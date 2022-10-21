Boy dies of rare brain-eating parasite Naegleria fowleri after visit to Lake Mead, officials say

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A boy has died after being exposed to a rare brain-eating parasite in Lake Mead, the popular recreation area near Las Vegas, health officials have said.
The brain-eating amoeba, known technically as Naegleria fowlerienters the body through the nose and can cause inflammation, seizures, coma and usually death.
Health officials say it thrives in warm, freshwater environments.
It is believed to be the only case of the parasite associated with Lake Mead and only the second in Nevada history, according to state and local health officials.
California has had 10 reports of parasitic infection since 1962, according to the CDC.
The boy, who lived in the Las Vegas area and whose exact age was not specified, reportedly visited the Arizona side of Lake Mead in early October. He began developing symptoms about a week later, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
The district says, “The amoeba is naturally occurring, and there is no routine testing for Naegleria fowleri. Previous water tests have shown that it is regularly found in freshwater bodies and although the risk is low, recreational water users should always assume that a risk exists when they enter warm fresh water.”
Although the infection is often fatal, there are a few rare treatments available.
“With a parasite, you can’t kill it with antibiotics, you can’t kill it with antivirals, and we don’t have a vaccine for that, so we have to use rare antiparasitic drugs,” the doctor said. family Dr. Daliah Wachs. .
Officials say there is no danger of the amoeba entering Las Vegas drinking water supplies.
Water safety tips here.
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Stanford snapped a long losing streak last Saturday. Now he hopes to do it again.
After beating Notre Dame 16-14 to end an 11-game winless streak against competitive FBS, the Cardinal (2-4, 0-4 Pac-12) is looking to end a 10-game losing streak in conference when it hosts Arizona State (2-4, 1-2) Saturday at 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network).
“I think (last week) was huge to show us that we are capable of playing a full game and I think it was very important for us to realize that we have that potential and that we are good enough and capable. to play well,” fifth-year cornerback Ethan Bonner said. that’s what we have to do week after week.”
Stanford will have to do it without senior Michael Wilson, who leads the team in catches (26), yards (418) and touchdowns (four), but suffered a potentially season-ending injury against the Fighting Irish. .
But that’s nothing new for the Cardinal, who lost starting running back EJ Smith for the Week 2 season, saw top corner Kyu Blu Kelly miss time with a concussion and was at his left tackle. third string, freshman Fisher Anderson, in the fourth ward at Notre Dame.
“It’s just part of high-level college football and no one will feel sorry for you,” Stanford coach David Shaw said. “If the guys get injured, you have to prepare them, put them out there and trust them to go play. The biggest difference for us is that we have better depth this year than in previous years.
Casey Filkins took Smith’s place and rushed 32 times for 91 yards and the team’s only TD against Notre Dame, the most for a Stanford running back since Cameron Scarlett had 33 in 2019. Shaw said He was shocked when he saw the door number and hopes to get more backs involved in the future.
But that was nothing new for Filkins, who, as a prep star at Oregon, had 45 carries in a game and had a training regiment that included weekly visits to physical therapists, chiropractors and doctors. acupuncturists.
“I really felt it after the game and I still feel a little minor stuff,” Filkins said Tuesday. “But overall I feel good.”
Filkins scored his TD on Stanford’s opening possession, a critical step in Stanford’s victory after slow starts hampered the Cardinal earlier in the season.
And unlike Oregon State two weeks ago, when the Cardinal gave up a game-winning 56-yard TD with 13 seconds left, Stanford’s defense held on to their lead when Notre Dame took over at their 10 with 2:30 left. to play.
“We went back to that court, two minutes to go, we all knew we weren’t going to let the same thing happen like we did with Oregon State,” Bonner said.
The Fighting Irish only reached 25, and safety Jonathan McGill broke up a fourth pass with 1:04 remaining. McGill won Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Now bowl eligibility hangs in the balance with home games against Washington State and BYU and the Big Game in Cal yet to come. But it starts with beating Arizona State at The Farm. The Sun Devils are playing under interim coach Shaun Aguano after Herm Edwards was fired after a 1-3 start, despite coming off a 45-38 win over Washington and then an open week in order to relax.
