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of presiding over a “revolving door of chaos.”
“This is doing huge damage to our economy and the reputation of our country,” he said. “We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election — now.”
Local
Blue Line riders encountered delays – and a seemingly “black” Maverick station – around midnight Friday as the MBTA struggled with a power issue.
In a video posted to Twitter at 12:20 a.m., WBZ reporter Brandon Truitt showed a crowd of runners waiting for the Blue Line at State. Some had been waiting for a train for 40 minutes, he wrote.
Several Twitter users described seeing a power outage at Maverick.
“It took 45 minutes to get from State Street to Maverick on the Blue Line, [and] we are coming to a power outage,” Will Woodring tweeted. “How can this happen?”
Alex Ashlock tweeted that his train was “moving jerkily”.
“There appears to be a major power outage,” he wrote. “Pitch black in Maverick station, but we’re heading to Government Center.”
MBTA spokeswoman Lisa Battiston confirmed there was a blue line power issue which was resolved at 2am.
“Scheduled service has been running since service began this morning,” she told Boston.com on Friday.
The Blue Line hiccups followed a morning of delays and confusion on the Red Line after the MBTA failed to complete night work in time.
Boston
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks, coach Jamahl Mosley said after the team’s morning shootaround at State Farm Arena.
Mosley added Anthony was able to go through “a little bit” of shootaround after missing Wednesday’s season-opening loss at the Detroit Pistons.
Anthony didn’t practice Thursday.
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
This was supposed to be the Gophers football team’s year, and September showed it was possible.
Minnesota was undefeated at 4-0 and previous Big Ten West Division champions, primarily Iowa and Wisconsin, had stumbled in the first month of the season. The opening was there.
Then the Gophers lost to Purdue, and after the bye week, lost to Illinois, and those two programs became the new division favorites. Due to tiebreakers lost, the door for Minnesota is currently closed.
With the rumors growing that the conference will ditch its division format in the future, this year might be reflected as the prime opportunity lost for Minnesota to reach the Big Ten Championship Game.
Now Minnesota must go into one of college football’s best road environments — a primetime, nationally televised White Out game at Penn State — and the Gophers need a upset over a ranked team to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2018.
What a difference a month makes.
The No. 16 Nittany Lions are a four-point favorite for the 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday kickoff at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. They will have more 100,000, white-clad fans on their side, with an audience following on ABC.
On Monday, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck warned reporters: He was about “to get on a soapbox for a second.” His primary point was that the Boilermakers and Illini are good teams, and Minnesota had chances in the fourth quarter to beat both of them. The Illini are now ranked 18th in the nation, and Purdue leads the “receiving votes” category.
“But when we don’t execute — we are not a superhero, we are human like everybody else,” Fleck said. “When you play really good teams that execute, you are going to get beat. That’s football, and we are learning lessons as we keep going forward through the season. We just need to apply that.”
Here’s where the Gophers need to improve execution:
The Gophers offense was among the nation’s leaders coming out of the 34-7 win over Michigan State on Sept. 24. Since then, it’s been one thing or the other derailing the U.
Minnesota rushed for 44 yards in the 20-10 loss to Purdue, their lowest total in a game since 2015.
The U then passed for 38 yards in the 26-14 defeat at Illinois, their lowest total in a game since 2014.
“We did really well the first four weeks,” Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said. “I think we have to become more consistent. We have to develop and make more explosive plays and just be more consistent overall in every phase.”
Against the Boilermakers, Minnesota missed all-Big Ten running back Mo Ibrahim. Fleck has called him an “eraser” for the way he can cancel out blocking issues and still gain positive yards. When Ibrahim returned against Illinois’s stout defense, he rushed for 127 yards, including 96 after contact, per Pro Football Focus College. That’s what he was doing pre-Purdue as well.
Against the Illini, Minnesota continued to miss all-Big Ten-caliber receiver Chris Autman-Bell. While other pass catchers have had moments, no one has asserted himself as an alpha.
“I want to see (receivers) get back to that mind-set, that determined mind-set, that committed mind-set that it takes in order to continue to grow and improve and get better,” Ciarrocca said. “You’ve got to attack.”
Minnesota is 92nd in the nation in explosive plays (those extending more than 20 yards). They have 26 total in six games, but only 10 in three Big Ten contests.