“We are in no position to look past anyone or look down on anyone because of their record,” Shaw said. “We believe we are better than our record. We think Arizona State is better than its record. So it should be a good game.
California Daily Newspapers
SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) — A massive fire broke out overnight at a bike shop in Queens, and firefighters say e-bikes may have been to blame.
The now heavily damaged Fly Wing Bike Shop in Sunnyside was empty when flames burst through the window just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
This fire destroyed up to 60 e-bikes, now a pile of charred metal outside the store.
The fire chief says e-bikes likely played a significant role in this fire and that bikes are causing serious problems in bringing fires under control across the city.
“E-bike fires are becoming more common in the city,” said FDNY Battalion Chief Justin Zorbo. “And they’re hard to put out. And require lots of hazmat resources.”
According to the fire chief, the fire started on the ground floor and spread to the second floor.
The store was closed when the fire broke out, which presented a real challenge for firefighters due to the number of e-bikes.
“We had a large number of e-bikes, and about 30 gas-powered bikes were in the back and the same number inside the store,” Zorbo said. “We used all the practical work on arrival with an extra engine and an extra truck, we had a three-line stretch for an operation.”
A firefighter was slightly injured. The fire is still under investigation.
READ ALSO | New Jersey mom on mission to get answers about possible cancer cluster school
———-
* Receive news from eyewitnesses
* More news about New York
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a Tip
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘338057696856639’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘338057696856639’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Cnn
By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)
LONDON (AP) — Several British lawmakers, including scandal-tarnished former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, jockeyed for support Friday to become the country’s next leader following the implosion of Liz Truss’ historically short-lived government.
The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister in place within a week, at a time when Britain can ill afford uncertainty at the top. Millions are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of groceries, fuel and other basics soars and record inflation pushes up mortgage rates. Rolling strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming.
Johnson has not even declared he is running, but bookmakers have made him one of the favorites to win the contest — reflecting the scale of division and disarray in the party as it picks its third prime minister of the year. It would be an astonishing comeback for a polarizing figure forced out just over three months ago amid a welter of ethics scandals.
Truss quit on Thursday after a turbulent 45 days, conceding that she could not deliver on her tax-cutting economic package, which she had to abandon after it cause turmoil in financial markets.
House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was the first candidate to declare she is running to replace Truss. She is bookies’ third favorite, behind Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, runner-up to Truss in the summer, and Johnson, who still faces an inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament while in office that could lead to his suspension as a lawmaker.
Despite his troubles, Johnson is still adored by some Conservatives as a vote winner with a rare common touch who led the party to a big election victory in 2019. He is more popular with the party’s grassroots than with lawmakers — and he is reviled by some for the chaos and scandal that marred his term in office.
“Having a winner in place is what the party needs to survive,” Johnson ally Nadine Dorries told Sky News.
But former Conservative leader Michael Howard implored the party not to return to the “psychodrama” of the Johnson era.
“He’s had his chance, and it didn’t work,” Howard said. Some Conservative legislators have even threatened to leave the party if Johnson returns as leader.
Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester, said Conservatives who thought Johnson could solve their problems “don’t live in a reality-based community.”
He warned that the electorate at large has not forgotten Johnson’s many scandals — and he no longer has the appeal he once did.
“We know the public don’t like him, he can’t govern, he definitely can’t unify his party. It will be a disaster. It will fail,” Ford said.
Johnson, who remained a lawmaker after stepping down as prime minister, has not said whether he will run, but his allies in Parliament are working to gather support for an “I’m Backing Boris” campaign. Johnson is expected to return shortly from a Caribbean vacation.
Nominations for a new leader will close on Monday afternoon, and candidates need the signatures of 100 of the 357 Conservative lawmakers, meaning a maximum field of three. Lawmakers will vote to knock out one of those, and will hold an indicative vote on the final two. The party’s 172,000 members will then get to decide between the two finalists in an online vote. The new leader is due to be selected by Oct. 28.
Sunak, who came second to Truss in a summertime leadership contest, is favored by some as a safe pair of hands to steady the struggling economy. Mordaunt, who came third, is popular with the party’s grassroots.
Popular Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who was touted as a possible contender, ruled himself out of the race on Friday.