When the Gophers D was on the field for only 33 plays in the season-opening drubbing of New Mexico State on Sept. 1, U staff cautioned there might be a game this season where the pendulum reached the other end. That was the Illinois loss.
Minnesota was on the field for 86 plays, which was 19 more than their next-highest amount (67 versus Purdue). Illinois was 6 for 17 on third down, but they were 4 for 4 on fourth down. Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi pointed to that stat as a chief reason for the defeat.
Rossi’s defense remains one of the best in the nation and has been more consistent than the offense. He likes the way they have been able to handle adjustments, unique formations/trick plays, their run fits (for the most part) and communication.
“Those things are usually hallmarks and the starting point of good defense,” Rossi said.
Rossi said he wants to see his defense improve on coverage of fade patterns and go routes and going after the passer with three- and four-man rushes, without having to blitz to create pressures and sacks. Those points have been emphasized in practice.
Minnesota is 113th in the country in sacks, with nine total in six games but only three in three conference games. They didn’t have a sack last week against Illinois.
The biggest question coming into the 2022 season was how Minnesota would replace four starting offensive linemen and six of the top eight snap counts on the defensive line. The U addressed the issue, in part, by bringing in reinforcements through the NCAA transfer portal.
Chuck Filiaga (Michigan) and Quinn Carroll (Notre Dame) have been mainstays on the right side of the O-Line, playing at least 340 snaps apiece this season. Guard Filiaga has been more consistent, while tackle Carroll has been good in run blocking but struggled in pass protection.
Fleck said in preseason camp that the right tackle spot could see a rotation this season, but he has stuck with Carroll, an Edina native. On Monday, Fleck reiterated that is the plan going forward.
Center John Michael Schmitz is the highest-graded offensive lineman in the county, per PFF. The left side, tackle Aireontea Ersery and guard Axel Ruschmeyer, have been OK.
The Gophers brought in three D-lineman, with Kyler Baugh (Houston Baptist) starting all six games and playing more than 175 snaps. Darnell Jefferies (Clemson) and Lorenza Surgers (Vanderbilt) have both played fewer than 75 snaps.
Minnesota’s top two returning defensive linemen, Thomas Rush and Trill Carter, have been contributors, and elsewhere, they has instead gone with players recruited out of high school and developed in house. For instance, Danny Striggow, Jah Joyner, Jalen Logan-Redding and Gage Keys have had positive moments.
But like the Gophers overall, it’s been hit and miss; that’s why they are 4-2, not 6-0.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a press conference at the Pentagon July 20, 2022 in Arlington, Virginia.
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart Friday morning, the second known call since the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Pentagon Air Force Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Austin spoke by phone with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu. The Kremlin also confirmed the call in a separate reading.
“Secretary Austin stressed the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine,” according to the Pentagon. The last time the two leaders spoke was in May.
The call comes as the war enters its ninth month and Ukraine continues a stunning counter-offensive to retake more of Russian-held territory to the east and south.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (center) meet soldiers during a visit to a military training center in the Western Military District for mobilized reservists, outside the city of Ryazan, October 20, 2022.
Mikhail Klimentiev | AFP | Getty Images
Secretary of State Antony Blinken exchanged barbs last month with his Russian counterpart during a meeting of the UN Security Council. Blinken cited credible reports that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. The top US diplomat has detailed the macabre discovery of mass graves in the Ukrainian towns of Izyum and Bucha.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied the allegations and blamed the civilian deaths on Ukraine. He also blamed the United States, France and Germany for failing to hold Ukraine accountable for alleged atrocities.
In recent days, Moscow has upped the ante with several devastating missile and drone strikes against what Kyiv has described as civilian targets and critical infrastructure such as energy facilities. Ukraine has also accused Russia of using Iranian drones in its widespread and indiscriminate attacks. Tehran and Moscow have repeatedly denied the alleged arms transfers.
Following the new drone strikes, the United States, Britain and France raised the implications of such Iranian arms transfers to Russia at a closed meeting of the UN Security Council.
The three nations – also members of the original 2015 Iran nuclear deal – claim that by supplying Russia with drones, Iran violated a UN Security Council resolution. The resolution, known as 2231, prohibits the transfer of “all items, materials, equipment, goods and technology” from Iran to another country unless approved in advance by the Council UN security on a case-by-case basis.