But the wild card is Johnson.
He was able to shrug off lapses that would have sunk many politicians, surviving even after he was fined by police for attending one of a series of illegal parties in government buildings while the U.K. was under lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.
He finally resigned after one scandal too far — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct — sparked an exodus of dozens of members of his government.
He left reluctantly, calling the decision to oust him “eccentric” and ending his final appearance in Parliament with the words: “Hasta la vista, baby.”
Truss was chosen by the party early last month to replace him, but quit after her brief, disastrous experiment in libertarian economics pummeled the value of the pound and caused further pain for people and businesses already struggling in an economy still reeling from Britain’s exit from the European Union, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.
Her package of unfunded tax cuts roiled financial markets, drove up the cost of government borrowing and home mortgages, and forced emergency Bank of England intervention. Truss executed a series of U-turns and replaced her Treasury chief but faced rebellion from lawmakers in her party that obliterated her authority.
Truss admitted Thursday that “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”
Whoever replaces her will have to make tough economic decisions, with government debt rising, the economy stuttering and inflation at a 40-year-high.
The Conservative turmoil at a time of such high stakes is fueling demands for a national election. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, there does not need to be one until the end of 2024, though the government has the power to call one sooner.
Currently that looks unlikely. Opinion polls say an election would spell disaster for the Conservatives, with the left-of-center Labour Party winning a large majority.
Still, opposition politicians say the recent tumult — and the decision by Truss to rip up many of the policies on which Johnson was elected — means the government lacks democratic legitimacy.
Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of presiding over a “revolving door of chaos.”
“This is doing huge damage to our economy and the reputation of our country,” he said. “We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election — now.”
Local
Blue Line riders encountered delays – and a seemingly “black” Maverick station – around midnight Friday as the MBTA struggled with a power issue.
In a video posted to Twitter at 12:20 a.m., WBZ reporter Brandon Truitt showed a crowd of runners waiting for the Blue Line at State. Some had been waiting for a train for 40 minutes, he wrote.
Several Twitter users described seeing a power outage at Maverick.
“It took 45 minutes to get from State Street to Maverick on the Blue Line, [and] we are coming to a power outage,” Will Woodring tweeted. “How can this happen?”
Alex Ashlock tweeted that his train was “moving jerkily”.
“There appears to be a major power outage,” he wrote. “Pitch black in Maverick station, but we’re heading to Government Center.”
MBTA spokeswoman Lisa Battiston confirmed there was a blue line power issue which was resolved at 2am.
“Scheduled service has been running since service began this morning,” she told Boston.com on Friday.
The Blue Line hiccups followed a morning of delays and confusion on the Red Line after the MBTA failed to complete night work in time.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday’s road game against the Atlanta Hawks, coach Jamahl Mosley said after the team’s morning shootaround at State Farm Arena.
Mosley added Anthony was able to go through “a little bit” of shootaround after missing Wednesday’s season-opening loss at the Detroit Pistons.
Anthony didn’t practice Thursday.
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
This was supposed to be the Gophers football team’s year, and September showed it was possible.
Minnesota was undefeated at 4-0 and previous Big Ten West Division champions, primarily Iowa and Wisconsin, had stumbled in the first month of the season. The opening was there.
Then the Gophers lost to Purdue, and after the bye week, lost to Illinois, and those two programs became the new division favorites. Due to tiebreakers lost, the door for Minnesota is currently closed.
With the rumors growing that the conference will ditch its division format in the future, this year might be reflected as the prime opportunity lost for Minnesota to reach the Big Ten Championship Game.
Now Minnesota must go into one of college football’s best road environments — a primetime, nationally televised White Out game at Penn State — and the Gophers need a upset over a ranked team to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2018.
What a difference a month makes.
The No. 16 Nittany Lions are a four-point favorite for the 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday kickoff at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. They will have more 100,000, white-clad fans on their side, with an audience following on ABC.
On Monday, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck warned reporters: He was about “to get on a soapbox for a second.” His primary point was that the Boilermakers and Illini are good teams, and Minnesota had chances in the fourth quarter to beat both of them. The Illini are now ranked 18th in the nation, and Purdue leads the “receiving votes” category.