Iran’s representative to the UN, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, told reporters following the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday that such transfers “are beyond the scope of ‘implementation’ of the 2015 resolution and that, therefore, Tehran has not violated its commitments.
He also cited Tehran’s neutrality in the Ukrainian conflict and reiterated urgent calls for a resolution to the war.
“Iran has always advocated for peace and an immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine,” Iravani said.
He added that the claims were “baseless and unsubstantiated” and said the West was mounting a disinformation campaign against his country. Iravani, who did not answer any questions from reporters, also said the baseless allegations were “disappointing”.
Meanwhile, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, told reporters that the drones found in Ukraine are not Iranian but Russian-made.
He said footage of drones shot down in Ukraine clearly had Russian markings on it. He added, however, that he was not a drone expert and could not elaborate further.
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The judge allowed Bannon to stay free pending appeal and also imposed a fine of $6,500 as part of the sentence. Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols handed down the sentence after saying the law was clear that contempt of Congress is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of at least one month behind bars. Bannon’s lawyers had argued the judge could’ve sentenced him to probation instead. Prosecutors had asked for Bannon to be sent to jail for six months.
The House panel had sought Bannon’s testimony over his involvement in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Bannon has yet to testify or provide any documents to the committee, prosecutors wrote.
Prosecutors argued Bannon, 68, deserved the longer sentence because he had pursued a “bad faith strategy” and his public statements disparaging the committee itself made it clear he wanted to undermine their effort to get to the bottom of the violent attack and keep anything like it from happening again.
Seth Wenig/AP
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A federal judge on Thursday rejected an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans.
U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis wrote that because the six states—Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, and South Carolina—failed to establish that they had standing, ” the Court has no jurisdiction to hear this case”.
Suzanne Gage, spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, said the states will appeal. She said in a statement that the states “continue to believe that they do in fact have standing to raise their significant legal challenges.”
Democratic President Joe Biden announced in August that his administration would forgive up to $20,000 in education debt for a large number of borrowers. The announcement immediately became a major political issue ahead of November’s midterm elections.
The states lawsuit is among a few that have been filed. Earlier Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an appeal by a group of Wisconsin taxpayers seeking to stop the debt forgiveness program.
Barrett, who oversees emergency appeals from Wisconsin and neighboring states, did not comment on the dismissal of the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association. The group wrote in its Supreme Court filing that it needed an emergency order because the administration could begin writing off outstanding student debt as early as Sunday.
In the states’ lawsuit, attorneys for the administration said the Department of Education had “broad authority to administer federal student financial assistance programs.” A court filing said the Higher Education Student Aid Opportunity Act of 2003, or HEROES Act, allows the Secretary of Education to waive or vary the terms of wartime federal student loans. or national emergency.
“COVID-19 is such an emergency,” the filing reads.
The Congressional Budget Office said the program would cost about $400 billion over the next three decades. James Campbell, a lawyer for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, told Autrey in an Oct. 12 hearing that the administration was acting outside of its powers in a way that would cost the states millions of dollars.
The plan would forgive $10,000 of student loan debt for those earning less than $125,000 or households with incomes below $250,000. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate greater financial need, will get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiveness.
Conservative lawyers, Republican lawmakers and business-oriented groups have argued that Biden overstepped his authority by taking such sweeping steps without congressional consent. They called it an unfair government giveaway to the relatively well off at the expense of taxpayers who did not pursue higher education.
Chris Nuelle, spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, said the plan would “unfairly burden working-class families with even more economic hardship.”
Many Democratic lawmakers facing tough re-election contests walked away from the plan.
The HEROES Act was enacted after 9/11 to help the military. The Justice Department says the law allows Biden to reduce or forgive student loan debt in the event of a national emergency. Republicans argue the administration is misinterpreting the law, in part because the pandemic is no longer considered a national emergency.
Justice Department attorney Brian Netter told Autrey that the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is still reverberating. He said defaults on student loans have skyrocketed over the past 2 1/2 years.
Forgiveness applies to federal student loans used to attend undergraduate and graduate school, as well as Parent Plus loans. Current students are eligible if their loans were disbursed before July 1.
The plan makes 43 million borrowers eligible for debt forgiveness, 20 million of whom could see their debt wiped out entirely, according to the administration.