“But when we don’t execute — we are not a superhero, we are human like everybody else,” Fleck said. “When you play really good teams that execute, you are going to get beat. That’s football, and we are learning lessons as we keep going forward through the season. We just need to apply that.”
Here’s where the Gophers need to improve execution:
The Gophers offense was among the nation’s leaders coming out of the 34-7 win over Michigan State on Sept. 24. Since then, it’s been one thing or the other derailing the U.
Minnesota rushed for 44 yards in the 20-10 loss to Purdue, their lowest total in a game since 2015.
The U then passed for 38 yards in the 26-14 defeat at Illinois, their lowest total in a game since 2014.
“We did really well the first four weeks,” Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said. “I think we have to become more consistent. We have to develop and make more explosive plays and just be more consistent overall in every phase.”
Against the Boilermakers, Minnesota missed all-Big Ten running back Mo Ibrahim. Fleck has called him an “eraser” for the way he can cancel out blocking issues and still gain positive yards. When Ibrahim returned against Illinois’s stout defense, he rushed for 127 yards, including 96 after contact, per Pro Football Focus College. That’s what he was doing pre-Purdue as well.
Against the Illini, Minnesota continued to miss all-Big Ten-caliber receiver Chris Autman-Bell. While other pass catchers have had moments, no one has asserted himself as an alpha.
“I want to see (receivers) get back to that mind-set, that determined mind-set, that committed mind-set that it takes in order to continue to grow and improve and get better,” Ciarrocca said. “You’ve got to attack.”
Minnesota is 92nd in the nation in explosive plays (those extending more than 20 yards). They have 26 total in six games, but only 10 in three Big Ten contests.
When the Gophers D was on the field for only 33 plays in the season-opening drubbing of New Mexico State on Sept. 1, U staff cautioned there might be a game this season where the pendulum reached the other end. That was the Illinois loss.
Minnesota was on the field for 86 plays, which was 19 more than their next-highest amount (67 versus Purdue). Illinois was 6 for 17 on third down, but they were 4 for 4 on fourth down. Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi pointed to that stat as a chief reason for the defeat.
Rossi’s defense remains one of the best in the nation and has been more consistent than the offense. He likes the way they have been able to handle adjustments, unique formations/trick plays, their run fits (for the most part) and communication.
“Those things are usually hallmarks and the starting point of good defense,” Rossi said.
Rossi said he wants to see his defense improve on coverage of fade patterns and go routes and going after the passer with three- and four-man rushes, without having to blitz to create pressures and sacks. Those points have been emphasized in practice.
Minnesota is 113th in the country in sacks, with nine total in six games but only three in three conference games. They didn’t have a sack last week against Illinois.
The biggest question coming into the 2022 season was how Minnesota would replace four starting offensive linemen and six of the top eight snap counts on the defensive line. The U addressed the issue, in part, by bringing in reinforcements through the NCAA transfer portal.
Chuck Filiaga (Michigan) and Quinn Carroll (Notre Dame) have been mainstays on the right side of the O-Line, playing at least 340 snaps apiece this season. Guard Filiaga has been more consistent, while tackle Carroll has been good in run blocking but struggled in pass protection.
Fleck said in preseason camp that the right tackle spot could see a rotation this season, but he has stuck with Carroll, an Edina native. On Monday, Fleck reiterated that is the plan going forward.
Center John Michael Schmitz is the highest-graded offensive lineman in the county, per PFF. The left side, tackle Aireontea Ersery and guard Axel Ruschmeyer, have been OK.
The Gophers brought in three D-lineman, with Kyler Baugh (Houston Baptist) starting all six games and playing more than 175 snaps. Darnell Jefferies (Clemson) and Lorenza Surgers (Vanderbilt) have both played fewer than 75 snaps.
Minnesota’s top two returning defensive linemen, Thomas Rush and Trill Carter, have been contributors, and elsewhere, they has instead gone with players recruited out of high school and developed in house. For instance, Danny Striggow, Jah Joyner, Jalen Logan-Redding and Gage Keys have had positive moments.
But like the Gophers overall, it’s been hit and miss; that’s why they are 4-2, not 6-0.
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love